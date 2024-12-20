10 Great Horror Movies From 2024 That Probably Flew Under Your Radar

There were so many incredible horror movies released in 2024 that it was impossible to see them all, and many may have fallen under viewers’ radars. While releases like Longlegs, The Substance, and The First Omen were hard to miss, plenty of streaming exclusives horrors or smaller-scale releases were highly underrepresented and did not get enough credit for the quality of the work. As a year filled with strange and unusual scary movies, 2024 had plenty to offer beyond the biggest box office successes.

There were several horror movies in 2024 that could become future cult classics as more viewers discover them and catch up on this year’s releases. Those who have been paying close attention will have been following the hype of beloved releases like I Saw the TV Glow, but not everyone has been tuned in to these kinds of word-of-mouth successes. From franchise releases to standalone triumphs, there are plenty of great horror movies for viewers to sink their teeth into from 2024.

10 Daddy’s Head (2024)

Daddy's Head Daddy's Head: A psychological thriller revolving around a boy and his stepmother who begin to fear for their safety after encountering a mysterious entity that resembles the boy's recently deceased father. The film explores themes of grief, identity, and the supernatural. Release Date October 10, 2024 Runtime 92 minutes Cast Nathaniel Martello-White , Julia Brown , Charles Aitken , Mary Woodvine , Rupert Turnbull , Kaisa Hammarlund , Deepica Stephen , Nila Aalia , James Harper-Jones , Alice Handoll , Phillipa Flynn , Stella Gonet , Lucy Doyle , Ako Mitchell Character(s) Robert , Laura , James , Mary , Isaac , Miranda , Saanvi , Heather , Older Isaac , Bridgette , Louise , Ava , Dr. Alice Way , Samuel Jacobs (uncredited) Director Benjamin Barfoot

The horror streaming service Shudder has been quietly building up an impressive catalog of underappreciated scary movies in recent years. One of the best from 2024 was Daddy’s Head, a thoughtful exploration of grief that brought to mind the extraordinary power of the modern classic The Babadook from years before. Daddy’s Head tells the story of a recently widowed stepmother left to look after her husband’s child after he died in a car crash, but this difficult situation then turns sinister as a strange creature begins haunting them.

While Daddy’s Head addressed familiar themes of grief, heartache, and despair, it did so with stylish cinematography and high production values that helped it stand out. As the monster at the heart of the story represents the manifestation of real trauma and buried feelings, this supernatural tale was all the more effective due to the emotions at the center of its narrative. While this clever British psychological horror didn’t break any new ground thematically, it still made for engaging and unnerving viewing.

9 Strange Darling (2024)

Directed by JT Mollner

Strange Darling A twisted one-night stand spirals into a deadly game of cat and mouse when a relentless predator chases an injured woman through the Oregon wilderness. Release Date August 23, 2024 Runtime 96 Minutes Cast Willa Fitzgerald , Kyle Gallner , Jason Patric , Giovanni Ribisi , Ed Begley Jr. , Barbara Hershey , Steven Michael Quezada , Madisen Beaty , Denise Grayson , Eugenia Kuzmina , Bianca A. Santos , Sheri Foster , Duke Mollner , Andrew John Segal , Robert Craighead , Evan Peterson Character(s) The Lady , The Demon , True Crime Narrator (voice) , Art Pallone , Frederick , Geneviève , Pete , Gale , Libby , Beth , Tanya , The Driver , Roughneck , Steve , Mitchell Mahoney , Man with Bare Buttocks Director JT Mollner Writers JT Mollner

From the producer of Barbarian and Late Night with the Devil, Strange Darling was a jaw-dropping serial killer story that defies expectations. What starts as a one-night stand soon turns into a thrilling game of cat and mouse as a man pursues a woman in rural Oregon. Strange Darling is divided into six chapters told in a non-linear order that’s simultaneously a dark love story and a cautionary tale about those who prey on female trust and vulnerability.

A truly wild ride from start to finish, Strange Darling continues director JT Mollner’s streak of making stylish and thoughtful films that address the darkest sides of the American psyche and was a worthy follow-up to his debut Western, Outlaws and Angels. With plenty of suspenseful sequences, exciting twists, and beautiful cinematography, Strange Darling was shot on 35 mm film and its visuals were just as breathtaking as its narrative was shocking.

