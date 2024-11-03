10 Fantasy TV Shows That Were Great Right From The Opening Scene

Some fantasy TV was amazing from the very first scene, ensnaring viewers with a wild opening and keeping them gripped long after it finished. Shows like Game of Thrones and Supernatural demonstrated the “in medias res” technique well, throwing the audience straight into the action and then dialing it back a notch to allow for some calm before the next storm. Meanwhile, other fantasy TV shows opened more peacefully but very swiftly demonstrated their vivid world-building and danger. Regardless, first scenes often say it all about the production to come.

Some of the best characters in fantasy were introduced in episode 1 of their respective shows, but not at first, with a key mystery suggested in the first scene instead. Presenting an enigma in a fantasy movie or TV show’s first scene is a tried-and-true way to tease the viewer and set up one of the show’s later plot points. From the small and independent to the globally popular, fantasy shows have been on the rise in the 2020s and show no sign of stopping, making it a good time to look back on some of these fantastic first scenes.

10 His Dark Materials

2019-2022

Based on Philip Pullman’s gripping His Dark Materials, the exceptional BBC fantasy opened with a man wading through a flood to give a baby away. This baby would, of course, turn out to be the show’s main character, Lyra Belacqua. This proposed the compelling mystery of the baby’s parenthood and the circumstances of her birth, which would go on to be significant throughout season 1 and key until its final outing. The show remained excellent, featuring stars like Morfydd Clark and James McAvoy.

His Dark Materials

is based on the novels

The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife,

and

The Amber Spyglass.

Before displaying the flood, the show panned over the UK’s picturesque Oxford in a nighttime aerial shot, but something was amiss. The city was split into small islands and looked more like Oslo than Oxford, with fjord-like bodies of water stretching across the cityscape. This fascinating alternate universe successfully implied the mind-blowing sci-fi and fantasy twists to come.

9 The Leftovers

2014-2017

The opening scene of 2014’s starkly original The Leftovers was utterly chilling, portraying the start of an impossible global tragedy that would take years to unpick. And, indeed, the long show never wore out its welcome from its first season until its last. As a mother left her child in her car and the camera panned in, it was obvious that this was going to be no ordinary trip to the supermarket.

The Leftovers is exemplary low fantasy, and it shouted that from the rooftops of its first scene. Blending the modern world with the supernatural, The Leftovers took fantasy, horror, and drama to new dimensions. When 2% of the world disappeared, leaving the Leftovers behind, viewers got to witness the impact in episode 1’s first scene. This drove a powerful curiosity as to how the Departed disappeared and set a new standard for low fantasy and supernatural drama.

8 Supernatural

2005-2020

The Supernatural pilot opening scene showed Mary and John Winchester experiencing the tragedy that would define the lives of their children, Sam and Dean Winchester. And, henceforth, fantasy TV was never the same again. Eric Kripke’s iconic dark fantasy show uniquely combined supernatural fantasy with the classic Americana of a road story. Leaning into American classics like Thelma and Louise and biker movies like The Wild One, the show proved it was far more than a fantasy show.

Nonetheless, Supernatural’s opening scene took no prisoners in its graphic depiction of Mary Winchester’s demise at the hands of a supernatural monster. Smartly, this arc would only come full circle many seasons later, setting up years’ worth of the Winchesters’ investigating and hunting paranormal entities. From its very first scene, Supernatural was bold and focused, creating the show’s central drama around two brothers and how they processed their dysfunctional family.

7 The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

2022-Present

“Nothing is evil in the beginning” go the opening lines of 2022’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, impressively assessing its whole premise in six words. As showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay explained to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is “an origin story for Sauron.” This unfurled over the course of season 1, although viewers didn’t know it until the final episode, when Sauron’s real identity was finally revealed. It turned out that Sauron had been on-screen far more than many realized, demonstrating that literature’s greatest villain had humble and innocent origins.

While

The Rings of Power

season 3 is expecting renewal, there is also an anime

Lord of the Rings

movie coming out on December 13, 2024, called

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The gorgeous opening scene wasn’t just prophetic and smart, it was a luscious dive into Payne and McKay’s inventive world-building based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Adapting stories from the Second Age of Middle-earth, The Rings of Power offered an unprecedented live-action visualization of the Elder Days in its opening scene. This flashback allowed the show to visit material from before the Second Age and explore the start of time itself – the Years of the Trees. This opening scene was a treat for Tolkien fans and promised a high-budget adaptation of epic proportions.

