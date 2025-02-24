জাবাল ইথলিব – অ্যাটলাস ওবস্কুরা

জাবাল ইথলিব হৃৎপিণ্ডে অবস্থিত রকি পর্বতমালার একটি জটিল হেগ্রাআল উলা। Home to a large number of inscriptions, shrines, and altars, it is believed to have been an important religious center for the Nabataean people of Al Ula.

জাবাল ইথলিব কমপ্লেক্সের প্রবেশদ্বারটিতে ডানদিকে শিলাটিতে কাটা একটি বিশাল, খোলা হল। This is the Diwan, where Nabataeans are believed to have gathered to discuss religious and political issues, perform rituals, and feast together as a community. রক-কাট বেঞ্চগুলি হলের তিনদিকে লাইন করে।

A narrow, naturally formed passageway called the Siq Canal leads from the Diwan into the Jabal Ithlib complex, where numerous inscriptions are carved into the rocks. বিভিন্ন ভাষায় 100 টিরও বেশি শিলালিপি জাবাল ইথলিবে পাওয়া গেছে।

The Siq Canal and the rocks within the complex also feature niches and altars that once housed figures of deities that the Nabataeans worshipped. এই পরিসংখ্যানগুলি সাধারণত পবিত্র পাথর বা বেইটাইল ছিল, যা কমপ্লেক্সের ধর্মীয় তাত্পর্যকে নির্দেশ করে।

জাবাল ইথলিবের শিলাগুলিতে একটি জল চ্যানেলও রয়েছে যা কমপ্লেক্সের একটি শিলা থেকে নীচে একটি জলাশয়ে চলে যায়। এই চ্যানেলটি প্রায় ২,০০০ বছর আগে নাবাতিয়ানরা বাস্তবায়িত উন্নত জল পরিচালন ব্যবস্থার একটি অংশ।