2025 MLB season: Familiar faces who are in brand new places

Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger’s career has been a bit of an enigma. He burst onto the scene in 2017 and crushed 39 home runs en route to winning the NL Rookie of the Year award, and two years later was the best player in baseball as he captured the NL MVP. He then immediately, and inexplicably, fell off a proverbial cliff, struggling mightily for three straight years in LA before ultimately being traded to the Cubs. He was excellent for Chicago in 2023, and while he wasn’t quite as good last year, he still hit 18 homers, drove in 78 runs, and played great defense in center field. Bellinger has been a superstar, a bust, and a solid role player all before the age of 30, and after swinging a trade to bring him to the Bronx, the Yankees are hoping the short porch in right field helps him recapture some former magic.