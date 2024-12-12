10 Things To Remember About Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Before Kraven The Hunter

Kraven the Hunter continues Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and some information about the expanding franchise is vital before viewing the Marvel character’s live-action debut. The SSU has carved its own niche in the world of superhero cinema, delivering films centered on some of the most iconic characters from Spider-Man’s pantheon, independent of the MCU timeline. With the SSU’s Kraven the Hunter set to premiere in December 2024, it’s an excellent time to revisit the essential details of this growing cinematic universe.

The SSU began with 2018’s Venom, a film that took one of Spider-Man’s most beloved foes and reimagined him as a complex antihero. Unlike traditional hero-focused films, Venom leaned into darker themes, highlighting Eddie Brock’s flawed humanity and his uneasy partnership with the symbiote. Since then, Sony has expanded the universe with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance, which concluded Tom Hardy’s trilogy. Meanwhile, Morbius and Madame Web proffered origin stories for the eponymous Spider-Man characters. Kraven the Hunter depicts the titular supervillain, a big game hunter who frequently sets his sights on the Web-Slinger.

10 The SSU Focuses On Spider-Man’s Most Famous Foes In A Shared Universe

Sony Owns The Cinematic Rights To The Spider-Man Franchise

Sony’s strategy for the SSU revolves around Spider-Man’s legendary villains, while the MCU retains Spider-Man himself. The SSU is intended to be a shared universe like the MCU, though there has been little crossover beyond Easter eggs and background references. Venom kicked off the trend by reimagining Eddie Brock’s relationship with the symbiote as an unusual but engaging antihero story with a fun rom-com inflection.

This was followed by Morbius, which added the living vampire to the roster, highlighting the character’s morality as a sympathetic villain who frequently struggles with his affliction. Madame Web depicted the titular clairvoyant, who is typically depicted as an ally, albeit an enigmatic and sometimes unhelpful ally. Kraven the Hunter proffers a gritty, action-packed look at one of Marvel’s most formidable hunters. By focusing on their struggles and complexities, the SSU offers audiences a more nuanced exploration of Marvel’s most infamous rogues.

9 The SSU Depicts Origin Stories For These Villains

Venom, Morbius, Madame Web, & Kraven The Hunter

One of the hallmarks of the SSU is its commitment to crafting detailed origin stories for its titular characters. Venom explored Eddie Brock’s fall from grace and his eventual symbiotic bond. Morbius delved into Dr. Michael Morbius’s tragic quest to cure his rare blood disorder, which led to his vampiric transformation. Kraven the Hunter promises to continue this trend by diving into Sergei Kravinoff’s backstory, including his upbringing and the events that shaped him into Marvel’s ultimate predator.

Madame Web is notable for crafting an origin story that never existed in the comics. Very little has actually been disclosed about Madame Web’s history, but the movie constructed an origin story that tied her to the wider Spider-Man universe. By focusing on the origins of these characters, Sony not only humanizes them but also provides a deeper understanding of their choices and moral dilemmas.

8 The SSU Is Separate From The Spider-Verse

Sony’s Spider-Verse Became A Mighty Franchise

Though both are produced by Sony, the SSU and the animated Spider-Verse movies are considered completely separate franchises. The Spider-Verse films (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) celebrate the multiverse and the myriad versions of Spider-Man across dimensions, featuring colorful animation and a diverse cast of Spider-heroes. These movies focus on themes of heroism, identity, and the interconnectedness of alternate realities.

Meanwhile, the SSU maintains a grounded, live-action approach that highlights the darker, more nuanced aspects of Spider-Man’s world. This distinction allows both universes to coexist while offering audiences two vastly different experiences. That said, there is some slight overlap, which could be explained through the multiverse. The most notable example is Nicholas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir, who debuted in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse but has been given his own live-action series set within the SSU.

7 There Is No Spider-Man In The SSU, But There Is A Peter Parker

Peter Parker Appeared In Madame Web

One of the most peculiar aspects of the SSU is the deliberate absence of Spider-Man himself. Despite Spider-Man being central to the mythos of characters like Venom and Kraven, the films have largely avoided directly referencing the hero. This absence allows the SSU to focus entirely on its titular villains, developing their stories without being overshadowed by the Web-Slinger. It is also partly a requirement of Sony’s deal to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies in the MCU.

However, there are subtle hints that a Peter Parker exists in this universe. For instance, in Morbius, graffiti depicting Spider-Man is briefly visible, suggesting the character’s presence. Madame Web is set in 2003 and includes Ben and Mary Parker – Peter Parker’s parents. In fact, during the movie’s climax, May gives birth to Peter Parker, establishing him in the universe. However, he has not appeared as an adult or as a fully-formed hero in the movies set subsequently.