6 The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

2022-Present

In the grand tradition of numerous fantasy TV shows and movies before it, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself opened with its main character as a baby. Much like His Dark Materials, this incredible British fantasy drama established its main character as a dangerous mystery in its opening scene. Set in the real world, people with strange superpowers broke into a beautiful cottage in episode 1 of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, finding Nathan as a baby.

Abandoned with a note saying “Kill it,” Nathan embodied the central issue of the whole show from its opening scene. R&B star Amerie was a notable addition to the soundtrack of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself in its first scene, promising a story that was as fun as it was gripping. Setting the tone suitably, scene one of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself opened one of the best fantasy shows of recent years.

5 The Boys

2019-Present

The opening scene of Eric Kripke’s The Boys was hilarious and smart, just like the rest of it. Scene one swung from the visually beautiful to the comically brutal, with its slow-motion shot of cash stacks raining down on Queen Maeve after she thwarted a bank robbery and then Homelander unceremoniously throwing a man to his death like so much paper waste. Even Maeve’s glamor and beauty were bitingly satirical.

The wads of cash took Maeve from superhero to stripper in an incongruous image that critiqued the sexualization of female superheroes. In the world of The Boys, superheroes were globalized commodities and corrupt celebrities, making for one of the most irreverent and modern takes on fantasy around. Scene one said all of this perfectly. Hughie’s formative tragedy occurred not long after the Maeve and Homelander moments, confirming that The Boys would be even gorier than Kripke’s famous Supernatural.

4 Lost

2004-2010

There was a beautiful simplicity to the opening scene of the majestic and brilliant Lost. Offering up a tropical island thriller to rival classics like The Beach and Lord of the Flies, Lost exhibited all the hallmarks of an escapist adventure from its first scene. Luring viewers into its storyline with stunning scenery and sweeping views, Lost began with the survivors of a plane crash gaining consciousness in and around a gorgeous beach.

The show reinvented itself each season, becoming a genre-bending journey, but its gloriously scenic setting and propensity for thrills were evident right from the start.

As Jack awoke in the jungle in the show’s opening minutes in a suit, Lost proved that it would be tackling the castaway story, which had been neglected by TV and cinema for too long. What viewers didn’t expect was the show’s shocking sci-fi and fantasy twists. The show reinvented itself each season, becoming a genre-bending journey, but its gloriously scenic setting and propensity for thrills were evident right from the start.

3 Game of Thrones

2011-2019

Game of Thrones is one of the best fantasy TV shows ever made, and that was clear from its very first scene. Displaying the disturbing ritualistic murder of the Wildlings, episode 1 made it clear that this was a high fantasy set in dark times. Opening with this original fantasy premise was excitingly different, bringing a fresh perspective to an old genre.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones was a political drama set in Westeros, but it also had epic, dangerous magical creatures, as episode 1 insinuated. Game of Thrones brooks little rivalry as the best high fantasy TV show of the 2020s, so far. Even diminishing respect in the fandom for later seasons couldn’t detract from its stature as a unique and visually arresting show, all of which came through in its first scene.

2 Good Omens

2019-Present

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens novel was adapted into 2019’s groundbreaking, eponymous TV show, which showed off its cosmic humor from episode 1’s first scene. As Crowley and Aziraphale met in the Garden of Eden, the show made it clear that this was no ordinary angel and demon duo. They were bizarrely friendly, had a strange amount in common, and were utterly hilarious together.

Good Omens is unquestionably the best Terry Pratchett adaptation ever, and it shone in all its Pratchettian glory even in scene one. Irreverent, satirical, and yet beautifully good-natured, the show’s script reflected its source material perfectly in its opening moments and would continue to do so. Good Omens is such a faithful reflection of its source material because it is helmed by none other than Neil Gaiman himself, and season 3 is promising.

1 Interview With The Vampire

2022-Present

Anyone familiar with Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles would have been flabbergasted by the opening moments of AMC+’s 2022 Interview with the Vampire. The show took one of Anne Rice’s best characters, centralized him, and aged him up by a few decades, promising far more than an adaptation. This was an adaptation, a sequel, and a redo, all at the same time. And, those with no prior knowledge of Anne Rice would have been intrigued by the journalist Daniel Molloy and his bold TV ad strategy.

The show’s meta opening scene promised an intelligent series that broke expectations at every turn, and it soon gave the floor to the ever-enchanting Louis de Pointe du Lac. Louis was the main character of the first Vampire Chronicle. Seasons 1 and 2 covered a redo of its titular interview, first attempted by its lead characters many years back. As the opening of episode 1 turned to a seemingly normal press Q&A, normality was brilliantly shattered by Daniel interrogating Louis’ fantasy species – “How long have you been dead?“

