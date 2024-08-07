All 26 Futurama Side Characters Who Return In Season 12’s Squid Game Parody (& What Happens To Them)

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Futurama season 12, episode 2!

Summary “Quids Game” features a star-studded cast of returning side characters from Futurama’s vast universe, competing in deadly games.

Many beloved characters meet their demise in “Quids Game,” including deaths by falling into a pit of acid or being eaten by weasels.

The episode showcases the quirky and diverse range of characters that make up the rich tapestry of Futurama’s universe, celebrating its cast.

Futurama season 12 has just released a parody of Squid Game titled “Quids Game,” and here are all 26 Futurama side characters who return in the episode as well as what happens to them. Throughout the episode, the Planet Express crew as well as many popular Futurama side characters are forced to compete in a series of childhood games where the losers are killed, all in the name of celebrating Fry’s birthday. The episode acts as a celebration of Futurama‘s massive cast, with many of the show’s most popular side characters returning.

“Quids Game” features the entirety of Futurama‘s main Planet Express cast, with Fry, Bender, Leela, Farnsworth, Amy, Hermes, Zoidberg, and Scruffy all competing in the games. However, they are far from the only characters who appear in the episode. So, here is every Futurama side character who appears in Futurama season 12, episode 2, “Quids Game” in order of their elimination.

26 Magda

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Magda (also referred to as The Gypsybot or Robot Gypsy in Futurama) is a robotic fortune teller who first appeared in the episode “The Honking.” The supernatural robot couldn’t escape death in “Quids Game,” however, as she fell into a pit of acid after her team lost the Barrel of Monkeys competition.

25 Randy Munchnik

Voiced By John DiMaggio

The next character who died in “Quids Game” is Randy Munchnik, a recurring character who started out as a jewelry store salesman in the episode “I, Roommate.” Randy is one of the many characters who died in the first game of the episode, with him falling into a pit of acid after losing the Barrel of Monkeys competition.

24 Mrs. Astor

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

“Quid Game’s” next returning character is Mrs. Astor, the wealthy socialite and husband of Mr. Astor who first appeared in the episode “The Mutants are Revolting.” Astor has only appeared in a few episodes of Futurama, with her also dying when her chain of people fell into the pit of acid during the Barrel of Monkeys competition.

23 Sal

Voiced By John DiMaggio

Sal is a frequently recurring Futurama character who is often seen performing all kinds of different blue-collar jobs, with him first appearing in the second Futurama episode “The Series has Landed.” Sal was also a member of the team that lost the first game in the episode, with him perishing after he fell into the pool of acid during the Barrel of Monkeys game.

22 Blek

Voiced By Maurice LaMarche

Blek is a member of an insect-like species of aliens named the Cygnoids, with him and his family emigrating to Earth and opening a pizza restaurant in the episode “A Leela of Her Own.” Unfortunately, Blek died during the Barrel of Monkeys game after his team fell into the pool of acid, although his wife continued living on until much later in the episode.

21 Elzar

Voiced By John DiMaggio

Elzar is the famous four-armed Earth chef who frequently appears throughout Futurama, with him first gracing the series with his culinary expertise in the episode “My Three Suns.” Elzar has appeared in all kinds of episodes of Futurama, although he died in “Quids Game” after falling into the pool of acid during the Barrel of Monkeys competition.

20 Munda’s Mother

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Although the character referred to as Munda’s mother is still officially unnamed, “Quids Game” is the third episode that she has appeared in, with her debuting as the mutant grandmother of Turanga Leela in “The Mutants are Revolting.” However, Munda’s mother isn’t around long, as she ends up falling into the pit of acid during the Barrel of Monkeys game as well.

19 Turanga Munda

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Turanga Munda is the mother of Turanga Leela, with the underground mutant having appeared plenty of times throughout the series. Munda first appeared in the episode “I Second That Emotion,” with her having appeared in several episodes that center on Leela before returning and dying in the pit of acid in “Quids Game’s” first competition.

18 Turanga Morris

Voiced By David Herman

Turanga Morris is the father of Leela, the wife of Munda, and the son-in-law of Munda’s mother, with him first appearing as one of the underground mutants alongside his wife in the episode “I Second That Emotion.” “Quids Game” is just one of many episodes that Morris has appeared in since his Futurama debut, with him also dying in the acid after losing the Barrel of Monkeys game.

