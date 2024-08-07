10 Great Western Sequels You Need To See

Summary Western sequels, like The Lost City of Gold, can expand upon the original with epic narratives and iconic stars.

Films like Return of the Seven may not bring back all original cast members but still capture the magic of the original.

Classics like Trinity Is Still My Name prove that Western sequels can balance comedy and action for a successful franchise.

Although there have been countless great Western movies over the years, this was not a genre well-known for boasting a lot of fantastic sequels. Whether it’s because the nature of cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws usually led to an early grave or because some of the best Westerns were based on fact, it’s rare to find a truly must-watch Western sequel. However, there were a select few Western sequels that lovers of the genre absolutely must check out that lived up to or even improved upon the original movie or source material.

There were some Western movie sequels that failed to live up to their predecessors, such as the sequel High Noon or The Outlaw Josey Wales follow-up that did not feature Clint Eastwood, but luckily, other sequels fared far better. Some of the greatest Western sequels featured iconic stars like Yul Brynner, Franco Nero, and John Wayne and stood as essential viewing to those who love the genre. While they can sometimes be difficult to pull off, these Western sequels managed to act as worthy follow-ups to their acclaimed predecessors.

10 The Lone Ranger And The Lost City of Gold (1958)

A sequel to The Lone Ranger (1956)

The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold (1958) Three Indians are murdered. Each was wearing a medallion when he died. Together the medallions form a puzzle whose solution points to gold. Director Lesley Selander Release Date June 4, 1958 Writers Robert Schaefer , Eric Freiwald , George W. Trendle Cast Clayton Moore , Jay Silverheels , Douglas Kennedy , Charles Watts , Noreen Nash , Lisa Montell , Ralph Moody , Dean Fredericks Character(s) The Lone Ranger , Tonto , Ross Brady , Sheriff Oscar Matthison , Frances Henderson , Paviva , Padre Vincente Esteban , Dr. James Rolfe Runtime 81 Minutes Expand

As one of the longest-running Western TV shows of all time, it was no surprise that The Lone Ranger received a feature film after its conclusion. However, not all Western fans may be aware that there was also a sequel titled The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold in 1958. This featured the return of Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger and Jay Silverheels as Tonto as they sought to take down a gang of hooded outlaws, each possessing a silver medallion that, when gathered together, revealed a secret location of hidden gold.

As a fitting and effective end to this iteration of The Lone Ranger franchise, The Lost City of Gold was a wonderful adventure that brought its heroes on a journey of mythological wonder. From epic showdowns with bandits and outlaws to the powerful chemistry between its two leads, this Western sequel more than lived up to its predecessor with an epic narrative that expanded upon the more reserved adventures in the TV series. Overall, The Lost City of Gold was an ambitious film that lived up to the franchise’s reputation.

9 Return Of The Seven (1966)

A sequel to The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Return of the Seven (1966) Two survivors of the original Magnificent Seven, Chris and Vin, recruit four new members to re-form the outfit and defend several Mexican villages from vicious bandits. Director Burt Kennedy Release Date October 19, 1966 Writers Larry Cohen Cast Yul Brynner , Robert Fuller , Julián Mateos , Warren Oates , Claude Akins , Elisa Montés , Fernando Rey , Emilio Fernández Character(s) Chris , Vin , Chico , Colbee , Frank , Petra , Priest , Lorca Runtime 95 Minutes Expand

The Magnificent Seven was one of the most impactful Western movies ever made, and it was inevitable that a sequel would be released. This came six years later with Return of the Seven, which featured Yul Brynner reprising his role as Chris Adams. However, despite the ensemble nature of the original, other main cast members were recast for the Western sequel. While it was disappointing not to have all the original performers back, Return of the Seven managed to capture some of the old magic, even if it was not quite as magnificent as before.

The plot concerned two survivors of the original Magnificent Seven gathering new recruits to reform their old outfit and once again defend villages from vicious bandits. While many aspects of this sequel rehashed story beats from the original, there were still plenty of great action sequences and enough interest to sustain further sequels in later years. Return of the Seven may not be a Western classic, but it’s worth seeing just for the return of Brynner alone.

