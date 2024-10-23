35 Best Adult TV Shows & Movies Available Now

While the original release of Disney+ was popular, utilizing the full library of movies and television shows from the company’s past, the launch of STAR helped to take the streaming platform to new heights. STAR expanded Disney hugely, with content from multiple Disney subsidiaries, including FX Networks, Hulu, Freeform, ABC Signature, MTM Enterprises, Touchstone Television, 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, 20th Century Studios, 20th Century Animation, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures and Hollywood Pictures. Through STAR, Disney+ has gained plenty of new content, giving users choices beyond the family-friendly Disney movies the service started with.

STAR launched on Feb 23, 2021.

Disney+ continues to push its STAR content globally, with the platform becoming a fantastic place to check out those shows and movies that might not have been on the traditional service. Marvel and other major franchises may still be looking to keep their content front and center, but STAR features plenty of the best Disney+ shows for adults as well as feature films, especially those acquired during Disney’s merger with FOX and content originally produced for its US-only Hulu service.

35 Castle (2009-2016)

The Comedy-Mystery-Drama Hybrid Starring Nathan Fillion

When Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), a famous mystery novelist, finds himself struggling with writer’s block, he begins shadowing edgy NYPD homicide detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) for inspiration. His mind for mystery proves useful to the NYPD, making him Beckett’s unofficial partner, and the pair work to solve various homicides and mysteries throughout the city – despite the fact that the detective can hardly stand the author. Cast Jon Huertas , Tamala Jones , Molly C. Quinn , Stana Katic , Susan Sullivan , Seamus Dever , Nathan Fillion Release Date March 9, 2009 Seasons 8 Showrunner Andrew W. Marlowe

While many viewers either know Nathan Fillion for his classic role as Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly, or more recently as John Nolan in The Rookie, he also won the hearts of many fans during his tenure leading the procedural comedy-drama Castle between 2009 and 2016. During its initial 6 season run on ABC, Castle was nominated for and won a variety of awards. These include Emmy nominations, and several wins at the People’s Choice awards, including Favorite TV Crime Drama and Favorite TV Drama actor for Fillion, and Favorite TV Drama Actress for co-star Stana Katic.

While it may have been off the air for almost a decade, Castle continues to find new fans globally in the 2020s thanks to its presence as one of the best available shows on Disney+ STAR. Nathan Fillion delivered one of the best performances of his career as Richard Castle, a crime novellist-turned-consultant with the NYPD. The show perfectly balances legal drama with hilarious comedy, and is definitely a highlight of the library of shows under the STAR label on Disney+.

34 Grey’s Anatomy (2005-Present)

The Most Successful Medical Drama Of All Time

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series revolving around surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show features the professional and personal lives of these medical professionals, led initially by Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series highlights the complexities of medical cases while delving into the interpersonal relationships among the hospital staff. Cast Ellen Pompeo , Chandra Wilson , James Pickens Jr. , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Bokhee An , Camilla Luddington , Patrick Dempsey , Sara Ramirez , Jessica Capshaw , Sandra Oh , Caterina Scorsone , Sarah Drew , Kelly McCreary , Kim Raver , Jason George , Eric Dane , Giacomo Gianniotti , Jake Borelli , Katherine Heigl , Jerrika Hinton , Chyler Leigh , Chris Carmack , T.R. Knight , Debbie Allen , Jaicy Elliot , Anthony Hill , Kate Walsh , Greg Germann , Isaiah Washington , Aniela Gumbs , Martin Henderson , Payton Silver , Gaius Charles , Tessa Ferrer , Stefania Spampinato , Alex Landi , Scott Speedman , Mark Saul , Nicole Rubio , Richard Flood , Ryder Goodstadt , Steven W. Bailey , Adelaide Kane , Alexis Floyd , Harry Shum Jr. , Midori Francis , Niko Terho Release Date March 27, 2005 Seasons 21 Expand

With 21 seasons and counting since it debuted in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy is arguably among the best medical dramas ever to grace the small screen (and, in the eyes of many critics and fans alike, is the champion of the genre). The cast has changed dramatically over the years, but chiefly focuses on Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who starts the show as a medical intern and, by the current season, is one of the most accomplished members of the surgical team at the show’s fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Few TV shows can boast being as critically acclaimed as Grey’s Anatomy. It’s won a host of awards throughout its many years on the air, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, as well as 38 Primetime Emmy Nominations so far. Few shows in the Disney+ STAR category are as gripping or offer so many seasons for viewers, making it one of the most bingeable shows on the platform, and one that’s guaranteed to win over newcomers and turn them into devoted fans.

