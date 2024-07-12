10 Reasons Reviews For Twisters Are So Promising

Summary Twisters honors Twister’s legacy by capturing its essence and terror, appealing to audiences.

The reviews for Twisters are in, and most critics agree that it is wildly entertaining and a worthy follow-up to Twister, the hit 1996 movie starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. The disaster film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, is the long-awaited sequel to Twister that premieres on July 19, 2024. However, Twisters‘ story (and cast) is almost completely separate from its predecessor’s iconic tale of storm-chasing, making it a standalone sequel.

Whereas the first movie depicts an estranged married couple who reconnect over their storm-tracking device (“Dorothy”), the standalone Twister sequel follows a former storm-chaser traumatized by her experience with a tornado teaming up with a social media mogul to test a revolutionary new tracking system. Yes, the two stories sound similar, but nothing seemingly ties them together in Twisters aside from a couple of throwaway lines and references (according to critics’ reviews). Nevertheless, rising stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are the faces of the Twisters cast, and their performances are partly why the movie’s reviews are mostly positive.

10 Twisters Honors Twister’s Legacy

The Sequel Separates Itself From Its Predecessor While Still Infusing Twister’s Charm

Even though it’s a standalone sequel, Twisters still finds moments to honor Twister and its legacy via its themes, characters, and more, which many critics appreciated. According to Collider‘s review, the 2024 disaster film “captures that reverence, awe, and terror” that the original embodied. Both movies feel as if they could be horror flicks based on Twister and Twisters‘ terrifying tornado scenes, and what makes them even scarier is that these severe storms happen in real life. However, it’s hard to look away from Twister and its sequel because they grab the audience’s attention from the moment they begin.

Lee Isaac Chung’s

Twisters

ultimately incorporates the best elements of

Twister

while still separating its story from the 1996 movie.

TheWrap‘s review asserts that Twisters is a “rare legacy sequel done right” as it follows a similar formula to its predecessor regarding its balance of being a rom-com and a thrilling disaster film. However, someone does not have to see one to understand the other as they contain distinctive tales that are only alike in themes and scale. Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters ultimately incorporates the best elements of Twister while still separating its story from the 1996 movie, resulting in positive reviews.

9 Twisters Is The Perfect Summer Movie

The 2024 Film Captures The Essence Of A Summer Blockbuster

Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures were wise to distribute Twisters in the middle of summer as it is the perfect film to enjoy during one of the hottest months of the year (and just after the tornado season). Summer blockbusters, which are highly anticipated flicks with big budgets, are a staple in Hollywood, and some of the most successful include Jaws, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and The Dark Knight. According to Entertainment Weekly, Twisters follows in their footsteps by possessing some of the best qualities of great summer movies.

Twisters is fun, scary, silly, and entertaining, and must be seen on the big screen. It might not be a revolutionary film that wins 10 Oscars, but the standalone sequel to Twister is simply a good time while still maintaining its high-stakes action.Twisters‘ box office totals remain to be seen. But based on the early positive reviews, the hype around the Twisters trailer, and the popularity of the original movie, it stands to reason that it will perform well when it arrives in theaters.

8 The Cast’s Excellent Performances Make A “Silly” Script Compelling

Daisy Edgar-Jones & Glen Powell Are Standouts

One of the critics’ most common praises of Twisters was the cast’s performances. In particular, many applauded Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos for their roles as Kate Cooper, Tyler Owens, and Javi, respectively, in the weather disaster movie, and for elevating the script. Entertainment Weekly wrote:

“Though

Twisters’

screenplay



is silly, the characterization is played straight. The Kate-Tyler-Javi relationship triangle actually works, and that’s due entirely to the performances. In lesser hands, this all could have slammed straight into the ground.

Hats off to the casting producers because it appears as if these first reactions to Twisters could have been different if the movie featured different stars. 2024 is the summer of Glen Powell following his recent successful films (Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You). So, it’s understandable why Powell was cast as he repeatedly proves himself to be a fantastic and versatile actor. Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones was praised for her role in the miniseries Normal People, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and Hamilton showcased Ramos’ talents. Consequently, these three actors come together to elevate what could have been a ridiculous movie in Twisters.

Twisters Cast Role Daisy Edgar-Jones Kate Cooper Glen Powell Tyler Owens Anthony Ramos Javi Brandon Perea Boone Maura Tierney Cathy Harry Hadden-Paton Ben Sasha Lane Lilly Daryl McCormack Jeb Kiernan Shipka Addy Nik Dodani Praveen David Corenswet Scott Tunde Adebimpe Dexter Katy O’Brian Dani

7 Twisters Is Dumb But Fun (Like The Original 1996 Film)

Twisters Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

If someone is looking for a serious, no-nonsense film, Twisters isn’t the right choice for them, but that’s not a bad thing. Many reviews claim that Twisters is silly and dumb with its dramatic and cheesy quotes and references to The Wizard of Oz, and most critics mean that in a good way. The 2024 disaster film knows exactly what it is and who its audience is. It doesn’t try to be something it is not and instead leans into the silliness of its story.

No one should expect award-winning scenes, but they should expect to have a good time watching a flick about storm chasers that never takes itself too seriously.

If viewers go into the movie theater with the right mindset, the odds are that they will enjoy Twisters. No one should expect award-winning scenes, but they should expect to have a good time watching a flick about storm chasers that never takes itself too seriously. Of course, as mentioned above, Twisters still has exciting, high-stakes action sequences that will have fans on the edge of their seats. It just does a good job of balancing its intense action with its somewhat goofy story.

