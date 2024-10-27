10 Hilarious Comedy TV Shows That Hook You From The First Episode

Some comedy shows take a while to get into their rhythm, but others manage to hook their audiences from the very first episode. It can take writers and actors some time to find the comedic flavor of a new show. Comedy relies so much on chemistry and timing that a perfect comedic pilot is rare. These things can take a long time to build up. However, some hilarious shows capture lightning in a bottle from their first outing.

There are many great comedy shows which started off a little slowly. Seinfeld, for example, has an odd first season that doesn’t quite nail the comedic rhythms that the show is known for, and The Office takes some time to distinguish itself from its British counterpart. Not all comedy shows suffer from the same affliction, however. Shows like Futurama, How I Met Your Mother and Derry Girls hit the ground running.

Related 10 Groundbreaking Sitcom Episodes That Hugely Impacted The Genre Sitcoms have always been known for their hilarious characters and wild storylines, but several episodes redefined the genre in groundbreaking ways.

10 The Orville

Seth McFarlane’s Sci-Fi Parody Establishes Its Own Quirks Early On

Cast Halston Sage , Adrianne Palicki , J. Lee , Seth MacFarlane , Chad L. Coleman , Peter Macon , Penny Johnson Jerald , Larry Joe Campbell , Scott Grimes , Mark Jackson Release Date September 10, 2017 Seasons 3

The Orville is Seth McFarlane’s Star Trek spoof, but the first episode proves that it has a lot more going for it than mere parody. While a lot of the comedic exchanges are seeped in the same relatable dialogue as McFarlane’s other projects, The Orville also has more heart than Family Guy and Ted, for example. From the very first scene of the first episode, The Orville introduces the romantic conflict that drives the show.

Related The Orville Season 4: Will It Happen? Everything We Know With The Orville’s future in doubt following the season 3 finale, here’s everything we know about season 4 of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy-drama.

The Orville establishes the key characters on board the titular ship in the first episode, but it also delivers an exciting space adventure which sets the tone for the show. While Ed and Kelly’s relationship is the episode’s main focus, there’s also enough time to get to know the rest of the crew a little. Gordon’s antics often provide comic relief when Ed threatens to get too serious. The Orville‘s first episode also introduces the show’s pattern of memorable guest stars.

9 Only Murders In The Building

The First Episode Sets Up More Than One Mystery

Release Date August 31, 2021 Seasons 4

Only Murders in the Building is about to wrap up its fourth season, and a lot of the show’s enduring success can be put down to the way it started so strongly. Season 1, episode 1 brings the three mismatched characters together with a shared purpose, sets up the mystery of Tim Kono’s death, and hints at several other mysteries in the Arconia. Beyond the three main investigators, the first episode introduces the characters who live in the building as people and as potential killers.

Aside from the central mystery of Tim Kono’s murder,

Only Murders in the Building

‘s first episode sets up a few more intriguing puzzles.

Aside from the central mystery of Tim Kono’s murder, Only Murders in the Building‘s first episode sets up a few more intriguing puzzles. The episode opens with Mabel, soaked in blood, crouched over a dead body. This is later revealed to be Bunny in the set-up for season 2. Mabel’s connection to Tim is also teased at the end of the episode. Only Murders in the Building always knows how to tease the next episode expertly.Only Murders in the Building season 5 has been confirmed already, meaning that season 4 will likely end with another cheeky twist.

8 The Righteous Gemstones

The HBO Comedy Is Packed With Humor And Intrigue

Release Date August 18, 2019 Seasons 3

The Righteous Gemstones has an outstanding first episode, starting with its very first scene. The disastrous baptism in the wave pool sums up the dysfunction of the Gemstone family, as does the post-church lunch which descends into violence. There are plenty more highlights from the first episode of The Righteous Gemstones. It manages to introduce each of the characters and their biggest problems, usually self-inflicted. The main focus is the feisty relationship between Jesse and Kelvin.

Related The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: Confirmation & Everything We Know The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will continue the religious satire on HBO and the hypocritical Gemstone family, and here is everything we know.