33 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

The Groundbreaking Sitcom About Entering Adulthood

How I Met Your Mother is a sitcom created initially for CBS by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Five friends living in New York City navigate their twenties and thirties as they try to find love, success, and purpose. The show is framed through one friend’s eyes, Ted Mosby, as he retells the story of how he met his wife to his children. Release Date September 19, 2005 Seasons 9 Showrunner Craig Thomas

How I Met Your Mother last graced screens a decade ago, but it remains one of the most widely-discussed and celebrated sitcoms of the 21st century so far. International viewers can find it as part of the Disney+ STAR library, and it’s inarguably one of the best shows on the platform. Not only does How I Met Your Mother contain dozens of laugh-out-loud episodes, it also has plenty of heartfelt and emotional ones too, dealing with a variety of topics such as infertility and the death of a parent which many others with a similar format shy away from.

Originally airing on CBS during its broadcast run, How I Met Your Mother was highly acclaimed by critics throughout every single one of its 9 seasons. It was nominated for a staggering 91 awards between 2005 and 2014, winning 21. Its nominations include 30 Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination for star Alyson Hannigan. While there are many sitcoms available on Disney+ STAR, few are as consistently solid as How I Met Your Mother and, thanks to the well-thought-out ending, almost none can claim to feel as complete a story by the time they conclude.

32 Ugly Betty (2006-2010)

The Sitcom That Put America Ferrera On The Map

ABC’s Ugly Betty is the American adaptation of Fernando Gaitan’s world-famous Colombian soap opera Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. Starring America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, the comedy series follows a young woman who lands a job as an editor assistant at Mode, a fashion magazine. Despite her poor sense of fashion, Betty’s can-do attitude and work ethic allows her to thrive in the industry. Cast America Ferrera , Ana Ortiz Release Date September 28, 2006 Seasons 4

America Ferrera was in the spotlight when she appeared in the 2023 Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but this recent role is far from her most prominent. Over a decade before she appeared in one of the most hyped Hollywood blockbusters of the decade so far, Ferrera won over viewers when she took the titular lead role in the ABC sitcom Ugly Betty, which is now available globally as part of the Disney+ STAR library.

Few sitcoms have a tone that perfectly balances being outlandlishly bombastic and relatably grounded quite like Ugly Betty, which follows the titular character as she tries to navigate the vapid and image-obsessed world of fashion journalism. Ugly Betty was nominated for 163 awards and won 62 during its broadcast run, including several Emmys and 2 Golden Globes (both for the show and for America Ferrera herself). This level of acclaim was and remains an astounding achievement, and cements Ugly Betty as being one of the best shows currently on Disney+ STAR.

31 Black-Ish (2014-2022)

A Hilarious Deep-Dive Into The Struggles Of An Affluent Black Family In A White Suburban Neighborhood

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star in Black-ish, a sitcom that follows the lives of the Johnson family – an affluent black family that all have their own comedic mishaps and incidents they tackle while dealing with culturual and social issues of its era and beyond. The show ran for eight seasons before it concluded in 2022. Release Date September 24, 2014 Seasons 8 Showrunner Larry Wilmore

The ABC sitcom Black-ish stands out from many other shows available on Disney+ STAR for a few reasons. FIrstly, it’s easily one of the funniest, with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments throughout. Secondly, it also delves into some incredibly important social commentary, exploring race relations in the U.S. in a way that hasn’t really been seen since the likes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Like the 1990s Will Smith show, Black-ish takes a unique look at the Black American experience through the lens of an affluent family, and how their race and status create juxtapositions and dissonance both for themselves and their white peers. Black-ish was received incredibly well by critics during its 2014-2022 run, and continues to be highly regarded. It won 28 awards out of the 64 nominations received during the years it was on the air, including an incredible 6 Primetime Emmy nominations for Anthony Anderson for his performance as Andrew Johnson, and 5 for Tracee Ellis Rose for her performance as Dr. Rainbow Johnson.