6 The Twister Sequel’s Story Is Deeper Than Most Studio-Driven Blockbusters

While Twisters is silly at times, it also offers criticism on a couple of serious issues — capitalist greed and climate change, and how one can affect the other. It isn’t the focus of the 2024 disaster film (and is slightly downplayed in the grand scheme of things). However, the political commentary is still there, and it’s impressive that a summer blockbuster such as Twisters would include that in its story.

According to some reviews of Daisy Edgar-Jones’ upcoming summer blockbuster, it might be hard to find the deeper parts of the narrative. Twisters relies more on its romance and intense action to drive the story forward. But it’s surprising that the standalone sequel’s script tells a complex tale with layers, no matter how big or small they may be, which has impressed many who have seen Twisters.

5 Twisters’ Supporting Cast Is Just As Great As Its Main Stars

Twisters Underutilizes Some Characters

While several critics praised Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos for their performances in Twisters, some have also commented on how well-rounded the entire cast is, even the supporting players. As a matter of fact, a few reviews expressed frustration with the lack of screen time for some of the other characters in the movie. So, one recurring complaint among critics was that some actors and actresses were sadly underused. But in the time that they were on the screen, they added to Twisters‘ appeal.

Twisters

is receiving positive reviews because of its talented cast, self-awareness, direction, complex story, and impressive balance.

Aside from Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Ramos, the actors and actresses of 2024’s massive disaster movie who earned praise from critics were Tunde Adebimpe, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Katy O’Brian, and Harry Hadden-Paton. Additionally, future Superman star David Corenswet appears in Twisters as Javi’s greedy business partner, making him one of the characters the audience will likely root against. Corenswet gives a performance that will be a far cry from his run as Clark Kent.

4 Lee Isaac Chung’s Experience Made Him Well-Suited To Direct Twisters

Lee Isaac Chung Previously Directed Minari

Twisters wouldn’t be a success without its director — Lee Isaac Chung. Based on Chung’s previous films, it’s a bit puzzling why he would choose to work on Twisters next. However, it makes perfect sense when digging deep into the movies’ stories. Chung is known for directing Minari, a drama nominated for six awards at the 93rd Academy Awards and won one (Youn Yuh-jung won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Soon-ja). At first glance, the two films couldn’t be more different, but when looking closer, they actually share one similarity.

Minari follows a South Korean family who moves to Arkansas, while Twisters chronicles storm chasers in Oklahoma. The two films take full advantage of their rural, middle-of-the-United States setting, and Chung is able to expertly transport viewers to this specific location in both movies. Critics took note of this and praised the director in their reviews. Empire Magazine stated:

”

Minari

— which was also shot on location in Oklahoma — was an aspirational story about the American dream.

Twisters

entrenches its characters in that idealistic America, enriching their motivations beyond danger, money or attention.”

3 The Action Sequences & Visual Effects Are Thrilling

Twisters Doesn’t Hold Back On Its Visual Effects

If there is one thing that Twisters improved upon from the 1996 disaster film, it’s the action sequences and visual effects. Of course, technology has advanced dramatically in the 28 years since Twister premiered, allowing the standalone, big-budget sequel to take advantage of the new programs accessible in Hollywood. At the time, the Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton flick’s visual effects were groundbreaking. But the times have changed, and Twisters‘ storm scenes look more realistic.

It’s hard to look away from the screen or get bored while watching

Twisters

in theaters.

As Empire Magazine points out, Stephen Spielberg has an executive producer credit on Twisters since his production company, Amblin Entertainment, produced it, and his influence is more than evident. The 2024 movie’s visuals are quite impressive and they feel as though they were inspired by some of Spielberg’s earlier work. As a result, it’s hard to look away from the screen or get bored while watching Twisters in theaters.

2 Twisters’ Horrific Opening Scene Sets The Stage For A “Harrowing” Tale

The Sequel Has An Incredible Start

One of the most significant reasons why Twisters‘ reviews are promising is because the movie pulls the audience in immediately. It makes a good first impression, which is highly important when making a film. If viewers don’t click with a movie or a TV show right away, many will abandon it to find something else. However, that isn’t the case with Twisters.

As of the writing of this article, Twisters’ Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 81 percent.

Twisters opens with Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Kate, Anthony Ramos’ Javi, and a few of their friends chasing a tornado. Unfortunately, a miscalculation happens and disaster strikes as some characters get swept up in the storm. The scene is described as “harrowing” and properly explains why Kate is reluctant to return to storm chasing many years later. So, partly because the opening scene is so horrific and fascinating, Twisters’ Rotten Tomatoes score debuted higher than the 1996 original movie.

1 Twisters Perfectly Balances High-Stakes Action With Emotional Depth

One reason why so many people love Twister is because of its well-balanced story. The 1996 disaster film contains action, drama, comedy, romance, and everything in between, and it’s able to combine these elements seamlessly. Meanwhile, many critics claim that the movie Twisters follows in its predecessor’s footsteps in that regard. Collider shared:

“[Twisters is] a strong balance of scale and personal connection, each enhancing audiences’ perception of the other to experience the weight of the disaster via its most exceedingly personal effects.”

Twisters does not feel as if it is five movies stuffed into one. Instead, the standalone sequel seemingly learned from Twister how to balance several genres, differing plotlines, and intense action to create a well-told story that many will want to see in theaters. Ultimately, Twisters is receiving positive reviews because of its talented cast, self-awareness, direction, complex story, and impressive balance.

Twisters A follow-up to the 1996 original film Twister, Twisters is a sequel set years after the original, said to be fast-tracked by Steven Spielberg and Mark L. Smith, with Frank Marshal as producer. Little details exist about the film, but Helen Hunt is expected to reprise her role as Jo, with the film likely to pay homage to the late Bill Paxton. Director Lee Isaac Chung Release Date July 19, 2024 Distributor(s) Universal Pictures , Warner Bros. Pictures Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell , Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 122 Minutes Expand