The first episode of The Righteous Gemstones introduces the most important narratives of the first season, such as the conflict with Rev. John Seasons and the story of Jesse being blackmailed. These two plot lines come together during Jesse’s ill-fated break-in, which is an early indication of how exciting the show can be. Most importantly, The Righteous Gemstones makes sure that its audience wants to come back for more.

7 Arrested Development

Arrested Development’s Unique Style Arrives Fully-Formed

Release Date March 15, 2019 Seasons 5

Arrested Development can be enjoyed by anyone, but it rewards its regular viewers with its layered callback jokes and tangled plot lines. It has an uncommon style for a sitcom, so it’s impressive to see how many of these quirks show up in the very first episode. The first episode introduces Arrested Development‘s dysfunctional Bluth family perfectly, giving them each enough time to display exactly what’s wrong with them.

The first episode sets up many of the show’s long running jokes.

The first episode, like many other episodes, uses a non-linear timeline to explore the Bluth family’s interconnected stories. This leads to some great comedic payoff, like when Tobias turns out to be one of the pirates Lucille shouts at from the boat. The first episode also sets up many of the show’s long running jokes, like the fact that everyone thinks Tobias is gay, the family’s use of banners, and the fake tease for the next episode which never pans out.

6 Derry Girls

The Dark Comedy Has A Shocking First Episode

Cast Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Louisa Harland Release Date January 4, 2018 Seasons 3

Derry Girls is much darker than other sitcoms about teenage friendships, and this starts with the first episode. It kicks things off with some relatively ordinary domestic arguments, but the episode escalates bit-by-bit. The hilarious finale sees the death of Sister Declan, with Erin trying to flee the scene and James urinating into a bin. Derry Girls announces from this first outing that it doesn’t stick to what’s expected of it.

Thanks to some fine performances, the dynamics in the group of friends are immediately apparent.

Thanks to some fine performances, the dynamics in the group of friends are immediately apparent. Erin’s anxious personality, James’ put-upon nature and Michelle’s boisterous streak all make an appearance. Importantly, they make big contributions to the plot, not just the jokes, which makes them more memorable. The first episode of Derry Girls also shows some brief glimpses of the parents, who later become just as funny as the main cast.

5 Futurama

Futurama’s Pilot Is One Of Its Best Episodes

Release Date March 28, 1999 Seasons 12

After the success of The Simpsons, there was a fair amount of pressure on Matt Groening’s next show. Futurama‘s first episode is a blend of the old and the new, just like the strange future that Fry is suddenly transported to. In the same way that Futurama has the same snappy dialogue and great sight gags of The Simpsons, the year 3000 has a lot in common with Fry’s existence in 1999.

Futurama

‘s first episode is a great fish-out-of-water story.

Futurama‘s first episode is a great fish-out-of-water story, as Fry tries to survive in a future that he knows nothing about. One thing that stands out about Futurama‘s pilot episode is that each of the main characters are introduced so well. Bender, Leela and the Professor are fully realized from the beginning. Futurama soon abandons the idea of each person being assigned a “career chip,” but the premise is perfect for the first episode.

4 Black Books

Manny And Bernard’s Dynamic Is Immediately Hilarious

Cast Dylan Moran , Bill Bailey , Tamsin Greig , Ben Homewood , Daisy Campbell , Paul Beech , Graham Linehan , Keith Allen , Craig Parkinson , Jiggy Bhore , Justin Edwards , Su Elliot , Jane Janovic , Steve Lately , Huggy Leaver , Martin Freeman , Kevin Eldon , Chris Larner , Omid Djalili , David Walliams , Sophie Stanton , Mark Aiken , Elizabeth Marmur , Hugh Parker Release Date September 29, 2000 Seasons 3 Expand

Manny quickly becomes the laidback Yin to Bernard’s grouchy Yang, but the first episode of Black Book introduces him as an angst-ridden accountant caught up in the rat race. After he accidentally swallows a book, he ingests the ethos of its pages, and returns to Bernard as a new man. The first episode of Black Books is the perfect introduction to the two characters. Fran’s subplot with a mysterious metal object in her trinkets shop shows that she’s just bored and disinterested enough to complete their trio.