8 The Return Of A Man Called Horse (1976)

A sequel to A Man Called Horse (1970)

The Return of a Man Called Horse (1976) The English gentleman known as Horse, returns to the American west to save his adopted Indian tribe from extinction. Director Irvin Kershner Release Date August 4, 1976 Writers Jack DeWitt , Dorothy M. Johnson Cast Richard Harris , Gale Sondergaard , Geoffrey Lewis , William Lucking , Jorge Luke , Jorge Russek , Claudio Brook , Enrique Lucero Character(s) John Morgan , Elk Woman , Zenas , Tom Gryce , Running Bull , Blacksmith , Chemin De Fer , Raven Runtime 129 Minutes Expand

The original A Man Called Horse starred Richard Harris as an English aristocrat captured by a tribe of Lakota Sioux people. In the sequel, The Return of the Man Called Horse, he has become a member of their tribe and returns to America to assist his fellow tribesmen in fending off the threat of their extinction. With a focus on the spirituality of Native Americans, The Return of a Man Called Horse felt like a worthy sequel that showcased respect and esteem for the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

Harris once again gave a strong performance, and although The Return of a Man Called Horse can be criticized for repeating much from its predecessor, it still maintained a consistently high quality throughout. With classic story beats of return, reconciliation, revenge, and rebirth, The Return of a Man Called Horse was a classic hero’s journey told through a Western lens. While it was not a groundbreaking movie, it was certainly an enjoyable sequel.

7 Django Strikes Again (1987)

A sequel to Django (1966)

Django Strikes Again (1987) A monk returns to his former life as a gunfighter when his estranged daughter is kidnapped by a Hungarian slaver. Director Nello Rossati Release Date December 8, 1987 Writers Franco Reggiani , Nello Rossati , Sergio Corbucci , Anna Miserocchi Cast Franco Nero , Christopher Connelly , Licinia Lentini , William Berger , Roberto Posse , Alessandro Di Chio , Rodrigo Obregón , Miguel Carreno Character(s) Django / Brother Ignatius , El Diablo Orlowsky , Countess Isabelle , Old Timer , German Diablo Henchman , Captain , Diablo Helnchman , Boy Runtime 88 Minutes Expand

While dozens of unofficial sequels to the 1966 spaghetti Western classic Django have been produced, there was only one official follow-up, and that was Django Strikes Again. With Franco Nero returning as the titular anti-hero more than 20 years later, Django Strikes Again was an enjoyable sequel featuring a much older version of the iconic Western star. With a story that starts with Django having reinvented himself to live as a monk, Django Strikes Again immediately subverts the expectations of its audience.

Franco Nero also reprised his role as Django in the Quentin Tarantino Western movie

Django Unchained

, which acted as the director’s tribute to both the original

Django

movie and the spaghetti Western genre as a whole.

However, it was not long before Django was drawn out of his monastic seclusion and once again found himself on the warpath in a quest for vengeance. With themes of revenge and retribution, Nero proved that nobody could play this character as well as him, and it was great to see him back in the Western genre once again. A real treat for Western lovers, there was a lot to admire about Django Strikes Again.

6 Adiós, Sabata (1970)

A sequel to Sabata (1969)

Adiós, Sabata (1970) Sabata helps a band of Mexican revolutionaries steal a wagon-load of gold from the occupying Austrian forces of Emperor Maximilian I. Director Gianfranco Parolini Release Date September 30, 1970 Writers Renato Izzo , Gianfranco Parolini Cast Yul Brynner , Dean Reed , Ignazio Spalla , Gerard Herter , Sal Borgese , Franco Fantasia , Turam Quibo , Andrea Scotti Character(s) Sabata , Ballantine , Escudo , Colonel Skimmel , Septiembre , Señor Ocaño , Gitano , Jose Runtime 104 Minutes Expand

The star of the original Sabata, Lee Van Cleef, was replaced by Yul Brynner for the sequel Adiós, Sabata just one year later. This follow-up continued the adventures of a gunman of almost superhuman accuracy as Sabata was hired to steal a wagonload of gold from the Austrian army. While the absence of Cleef took some getting used to, this sequel worked well on its own merits as Brynner brought his unique energy to this tongue-in-cheek Western that was packed with comedy, gunplay, and violence.