8 V/H/S/Beyond (2024)

Directed by Jay Cheel, Jordan Downey, Virat Pal, Justin Martinez, Christian and Justin Long, and Kate Siegel

V/H/S/Beyond V/H/S/Beyond is the seventh entry in the long-running horror anthology series. V/H/S/Beyond is a collection of six different horror shorts with their own creative teams. Unlike other entries in the V/H/S franchise, V/H/S/Beyond focuses on horror that leans into sci-fi. Release Date September 20, 2024 Runtime 125 Minutes Cast Alanah Pearce , Phillip Andre Botello , Jolene Andersen , Tyler Andrews , Brian Baker , Kevin Bohleber , Braedyn Bruner , Jerry Campisi , Dane DiLiegro , Mike Ferguson , Sam Gorski , Thom Hallum , Mitch Horowitz , Skip Howland , Bix Krieger , Cameron Krugman , Matthew Layton , Libby Letlow , Phillip Lundquist , Vas Provatakis , Niko Pueringer , Dominique Star , Matt Tramel Director Jordan Downey , Christian Long , Justin Long , Justin Martinez , Virat Pal , Kate Siegel , Jay Cheel Writers Jordan Downey , Kevin Stewart , Christian Long , Justin Long , Ben Turner , Virat Pal , Evan Dickson , Mike Flanagan , Jay Cheel

The anthology horror franchise V/H/S has introduced countless scary movie lovers to a vast array of incredible directors, and the latest installment, V/H/S/Beyond, is no different. As just one in a series of found-footage horrors centered on disturbing VHS tapes that are discovered by innocent viewers, V/H/S/Beyond included five separate shorts linked together by a sixth frame narrative. With a mix of sci-fi and horror, this installment brings together everything from aliens to dog-human hybrids.

From the first-person-shooter style of Stork to the UFO story seen in Stowaway, this was a worthy addition to the sprawling and unique world of the V/H/S series. Some familiar faces were also involved, such as Justin Long’s animal rights sequence Fur Babies, which he co-wrote and directed with his brother Christian and which feels like it was inspired by Long’s outrageous role in Kevin Smith’s horror movie Tusk. Overall, V/H/S/Beyond continued this franchise’s tradition of embracing the weird and unusual and was well worth watching for those who may have missed it.

7 I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun

I Saw the TV Glow I Saw the TV Glow is a horror film by writer-director Jane Schoenbrun, released in 2024. A young man named Owen is introduced to a late-night TV show that reflects their reality. As the two begin to bond over the series, it suddenly is canceled, causing Owen's view of reality to shatter. Release Date January 18, 2024 Runtime 100 Minutes Cast Justice Smith , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler , Fred Durst , Helena Howard , Ian Foreman Director Jane Schoenbrun Writers Jane Schoenbrun Studio(s) Smudge Films , Fruit Tree Distributor(s) A24

While those tuned into the modern horror movie industry will be well aware of I Saw the TV Glow, it may have fallen under the radar for the casual viewer. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun and co-produced by Emma Stone, I Saw the TV Glow was a deeply psychological coming-of-age story that leaned into nostalgia as high school students connect over their love of a television series. As the lines between fact and fiction blend, I Saw the TV Glow had its characters questioning their reality as their identities became intrinsically linked with the media they love.

With a distinctive visual style and narrative that viewers will emotionally connect with, I Saw the TV Glow had plenty of horror elements but could be enjoyed on many different levels. There are interesting characters and an impressive amount of worldbuilding in this strange and idiosyncratic story. While Schoenbrun has made several films before this, I Saw the TV Glow has received significant buzz, and its underground success and word-of-mouth hype have led to it gaining widespread acclaim from those in the know.

6 Abigail (2024)

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Abigail Abigail is a 2024 horror thriller directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The plot follows a group of people who kidnap the daughter of a dangerous crime lord only to discover that the little girl is actually a vicious vampire out for blood. Alisha Weir stars as the titular character alongside Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, and Dan Stevens. Release Date April 19, 2024 Runtime 109 Minutes Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett Writers Stephen Shields , Guy Busick Distributor(s) Universal Pictures

It’s exciting to see how vampire movies have had something of a revival in recent years, such as Nicolas Cage’s turn as Count Dracula in Renfield or the 2024 adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot. However, the best vampire movie that might have flown under some viewers’ radar was Abigail. This comedy horror began with a group of kidnappers abducting the child of a powerful underworld figure with plans to hold her ransom for $50 million, only to soon discover that Abigail was anything but helpless.