Related 10 Underrated British Sitcoms You Need To See British sitcoms don’t always get the global audiences they deserve, so there are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered by comedy fans.

British sitcoms often get just six episodes per season. American shows, by contrast, have the luxury of starting a little slowly and working their way into a groove. Black Books had to be on top-form from the very beginning. Fortunately, the first episode displays everything that makes the sitcom so funny. Bernard and Manny’s dynamic is the key, but the absurdist plot lines and the strange background characters are also important.

3 How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother Ends Its First Episode With A Delightful Twist

Release Date September 19, 2005 Seasons 9

How I Met Your Mother‘s premise sets it apart from plenty of similar shows about groups of friends living together and going to the same bars. Although the show often goes for long periods without mentioning the mother of Ted’s children, the pilot episode uses it as the perfect hook. The episode begins by setting up the conceit that Ted is relaying the story to his children in the future, and it ends with the brilliant reveal that Robin is not the mother. This all makes a lot more sense in the controversial How I Met Your Mother series finale.

The pilot episode does a great job of building the mystery about who the mother is.

While the pilot episode does a great job of building the mystery about who the mother is, it also introduces Ted and the rest of the characters brilliantly. Ted is immediately recognizable as a hopeless romantic. On either side of him are his two best friends. Marshall represents the commitment and stability that Ted craves, while Barney represents the freedom of single life that often calls to him. Early on, Ted is caught between these two conflicting sides of his personality.

2 Scrubs

Scrubs Immediately Has Its Own Style

Cast John C. McGinley , Robert Maschio , Donald Faison , Christa Miller , Neil Flynn , Judy Reyes , Aloma Wright , Zach Braff , Sarah Chalke , Sam Lloyd , Ken Jenkins Release Date October 1, 2001 Seasons 9

With its narration, cutaway gags and punchy sound effects, Scrubs does plenty to distinguish itself from the average sitcom. A lot of this begins with the first episode, which follows J.D., Turk and Elliot on their first day at Sacred Heart. The episode also introduces the other characters around the hospital. Dr. Kelso seems like a saint for about half a day before revealing his true nature, Dr. Cox is slinging out devastating put-downs from his first scene, and Ted’s sad-sack act is already in full flow.

Scrubs

does plenty to distinguish itself from the average sitcom, and a lot of this begins with the first episode.

With fresh rumors of a Scrubs revival, the sitcom will have to pick up the pieces after a disappointing final season. The very first episode could provide the perfect playbook for Scrubs to take things back to basics. It’s likely that new characters will be introduced, just like in season 9, so it’s worth looking back at how Elliot, Carla and Dr. Cox enter J.D.’s life. Another tradition set up by the first episode is the Janitor’s one-sided feud with J.D., which consistently provides some of the show’s funniest moments.

1 30 Rock

Jack Donaghy’s Legendary Intro Is Just One Strength Of The 30 Rock Pilot

Cast Tina Fey , Alec Baldwin , Tracy Morgan , Jane Krakowski , Jack McBrayer , Scott Adsit , Judah Friedlander , Katrina Bowden , Keith Powell , Lonny Ross Release Date October 11, 2006 Seasons 7

Tina Fey’s TV show about making TV shows gets off to a great start. The first episode of 30 Rock is all about change, with Tracy Jordan being added to Liz Lemon’s show, despite her many protestations. The other big change in her life is her new boss Jack Donaghy. Alec Baldwin’s smooth-talking business executive has an unforgettable introduction, as he kicks down the door to his new office and boldly announces that Liz’s former boss is dead.

The first episode of

30 Rock

is all about change, as Liz deals with a new boss and a new star in her show.

The first episode of 30 Rock does more than just introduce the characters in a fun way. It also sets up the long-running conflict between Liz and Jack, after Jack fires Pete. Liz and Jack eventually settle into a mentor-student relationship, but they start off as more combative. Jack seems to test Liz throughout the first season of 30 Rock, and the pilot episode shows the first of these tests. Liz has to handle Tracy’s ludicrous antics, battle to get Pete’s job back, and soothe Jenna’s massive ego.