The Best (& Worst) Movie From Every Phase Of The MCU

The MCU has been around for nearly 20 years and, remarkably, the franchise remains as popular as ever. Over its 17-year run, it has undergone five phases; three in The Infinity Saga and two in The Multiverse Saga. In The Infinity Saga, each phase culminated in a crossover Avengers film, with every installment gradually building toward the grand finale in Avengers: Endgame. While The Multiverse Saga hasn’t matched the success of its predecessor, Marvel still has the opportunity to deliver a strong conclusion with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thunderbolts* is the final film of Phase 5 before Phase 6 starts with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Phase 5 has been an inconsistent era for the MCU, but it still has a few MCU projects that are some of the best in the franchise. It’s easy to look back fondly on The Infinity Saga, but it still had its share of low moments, as every MCU phase has had. Here are the best and worst movies from every phase of the MCU.

Phase 1’s Best Movie: The Avengers Changed The Superhero Genre Forever





The Avengers (2012)



Iron Man was an excellent first film for the MCU. It introduced audiences to an engaging hero and slowly started to build the Marvel universe. When Nick Fury told Tony Stark about The Avengers Initiative in Iron Man‘s post-credit scene, audiences couldn’t believe that a project this ambitious could work. However, Marvel proved its naysayers wrong with The Avengers, bringing together characters from its first five films in a massive crossover event. It fulfilled so many comic book dreams and showed what’s possible in a superhero franchise.

It’s a game-changing film for the superhero genre and Hollywood. Many other studios have tried creating their own cinematic universes with mixed results. While The Avengers did change the industry, it’s also a great movie. It’s an adrenaline-fueled film filled with excellent action sequences, hilarious dialogue, and emotional drama that brings the team together. Everyone remembers where they were when the team circled up for the first time, and moments like that are why audiences fell in love with this universe.

Phase 1’s Worst Movie: The Incredible Hulk Is One Of Marvel’s Most Forgettable Entries





The Incredible Hulk (2008)



Many people forget that The Incredible Hulk is in the MCU, aside from Edward Norton no longer playing Bruce Banner. It’s just not that captivating of a movie. The plot is rather redundant, watching Hulk run and smash his way from the military, and the characters aren’t very engaging besides Bruce. The narrative hasn’t been relevant to the MCU, until recently, since many of The Incredible Hulk‘s storylines received closure in Captain America: Brave New World.

However, the film isn’t awful and does have several highlights. The final fight between Hulk and Abomination is exciting and one of the best Hulk moments within the MCU. It’s nice to see a Hulk filled with so much rage, especially since he’s since become Professor Hulk. Norton is also an excellent Bruce Banner, and the rest of the cast fits their roles perfectly. If the script was better, this could have been a more memorable follow-up to Iron Man.

Phase 2’s Best Movie: Captain America: The Winter Soldier Added Some Grit To The MCU





Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)



Over a decade later, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is still regarded as one of the best ever MCU films, and for good reason. It was an incredible shake-up to the MCU formula. Marvel was known for having lighter, more humorous movies, and The Winter Soldier introduced a darker, grittier tone through a captivating spy thriller. The Russo Brothers are one of the most reliable directors in the MCU, and this film shows why. The action is incredible, and they know how to perfectly place humor into a scene without ruining the more dramatic moments.

Additionally, it also changed how audiences looked at Captain America. After Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers, many saw him as the boy scout of the Marvel universe. However, this film made him a badass, giving him hardcore hand-to-hand combat scenes. It’s impossible to think that Steve Rogers isn’t one of the coolest heroes in the MCU after watching the elevator scene or the knife fight against the Winter Soldier. Many superhero films have tried to copy The Winter Soldier‘s direction and tone, but it’s hard to replicate near perfection.

Phase 2’s Worst Movie: Thor: The Dark World Needed Some Light





Thor: The Dark World (2013)



Until Taika Waititi added his unique flair to Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder was one of the most boring characters in the MCU. Yes, he shined in each Avengers film, but Marvel was severely underutilizing Chris Hemsworth’s comedic chops, especially in Thor: The Dark World. It’s a lifeless sequel and doesn’t have much of the Shakespearian drama that Kenneth Branagh brought to the first film.

The main thing that keeps this film alive is the relationship between Thor and Loki. Loki is one of Marvel’s best villains and his love-hate sibling rivalry with Thor elevates this film beyond its thin plot. Outside the family drama and Thor’s relationship with Jane, The Dark World‘s narrative with Malekith is surprisingly dull. Despite his cool design, Malekith is one of Marvel’s most boring villains. Asgard is one of Marvel’s most colorful worlds, but The Dark World lacks the creativity and energy that makes other Marvel movies so engaging.