The plot of Abigail is turned completely on its head as Abigail’s supernatural powers are revealed, and it is the kidnappers who are forced to fight for their lives in a thrilling story of survival. With a strong ensemble cast and plenty of twists and turns, Abigail was as fun as a horror movie could be while still delivering genuine scares. While Abigail did well at the box office, the success of franchise movies like Alien: Romulus or A Quiet Place: Day One greatly overshadowed it.

5 Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Directed by Zelda Williams

Lisa Frankenstein Lisa Frankenstein is a comedic fantasy-horror film by first-time director Zelda Williams and is a twist on the classic Frankenstein formula. Set in 1989, a high school outcast named Lisa accidentally revives a handsome corpse from the Victorian era and resolves to rebuild him into the perfect man. Release Date February 9, 2024 Runtime 101 Minutes Director Zelda Williams Writers Diablo Cody Budget $13 Million Studio(s) MXN Entertainment , Lollipop Woods Distributor(s) Focus Features

It took several years for writer Diablo Cody’s feminist cult horror classic Jennifer’s Body to gain the delayed appreciation it deserved, and one can only hope the same fate doesn’t befall Lisa Frankenstein. This hilarious comedy horror was set in the same universe as Jennifer’s Body and told the story of a teenage girl falling in love with a reanimated Victorian-era corpse. With Kathryn Newton as Lisa and Cole Sprouse as The Creature, this affectionate callback to 1980s teen horrors made for highly entertaining viewing.

While Lisa Frankenstein began as a spoof horror, it was elevated by themes of trauma and survival, which helped envelop its campy story in weightier themes. With strong performance and a unique sense of style, Lisa Frankenstein was an erratic yet emotional journey that could very well become a future cult classic. From director Zelda Williams, Lisa Frankenstein was a hilarious “coming of rage” story that was just plain fun.

4 It’s What’s Inside (2024)

Directed by Greg Jardin

It's What's Inside is a film centered around a high-stakes narrative involving complex character dynamics that explore internal and external conflicts. Throughout the storyline, characters face personal challenges as they navigate their intertwined fates, providing a gripping view of their struggles and transformations. Release Date January 19, 2024 Runtime 105 Minutes Cast Brittany O'Grady , James Morosini , Gavin Leatherwood , Nina Bloomgarden , Alycia Debnam-Carey , Reina Hardesty , Devon Terrell , David Thompson , Madison Davenport , Myhraliza Aala , Francisco Diego Garcia , Dana Millican , Aly Nordlie Character(s) Shelby , Cyrus , Dennis , Maya , Nikki , Brooke , Reuben , Forbes , Beatrice , County Deputy , State Trooper , Driver , Sophia Director Greg Jardin Writers Greg Jardin Studio(s) Such Content , Edith Productions , Boldly Go Productions

It’s What’s Inside was a Netflix comedy horror that delved into truly trippy territory as its chaotic plot descended into absolute chaos. What starts as a group of friends coming together for a pre-wedding party soon turns into an existential nightmare as an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that unlocks long-dormant secrets and unspoken grudges. With equal parts comedy, horror, and sci-fi, It’s What’s Inside was a cleverly constructed and stylish journey into the party from Hell.

What was supposed to be a normal night among friends became a true existential nightmare when a game that allowed the attendees to switch bodies with one another was introduced. This highly psychological concept became increasingly disarming as it became difficult to find out which characters were in each other’s bodies from one scene to the next. With Freaky Friday-style fun wrapped up in a horrifying package, It’s What’s Inside was one of the strangest movies of the year.

