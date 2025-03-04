10 Fantasy Movies So Good You Can’t Watch Them Just Once

Though some movies are so intense or harrowing that they can only be watched once, these fantasy films strike the perfect tone for multiple viewings. Some are classic comfort movies that we never get tired of revisiting because of the warm feeling they provide. Others are complex high fantasy films that have so many layers that it’s only possible to fully understand them after watching them many times over. Regardless, these projects have stood the test of time because they’re impossible to watch just once, as they only get more engaging with time.

Some of the fantasy movies I’ll never get tired of rewatching are favorites because of personal nostalgia or taste, but these projects are universally acclaimed. The fantasy genre is sometimes overlooked because the magical worlds and unbelievable stories they include are too fantastical for some viewers. However, many of these films became crossover hits with viewers of all kinds because their narratives are so universal. Every time I return to these titles, I find that different scenes move me, and I understand the nuances of the story better. Or, it’s just as easy to immerse myself in the world.

The Return Of The King (2003)





Directed by Peter Jackson



The third installment of Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Return of the King, beautifully brings to life the series’ epic conclusion. While each installment does justice to the vision and iconic nature of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, The Return of the King has some of the most emotionally impactful moments of fantasy filmmaking. Watching Frodo and Sam’s final struggle to Mount Doom and experiencing the bittersweet ending never gets old.

Seeing all the carefully laid plot threads come to fruition and the stories finally intersect is well worth the wait and part of what makes these lengthy movies so easy to revisit.

The Return of the King features many of the best soundtrack moments in Lord of the Rings, as the story finally reaches its heavy conclusion after so much turmoil and sacrifice. Each character gets their moment to shine in The Return of the King, but the climax of Frodo's character development and his decision to leave Middle-earth is heart-wrenching.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 94% 86%

The Princess Bride (1987)





Directed by Rob Reiner





10/10 Release Date October 9, 1987 Runtime 98 minutes



The Princess Bride is remembered as a beautiful romance movie with incredible writing for a reason. This fantasy film might poke fun at some of the genre’s tropes, but it’s just as overflowing with love and sentimentality. There are few movie lovers who haven’t watched The Princess Bride, as it’s universally considered a fantasy classic, not just among long-time fantasy fans. Robin Wright and Cary Elwes are unforgettable as Buttercup and Westley, the star-crossed lovers who the story follows.

Though The Princess Bride is a great fantasy movie for kids, revisiting as an adult reveals many of the subtle jokes and references that make the film so beloved. The metatextual references only get more enjoyable with additional viewings, as the audience gets to be in on the joke. Additionally, though there are some elements of the story, music, and production design that date the film, it’s retained a timeless quality that few other projects have achieved.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Princess Bride (1987) 96% 94%

Enchanted (2007)





Directed by Kevin Lima





9/10 Release Date November 21, 2007 Runtime 107 minutes

When the sequel to Disney’s iconic fantasy movie, Enchanted, came out fifteen years after the original, it was concrete proof that Enchanted has lost none of its charm as the years have progressed. With an anchoring performance by Amy Adams as the protagonist, Giselle, Enchanted has aged extremely well. Adams is far from the only actor doing incredible work in Enchanted, as the entire cast is just as committed as she is to bringing this goofy, fantastical world to life.

Though it pokes fun at the fairy tale formulas that Disney is known for, Enchanted clearly has a deep love and respect for the happily-ever-afters that define the genre.

However, this isn’t to say that Enchanted doesn’t pack an emotional punch when it needs to. Though it pokes fun at the fairy tale formulas that Disney is known for, Enchanted clearly has a deep love and respect for the happily-ever-afters that define the genre. While the film isn’t perfect, it’s a sensitive and uplifting story that encourages young viewers to be their own heroes. However, Enchanted is never preachy or saccharine, as it’s unafraid to let the audience know the film is in on the joke.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Enchanted (2007) 93% 80%

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)





Directed by Hayao Miyazaki





9/10 Release Date November 20, 2004 Runtime 119minutes



Howl’s Moving Castle is just as breathtaking years later, as Hayao Miyazaki’s most unabashedly romantic movie has only become more popular since 2004. While Spirited Away is largely considered Miyazaki’s best film, Howl’s Moving Castle might be his most rewatchable. Though it tells a moving, complex story with an interrogative central message, the fantastical world isn’t as tragic as some of Miyazaki’s more emotionally wrought projects. Knowing that the happy ending is coming doesn’t make it any less exciting.

Watching Howl’s Moving Castle lets you get swept away by the romance and magic of Howl’s world and escape from reality. Inside Howl’s Moving Castle, foolish wars are called off, curses are broken, and love conquers all. Even if this message isn’t the most realistic, it can be nice to believe it for a little while. It helps that Howl’s Moving Castle is visually stunning and boasts one of Joe Hisaishi’s best movie scores.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) 88% 93%

The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen (1988)





Directed by Terry Gilliam



Based on the fictional German man Baron Munchausen, Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen has become a cult classic within the fantasy world. Like all of Gilliam’s projects, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is offbeat and complicated, encouraging the audience to question the truth of everything they hear. However, though John Neville’s Baron Munchausen spends the storytelling tall tales, it doesn’t matter if they’re true or not, only if they’re a fantastic adventure.