Phase 3’s Best Movie: Avengers: Infinity War Left Audiences Stunned For An Entire Year





Avengers: Infinity War (2018)



Phase 3 is easily the most consistent phase of the MCU. It has the most films, but it seemed like Marvel was releasing hit after hit leading up to The Infinity Saga’s finale. Avengers: Endgame is a worthy choice for this slot, but Avengers: Infinity War is better in a few respects. The main factor is that Thanos is an incredible villain, and the decision to focus so much time on him makes Infinity War so compelling. While his actions are despicable, his motives are understandable, and it’s easier to hate a villain who’s so convinced they’re right.

It also has non-stop pacing from the second the movie starts. Thanos destroys Thor’s ship, beats up the Hulk, kills Loki, and the film never slows down. While Endgame had a more exciting finale, Infinity War had a more impactful, shocking ending that left viewers stunned once the screen cut to credits. A superhero film had never ended with a villain winning, and Marvel had the guts to do it and force its audience to wait a year to see what happened next. Endgame was so satisfying because Infinity War was so devastating.

Phase 3’s Worst Movie: Captain Marvel Had Its Moments, But Never Fully Took Flight





Captain Marvel (2019)



Phase 3 is the best phase of the MCU. Unfortunately, one movie has to be the worst of this phase, and Captain Marvel fits that label. It’s not an awful movie or a failure for the studio, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. However, Captain Marvel was an underwhelming experience after Infinity War‘s post-credit scene teased her arrival. Brie Larson isn’t bad in the role, but the script and the direction don’t portray her as charismatic or engaging.

The film’s best parts are her dynamic with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, whose de-aging effects still look good almost six years later. The Skrulls are also likable and well-written, including Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, and Goose the Cat has many hilarious moments. The same can’t be said for Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg, who falls into the dull, forgettable villain category. Some of the action also falls flat, and the film’s color palette could have used more pop. It’s an OK film that could have been great with some script and directing changes.

Phase 4’s Best Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home Delivered The Ultimate Spidey Love Letter





Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)



After Endgame, many wondered when the next major Marvel spectacle would arrive. Fortunately, fans only had to wait two years for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was the ultimate dream come true for Spider-Man comic book readers and longtime franchise viewers, dating back to 2002’s Spider-Man. Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland team up was incredible, delivering on every expectation. Maguire and Garfield slipped back into their roles seamlessly, while Holland proved he could hold his own alongside these two iconic actors.

Maguire and Garfield’s return is the selling point of No Way Home, but it is still an excellent Spider-Man story. Holland’s Peter Parker gets put through the wringer due to his identity being exposed and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin causing tragedy. However, he demonstrates Spider-Man’s selflessness by making a huge sacrifice in the film’s finale, and it shows that this trilogy was truly the beginning of his journey, not the end.

Phase 4’s Worst Movie: Thor: Love And Thunder Was Too Goofy For Its Own Good





Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)



Thor: Love and Thunder took what worked in Thor: Ragnarok and put it into overdrive. While Waititi’s humor works for many people, it is overbearing in this film. It is a constant barrage of goofy jokes and cartoony characters, and that could work if Love and Thunder‘s plot didn’t demand a more serious tone. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster has terminal cancer, and the film doesn’t give this story the time it deserves. The same can be said about Thor’s search for self-realization and Gorr the God Butcher’s revenge.

Christian Bale is excellent as Gorr, but isn’t in the movie enough. He’s called the God Butcher, but the film only shows him killing one god. Gorr could have been one of Marvel’s best villains if Waititi had given him the focus he deserved. Love and Thunder has too much on its plate, and it’s not balanced by a tone that fits its story.

Phase 5’s Best Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gave Marvel’s Best Outcasts An Emotional Finale





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)



The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of Hollywood’s most unlikely success stories. James Gunn took a team featuring a talking raccoon and a sentient tree and made them relatable fan favorites. Some Guardians may still be around after this film, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an emotionally satisfying finale that gives several characters the endings they deserve. Gunn injects the film with heart and humor, all boosted by an excellent soundtrack.

It also features exciting action scenes, like the hallway fight set to the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.” Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary is a terrifying villain and one of the most loathsome MCU characters. The film’s narrative centers around Rocket Raccoon, but every character gets many moments to shine and fulfill an arc. It’s a satisfying end to a beloved trilogy and a reminder that the MCU can shine with the right creative minds.

Phase 5’s Worst Movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Forced Marvel To Make Some Changes





Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was intended to be a pivotal film in The Multiverse Saga, introducing Kang the Conqueror as the next Thanos and the central villain of Avengers 5. However, the film was such a disappointment that it forced Marvel to reconsider its plans. Despite a solid performance from Jonathan Majors, Kang never reached the level of menace needed to make audiences truly fear him. Additionally, Quantumania suffered from many of the MCU’s most frequent criticisms.

Much of the humor fell flat, and the film was overloaded with CGI that often appeared unpolished. M.O.D.O.K., in particular, was a poorly executed visual effect, and many dramatic moments lacked emotional weight due to the overly digital backgrounds. The Ant-Man franchise thrived on small-scale, self-contained stories that served as lighthearted diversions from the MCU’s larger stakes. Quantumania stripped away what made the franchise unique, and ultimately failed to generate excitement for The Multiverse Saga.

