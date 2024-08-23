10 Biggest Ways Robert Downey Jr. Returning As Doctor Doom Changes The MCU

Summary RDJ’s return as Doctor Doom shifts Avengers 5 focus from Kang to Doom, altering MCU’s future plans.

Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Stark culminated in Endgame, but now as Doom, his complex role reshapes MCU narratives.

RDJ’s natural look may blur line between Stark and Doom in MCU, altering Iron Man’s legacy.

Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom has already greatly altered the MCU and its future. The MCU is known for its unexpected twists, but the announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the franchise was especially surprising. However, instead of reprising his role as Tony Stark, Downey Jr. has been cast as Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most iconic villains. This casting decision significantly changes the MCU, shifting the narrative in unforeseen ways and setting the stage for a new era.

After his captivating performance in Iron Man (2008), Robert Downey Jr. became synonymous with the MCU. His portrayal of Tony Stark laid the foundation for the franchise, and he quickly reprised the role in multiple films. RDJ became the face of the franchise and earned widespread acclaim for his charismatic performance. His journey originally culminated in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Iron Man nobly sacrifices himself.

10 Avengers 5 Is Now A Doctor Doom Movie, Not A Kang Story

Avengers 5 Is Now Named Avengers: Doomsday

Originally, Avengers 5 was set to revolve around Kang the Conqueror, a multiverse-traveling villain portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was intended to explore Kang’s complex relationship with time and his quest for ultimate power. However, following Jonathan Majors’ departure from the MCU due to off-screen controversies, Marvel Studios was left with a significant void to fill.

Enter Robert Downey Jr as the MCU’s Victor Von Doom. Retitled A vengers: Doomsday, the movie will now focus on the iconic Marvel villain who has been long awaited in the MCU. The narrative will presumably have to address RDJ’s casting in some way, likely through the multiverse, thereby commencing the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion. Regardless, RDJ’s Doctor Doom will be the main focus of Avengers: Doomsday, while Kang will likely not reappear in the MCU for some time to come.

9 Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Career No Longer Ends With Avengers: Endgame

Downey’s Iron Man Died In Avengers: Endgame

When Avengers: Endgame concluded, it seemed like the perfect swan song for Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU tenure. Tony Stark’s ultimate sacrifice was a powerful and emotional moment that resonated deeply with audiences, bringing closure to the character’s arc. Downey Jr. himself had expressed a desire to move on from the role, citing a need to explore new creative avenues. Which he did very successfully, earning an Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer.

It seemed like the end of an era – a moment where Downey could retire his Iron Man suit with pride, having left an indelible mark on the MCU. However, with his return as Doctor Doom, Downey Jr.’s MCU tenure has been unexpectedly revived. As has his influence on the franchise. Doney played a large role in guiding the early MCU movies, which tended to focus on Iron Man. By returning to the MCU, Downey is recommencing his role as the face of the franchise.

8 Doctor Doom Is Now Set To Look Similar To The MCU’s Main Tony Stark

Victor Von Doom’s Appearance Will Need to Be Addressed

One of the most intriguing aspects of Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom is how the character will be visually portrayed. Doctor Doom, traditionally depicted as a disfigured man hidden behind an iron mask, contrasts sharply with the suave, charismatic Tony Stark. Yet, with Downey Jr. in the role, the MCU faces a unique challenge: how to differentiate Doom from Stark while retaining Downey Jr.’s star power.

While Marvel could use prosthetics or CGI to alter Downey Jr.’s appearance significantly, it seems more probable that they will lean on his natural appearance to maintain his recognizable face. This choice means that, despite the scars and mask that typically define Doctor Doom, the character will likely bear a striking resemblance to Tony Stark. This is expected to be explained through the multiverse and will presumably have a significant place in the narrative as MCU characters encounter the Iron Man lookalike.

7 The Multiverse Saga Has A New Big Bad

Kang Was Primed As The Multiverse Saga’s Main Villain

Kang the Conqueror was initially set up as the main antagonist of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, with his presence looming large over films like Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang’s manipulation of time and the MCU’s amassed Kang variants brought a formidable threat. However, RDJ’s Doctor Doom is now poised to take over as the saga’s primary villain. Doctor Doom brings a different kind of menace – one rooted in genius intellect, political power, and dark mysticism.

As the MCU’s new big bad, Doctor Doom will likely make his presence known in the MCU before Avengers: Dooomsday, much like Kang and Thanos. In the comics, Doom is typically driven by a desire for power and control over a single universe, not the entire multiverse. However, he is now tasked with drawing together the entire Multiverse Saga. Doom will be a key player who could redefine the stakes of the entire saga.

