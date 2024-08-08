10 Movie Battle Scenes Criticized For Accuracy & Realism

Summary Some war movies exaggerate battle scenes for dramatic effect, leading to inaccuracies in tactics, weapons, and historical details.

Movies prioritizing themes of heroism may sacrifice accuracy in depictions of warfare during major conflicts.

In some cases, the story prioritizes themes and moral lessons over historical realism in action movies.

Movies about warfare have been known to exaggerate how certain battles would happen for dramatic effect, which has given rise to criticism of some battle scenes for their accuracy and realism. The most inaccurate war movies ever feature plenty of scenes like this, which can be picked apart regarding tactics, weapons in use, and historical details about who was involved. Many critiqued battle scenes are from movies claiming to be historical dramas. However, experts have also offered their takes on works of fiction allegedly depicting real military tactics.

Some movies that are seemingly military propaganda are less concerned with strict accuracy, focusing on themes of heroism; inaccurate World War II movies, or movies about other major conflicts, are concerned with the same thing. As the average viewer is probably not familiar with military tactics and historical details, thematics are more important to producers when it comes to imparting a moral to the audience. However, some inaccuracies are so glaring they distract from the movie or are such a departure from reality that it is a disservice to the real people the movie is based on.

Related 15 War Movies Military Experts Praised For Accuracy & Realism While most war movies are criticized for their inaccuracy, there are many that got various details right, earning the praise of military experts.

10 Battle Of Stirling Bridge

Braveheart (1995)

For some reason, William Wallace and Andrew Moray leading the Scottish forces in a key victory against the English is still referred to as the Battle of Stirling Bridge in the context of Braveheart. In the movie, there is most notably no bridge involved in this action sequence; the two armies just charge at each other across an open plain. In reality, the Scottish (led only by Moray, with Wallace absent from the battle) used the narrow Stirling Bridge to their advantage to attack the English while they crossed.

Professor Tony Pollard critiques the complete chaos of the charge, saying that “discipline and coordinated movements” would be needed in such medieval battles (via The Telegraph). Pollard also criticizes the gear and the Scottish soldiers’ face paint. The blue face paint worn in Braveheart is a long-criticized element, which is based on the people living in Scotland 1000 years earlier allegedly wearing blue paint into battles against the Romans (via scotlands-stories.com).

Braveheart Mel Gibson directs, produces, and stars in Braveheart as William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who leads a rebellion against the English monarchy in the 13th century. As his army grows, Wallace becomes a symbol of hope and freedom for his people. Release Date May 24, 1995 Writers Randall Wallace Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 178 Minutes

9 Siege Of Syracuse

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (2023)

Indiana Jones was obviously not at the Siege of Syracuse in a 20th-century airplane — however, Professor Michael Taylor still breaks down some other inaccuracies in this scene in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Namely, the movie favors some urban legends surrounding this siege for a more theatrical vision. Indy quickly identifies the boats he sees as “Roman triremes,” while Taylor asserts that the Romans would have been using quinqueremes when they launched their attack on the Greek city (via Insider).

Indiana Jones, unsurprisingly, goes for the most extreme version for its spectacle.

The spear-like bolts that the Romans throw at the time-travelers’ plane are not necessarily inaccurate but probably did not have the range that is depicted in the movie. The city’s defense was orchestrated by Archimedes, who appears in the movie as the creator of its title artifact. However, Taylor says that accounts of Archimedes’ military contraptions have probably been inflated through retellings. Indiana Jones, unsurprisingly, goes for the most extreme version for its spectacle.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford in his final portrayal of the titular character. The film will see Jones in 1969 on an adventure with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, as they find themselves in the middle of an uneasy space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, with the former enlisting the help of former Nazis with ulterior motives. Release Date June 30, 2023 Writers Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , David Koepp , James Mangold Runtime 2 hours and 2 minutes

8 The Fall Of The Alamo

The Alamo (1960)

According to Watch Mojo, “[…] this movie is about as historically inaccurate as you can get.” Namely, this video notes that the Mexican Army used “modest weaponry” in reality because if they had used the kind of heavier artillery seen in the movie, the Alamo would have been decimated in minutes. Additionally, Davy Crockett’s cause of death is still debated, but it probably wasn’t through blowing himself up when he ignited the fort’s powder magazine.

The 2004 remake of The Alamo shows a less climactic death for Crockett when he is executed as a prisoner of war, based on an account by an officer in the Mexican army. The movie revolves around the battle, but hardly anything about it is historically accurate. Famously, the historical consultants on 1960’s The Alamo, James Frank Dobie and Lon Tinkle, asked that their names be removed from the credits because of how bad the movie was.