30 The Dropout (2022)

A True Story Of Corporate Crime

Based on the true story of the failed health technology company that chronicles the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, a woman with unyielding ambition who eventually was indicted for her deception relating to supposedly lifesaving advances in technology. Holme’s desire for success ultimately leads her down a dark path – one that, in hindsight to those around her, could be seen from miles away – ultimately to the destruction of her career and eventual incarceration. Cast Amanda Seyfried , Naveen Andrews , Dylan Minnette , Ebon Moss-Bachrach Release Date March 3, 2022 Seasons 1

With Disney+ STAR featuring a lot of Hulu content to enjoy, there are a number of acclaimed miniseries the network has become known for. Amanda Seyfried gives her best performance to date in this true story of corporate crime detailing the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the aspiring young entrepreneur behind the groundbreaking company Theranos. However, it was eventually discovered that she had falsified all of the data that made the company look so successful. While there are a lot of different stories to explore in the true-crime genre, The Dropout remains one of the best.

Holmes is a complex and complicated character, appearing sympathetic at times, frustrating and corrupt at others, and always fascinating. Seyfried nailed her performance in the lead role, winning a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance. It is a thrilling and entertaining look at a very different true crime story, filled with tension as it becomes clear Holmes’ lies are building to a catastrophic level.

29 What We Do In The Shadows

A Dark Comedy About Modern-Day Vampires

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary-styled comedy series that follows the exploits of four vampires and a familiar living in Staten Island in the twenty-first century. Unrelated to the film of the same name, the show’s vampires attempt to acclimate to the modern world but tend to find themselves lost often, leaving familiar-hoping-to-become-a-vampire Guillermo de la Cruz to pick up the pieces in the wake of their accidental destruction. Cast Doug Jones , Natasia Demetriou , Matt Berry , Mark Proksch , Kayvan Novak , Harvey Guillen , Kristen Schaal Release Date March 27, 2019 Seasons 6

Fans looking for a mix of horror with their comedy will want to check out the hilarious mockumentary sitcom What We Do in the Shadows. Based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s movie of the same name, the show follows a group of vampires living together in Staten Island as a camera crew follows them around on their supernatural misadventures and mundane experiences of trying to understand modern human society.

The movie is brought to life by its lovable ensemble with a terrific cast of colorful characters. There are laugh-out-loud moments that come from these oblivious ancient beings doing everyday things like visiting the mall and going to New Jersey. The show also has a lot of fun with various supernatural lore elements, offering hilarious takes on sirens, witches, and other beasts. It is a series that has gradually found more popularity and a wider audience leading up to What We Do in the Shadows season 6, coming later in 2024 to bring the series to an end.

28 The First Omen (2024)

A Prequel About A Plot To Birth The Antichrist

The First Omen is a horror film from director Arkasha Stevenson that acts as a prequel to the 1976 film The Omen. The film follows a young woman who goes to Rome to become a nun but begins to question her faith after encountering a terrifying darkness that aims to spawn an evil incarnate. Cast Nell Tiger Free , Tawfeek Barhom , Sonia Braga , Ralph Ineson , Bill Nighy Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Runtime 119 Minutes

There are some great horror options on Disney+ STAR with The First Omen being one of the newest and best entries in the genre, released in 2024. The original The Omen was a hugely influential horror movie that follows a man’s investigation into signs that his son might actually be the antichrist. This prequel follows a young woman who comes to Rome to start her new life as part of the church only to gradually uncover a horrifying conspiracy.