6 RDJ’s Return Opens Possibility For Other Legacy Actors To Return

Marvel Set A Precedent With RDJ’s Casting

Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom opens the door for other legacy actors to make their way back into the franchise. Downey Jr. was one of the original stars of the MCU, and his decision to return after what was considered a definitive exit suggests that no character or actor is truly off-limits. This move could potentially pave the way for other iconic actors, such as Chris Evans (Captain America) or Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), to reprise their roles, even if their characters have been written out of the story.

The idea of legacy MCU actors returning is both exciting and controversial. It offers a chance to see beloved actors once and allows for further exploration of unexpected stories. On the other hand, it raises concerns about the MCU relying too heavily on its past successes. Regardless, RDJ’s casting as Doctor Doom has set a precedent, meaning all rules are off for casting future MCU movies.

5 RDJ’s Doom Will Alter Iron Man’s MCU Story

Tony Stark Had A defined Character Arc In The MCU

The casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom could introduce a fascinating new twist to Iron Man’s origin story within the MCU. Whether or not the MCU decides to acknowledge the visual similarity between Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom, Downey Jr.’s dual roles will inevitably influence how audiences perceive both characters. If the MCU chooses to use the multiverse, they could introduce a variant storyline where Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom are somehow connected, either through shared experiences or even as counterparts in different universes.

This would create an intriguing narrative twist and allow for a deeper exploration of Tony Stark’s legacy. Alternatively, even without an explicit connection, the simple fact that the same actor portrays both characters could lead to a blurring of lines in the minds of the audience. Stark’s heroic deeds and Doom’s villainous actions might be viewed through a new lens, with each character’s story influencing the other in subtle but significant ways.

4 The Fantastic Four’s MCU Debut Is Now Way Bigger

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Could Introduce RDJ’s Doom

The Fantastic Four’s debut in the MCU was already highly anticipated, but the stakes have been raised significantly with Robert Downey Jr. cast as Doctor Doom. Doctor Doom is one of the most iconic villains in Marvel Comics, but he is known mainly as the arch-nemesis of the Fantastic Four. His presence in the MCU as the main antagonist in Avengers 5 means that the Fantastic Four’s introduction is now more crucial.

Galactus is set to serve as the villain for Fantastic Four: First Steps, but there are several ways that Doom could be integrated as well. There is, of course, the comic book precedent, in which Doom studied alongside Reed Richards before his face was deformed. Moreover, First Steps is set in a separate universe from the MCU’s main timeline, meaning that RDJ’s Doom could originate there. Considering the MCU’s habit of setting up major villains in previous movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be the ideal place to do so.

3 Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Legacy Is No Longer Set In Stone

RDJ Was The Face Of The MCU

Robert Downey Jr.’s legacy within the MCU was once seen as unassailable. His portrayal of Tony Stark was universally lauded, and his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame provided a perfect, poignant end to his story. However, his return as Doctor Doom complicates this and comes with certain risks. Downey Jr.’s transition from the beloved Iron Man to one of Marvel’s most notorious villains is a bold move that could either enhance or undermine his legacy.

Downey Jr.’s immense talent could bring new depth and complexity to Doctor Doom, creating a character that is as iconic as his portrayal of Tony Stark. On the other hand, it could diminish the impact of his previous work, especially if the new character doesn’t resonate as strongly with audiences. The success or failure of this casting choice will have a significant impact on how Downey Jr.’s overall contribution to the MCU is remembered.

2 Avengers 5 & 6 Now Have Three Major Endgame Aces Up Their Sleeves

RDJ Will Reunite With The Russo Brothers

With Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers back, the MCU has three of its greatest assets back in play for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Russo brothers, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are widely credited with successfully handling the enormous scope and complexity of those stories. They delivered satisfying conclusions to numerous character arcs, experience that will be invaluable as they take on the next two Avengers films.

They are particularly well-suited to introduce a character as significant as Doctor Doom. Bringing Downey Jr. back into the fold, albeit in a different role, reunites a third key component in Endgame’s success. The chemistry between Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers is well-established, and their collaboration could ensure that Doctor Doom is portrayed with the same depth and nuance that made Tony Stark such a compelling character.

1 The MCU’s Doctor Doom Casting Sets Up A Major Multiverse Saga Risk

RDJ’s Casting Could Make Or Break The MCU’s 2nd Saga

Avengers 5 Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will bring together heroes, new and old, to face off against Victor von Doom – played by the returning Robert DOwney Jr.. Avengers 5 will also mark the beginning of phase 6 of the MCU.

