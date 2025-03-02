ভুক্তভোগীর পরিবারও স্মিথের মুক্তির তীব্র বিরোধিতা করেছে। ভুক্তভোগীর নাতি এবং কন্যা এমনকি ভয়ের জন্য সভায় অংশ নেননি। তবে স্মিথ ঘোষণা করেছেন যে ওষুধ গ্রহণ অব্যাহত রেখে এবং কাউন্সেলিং পরিষেবাগুলি থেকে উপকৃত হয়ে এর সিজোফ্রেনিয়া এবং অ্যালকোহল ও মাদকের প্রতি আসক্তি নিয়ন্ত্রণ করতে দৃ determined ় সংকল্পবদ্ধ।

ইরানের যুগ Tiri Smith, a man who killed one in the state of Connecticut five years ago and ate parts of his body, was released on conditional after spending a period in a mentally ill -fated center. কেনেন্টিক পুলিশের মতে, year াকা বছরটিতে এই ভয়াবহ ঘটনাটি ঘটেছিল এবং স্মিথকে উন্মাদনা প্রমাণ করার জন্য আদালতে খালাস দেওয়া হয়েছিল।

স্মিথের মেডিকেল অ্যান্ড মেডিকেল টিম ঘোষণা করেছে যে সাম্প্রতিক বছরগুলিতে তিনি উল্লেখযোগ্য উন্নতি উন্নত করেছেন এবং ক্লিনিকাল স্থিতিশীলতায় পৌঁছেছেন। স্মিথ নিয়মিত তার ওষুধগুলি গ্রহণ করে এবং গ্রুপ থেরাপিউটিক সেশন এবং আসক্তি চিকিত্সা প্রোগ্রামগুলিতে গুরুতরভাবে জড়িত। ডাব্লুএফএসবি নেটওয়ার্ক জানিয়েছে যে তিনি কয়েক মাস পুনর্বাসন কেন্দ্রে ব্যয় করেছেন।

The Board of Mental Care of the State of Contact has also positively assessed Smith’s performance, and his coaches and caregivers have expressed satisfaction with the recovery process. যাইহোক, তার শর্তাধীন মুক্তি বিভিন্ন প্রতিক্রিয়া পেয়েছে। পরিচালনা পর্ষদের সভায় কিছু লোক উদ্বেগ উত্থাপনে অংশ নিয়েছিল। একজন বলেন, “খুন, ​​গাঁজা ও স্বাধীনতা এক সাজা দিয়ে একসাথে রাখা হয়।”

ভুক্তভোগীর পরিবারও স্মিথের মুক্তির তীব্র বিরোধিতা করেছে। ভুক্তভোগীর নাতি এবং কন্যা এমনকি ভয়ের জন্য সভায় অংশ নেননি। However, Smith has announced that it is determined to control its schizophrenia and addiction to alcohol and drugs by continuing to take medication and benefiting from counseling services.

The question that arises is: Can the discontinuation of the drugs again lead him to illusions and violence and endanger the lives of individuals or even police officers? এই প্রশ্নের বিশেষজ্ঞদের উত্তর ইতিবাচক। However, officials have emphasized that Smith will remain under severe supervision after his release and that his mental health care plan will continue.