The Alamo (1960) Director John Wayne Release Date October 24, 1960 Writers James Edward Grant Cast John Wayne , Richard Widmark , Laurence Harvey , Richard Boone , Frankie Avalon , Patrick Wayne , Linda Cristal Runtime 202 Minutes

7 Chris Kyle Shoots Car Bomber

American Sniper (2014)

American Sniper changes several things from the true story of Chris Kyle’s life, although it still went on to become a multi-Oscar nominee. Iraq War veteran Jay Dorleus specifically analyzes some of the combat sequences in American Sniper and comments on how accurate some of the military tactics are (via Insider). Firstly, Dorleus says that some of the “formations” he sees in the movie are completely unrecognizable and very dangerous if they were used in real life.

The moment he describes is part of the scene where a car carrying explosives charges towards the military unit and Kyle shoots the driver before he reaches them. Dorleus again says that the formation the other soldiers use is inaccurate. A few of them line up in the middle of the street before they start shooting at the car, while if they had any kind of suspicion that a bomb could go off, they should have taken cover first.

American Sniper American Sniper is based on the true story of U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle and his tour of duty in Iraq. The film explores his legendary career on the field as he battles hidden in enemy lines to protect his brothers in arms despite the growing bounty on his head and the havoc it wreaked on his personal life. Release Date December 25, 2014 Writers Jason Hall Runtime 132minutes

6 Hobbs’ Unit Is Ambushed

Fast Five (2011)

Urban warfare expert John Spencer actually admits that there is some realism in a key scene from Fast Five (via Insider). While Hobbs’ men and Vince are all killed in an ambush ordered by drug lord Hernan Reyes, Dom and the rest rescue Hobbs and Elena, which is essentially the turning point where the two start to become a part of Dom’s found family. Thematically speaking, demonstrating again how Dom is a criminal with a heart of gold, is the point of this scene.

Spencer says that ambushes are very common in urban warfare and are accurately meant to “surprise people and trap them in a funnel like that [in the narrow street].” His main issue is the depiction of nearly all the characters involved taking a stance in the open when they start shooting, including one of the ambushers from a rooftop and Hobbs (and Dom and Brian) in the middle of the street — they would get shot down instantly. He also says that the characters should immediately start trying to get out of the “kill zone.”

Fast Five The fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast Five continues the Fast Saga in a high-octane thrill ride. When Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) gang become international fugitives, they are hunted by Luke Hobbs, an agent of the DSS. They also fall foul of a Brazillian drug lord, deciding to perform a heigh-stakes heist in order to steal $100 million from him. Release Date April 29, 2011 Runtime 130 Minutes

Related 10 Most Dangerous Real Stunts In Action Movies The world of action movies is jammed full of incredibly dangerous stunts, but there are 10 in particular that are more perilous than the rest.

5 Battle of Glorieta Pass

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is one of the most famous and influential Westerns of all time, but that doesn’t mean it is historically accurate. Civil War expert Garry Adelman breaks down the depiction of a battle that took place in New Mexico, immediately focusing on an inaccurate depiction of the weaponry in use (via Insider). “You can count on two hands the number of Gatling guns that were actually used in the Civil War […] They certainly weren’t lugging those heavy mortar guns with high arches all the way through the New Mexico desert,” says Adelman.

He also says that both sides charging is more “medieval” than realistic for the period depicted. On the other hand, Adelman says that soldiers during the Civil War were known to wire bridges to cause explosions. However, as far as he knows, no one did this at the Battle of Glorieta Pass to achieve victory. It is safe to say that The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is better known for using a non-linear narrative structure and being another staple of Clint Eastwood’s career than imparting accurate history.

The Good the Bad and the Ugly The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a Spaghetti Western directed by Sergio Leone, scored by Ennio Morricone, and starring Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach as three gunslingers who compete for a cache of Confederate gold during the American Civil War. The 1966 film is regarded as one of the greatest Westerns of all time. Director Sergio Leone Release Date December 29, 1967 Writers Luciano Vincenzoni , Furio Scarpelli , Agenore Incrocci , Sergio Leone Cast Aldo Giuffrè , Eli Wallach , Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Luigi Pistilli Runtime 178 minutes

4 Rambo Crashes Tank Into Helicopter

Rambo III (1988)

The third Rambo movie is the worst, in part because of the implausible action. Nicholas Moran analyzes the scene of a tank vs. a helicopter, ending with Rambo crashing the former into the latter, and unsurprisingly concludes that it is ridiculous (via Insider). Moran starts out by saying that the only tank that can be crewed by one person (acting as a driver and a gunner) is definitely not the one Rambo is using. Meanwhile, the chopper should have been able to take him out.

