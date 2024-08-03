20 games that will impact the College Football Playoff

Every game matters.

That has been the motto of college football fans and administrators for decades, and while we now live in a world of a 12-team playoff, that motto still stands tall today. With us down to a Power 4 model with five conference champions guaranteed a spot in the playoff, we have a stacked schedule filled with pivotal games nationwide. With these swelled-up leagues, unbalanced schedules, and no divisions, which you lose to could be of monumental importance when tiebreakers are involved. As you will see, Georgia and Ohio State are two of the top-ranked teams heading into the season, and both play a gauntlet of match-ups.

While they all do matter, some matter more. We tried to whittle it down to 20 games that will help decide who plays in the new, expanded College Football Playoff. Here we go!