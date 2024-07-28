10 Modern Horror Movies That Became Instant Classics

Summary Recent horror classics like “The Conjuring” and “A Quiet Place” have reinvigorated the genre with compelling stories and terrifying monsters.

Films like “Train to Busan” and “Midsommar” showcase incredible talent in creating intense and emotionally-driven horror experiences.

Directors like James Wan and Ari Aster have solidified their places as major voices in modern horror with films like “The Conjuring” and “Hereditary.”

While it’s easy to recall the most iconic horror movies ever made, several standout films in recent years have become instant horror classics. Whether this was due to their standing as the inception point for brand-new horror franchises, unique films that reinvigorated dormant subgenres, or impressive releases from contemporary auteurs, all these films have left a lasting impression on the industry. Horror movies have often been released without much fanfare, but occasionally, the stars aligned, and audiences were gifted with a new modern classic.

The best horror movies ever made connected with viewers on a deep level, and recent instant classics were no different. With frightening jump scars, compelling social critique, and downright terrifying monsters, the 21st century has already had its fair share of instant horror classics. From well-established directors to first-time filmmakers, modern horror classics have been primarily categorized by their sheer variety, as they included intense action horrors, poignant psychological stories, and truly outrageous Lovecraftian nightmares.

10 The Conjuring (2013)

Directed by James Wan

Not only was The Conjuring an excellent ghost story, but it also acted as the inception point for a sprawling cinematic universe that included the Annabelle and The Nun series. With a story inspired by the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring felt like a callback to an earlier era of horror cinema when ghost stories reigned supreme. With similarities to previous iconic releases such as The Exorcist and Poltergeist, The Conjuring quickly earned its place as a modern horror classic.

Director James Wan had already proved his reputation as one of the greatest modern horror directors with his previous movies like Saw and Insidious, but The Conjuring felt like it solidified his place as a major voice in the horror landscape. The Conjuring boasted compelling visuals and creepy sounds that led to shocks and jump scares, which genuinely felt earned. There’s a reason that the Conjuring Universe has become one of the biggest horror franchises, and that’s because it got things so right with its first outing.

9 Train To Busan (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Modern horror classics were not just restricted to Hollywood features, as the effective South Korean release Train to Busan immediately struck a chord with viewers worldwide. This intense, fast-moving zombie movie saw passengers riding on a train from Seoul to Busan confronted with a horrific undead apocalypse. As the perfect blend between action and horror, Train to Busan told a highly emotive story of a father and daughter while delivering intense thrills from start to finish.

Train to Busan was among the most effective zombie movies in recent years, boasting fully realized characters, thrilling action sequences, and biting social commentary. The success of Train to Busan meant that an animated prequel titled Seoul Station was released in 2016, and a standalone sequel called Peninsula came out in 2020. While an English-language remake titled Last Train to New York was announced, it has yet to materialize.

8 Mandy (2018)

Directed by Panos Cosmatos

While Nicolas Cage’s career was full of intense and interesting movie roles, his outrageous reputation could not have prepared viewers for the overwhelming spectacle of Mandy. With extraordinary style and originally, Mandy featured one of Cage’s best performances as a couple in a secluded forest was taken on a nightmarish journey fueled by intense emotion and excessive violence. As Red Miller, Cage pushed the boundaries of his over-the-top persona, playing a lumberjack whose girlfriend was killed by a terrifying hippie cult.

Mandy was a horror movie unlike any other, and the true intensity of its narrative must be seen to be believed. With such powerful aesthetics and an 80s feel, Mandy felt like a callback to an earlier era of horror movies while also paving the way for something new in the genre. The cinematography was spectacular, the emotions felt real and unrestricted, and audiences got to witness a crumbling Nicholas Cage wielding a chainsaw in a blood-soaked revenge story. Mandy truly had it all.

7 A Quiet Place (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

A Quiet Place was an immediate horror classic that helped differentiate John Krasinski from his role as Jim Halpert on The Office and solidify his reputation as a major film director. With a story about a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with acute hearing skills, A Quiet Place utilizes one of the primary senses to spark fear into the hearts of all audience members. In a world where simply making a sound can lead to one’s death, the idea of raising kids became truly terrifying.

As one of the most successful films of 2018, viewers turned out in droves to see A Quiet Place as it grossed over $340 million against its $17 million budget (via Box Office Mojo.) A Quiet Place also acted as the inception point for an entire franchise, as the sequel A Quiet Place Part II and the spin-off prequel A Quiet Place: Day One were both releases to acclaim, with further installments planned. With such an interesting concept that played into humanity’s innate fears, it’s no surprise that A Quiet Place became an instant horror classic.