Though it did not make much of a splash at the box office, The First Omen was a hit with the critics, being the best-received of The Omen movies since the original. Indeed, the modern horror movie seeks to draw on what made that movie so special, with a throwback style that makes it feel like a horror movie plucked out of the 70s. It makes for a terrific slow-burn thrill ride which will be especially entertaining for fans of the original.

27 Poor Things (2023)

A Resurrected Woman Begins A Journey Of Discovery

Poor Things is a sci-fi romance film from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos. The story focuses on the bizarre and fantastical world of Bella Baxter after a scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter brings her back to life. The film is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Runtime 141 Minutes

Emma Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress for this hilarious, thought-provoking, and unique dark comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos. Poor Things stars Stone as Bella, a woman who is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist (Willem Dafoe) using the brain of a baby. The movie follows Bella through her very fast maturity in which she discovers her sexuality and goes on a journey to understand as much of the world as she can.

Stone gives a bold and totally committed performance to the layered character, making Bella shocking, funny, and endearing in her quest to learn. Mark Ruffalo also has a standout role as Bella’s boisterous yet insecure lover which earned him an Oscar nomination. Lanthimos’ unique vision makes Poor Thingsan engrossing and surreal experience with a quirky sense of humor and a lot of graphic moments. It will be too much for some viewers but makes for an unforgettable experience.

26 Justified (2010-2015)

A US Marshal Contends With Old Acquaintances After Returning Home

Based on the fictional stories by Elmore Leonard, Justified is a neo-Western crime drama following the adventures of Old West lawman Marshal Raylan Givens, who is reassigned to his home county in Kentucky after a controversial shooting. Cast Jere Burns , Erica Tazel , Timothy Olyphant , Nick Searcy , Jacob Pitts , Walton Goggins , Natalie Zea , Joelle Carter Release Date March 16, 2010 Seasons 6 Showrunner Timothy Olyphant

One of the best Westerns on Disney+ STAR is actually set in the 21st century. Based on the character created by legendary crime novelist Elmore Leonard, Justified stars Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, a US Marshal who sees himself as an Old West cowboy who was born too late. After a questionable shooting of a mob figure in Miami, Raylan is forced to return to his hometown in Kentucky where his lawman ways have him clashing with old acquaintances, including Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).

The series perfectly captures Leonard’s style of writing with grounded, colorful characters in exciting situations. Olyphant brings endless swagger and a dry sense of humor to Raylan while Goggins makes Boyd a layered outlaw who is always entertaining to watch. Both actors were nominated for Emmys in 2011. The series is a terrific mix of a Western action movie and a modern crime thriller. A sequel series, Justified: City Primeval, debuted in 2023 and is also available on Disney+ STAR.

Raylan Givens debuts in Elmore Leonard’s 1993 novel Pronto.

25 Godfather of Harlem (2019)

The Story Of Real-Life Crime Boss Bumpy Johnson

Godfather of Harlem is a crime drama series starring Forest Whitaker as real-life crime boss Bumpy Johnson. Set in the early 1960s, the show chronicles Johnson’s return to Harlem after a decade in prison and his bid to regain control. The series intricately weaves historical and fictional events, showcasing his strategic alliances and confrontations, including his partnership with civil rights leader Malcolm X. Cast Forest Whitaker , Nigél Thatch , Ilfenesh Hadera , Lucy Fry , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Rafi Gavron , Antoinette Crowe-Legacy , Giancarlo Esposito , Vincent D’Onofrio , erik laray harvey , Demi Singleton , Jason Alan Carvell Release Date September 29, 2019 Seasons 3 Writers Chris Brancato , Paul Eckstein Expand

Godfather of Harlem is a historical drama about real-life crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Forest Whitaker. Taking place in 1960s Harlem, the series does a good job of retelling some of the history of Bumpy while also creating a thrilling story by adding fictionalized events into the mix. The series delivers a great portrayal of socio-political themes among the characters’ tales of crime and racial struggles. What makes Godfather of Harlem work so well is the mix between gaining personal power and fighting for civil rights.

The show has aired three seasons, and Godfather of Harlem season 4 is coming, which should continue to produce the critically acclaimed storylines fans have gotten used to. The new season also brings another real-life gangster into the fray with Frank Lucas. The show has earned eight NAACP Image Award nominations and won a Primetime Emmy Award.