The entire Sabata trilogy stood as one of the best spaghetti Western series of its time, and Brynner racked up an impressive body count as he shot his way through the Wild West and took out an Austrian colonel. Adiós, Sabata would be Brynner’s only outing as the titular hero, as Cleef returned once again for the third and final installment, Return of Sabata. Although the changing cast makes this franchise a little convoluted, that did not take away from the great Western sequences that it boasted.

5 Back To The Future Part III (1990)

A sequel to Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III The final entry in Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s timeless trilogy, Back to the Future Part III wraps up Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s adventures through time when Marty travels to 1885’s Wild West to save his mentor, meeting Biff Tannen’s ancestor “Mad Dog” and almost changing the course of history once again along the way. Director Robert Zemeckis Release Date May 25, 1990 Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Writers Robert Zemeckis Runtime 118minutes Budget $40milllion Expand

The Back to the Future franchise decided to embrace the Western genre for its third installment, which involved Marty and Doc in the year 1885. As an homage to classic Western movies, Back to the Future Part III featured many allusions to the genre as Marty took on the alias of Clint Eastwood so as not to alarm his great-great-grandparents about their familial connection. While this may not be a Western sequel in the traditional sense, Back to the Future Part III acted as the entry point for many younger viewers into the world of Western cinema.

While many rank Back to the Future Part III as the poorest entry in the series, it was made with a lot of love and featured a compelling romance story for Doc and his soulmate, Clara Clayton. This third entry ignited new energy into the franchise, and it was hilarious to see the way that the film played with Western tropes and clichés. As the perfect melding of sci-fi adventures and old Western antics, Back to the Future Part III was a worthy conclusion to this iconic series.

4 Rooster Cogburn (1975)

A sequel to True Grit (1969)

Rooster Cogburn Rooster Cogburn is the sequel to the 1969 film True Grit, starring John Wayne as the seasoned, one-eyed U.S. Marshal Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn. Joined by Eula Goodnight, played by Katharine Hepburn, Cogburn is tasked with retrieving a shipment of stolen nitroglycerin from a gang of outlaws. Directed by Stuart Millar, the film blends Western action with the developing rapport between its two strong-willed leads. Director Stuart Millar Release Date October 17, 1975 Writers Charles Portis , Martha Hyer Cast John Wayne , Katharine Hepburn , Anthony Zerbe , Richard Jordan , John McIntire , Paul Koslo , Jack Colvin Runtime 108 Minutes Expand

True Grit was one of the best John Wayne movies in the acclaimed Western actor’s latter career, although many Western lovers may not know that it had a sequel called Rooster Cogburn. Wayne returned to reprise the titular anti-hero, which was an unusual change of pace from Wayne’s usual heroic leading man persona. As a character of serious depth, Wayne powerfully followed up his Oscar-winning performance with another turn as the aging one-eyed lawman.

Rooster Cogburn saw the anti-hero being suspended after a routine arrest ends in bloodshed, and he’s forced to redeem himself by taking in a gang of bank robbers who have hijacked a wagon shipment of nitroglycerin. While Rooster Cogburn can’t quite live up to the lofty standards of the original, there’s enough chemistry between Wayne and his co-star Katherine Hepburn to make this a must-watch Western. Although its storyline may be riddled with plotholes, seeing Wayne again donning Rooster’s signature eyepatch made this film a true cinematic treat.

3 Trinity Is Still My Name (1971)

A sequel to They Call Me Trinity (1970)

Trinity Is Still My Name (1971) Bambino tries to teach his brother Trinity how to become an outlaw, but the two wind up saving a pioneer family and breaking up an arms ring instead. Director Enzo Barboni Release Date October 21, 1971 Writers Enzo Barboni , Gene Luotto Cast Terence Hill , Bud Spencer , Yanti Somer , Enzo Tarascio , Harry Carey Jr. , Pupo De Luca , Jessica Dublin , Dana Ghia Character(s) Trinità , Bambino , Perla , Mitch the Sheriff , The Father , Prior , Farrah the Mother , Perla’s Mother Runtime 117 Minutes Expand

The successful action comedy Western They Call Me Trinity was quickly followed by the sequel Trinity is Still My Name just one year later. With a format that mimicked and spoofed the spaghetti Western genre, the comedy duo of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer achieved a rare kind of success. With plenty of subversion of Western movie tropes, this Western franchise, which later became a trilogy with the release of Sons of Trinity in 1995, managed to walk the fine line of parody without feeling totally absurd or over-the-top.