3 Exhuma (2024)

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

Exhuma When a renowned shaman (KIM Go-Eun) and her protégé (Lee Do-hyun) are hired by a wealthy, enigmatic family, they begin investigating the cause of a disturbing supernatural illness that affects only the first-born children of each generation. With the help of a knowledgeable mortician (YOO Hai-jin) and the country's most revered geomancer (CHOI Min-sik), they soon trace the affliction's origin to a long-hidden family grave located on sacred ground. Release Date February 22, 2024 Runtime 134 Minutes Cast Choi Min-sik , Kim Go-eun , Yoo Hae-jin , Lee Do-Hyun , and Kim Sun-young Director Jang Jae-hyun Writers Jang Jae-hyun Studio(s) Showbox , Pinetown Productions , and MCMC Distributor(s) Showbox

South Korean director Jang Jae-hyun once again proves his country’s talent for producing thoughtful, introspective, and truly unnerving horror films with Exhuma. This tense story blends mystery and the occult as the excavating of an ominous grave unleashes sinister energy upon a wealthy family. With a vengeful spirit haunting their ancestors, Exhuma addresses cultural and historical themes in a creepy, gory, and incredibly atmospheric manner.

With a talented cast of well-known South Korean actors, Exhuma blends shamanism and shame as the dark secrets within the coffin are both mystical and mysterious. With two separate arcs that see great changes in its villain throughout, Exhuma was a surprising and engaging 2024 horror film that fell under a lot of viewers’ radars. While some Western audiences are reluctant to check out subtitled movies, this South Korean horror was well worth giving a chance.

2 MadS (2024)

Directed by David Moreau

MadS After taking a new drug, a young man named Romain picks up a mysterious, injured woman who begins behaving erratically and violently in his car. As his night spirals into chaos, Romain struggles to distinguish between the effects of the drug and the terrifying reality unfolding around him​. Release Date September 21, 2024 Runtime 86 Minutes Cast Lewkowski Yovel , Lucille Guillaume , Milton Riche , Laurie Pavy , Xiomara Melissa Ahumada Quito Character(s) Noa , Julia , Romain , Anais Director David Moreau Writers David Moreau

Filmed in one terrifying continuous shot, MadS deserves to reach a much larger audience, as its technical prowess and horrifying hellscape make for intensely eerie viewing. As a story of an apocalyptic outbreak of fast-moving zombies, MadS is a fast-paced and well-crafted horror that effectively unfolds over its swift 86-minute runtime. With a privileged and unsympathetic protagonist (Milton Riche), his partying and debauchery-filled lifestyle becomes the least of his worries when he’s thrust into an unspeakable nightmare as the world descends into madness.

MadS was packed with violent imagery but also feeds on the fear of the unknown, as the one-take style of this film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. With a small cast of relatively unknown actors, MadS has to rely on the effectiveness of its imagery and the horror of its story rather than star recognition to reel viewers in. With plenty of room left for interpretation, MadS allows viewers to fill in the gaps of the outbreak for themselves with an underlying subtext around excessive wealth and the hedonism of affluent young people.

1 Oddity (2024)

Directed by Damian McCarthy

Oddity Grieving her twin sister's brutal murder, blind medium Darcy uses a wooden mannequin from her curio shop to uncover the truth. As she navigates the eerie world of the supernatural, Darcy must confront dark secrets and malevolent forces tied to her sister's untimely death. Release Date July 19, 2024 Runtime 98 Minutes Cast Gwilym Lee , Carolyn Bracken , Tadhg Murphy , Caroline Metnon , Steve Wall , Johnny French , Joe Rooney , Josuha Campbell Director Damien Mc Carthy Writers Damian Mc Carthy

Following up Irish director Damian McCarthy’s acclaimed directorial debut, Caveat, Oddity is a clever and well-crafted ghost story that is characterized by an elegant and spooky atmosphere. As the story of a woman still reeling from the brutal murder of her twin sister, a blind medium and a wooden mannequin become central to unpacking this dark and unnerving mystery. With a title that perfectly represents this film’s strange energy, Oddity was a little-known Irish release that showcased the country’s often underappreciated talent for telling spooky stories.

As a kind of old-fashioned ghost story that brings to mind classics of its genre, Oddity began with a strong opening scene that hooked viewers right from the start. With a modest box office take of just over $1.5 million, Oddity didn’t reach a large global audience upon release but will surely become a hidden favorite for those lucky enough to discover it. It’s indie movies like Oddity that keep the horror industry interesting, so it’s well worth viewers seeking it out to show their support.