6 The Witch (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

The Witch was Robert Eggers’s directorial debut and immediately signaled the dawning of a brand new voice in the world of horror. With an impressive visual style and a thought-provoking narrative, The Witch was a period horror movie that truly captured the eerie atmosphere of its 1630s New England setting. As an English settler family encountered evil forces in the woods beyond their farm, Eggers captured the Puritan’s descent into religious hysteria and madness.

Part of the appeal of The Witch was in how well Egger utilized the philosophy that what viewers don’t see can often be even scarier than what’s depicted on screen. As audiences were drawn into this compelling and fearful world, Egger’s discreet ability to withhold made the viewing experience all the more terrifying. Not only was The Witch destined to become an all-time horror classic, but it was made all the more impressive that Eggers managed to deliver a masterpiece with his very first movie.

5 Midsommar (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Just one year after his extraordinary horror debut, Hereditary, director Ari Aster proved himself to be one of the most exciting new voices in the genre with the release of Midsommar. This incredible folk horror movie took viewers on a journey of loss, betrayal, and ritualistic violence with a powerful visual style that brought to mind older horror classics like The Wicker Man. Midsommar was packed with hidden details for viewers to spot, and its amazing rewatchable ability led it to become an instant modern horror classic.

With a story inspired by Aster’s own difficult breakup experience, Midsommar was a deeply unnerving trip into the absurd and horrifying realm of ritualistic human sacrifice. As a thematically rich work, Midsommar powerfully addressed themes of toxic masculinity, globalization and imperialism, and sexual assault through the lens of a nine-day midsummer festival in Sweden. Midsommar was an instant classic that solidified Aster’s reputation as a true horror auteur.

4 The Babadook (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

Writer and director Jennifer Kent’s feature debut, The Babadook, was truly one of the best horror movies about grief ever produced. It became an instant classic. With universal critical acclaim and a story that connected deeply with viewers, The Babadook was an unusually deep horror film that addressed urgent themes around the all-encompassing nature of grief and the monstrous trauma it can cause. As a mother and son were forced to confront the humanoid creature that manifested in their home, a genuinely heartfelt and moving story revealed itself.

The Babadook became an instant classic because it delivered far more than its concept initially implied. While the imagery surrounding the top hat-wearing creature made this look like any other monster-based horror, audiences were instead forced to confront their own unresolved traumas surrounding death, grief, and loss. The Babadook became such a success because it was rife with meaning and pushed far past the expectations of the average horror film.

3 It Follows (2015)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Upon its release, It Follows became an instant cult classic and has since continued to build up its reputation among horror enthusiasts. With subtle but effective social commentary, It Follows told the story of a young woman pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. In order to escape the creature, this woman must pass the curse onto somebody else through sexual intercourse, which acts as a powerful parable that has often been interpreted as related to the AIDS epidemic and sexually transmitted diseases.

While It Follows had plenty of thematic depth as it tackled everything from the fear of sexual intimacy to economic anxieties, it also stood as an effective horror movie with plenty of jump scares. This ability to work on multiple levels meant that It Follows appealed to horror lovers across the entire spectrum of interests, and word quickly spread about its undeniable appeal. It Follows was creepy and suspenseful, earning its place among the best instant modern horror classics.

2 Get Out (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele had already made a name for himself as one of half and the comedic duo Key & Peele when his directional debut Get Out was released in 2017. With his previous lighthearted work in mind, horror viewers were not expecting to be confronted with an intense and thought-provoking social critique that stood as one of the best movies of the 21st century. However, this was exactly what happened as Get Out expertly deconstructed issues of race, neoliberalism, and the white savior trope.

Get Out was an instant classic that received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. It even earned a rare horror movie Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards and took home the prize for Best Original Screenplay. In one fell swoop, Peele showcased himself as a major voice in the world of horror and followed up this film with two more creative successes, Us and Nope.

1 Hereditary (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

While there have been plenty of instant horror classics in recent years, nothing can top the incredible appeal of Ari Aster’s directional debut, Hereditary. Featuring a career-best performance from Toni Collette, Hereditary followed a grieving family tormented by a demonic entity and was among the most compelling horror films of the 21st century. With the ability to shock and enthrall, word about Hereditary’s incredible quality quickly spread, and the film grossed an impressive $87 million against its $10 million budget (via Box Office Mojo.)

With a highly unsettling atmosphere and unique visual style that utilized a dollhouse aesthetic right from the opening scene, it was clear that Aster was looking to push cinematic boundaries with Hereditary. Not only did Hereditary look great, but it was also a genuinely scary movie and featured several truly shocking moments. With just as much power and effectiveness as horror classics of earlier eras, such as The Exorcist or Rosemary’s Baby, viewers will still be talking about Hereditary in the decades to come.