17 Dr. Cahill

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Dr. Cahill is one of the main doctors at Futurama‘s Head Museum, with her first appearing alongside many of the preserved celebrity heads in the Futurama movie “Bender’s Big Score.” Cahill has appeared alongside these celebrity characters in several other episodes of Futurama, with her appearance and subsequent death in the pool of acid in “Quids Game” being a change of pace for the character.

16 Officer Smitty

Voiced By Billy West

Officer Smitty is the human police officer who is frequently seen patrolling the streets of New New York, with him making his debut alongside his robot partner in the Futurama pilot, “Space Pilot 3000.” However, “Quids Game” saw Smitty leave the city that he polices in favor of celebrating Fry’s birthday, with him also falling into the pit of acid after the Barrel of Monkeys game.

15 URL

Voiced By Kevin Michael Richardson

Officer Smitty is almost always joined by his robot police companion URL, who also first appeared in the episode “Space Pilot 3000.” URL joined Smitty in heading to space with the Planet Express crew in “Quids Game,” with him also being one of the characters who died after falling into the pit of acid.

URL was originally voiced by John DiMaggio before Kevin Michael Richardson took over the role in the

Futurama

revival.

14 Vyolet

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Vyolet is another underground mutant, although she isn’t related to Leela like the other mutants in the episode. Instead, Vyolet is known for her green skin and her smoking habit, with her debuting in the episode “I Second That Emotion.” Vyolet also died in the pit of acid in “Quids Game,” with her being on the losing team during the Barrel of Monkeys competition.

13 Leg Mutant

Voiced By Phil LaMarr

Another unrelated mutant also returns in “Quids Game,” with this being the Leg Mutant. Unlike most mutants, the Leg Mutant is simply an anthropomorphic leg with a face on the thigh, with the character also frequently being seen sporting a hat. Sadly, the Leg Mutant couldn’t hold on during the Barrel of Monkeys game, with him also being dissolved in the pit of acid.

12 Ethan “Bubblegum” Tate

Voiced By Phil LaMarr

Ethan “Bubblegum” Tate is the final character who dies in the pit of acid in “Quids Game,” with him being the one to cause the rest of his team to fall into the pool after his arm breaks off. Tate is a member of Futurama‘s Harlem Globetrotters of the 31st century, with him first appearing in the episode “Time Keeps on Slippin.”

11 Abner Doubledeal

Voiced By Tom Kenny

Abner Doubledeal is the fast-talking sleazy businessman who is frequently seen attempting to take advantage of the Futurama crew, with him first doing this in the episode “Raging Bender.” However, Abnder Doubledeal doesn’t seem to have an ulterior motive upon his appearance in “Quids Game,” with him celebrating Fry’s birthday until he dies after being eaten by a weasel when he loses musical chairs.

10 Matcluck

Voiced By Maurice LaMarche

Matcluck is the avian lawyer who is often seen defending Bender and the rest of the Planet Express crew, with the main Futurama characters seemingly being some of his most frequent clients after he first appeared in the episode “Brannigan, Begin Again.” However, Matcluck is also eaten by a weasel in “Quids Game,” with him not being able to find a seat during musical chairs.

9 Petunia

Voiced By Tress MacNeille

Petunia is a chain-smoking elderly woman who started out as a prostitute upon her Futurama debut in “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” with her since going on to do a variety of other jobs. The Futurama side character returned in “Quids Game,” although she is also eaten by the weasel after losing musical chairs.

8 Zapp Brannigan

Voiced By Billy West

Zapp Brannigan is one of the most famous Futurama side characters, with him being one of the show’s most frequently recurring antagonists. After debuting in the episode “Love’s Labours Lost In Space,” the DOOP commander has gone on to appear in all kinds of episodes, only for him to be eaten by a weasel after losing musical chairs.

7 Leo Wong

Voiced By Feodor Chin

Leo Wong is the father of Amy Wong, with him being a wealthy businessman who is often seen owning and operating expensive ventures like casinos and mini golf courses on Mars. Leo Wong debuted in “A Flight to Remember,” with him being crushed by a giant Tootsie Roll before the pinata game in “Quids Game.”