6 The SSU Does Have Several Spider-Women

Madame Web Introduced 3 Spider-Women

While Spider-Man’s presence is elusive, Sony has made significant strides in bringing Spider-Women into the SSU. Madame Web introduced several female Spider-characters, including Cassandra Webb, Julia Carpenter (nee Cornwall), Anya Corazón, and Mattie Franklin. Alongside Madame Web, this established three heroes who have been known as Spider-Woman or Spider-Girl in the comics. Madame Web served as an origin story for these also, but only scantly showed them in action after receiving their powers.

With Peter Parker missing from the franchise, the SSU could readily introduce a Spider-Woman to serve as the heroic foil to its villainous line-up. By focusing on Spider-Women, Sony can explore themes of legacy, mentorship, and heroism from a different angle, enriching the broader Spider-Man mythos. Their inclusion also paves the way for a more diverse range of narratives and characters as the franchise evolves.

5 The SSU Is Connected To The MCU Through Marvel’s Multiverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home Connected The Spider-Man Movies

The introduction of the multiverse concept in the MCU has allowed for subtle connections between the SSU and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote briefly appeared in the MCU before being sent back to their universe, signaling that the SSU exists within the larger Marvel multiverse. This acknowledgment opens the door for potential crossovers and collaborations while maintaining the SSU’s independence.

By embracing the multiverse, Sony can leverage its connection to the MCU while still crafting its own distinct narratives. This interplay between universes could enrich both franchises, creating opportunities for unexpected interactions and shared storytelling that keep audiences intrigued. However, beyond Tom Hardy’s cameo in No Way Home, and the brief reference to Spider-Man Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there has been little utilization of the multiverse by the SSU itself. Nevertheless, it is established and could come into play in Kraven the Last Hunter.

4 The MCU’s Vulture Was Transported To The SSU

Vulture First Appeared In Spider-Man: Homecoming

One of the most significant ties between the SSU and the MCU is the appearance of Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in Morbius. Played by Michael Keaton, the villain first appeared in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but was transported to the SSU due to the multiverse-altering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Toomes’s arrival sparks intrigue about his role in the SSU and suggests the potential for a larger crossover narrative.

Keaton’s cameo also hints at the possible formation of a villainous team, aligning with the SSU’s apparent trajectory. By incorporating established MCU characters like Vulture, Sony not only enhances its own universe but also teases fans with the possibility of deeper connections between the two cinematic worlds. However, much like the multiverse, this has also not come to fruition, likewise serving primarily as an Easter egg to the MCU that feels largely forgotten.

3 Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Has Been Rumored To Appear In Nearly Every SSU Movie

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Originated In The MCU

Speculation about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crossing over into the SSU has been rampant since the universe’s inception. Although these rumors have yet to be actualized, the possibility remains tantalizing. Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man in the MCU has been a massive success, and his inclusion in the SSU would provide a direct link between the two universes. Venom: The Last Dance was a particularly fertile narrative for these rumors, especially after part of the Venom symbiote was left behind in the MCU.

Other rumors have suggested that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man could return as part of the SSU. While Garfield’s darker and gritter Spider-Man would be ideal for the SSU, it seems unlikely that this will occur. Nevertheless, rumors abound concerning some form of Spider-Man appearing in Kraven the Hunter. Spider-Man’s absence in the franchise is certainly a conspicuous blemish and is likely only a matter of time before Web-Head swings into action.

2 The SSU Has Reportedly Been Building To A Sinister Six Movie

The MCU Has Also Hinted At A Sinister Six Movie

Sony’s ultimate goal for the SSU appears to be a Sinister Six film, bringing together its roster of villains for an epic team-up. The seeds for this project were first planned way back when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was in development. It has since evolved into crafting an Avengers-style team-up event after a series of solo movies. This was directly hinted at in Morbius, with Vulture’s recruitment efforts hinting at the formation of the iconic team of Spidey foes.

While details about the Sinister Six movie remain scarce, its potential as a culmination of the SSU’s interconnected stories could provide a compelling payoff. If executed well, this project could cement the SSU’s status as a major player in the superhero genre. However, one major problem for the franchise is that its most successful character so far, Tom Hardy’s Venom, has seemingly retired from the franchise. Moreover, each villain is consistently reframed as a tragic hero, meaning that the iconic villainous troupe is desperately lacking some actual villains.

1 The Success Of Kraven The Hunter Will Dictate The Future Of The SSU

The SSU Has A Poor Track Record

The SSU is characterized by its highs and lows, with the lows quickly becoming notorious. Morbius and Madame Web flopped spectacularly, while the Venom movies didn’t really hit their stride until the third installment. While more films are purportedly planned, none have been confirmed beyond Kraven the Hunter. Its success or failure will decide the direction of the SSU moving forward, whether it needs to rethink its plan, or if the Sinister Six movie will ever materialize.

As one of the SSU’s most anticipated projects, Kraven the Hunter‘s success carries significant weight in determining the universe’s trajectory. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson leading the cast and the promise of a visceral, action-packed story, Kraven the Hunter has the potential to reinvigorate interest in the SSU and set a new standard for its future endeavors. A strong performance at the box office and positive reception could solidify the SSU’s viability, paving the way for more ambitious projects.