The military expert who reviews the Rambo 3 battle speculates that the helicopter should be carrying a lot of rockets and missiles, “basically a flying tank.” Yet with Rambo charging him down in his tank, all the chopper does is fire “unguided rockets” instead of doing anything strategic. However, the point of this is more to be a lot of explosive action featuring Sylvester Stallone, but even that premise did not save it from the worst reviews of the series.

Rambo III Director Peter MacDonald Release Date 1988/08/19

3 Battle Of The Somme

The Lost City Of Z (2016)

The way Professor Alexander Watson tells it, nothing about the Battle of the Somme as depicted in The Lost City of Z makes sense, other than the rare (for movies) example of an officer trying to direct troops (via Insider). The movie is about Percy Fawcett’s exploration into the Amazon, yet he enlists during World War I in between expeditions, which leads to this major battle scene. Watson notes that while gas was used in WWI, how it is deployed in The Lost City of Z is more dangerous to the defending troops rather than the attacking troops who are above ground.

The gas would be an inefficient offensive against attacking troops above ground in No Man’s Land when it would only sink. Additionally, Watson scoffs at the idea that someone brought a gong to warn troops of a gas attack in No Man’s Land. Finally, Watson points out that at least one of the characters isn’t wearing his gas mask properly, although the garment itself is accurate.

The Lost City of Z Based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z retells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific community, which regards the indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife, his son, and his aide de camp – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case. Director James Gray Release Date April 21, 2017 Writers James Gray Runtime 141minutes

2 Battle Of Actium

Cleopatra (1963)

Elizabeth Taylor’s famous historical epic Cleopatra notably includes the Battle of Actium, the most accurate thing about which Taylor (the historian) says is that Cleopatra inherited the substantial Ptolemaic fleet. On the other hand, he condemns all the weaponry depicted as practically useless in an overall brutal assessment of Cleopatra’s battle scene. For instance, soldiers who boarded another ship were headed into a hectic situation on an unstable landscape and would want to bring a shield to protect themselves (which they mostly don’t in the movie).

As one ship collides into another, Taylor points out: “Throwing javelins is not going to stop you from getting rammed. It may prevent you from getting boarded.” As soon as he says this, it’s almost funny that a soldier is throwing a spear at an oncoming ship instead of getting out of the way. Taylor also comments upon the inaccurate additional battering rams attached to the ship, suggesting that the “idea [may be] to cause secondary damage.” Given Cleopatra’s obvious preference for spectacle, it may have just been to make the ship look more formidable.

Cleopatra (1963) Cleopatra is a historical epic film directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, based on the life of the last pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, Cleopatra VII. The film stars Elizabeth Taylor as the titular character, alongside Richard Burton as Mark Antony and Rex Harrison as Julius Caesar. The film chronicles Cleopatra’s complex relationships with these two powerful Roman leaders. Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Release Date June 12, 1963 Writers Joseph L. Mankiewicz , Ranald MacDougall , Sidney Buchman Cast Elizabeth Taylor , Richard Burton , Rex Harrison , Pamela Brown , George Cole Runtime 248 Minutes

2:08 Related 9 Most Accurate Battle Scenes In War Movies Certain war movies excel in accurately retelling the events of historical battles due to thorough research and first-hand accounts.

1 Maximus Leading Roman Legion

Gladiator (2000)

There are different opinions on how accurate Gladiator‘s opening scene is, with some historians acknowledging the relative accuracy of the Romans’ weapons and armor. However, Taylor tears into the scene regarding exactly how these weapons are deployed. While he says that the Romans would have used flaming arrows and catapults, they would be used in a siege rather than a field battle. The arrows would only light the battlefield on fire before the troops advanced and are redundant in this context, other than providing light on-screen, as Taylor says. In general, he thinks the incendiary technology is too advanced for its time.

However, Gladiator likely wanted to make the point early on of Maximus being skilled in close-up combat and standing with his soldiers.

Meanwhile, Maximus personally leading the cavalry is especially inaccurate. It is more likely the general would have stayed with the infantry to command the battle. However, Gladiator likely wanted to make the point early on of Maximus being skilled in close-up combat and standing with his soldiers. These skills might have served in the Colosseum as depicted in the movie — but Tricia Johnson also remarks that these scenes are inaccurate (via EW). It is easy to see here how these inaccurate renderings were in service of character and story rather than history.

Gladiator Ridley Scott’s historical epic Gladiator stars Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who is betrayed after the death of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). Pressed into slavery, Maximus is forced to fight in the Coliseum for the entertainment of the cruel new emperor, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Rising to the challenge and inspiring the slaves, Maximus fights to undermine Commodus’s unjust rule. Release Date May 5, 2000 Writers David Franzoni , John Logan , William Nicholson Runtime 155 minutes

Source: The Telegraph,scotlands-stories.com, Insider, Watch Mojo, EW