Moving at a propulsive pace and jam-packed with quick one-liners that require multiple viewings to appreciate, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is a treat every time you watch it.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is the final installment of Gilliam’s Trilogy of Imagination, which includes Time Bandits and Brazil​​​​​​. Even though the film was a box office flop, grossing only $8,083,123 worldwide, this has only added to the legacy and lore surrounding the notoriously fraught production (via Box Office Mojo). Moving at a propulsive pace and jam-packed with quick one-liners that require multiple viewings to appreciate, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen is a treat every time you watch it.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 90% 82%

Paddington 2 (2017)





Directed by Paul King





9/10 Release Date January 12, 2018 Runtime 104 Minutes

The director of Paddington 2, Paul King, is well known for crafting charming, magical worlds that encourage fairness and kindness without a trace of irony. This isn’t to say that Paddington 2 isn’t funny or incapable of poking fun at itself. However, it’s also devoid of tongue-in-cheek referential humor, never winking at the camera to devalue the emotional nuance of the story. In 2017, this was already a refreshing take, and as the years have progressed, it’s only become more of a safe haven from the cynical world.

Paddington 2 is a rare example of a sequel that outperforms the original. Though Paddington was a fun and sweet romp, Paddington 2 is a shockingly unique and deep portrait of the power of empathy. Much more than a typical children’s film, Paddington 2 should be recommended to any audience member. Unsurprisingly, it’s been the benchmark for fantasy children’s movies since its premiere, but few have come close to its achievement.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Paddington 2 (2017) 99% 89%

The Mummy (1999)





Directed by Stephen Sommers





Even though The Mummy can be a little goofy and over-the-top, the campy elements have only helped carve out a place for the movie within the fantasy genre. Classic fantasy adventure films like The Mummy don’t get made as often anymore, allowing the project to age even better than expected. Both a time capsule of an era when mid-budget fantasy films were getting made and connecting with audiences, The Mummy lets itself have fun with the story without becoming too much of an action-blockbuster.

Though the sequels didn’t live up to the bar set by the original, this makes it even easier to continue revisiting The Mummy.

Entrenched in folklore and legend, though the story takes liberties with these elements, The Mummy blends aspects of many genres, and the result is better than the viewer might expect. The Mummy is funny, romantic, and fresh, held together by the top-tier chemistry between Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Though the sequels didn’t live up to the bar set by the original, this makes it even easier to continue revisiting The Mummy.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Mummy (1999) 62% 75%

Shrek 2 (2004)





Directed by Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, & Kelly Asbury





8/10 Release Date May 19, 2004 Runtime 93 minutes

The Shrek movies were a huge step forward within the animation genre, and Shrek 2 did an incredible job of justifying the continuation of the story. Shrek 2 was the movie that cemented the future of the franchise, as it opened up the story to additional fairy tales and further subversions of the genre. Positioning the Fairy Godmother as the villain was a stroke of genius for Shrek 2 and allowed the narrative to further Shrek’s character development naturally and effectively.

With Shrek 5 on its way, it’s clear that interest and demand for stories in the Shrek universe haven’t faded. In preparation for the new installation, revisiting the early films, especially Shrek and Shrek 2, is a great way to prepare for the next part of the journey. Shrek 2 was when the series hit its stride, introducing iconic characters like Puss in Boots, who went on to spark an additional movie series of his own.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Shrek 2 (2004) 89% 69%

Being John Malkovich (1999)





Directed by Spike Jonze





Being John Malkovich Release Date October 29, 1999 Runtime 113 minutes John Cusack Craig Schwartz

John Malkovich John Horatio Malkovich



Catherine Keener Maxine Lund

The strange conceit of Being John Malkovich could’ve easily been too weird and unsettling for critics and audiences. However, Spike Jonze’s direction, combined with the expert performances and the script written by Charlie Kaufman, ended up working perfectly. John Cusack is at his best as Craig, the protagonist of Being John Malkovich, who suddenly gets an inside look into the life of a Hollywood star. The darkly comic and slightly sinister world of the story gets pretty meta by the film’s conclusion.

Kaufman would come to be known for creating these unusual stories that push the audience to work hard to understand all the nuances of the project.

The layered story and intersecting realities of Being John Malkovich make it the perfect movie to revisit over time, as there’s always something new to discover within the narrative. Kaufman would come to be known for creating these unusual stories that push the audience to work hard to understand all the nuances of the project. Watching Being John Malkovich today is an enticing treat that uncovers even deeper meanings of the film.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Being John Malkovich (1999) 94% 87%

Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975)





Directed by Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones



After gaining success through their TV series and sketch comedy shows, the members of Monty Python took their first stab at a feature film, and it ended up being one of the most iconic of the 20th century. Taking a satirical look at the sword and sorcery genre and the violent history of the European dark ages, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is just as sharp and witty today as it was in 1975. Inspired by classic fantasy stories like the legends of King Arthur, it’s clear that the movie has a deep respect for these narratives.

However, that doesn’t stop them from making fun of the most obvious fantasy tropes and using them to create hilarious comedic moments. Using visual gags and plenty of metatextual references, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is considered mandatory viewing for fans of comedy and speculative fiction. Since it’s unafraid to be silly and offbeat, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has an enduring charm. This charisma makes it just as funny with every successive watch.