As the highest-grossing Italian film ever made at the time of its release (via Movie Player), Trinity Is Still My Name was a worthy follow-up that proved audiences craved more from this dynamic duo. The sequel once again featured Spencer as Bambino trying to teach Hill as Trinity how to be an outlaw and breaking up an arms ring to save a family. A truly funny film, Trinity is Still My Name was one of the best Western comedies.

2 Deadwood: The Movie (2019)

A sequel to Deadwood (2004 – 2006)

Deadwood: The Movie A continuation of the HBO series of the same name, Deadwood reunites the acclaimed series’ ensemble cast. As South Dakota celebrates its statehood, the residents of Deadwood still have grudges to satisfy and scores to settle. Director Daniel Minahan Release Date May 31, 2019 Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Writers David Milch Cast Timothy Olyphant , Ian McShane , Molly Parker , Paula Malcomson , W. Earl Brown , Dayton Callie , Kim Dickens , Brad Dourif , Anna Gunn , John Hawkes , Leon Rippy , William Sanderson , Robin Weigert , Brent Sexton , Sean Bridgers , Gerald McRaney , Keone Young Runtime 110 minutes Budget $20.7 million Expand

The cancelation of the acclaimed HBO Western TV series Deadwood was a devastating blow to those who had followed the prestige ensemble drama. With many plot points left unresolved, the story of Deadwood felt unfinished until it returned 13 years later for a feature-length TV movie that finally wrapped the series with a satisfying conclusion. While for Deadwood: The Movie to be fully enjoyed viewers should first familiarize themselves with the show;s three seasons, this will be a treat for Western lovers as it stood among the greatest television shows ever made.

Set ten years after the events of Deadwood, Deadwood: The Movie featured the return of most of its incredible ensemble cast and thankfully lived up to the expectations that had built around its reputation in the years since its cancelation. While the return of Ian McShane as Al Swearengen was a highlight, the rest of the cast should also be called out for their impeccable portrayal of how civilization infiltrated the Wild West. As a powerful conclusion to a beloved series, Deadwood: The Movie ticked all the right boxes for a Western sequel.

1 For A Few Dollars More (1965)

A sequel to A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

For A Few Dollars More (1965) For A Few Dollars More is a classic Western featuring Clint Eastwood as a bounty hunter forming an uneasy alliance with a rival to capture a ruthless outlaw. Director Sergio Leone Release Date May 10, 1967 Studio(s) Constantin Film Produktion , PEA , Arturo González Producciones Cinematográficas Distributor(s) United Artists Writers Sergio Leone , Fulvio Morsella , Luciano Vincenzoni Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mario Brega , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski , Aldo Sambrell , Benito Stefanelli , Lorenzo Robledo Runtime 132 minutes Franchise(s) Dollars Trilogy Sequel(s) The Good , the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Expand

It’s hard to think of any Western movie more iconic than Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, which began with A Fistful of Dollars, followed by For a Few Dollars More, and ended with The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. For a Few Dollars More was the first sequel to feature Clint Eastwood as the Man with No Name and proved that this was a character who could be carried forward over several films. This time, Eastwood was known as Manco, where he teamed up with legendary Western actor Lee Van Cleef as the bounty hunter Colonel Douglas Mortimer.

For a Few Dollars More was a thrilling release in Leone’s filmography as it showcased that he could repeat the style of his predecessor and up the stakes even further in this beloved Western sequel. With an iconic score by Ennio Morricone, everything about For a Few Dollars More oozed cool cinematic charisma and was a testament to the potential of the spaghetti Western genre. Packed with action and tension, For a Few Dollars More also included some of Eastwood’s best Western movie quotes.

