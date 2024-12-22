10 TV Shows That Took A Massive Risk & It Didn’t Work Out

It’s always exciting when a TV show takes a massive risk that really pays off, but it can be insanely frustrating when these surprising writing decisions fall flat on their face. While huge twists, impulsive character decisions, or unusual storytelling choices can keep things interesting, they also have the potential to alienate audiences and lead to storylines that the writers opt to quietly discard rather than continue telling an unpopular plot. This has been a problem across comedy, drama, and even fantasy series that have tried something new with their storyline, only to have viewers flat-out reject the risk.

Many of the best TV shows of all time have taken massive risks, only for them to not work out and have to backtrack on their storylines. This has seen previously deceased characters inexplicably return to life, established backstories being badly rewritten, or even final seasons that ruined the legacy of the entire show in retrospect. While TV shows can sometimes recover from risks that didn’t work out, others end up calling it a day on a lackluster final note.

10



Game Of Thrones (2011 – 2019)





Going beyond the source material



Game of Thrones was a true television phenomenon, and its intense popularity and committed fan base broke HBO viewership records. As a sprawling ensemble fantasy based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, Game of Thrones powerfully adapted the books in a way that pleased long-time readers and new viewers alike. However, Martin still has not finished the two entries in the book series, and Game of Thrones took a massive risk and continued past the source material to disappointing results.

While the earliest seasons of Game of Thrones stuck closely to the book’s story, after Jon Snow’s death in season 5, there was no more original material to adapt, and the writers started making it up as they went along. This risk did not pay off and was made even worse as Martin, who had been involved as a consultant and even wrote some episodes’ scripts, said he was “out of the loop” for the show’s final seasons (via Deadline.) Game of Thrones finished with a disappointing final season that alienated viewers and made the whole show worse retrospectively.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novels, this fantasy series follows the power struggles among noble families as they vie for control of the Iron Throne in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The series is known for its complex characters, political intrigue, and unexpected plot twists. Release Date

April 17, 2011

Finale Year

November 30, 2018

Cast Kit Harington

, Isaac Hempstead Wright

, Iain Glen

, Peter Dinklage

, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

, Emilia Clarke

, Maisie Williams

, Sophie Turner

, John Bradley

, Lena Headey

, Liam Cunningham

, Aidan Gillen

, Alfie Allen

, Conleth Hill

, Rory McCann

, Jerome Flynn

, Jacob Anderson

, Kristofer Hivju

, Gwendoline Christie

, Nathalie Emmanuel

, Carice Van Houten

, Natalie Dormer

, Stephen Dillane

, Charles Dance

, Charlotte Hope

, Michelle Fairley

, Jack Gleeson

, Richard Madden

, Hannah Murray

, Sibel Kekilli

, Julian Glover

, Brenock O’Connor

, Rose Leslie

, Michael McElhatton Character(s) Jon Snow

, Brandon Bran Stark

, Sir Jorah Mormont

, Tyrion The Halfman Lannister

, Sir Jaime Kingslayer Lannister

, Daenerys Targaryen

, Arya Stark

, Sansa Stark

, Samwell Sam Tarly

, Cersei Lannister

, Davos Seaworth

, Petyr Littlefinger Baelish

, Theon Greyjoy

, Lord Varys

, Sandor The Hound Clegane

, Bronn

, Grey Worm

, Tormund Giantsbane

, Brienne of Tarth

, Missandei

, Melisandre

, Margaery Tyrell

, Stannis Baratheon

, Tywin Lannister

, Myranda

, Catelyn Stark

, Joffrey Baratheon

, Robb Stark

, Gilly

, Shae

, Grand Maester Pycelle

, Olly

, Ygritte

, Roose Bolton Creator(s) David Benioff

, D.B. Weiss Seasons 8 Directors David Nutter

, Alan Taylor

, D.B. Weiss

, David Benioff Showrunner David Benioff

, D.B. Weiss Expand

9



Doctor Who (1963 – Present)





Revealing the Doctor was never from Gallifrey



Custom Image by Sam MacLennan

Doctor Who is a true British institution that’s beloved across generations and has continually reinvented itself for every era. As a sci-fi answer to James Bond, the time-traveling Doctor’s ability to regenerate means he’s continually recast with new actors who help update and modernize his character for new audiences. While many aspects of Doctor Who have changed over the years, some foundational tenets have remained, and central to this was the idea that the Doctor was from the planet Gallifrey, a fact that was first introduced in The Time Warrior serial, which aired in 1973 and 1974.