24 American Horror Story (2011)

Ryan Murphy’s Anthology Horror Series

American Horror Story is a Horror Anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The franchise has seen stars like Connie Britton, Jessica Lange, Denis O’Hare, Zachary Quinto, Evan Peters, and Dylan McDermott. Each season follows a new premise and spans an array of horror genres like witches, ghosts, serial killers, and more. Cast Denis O’Hare , Emma Roberts , Dylan McDermott , Joseph Fiennes , Gabourey Sidibe , Taissa Farmiga , James Cromwell , Angela Bassett , Zachary Quinto , Sarah Paulson , Jamie Brewer , Evan Peters , Lizzie Brochere , Kathy Bates , Jessica Lange , Michael Chiklis , Connie Britton , Lily Rabe , Franches Conroy Release Date October 17, 2012 Seasons 12 Expand

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story remains the pre-eminent horror anthology series on television over a decade since its debut. The series has 12 seasons, all telling a different horror story — and most of them from different subgenres of horror. However, they also are all connected, with some characters moving between shows, several actors playing different roles in each season, and almost every season earning praise from horror fans. Names involved include Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Evan Peters, and Sarah Paulson.

The series has also received critical acclaim, although not every season of American Horror Story was as well-received as the rest. Over its time on the air, American Horror Story has earned 94 Emmy Award nominations and won 16 of them. Jessica Lange was praised for her performance throughout the first four seasons, and she won awards at the Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. The most recent season, Delicate, wrapped up its two-part story earlier this year.

23 The Chi (2018-2023)

A Drama About Life In South Chicago

The Chi is a drama series created by Lena Waithe, set on the South Side of Chicago. It follows a group of residents whose lives become interconnected through everyday challenges. Central characters include Brandon, an aspiring chef; Kevin, a teenager grappling with coming-of-age issues; and Emmett, a young father trying to provide for his son. The series explores themes of friendship, community, and perseverance in a vibrant urban setting. Cast Jason Mitchell , Jacob Latimore , Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine , Alex R. Hibbert , Michael Epps , Shamon Brown Jr. , Yolonda Ross , Birgundi Baker Release Date January 7, 2018 Seasons 6 Creator(s) Lena Waithe

The Chi is a drama series that premiered on Showtime and is now part of the Disney+ STAR lineup, and is a coming-of-age drama about a group of people who live on the south side of Chicago. The show follows them as they learn to grow, love, and survive as a community. There have been six seasons of The Chi, with the last dropping in 2023. The show was renewed for a seventh season in May, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

The critical response for The Chi has been overall positive, with an 87% positive rating. It has also been an awards favorite, as it won the Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series Award at the Black Reel Awards (for Rick Famuyiwa (who also worked on Dope) and the Writer Scripted – Drama Award at the Gracie Allen Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The show also earned a GLAAD Media Awards nomination.

22 The Bear (2022-Present)

A Family Drama About A Restaurant In Chicago

Set in a Chicago sandwich shop, The Bear follows Carmy Berzatto, a young professionally trained chef who returns to take over his family business after the unexpected death of his brother. At odds with many of the shop’s employees due to his culinary training, Carmy struggles to maintain order and keep the shop from failing entirely. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. Release Date June 23, 2022 Seasons 2 Writers Christopher Storer

The Bear was a surprise hit on Hulu, and it is available for viewers on Disney+ STAR as well. Jeremy Allen White leads The Bear cast as an award-winning New York City chef, Carmen, who returns home to Chicago to run his late brother’s restaurant, which comes with its own problems. There, he has to deal with his brother’s debts, a rundown restaurant, and a staff that doesn’t seem to be willing to let him take the lead and seem to be stuck in their ways. In the end, the show ended up greater than the description lets on.

With three seasons, The Bear has become both a critical hit and a beloved fan favorite thanks to the writing, the characters, and the deeply personal storylines. The American Film Institute named it one of the top 10 programs for both of its first two seasons on the air. The Bear also won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards after receiving 13 nominations in 2023, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The Golden Globes also awarded it Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and both Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home awards from both ceremonies.

