32 charged in probe into Toronto’s Jamestown Crips gang

Police said it’s only a disruption, not a dissolution of the Rexdale gang Photo by Toronto Police

Article content Toronto Police have made 32 arrests and laid 158 charges after an 11-month firearms and drugs investigation into the street gang Jamestown Crips.

Article content Between April and July, police executed 35 search warrants in Toronto, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Guelph, and Thompson, Man. which led to the seizure of nine firearms, 4.7 kilos of cocaine (with an approximate street value of $568,000), six kilos of methamphetamine (with an approximate street value of $480,000), and more than $320,000 in proceeds of crime. “The Jamestown Crips are a longstanding street gang operating in Toronto,” Toronto Deputy Chief Rob Johnson told a Thursday press conference announcing the results of the Project Foxx investigation. “Numerous gang affiliates have been involved in the illegal possession of firearms. Many of these affiliates have engaged in the trafficking of illicit drugs all across Ontario, Manitoba and Newfound and Labrador. Their traffick operations have included the use of Canada Post to distribute drugs in other provinces,” he added.

Article content Toronto Police Insp. Paul Krawczyk, of the Integrated Guns and Gangs Task Force, said the drugs were concealed within the post “to make it look like regular package” and police “worked with Canada Post to intercept packages.” Krawczyk said there was no evidence of guns being shipped through the post but he wouldn’t be surprised if that was happening. “Gangs operate with a total disregard for the safety and well being of others,” he said. “Their criminal networks extend far beyond Toronto reaching into other provinces and affecting communities across the country … Their reach into these cities spread violence, drugs and fear and we must do everything we can to stop them.” Toronto Police partnered with York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police in this investigation.

Article content

Article content “We decided to focus on a gang that historically is well established in the Rexdale neighbourhood,” said Krawczyk, who expects five more people to be arrested and charged in a few more weeks. “That neighbourhood has experienced a disproportionate amount of violent crime that’s associate to gangs — shootings, carjackings, robberies, that kind of thing — so our intention was to focus on that area to help alleviate some of this for the community.” Still, Krawczyk said it’s only a disruption, not a dissolution of the Jamestown Crips. “Our intention is to disrupt,” he said. “I’m not going to be up here trying to pretend the gang doesn’t exist as of this morning. The reality is when you can take nine guns off the street just one gun can be used in multiple shootings and claim innocent lives.”

Article content ARRESTS AND CHARGES: Alexandra Antami, 27, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 92(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 CC 354(1)

Christopher Newton, 40, of Hamilton, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354(1)

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition CC 95(1)

Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle CC Sec 94(1)

Article content Dave Thompson, 55, of Toronto, is charged with: Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime CC Under $5,000 CC 354 (1)

David Anderson, 29, of Toronto, is charged with: Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 91(2)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Tampering with a Serial Number CC 108(1)(b)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle CC 320.13(1)

Article content Dilraj Singh, 23, of Brampton, is charged with: Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 91(2)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Tampering with a Serial Number CC 108(1)(b)

Ernest Twumasi-Ankrah, 28, of Toronto, is charged with: Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

two counts of Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1) Gamal Bowman, 29, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 92(2)

Article content Gersan Landeros-Martinez, 31, of Brampton, is charged with: two counts of Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition CC 95(1)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1)

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1)

Participate in the Activities of a Criminal Organization CC 467.11 (Trafficking Controlled Substances)

Commission of an Offence for a Criminal Organization CC 467.12(1) (Trafficking Control Substances)

three counts of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Article content Greg Amponsah, 29, of Hamilton, is charged with: Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 CC 354 (1) Ho-Wayne Walker, 33, of Hamilton, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Participate in the Activities of a Criminal Organization CC 467.11 (Trafficking Controlled Substances)

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Possession of a Prohibited Device (over capacity magazine) CC 92(2)

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) Jamie-Lee Baxter, 37, of Hamilton, is charged with:

Article content three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1) Javon Reid, 29, of Brampton, is charged with: Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Possession of a Prohibited Device (over capacity magazine) CC 92(2)

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) John Mifflin, 37, of Thompson, Manitoba, is charged with: two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Fail to Comply with an Undertaking CC 145(4)(a) Juqjuan Darling, 28, of Toronto, is charged with: Assault CC 266

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle CC 320.13(1)

Flight from a Peace Officer CC 320.17

Mischief Under $5000 CC 430(4)

five counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance CC 145(3)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Conspiracy to commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1)

Participate in the Activities of a Criminal Organization CC 467.11 (Trafficking Controlled Substances)

Commission of an Offence for a Criminal Organization CC 467.12(1) (Trafficking in Controlled Substances)



Article content Juvonte Hylton, 27, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 92(2)

Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1)

Weapons Trafficking CC 99(1)(b)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1) Kelsey Gunn, 32, of Thompson, Manitoba, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Lara Rodrigues, 24, of Hamilton, is charged with: Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Possession of a Prohibited Device (over capacity magazine) CC 92(2)



Article content Nathaniel Evans, 28, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Olivia Browne, 27, of Hamilton, is charged with: Participate in the Activities of a Criminal Organization CC 467.11 (Trafficking Controlled Substances)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1) Orko Aboroh, 29, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Prabhjot Chahal, 24, of Mississauga, is charged with: Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 91(2)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Tampering with a Serial Number CC 108(1)(b)

Article content Ramanjot Singh, 23, of Edmonton, Alberta, is charged with: Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 91(2)

Possession of Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Possession of a Firearm CC 95(1)

Tampering with a Serial Number CC 108(1)(b) Roxanne Laforme, 38, of Hamilton, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Ryan Williams, 29, of Vaughan, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled substance (Percocet) CDSA 4(1)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Article content Shane Campbell, 30, of Hamilton, is charged with: Conspiracy to commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1) Shemar Lindsay, 25, of Guelph, is charged with: Conspiracy to commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Possession of Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) Swaleh Bashamakh, 30, of Toronto, is charged with: two counts of Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition CC 95(1)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1)

Article content Tyler Cass-Cook, 24, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) Tyrese Dacres, 25, of Mississauga, is charged with: Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Conspiracy to commit an Indictable Offence CC 465(1)(c) (Trafficking Cocaine CDSA 5(1)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1) Veneranda Kyere, 32, of Toronto, is charged with: Participate in the Activities of a Criminal Organization CC 467.11 (Trafficking Controlled Substances)

two counts of Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition CC 95(1)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Article content Zakhi Martin, 19, of Toronto, is charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000 CC 354 (1)

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition CC 95(1)

Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Weapons Dangerous CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle CC 94(1)

Trafficking in Controlled Substances CDSA 5(1) A youth, 16, Paris, Ontario, is charged with: Possession of a Loaded Firearm CC 95(1)

Careless Storage of a Firearm CC 86(1)

Careless Storage of Ammunition CC 86(1)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(2)

Possession of a Prohibited Device CC 92(2)

Article content