However, “The Timeless Children” with Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor took a massive risk and messed with the lore of the Doctor’s backstory. This episode revealed that the Doctor was not Gallifreyan and instead had their DNA used to give Gallifreyans the ability to regenerate, which called into question whether there was a limit to their regenerations. This was a divisive risk, and although it was good for the longevity of Doctor Who as a series, it was controversial with fans who felt the series was tampering with a core aspect of its identity.

Doctor Who (1963) is a British sci-fi television show that follows the adventures of the Time Lord known as the Doctor, who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, a time-traveling ship disguised as a British police box. The Doctor, played by various actors over the years, encounters numerous foes and allies while striving to right wrongs and save civilizations. Release Date

November 23, 1963

Finale Year

November 30, 1988

Cast William Hartnell

, Patrick Troughton

, Jon Pertwee

, Tom Baker

, Frazer Hines

, Nicholas Courtney

, Pat Gorman

, Elisabeth Sladen Creator(s) Donald Wilson Seasons 26 Writers Sydney Newman Expand

8



Dallas (1978 – 1991)





Killing Bobby Ewing



The CBS soap opera Dallas was one of the most popular TV shows of its time, as countless viewers tuned in to watch the affluent and feuding Texas family, the Ewings, and the drama surrounding their oil company. As a prime piece of aspirational television, Dallas showcased the lives of the ultra-wealthy and gave viewers a glimpse into the dramatic goings-on of those in the upper echelons of society. With several iconic storylines, like the ‘Who shot J.R.? mystery, Dallas took a major risk when they killed off Bobby Ewing (Patrick Duffy) at the end of season 8.

Killing off Bobby was a major risk that didn’t pay off, and the writers knew they needed to find a way to reintroduce the character. To do this, Dallas took the biggest swing any television show had dared to try as they revealed at the end of season 9 that Bobby’s death was a dream experienced by his wife Pam and that everything that had happened since occurred in her imagination. This was a ridiculous solution to a massive problem, and although the audience was happy to have Bobby back, the cast was upset about their forgotten storylines (via People.)

One of the most popular soap opera series of all time, Dallas aired in 1978 as a part of CBS' line up and follows the wealthy oil baron family, the Ewings, as those from within and close to them plot and scheme their way to the top of the social ladder. The series ran for fourteen seasons before it concluded in 1991. Release Date

April 2, 1978

Finale Year

November 30, 1990

Cast Larry Hagman

, Patrick Duffy

, Ken Kercheval

, Steve Kanaly

, Linda Gray

, Barbara Bel Geddes

, Victoria Principal

, Charlene Tilton Seasons 14 Writers Larry Hagman Directors Larry Hagman Expand

7



The Simpsons (1989 – Present)





Messing with Skinner’s backstory



Everyone will have a different opinion on when the Golden Age of The Simpsons came to an end, but nobody can deny the show has had a dip in quality since its earliest seasons. While the Flanderization of many of its characters has contributed to it, there was one major risk the show took that signaled the beginning of the end of the show’s glory days. This was the season 9 episode “The Principal and the Pauper,” which, despite being filled with hilarious classic moments, also changed Principal Skinner’s backstory in a way that was impossible to come back from.

Part of the appeal of The Simpsons was not just the family but the entire population of Springfield, who had definitive backstories that viewers knew and understood. With the revelation that Skinner was actually a troubled Vietnam veteran named Armin Tamzarian who had stolen the real Skinner’s identity, The Simpsons undid years of development that was essential to understanding his character. Skinner’s relationship with his mother was a defining trait of his character, and this story meant that aspect of him didn’t make any sense anymore.