The Bear

season 3 released in July 2024.

21 Solar Opposites (2021-2023)

An Adult Comedy About Aliens Trying To Survive On Earth

Solar Opposites is a Hulu adult animation series that centers on a family of aliens. After moving to America, they bicker about whether the country is better than their home planet. The series was created by Mike McMahan and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, with characters voiced by Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. Cast Thomas MIddleditch , Sean Giambrone , Mary Mack , Sagan McMahan , Justin Roiland , Tiffany Haddish Release Date May 8, 2020 Seasons 4 Writers Justin Roiland , Mike McMahan

There are several great adult animation shows on TV today, including this one, that aired originally on Hulu. Rick & Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahon created Solar Opposites, which follows a family of aliens from Shlorp who crash-land on Earth and realize they are trapped there and have to find a way to fit in. The show is inventive in that it follows not only this family but also a shrunken human society in The Wall and a group of intergalactic police officers who torture Shlorpians.

The show released its fourth season in 2023 and a fifth season of Solar Opposites is also on the way. When released on Hulu, Solar Opposites was a huge success, and it has a very high 92% Rotten Tomatoes average score. While it hasn’t won many awards over its time on the air, Solar Opposites remains a popular adult animated series that has survived despite major creative and voice cast changes along the way.

20 Love, Victor (2021-2022)

A Sequel To The Hit Film Love, Simon

Love, Victor is a spinoff of the 2018 film Love, Simon, starring Nick Robinson. Instead of focusing on Simon’s story, Love, Victor centers on Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), who, after moving to a new city, must juggle the stresses of high school as he figures out his sexual identity. The series ran for three seasons between 2020 and 2022 on Disney+ and Hulu. Cast Michael Cimino , Ana Ortiz , George Sear , James Martinez , Anthony Turpel , Mateo Fernandez , Mason Gooding , Bebe Wood , Rachel Hilson , Isabella Ferreira Release Date June 17, 2020 Seasons 3 Writers Becky Albertalli , Isaac Aptaker

Love, Victor is an interesting series in that it is a follow-up to a critically acclaimed movie, but with a new cast of characters sharing similar themes. Love, Victor is a drama series following a high school student named Victor who is struggling with his sexual identity. He then reaches out to someone else he knows who has gone through the same situation — Simon, from the movie Love, Simon. The series then follows Victor as he deals with coming out to his family and friends at school and how the community reacts to the change.

There were three seasons of Love, Victor that aired, and they are part of the Disney+ STAR streaming options as well. The critical response to the series was overwhelmingly positive, with a 90% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received several honors during awards season, including seven nominations at the Imagen Awards, winning four of them. It also picked up three GLAAD Media Awards nominations, although it didn’t win them, and took home the award for Best Unsung Show at the Dorian Awards in 2021.

19 Dopesick (2021)

A Heartbreaking Miniseries About The Opioid Epidemic

From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, Dopesick, examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Release Date October 13, 2021 Seasons 1

Dopesick is a highly praised miniseries that tackles one of the deadliest issues in modern America. Dopesick takes a look at the opioid epidemic from a variety of perspectives, including a small-town doctor, the pharmaceutical company, the law enforcement agencies attempting to combat the problem, and the people affected by addiction. The show is a harrowing and difficult story to watch but is compelling nonetheless.

Dopesick was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, while winning two of them, with Michael Keaton taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor. Keaton also went on to win several acting awards for his lead performance, including taking home the prize from the Golden Globes Awards as well as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It also has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with most critics pointing out the acting performances from Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever.

