25 NCAA women’s college basketball players to watch for 2024-25

David Butler II/Imagn Images

Fudd should be viewed as more than Paige Bueckers’ UConn sidekick. Sure, knee issues have limited her three-year college career to 40 games, and just 15 in the last two seasons. Fudd returns this year from an ACL issue, and the eyes of knowledgeable women’s basketball fans will be on her to see if she can make it through the season in 2024-25. She’s averaged 13 points, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, during her career. If the Huskies are to challenge for their first national title since 2016, they likely need a healthy Fudd in tow.