The Simpsons is a long-running animated TV series created by Matt Groening that satirically follows a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield. Homer, a bit of a schmoe who works at a nuclear power plant, is the provider for his family, while his wife, Marge, tries to keep sanity and reason in the house to the best of her ability. Bart is a born troublemaker, and Lisa is his super-intelligent sister who finds herself surrounded by people who can't understand her. Finally, Maggie is the mysterious baby who acts as a deus ex machina when the series calls for it. The show puts the family in several wild situations while constantly tackling socio-political and pop-culture topics set within their world, providing an often sharp critique of the subjects covered in each episode. This series first premiered in 1989 and has been a staple of Fox's programming schedule ever since! Release Date

December 17, 1989

Franchise(s) The Simpsons Network FOX Seasons 36 Writers Matt Groening

, James L. Brooks

, Sam Simon Directors David Silverman

, Jim Reardon

, Mark Kirkland Showrunner Al Jean Expand

6



Scrubs (2001 – 2010)





Scrubs: Med School



Scrubs followed the lives of the employees of Sacred Heart Hospital through the experience of J.D. (Zach Braff), who also narrated the show. With hilarious slapstick humor and surreal cutaway gags, Scrubs had a style that was also its own and audiences connected with its unique mix of humor and heart. Scrubs ran for eight successful seasons before it took a divisive risk that didn’t pay off for its ninth and final season.

The last season of Scrubs saw Braff and other members of the cast exit the show as main characters and be replaced by a new crop of medical students. This final season was subtitled Med School to differentiate it from the rest of the show and was badly received, earning the lowest-ever ratings of any season of Scrubs (via TV by the Numbers.) With Lucy (Kerry Bishé) taking up J.D.’s role as the main character and narrator, Scrubs had lost a central aspect of its identity, and viewers rejected the revamped show.

Scrubs is a Sitcom and Medical Comedy/Drama created by Bill Lawrence that follows a group of medical students throughout their daily lives at the Sacred Heart Teaching Hospital. The series stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison, as they work their way up from Medical Interns while juggling all sorts of hospital shenanigans. Release Date

October 1, 2001

Finale Year

November 30, 2009

Cast John C. McGinley

, Robert Maschio

, Donald Faison

, Christa Miller

, Neil Flynn

, Judy Reyes

, Aloma Wright

, Zach Braff

, Sarah Chalke

, Sam Lloyd

, Ken Jenkins Seasons 9 Writers Bill Lawrence Directors Bill Lawrence Showrunner Bill Lawrence Expand

5



The Office (2005 – 2013)





Jim and Pam’s marriage troubles



The US version of The Office was perhaps the most successful American remake of any TV show of all time. By carving out its own identity and unique sense of humor, The Office has remained as popular among viewers and earned its status as countless viewers’ number-one comfort show. One aspect of the original British version that The Office kept was the long-festering will-they-won’t-they romance subplot of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, who finally began dating in season 4, got engaged in season 5, married in season 6, and then started a family.

Audiences rooted for Jim and Pam since the beginning, and watching their romance blossom led to many of the show’s most impactful and emotional moments. That’s why The Office took a major risk with the couple’s marriage troubles in the final ninth season. Jim and Pam’s relationship was a narrative anchor within The Office, and audiences did not react well to the strain that Jim’s desire to move to Philadelphia and start a sports marketing company put on their marriage. While the pair did overcome their issues, this was a subplot viewers would have preferred never occurred at all.

This mockumentary comedy series observes the mundane and humorous daily lives of employees at the Scranton branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It offers insights into office dynamics, personalities, and the eccentric behavior of both management and staff, depicting an ordinary workplace with extraordinary characters. Release Date