18 New Girl (2011-2018)

Jess Day’s New Start With New Friends

Zooey Deschanel stars as Jess in New Girl, a comedy series that follows a group of twentysomething roommates in their day-to-day lives. When Jess decides to leave her boyfriend of seven years after discovering he’s been unfaithful, she finds a craigslist ad and becomes the roommate of three men around her age who desperately need to rent a room in their loft. Occasionally joined by Jess’ best friend, the group builds a quirky, dysfunctional family dynamic as they enjoy life in Los Angeles. Release Date September 20, 2011 Seasons 7 Writers Elizabeth Meriwether

Among the great sitcoms available on Disney+ STAR, New Girl is one of the best to binge-watch. Zooey Deschanel stars as Jessica Day, a quirky and optimistic young woman who moves into an apartment with three men in order to start fresh after a breakup. The ensemble of the show is the real charm of New Girl with the actors playing wonderfully off each other. For seven seasons, the funny, sweet, and light sitcom had the feel of hanging out with good friends.

The show was a ratings success for its first three seasons before starting to fall off over the last few. Despite that, it was still a critical success, picking up several awards nominations while winning four big awards. The three awards came early on, with the Critics Choice Awards honoring it with Most Exciting New Series in 2011 and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Zooey Deschanel in 2012. The Golden Globes also nominated it for various awards in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

17 Lost (2004-2010)

Survivors Of A Plane Crash Uncover The Secrets Of A Mystery-Filled Island

Lost is a mystery drama series created for TV that follows a group of survivors of a plane crash and tells its story between the past, present, and future via flashbacks. When Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 crashes and lands on a mysterious island in the pacific ocean, the castaways discover their new temporary home may have a mind of its own, as strange supernatural events keep them locked to the island. From an unknown black smoke creature to dangerous islanders, the passengers must work together to survive the island’s seemingly deadly intentions. Cast Evangeline Lilly , Naveen Andrews , Henry Ian Cusick , Daniel Dae Kim , Harold Perrineau , Dominic Monaghan , Emilie de Ravin , Jorge Garcia , Josh Holloway , Michael Emerson , Terry O’Quinn , Matthew Fox , Ken Leung , Elizabeth Mitchell , Yunjin Kim Release Date September 22, 2004 Seasons 6 Directors Jack Bender , Stephen Williams Expand

Disney+ STAR users looking for a good mystery show are in luck with all 6 seasons of Lost available. The show had a ground-breaking scope for a series at the time as it focused on a massive ensemble of characters, survivors of a plane crash who found themselves stuck on an island where things are not as they seem. From its ambitious pilot episode to its many iconic plot twists to its much-debated finale, Lost cemented its place in the pop culture conversation as a gripping series that won the Emmy for Best Drama Series in its first season.

While Lost lost some fans along the way, and the finale was polarizing for many viewers, it remained must-see television to the end, even when the flashbacks became flash-forwards and, in some cases, even more confusing alternate universe scenes. The last season still kept over 10 million viewers watching to the end. In all, it picked up 12 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won six of them. It also won one Golden Globe Award, this one for its second season.

Michael Keaton was initially going to play Jack in the

Lost

pilot.

16 24 (2001-2010)

A Real-Time Spy Thriller

24 follows CTU (Counter-Terrorism Unit) agent Jack Bauer as he contends with various threats to national and international security by any means necessary. With each season comprised of 24 episodes telling Bauer’s story in real-time, 24 brings the action to life one day at a time. Racing against the clock, Bauer is forced to make impossible decisions in the name of public service, bending his personal morals to get the job done. Cast Kiefer Sutherland , Carlos Bernard , Mary Lynn Rajskub , Elisha Cuthbert , Dennis Haysbert Release Date November 6, 2001 Seasons 9 Writers Robert Cochran

A brilliant concept and a thrilling protagonist fueled the 9-season run of the thriller 24. Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland starred in the series as Jack Bauer, a relentless agent working for the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) and fighting to prevent one colossal threat after another. Each season of the show takes place over the course of one day with each episode playing out in real-time, which adds a sense of urgency and tension to every moment. With the split-screen, it was like nothing fans had ever watched on TV before.

The show won the Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, while Sutherland’s lauded performance as Jack Bauer helped to create one of the great spy characters in modern pop culture. The show even had a longer life than anyone expected, with it returning four years after its finale for 24: Live Another Day, a 12-episode season that brought Jack back for another adventure. There was also a spinoff series in 2017 called 24: Legacy that lasted for 12 episodes.