March 24, 2005

Franchise(s) The Office Finale Year

November 30, 2012

Cast Steve Carell

, Rainn Wilson

, John Krasinski

, Jenna Fischer

, Leslie David Baker

, Brian Baumgartner

, Angela Kinsey

, Kate Flannery

, Phyllis Smith

, Creed Bratton

, Oscar Nunez

, B.J. Novak

, Mindy Kaling

, Ed Helms

, Paul Lieberstein

, Craig Robinson

, Ellie Kemper

, Zach Woods

, Melora Hardin

, Andy Buckley

, Catherine Tate

, David Denman

, Rashida Jones

, James Spader

, Robert R. Shafer

, Hugh Dane

, Jake Lacy Character(s) Michael Scott

, Dwight Schrute

, Jim Halpert

, Pam Beesly

, Stanley Hudson

, Kevin Malone

, Angela Martin

, Meredith Palmer

, Phyllis Vance

, Creed Bratton

, Oscar Martinez

, Ryan Howard

, Kelly Kapoor

, Andy Bernard

, Toby Flenderson

, Darryl Philbin

, Erin Hannon

, Gabe Lewis

, Jan Levinson

, David Wallace

, Nellie Bertram

, Roy Anderson

, Karen Filippelli

, Robert California

, Bob Vance

, Hank

, Pete Miller Creator(s) Greg Daniels Seasons 9 Directors Greg Daniels

, Paul Lieberstein

, Paul Feig

, Randall Einhorn

, Ken Kwapis Showrunner Greg Daniels Expand

4



Friends (1994 – 2004)





Rachel and Joey’s romance



Friends was one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s and early 2000s, as viewers tuned in each week to watch the misadventures of Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe. Running for an astounding ten seasons, the will-they-won’t-they dynamic of Ross and Rachel and the eventual love that Chandler and Monica found together were central to the show’s success. However, introducing a romantic relationship between Rachel and Joey felt like a step too far, and audiences reacted badly to this subplot, which felt more like the writers had run out of ideas than anything else.

Even the cast of Friends said that they were uncomfortable with the Rachel and Joey storyline (via People) as it felt like it went against the well-established romance between Rachel and Ross. Joey’s actor, Matt LeBlanc, even said he thought the relationship felt “incestuous” as the characters had developed a sibling-like bond throughout the show. Adding to this, the characters just didn’t have any chemistry, and viewers breathed a sigh of relief when they split up after dating for just a few episodes in season 10.

Friends is the popular sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, released back in 1994 and ran for ten seasons. The show follows a group of six twentysomethings through their lives in New York City and their time spent between their two apartments and their local coffee shop. The show features the group navigating tricky relationships with one another and comical misadventures. Release Date

September 22, 1994

Finale Year

November 30, 2003

Seasons 10 Writers David Crane

, Marta Kauffman Directors David Crane

, Marta Kauffman Showrunner Marta Kauffman Where To Watch M Expand

3



Dexter (2006 – 2013)





Deb falling for Dexter



Custom image by Yeider Chacon

Although Dexter was a wildly exciting show in its earliest seasons, it clearly lost its way as it went on, culminating in the disappointing “Lumberjack Dexter” finale. While Dexter made several poor narrative decisions throughout its run, the most egregious risk it took was in season 6 when Debra Morgan went to therapy and concluded she was in love with her adoptive brother. While the character’s actors, Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall, were married in real life, this storytelling felt uncomfortable, incestuous, and downright wrong.

The dynamic between Deb and Dexter was always very clearly a strict brother-and-sister relationship, and to introduce romance into the mix just because they were not blood-related felt like a slap in the face to adopted children worldwide. Debra and Dexter grew up together since they were young children, and trying to justify this romance just felt awkward. Thankfully, the showrunners realized their mistake, and this storyline was dropped, but it really was one of the worst writing decisions in all of Dexter.

Based on the character created by author Jeff Lindsay, Showtime's Dexter follows Miami Metro Police Department's most skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan, as he attempts to satisfy his Dark Passenger's need to kill by hunting down criminals who have escaped justice. However, using the rules his adoptive father taught him to remain undiscovered, Dexter must walk the fine line of seemingly blending into society while continuously feeding his dark urges. Dexter faces several serial killers as his facade slowly crumbles around him; with every problem solved by his Dark Passenger, another one arises for his suburban fatherly life. When Dexter takes things personally or feels that the law is failing, he takes matters into his own hands and even compromises the investigations of his co-workers. Dexter aired on Showtime for eight seasons before receiving a mini-sequel series called Dexter: New Blood, which picked up ten years after the show's events. You can buy each season for just $9.99 for Prime Day. Release Date

October 31, 2010

Finale Year

November 30, 2012

Seasons 8 Writers Jeff Lindsay

, Scott Buck

, Scott Reynolds

, Tim Schlattmann

, Karen Campbell

, Melissa Rosenberg

, Kevin Maynard

, Wendy West

, Manny Coto

, Daniel Cerone

, Jace Richdale

, Drew Z. Greenberg

, Chip Johannessen

, Adam Fierro

, Jim Leonard Directors Clyde Phillips Showrunner Clyde Phillips Expand

2



House of Cards (2013 – 2018)





Making Claire Underwood the protagonist



House of Cards was Netflix’s first original drama and a major contributor to the early success of the streaming service. Kevin Spacey gave an extraordinary performance as the manipulative politician Frank Underwood, and the series fiercely explored themes of betrayal, corruption, power, and ruthlessness. However, behind-the-scenes accusations of sexual assault against Spacey put the show’s future in jeopardy, and House of Cards made the risky decision to continue for a sixth and final season without its main character.

The final season of House of Cards shifted focus to Frank’s wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), and her challenges in the White House as the first female president of the United States. While Wright gave a great performance and aspects of the final season were engrossing, House of Cards was all about Frank’s story, and the lack of character was sorely felt. Concluding House of Cards without Frank in a way that pleased viewers was an impossible challenge, and while the writers did their best, it might have been better just to leave things unfinished.

Based on the novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs, House of Cards follows unscrupulous politician Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) as he makes ruthless attempts to further his career. When he's passed over for an appointment as Secretary of State, Underwood decides to get ahead by any means necessary. His talent for manipulation and pragmatism sees him climb the political ladder despite his total lack of moral fiber. Release Date

February 1, 2013

Finale Year

November 30, 2017

Network Netflix Cast Kevin Spacey

, Michel Gill

, Robin Wright

, Kate Mara

, Michael Kelly

, Justin Doescher

, Derek Cecil

, Jayne Atkinson Character(s) Frank Underwood

, Claire Underwood

, Gillian Cole

, Doug Stamper

, Christina Gallagher

, Lucas Goodwin

, Edward Meechum

, Zoe Barnes

, Janine Skorsky

, Jane Davis

, LeAnn Harvey

, Catherine Durant

, Linda Vasquez

, Hannah Conway

, Seth Grayson

, Tom Hammerschmidt

, Peter Russo

, Raymond Tusk

, Kate Baldwin

, Viktor Petrov

, Aidan Macallan

, Remy Danton

, Will Conway

, Duncan Shepherd

, Annette Shepherd Creator(s) Beau Willimon Producers Robert Zotnowski

, Kevin Spacey

, Dana Brunetti

, Robin Wright

, Michael Dobbs

, Sarah Treem

, Beau Willimon

, Rick Cleveland

, Joshua Donen

, John Melfi

, Eric Roth

, Keith Huff

, Melissa James Gibson

, Frank Pugliese

, Karyn McCarthy

, Iain Paterson

, Joe Hipps

, Amy Kaufman

, Charlotte Stoudt

, Jerome Hairston Seasons 6 Writers Beau Willimon Directors Beau Willimon Showrunner Beau Willimon Expand

1



How I Met Your Mother (2005 – 2014)





Making Ted and Robin the endgame



Custom Image by SR Image Editor

Viewers followed the story of Ted Mosby’s love life for nine seasons, waiting for him to finally reveal to his children how he met their mother in the sitcom appropriately titled How I Met Your Mother. With an incredible ensemble cast of close friends, one thing that How I Met Your Mother made explicitly clear from the first episode was that Ted’s future wife was not Robin Scherbatsky, his on-again-off-again love interest throughout the show. This was why the death of the titular mother, Tracey McConnell, in the show’s series finale was a risky move that upset lots of viewers.

After spending years waiting for Ted to finally get his happily-ever-after with the Mother, Tracy’s death served to simply pave the way for Ted to confess his love for Robin and for them to end up together. This not only went against the very premise of the show but also felt disappointing, considering how much the romance between Robin and Ted’s best friend Barney Stinson had developed throughout the show. How I Met Your Mother dropped the ball in its final episode with a risk that just didn’t pay off.

How I Met Your Mother is a sitcom created initially for CBS by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Five friends living in New York City navigate their twenties and thirties as they try to find love, success, and purpose. The show is framed through one friend's eyes, Ted Mosby, as he retells the story of how he met his wife to his children. Release Date

September 19, 2005

Finale Year

November 30, 2013

Seasons 9 Writers Carter Bays

, Craig Thomas Directors Carter Bays Showrunner Craig Thomas Expand

Source: Deadline, People, TV by the Numbers