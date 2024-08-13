All 8 Major Star Wars Reveals From The New Mandalorian Movie Footage

Summary The Mandalorian & Grogu movie promises a big-scale adventure for Star Wars fans in brand-new footage shown exclusively at D23.

The footage confirms that the movie will focus on Din Djarin & Grogu’s bounty hunting adventures, continuing their storyline from The Mandalorian.

Other reveals and familiar elements include a hint about Nevarro, Zeb Orrelios, and the return of the Razor Crest in this action-packed movie.

Star Wars took the opportunity at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to provide audiences with their very first look at The Mandalorian & Grogu, and the exclusive footage contains some incredibly exciting reveals. Though Star Wars’ next movie doesn’t release until May 22, 2026, and filming began just a few short weeks ago, Star Wars wanted to take the opportunity to share what they’re working on with their audience. The sizzle reel was shown exclusively to those present at the Disney Entertainment Showcase, but its description promises a big-scale adventure suitable for both Star Wars and The Mandalorian enthusiasts.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will pick up where The Mandalorian season 3’s ending left off, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) taking Grogu on his Mandalorian apprentice journeys by striking a deal with the New Republic’s Carson Teva to pursue Imperial Remnant targets. This premise is already promising for those who have been wanting to see more of what The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 covered, in terms of Din and Grogu’s thrilling fights and adventures. One of these adventures is previewed in this brand-new footage, which is packed full of these 8 major Star Wars reveals.

8 The Movie Will Focus On Din Djarin & Grogu Bounty Hunting

The Mandalorian & Grogu is Officially Returning to The Mandalorian’s Roots

One thing The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s new footage makes clear is that Din has returned to his bounty hunting roots, and this time, Grogu is truly joining him in these risky jobs. The sizzle reel confirms this not only in the brief adventure it shows, but also in its opening montage, which features clips and dialogue from previous seasons of The Mandalorian. One of the dialogue voiceovers is from The Mandalorian season 3 finale, when Din tells Captain Teva that he’s “a bounty hunter by trade“ and will be more “more selective in my assignments” because of Grogu.

This emphasis the montage has placed on bounty hunting, along with the overall adventure that’s shown later on in the footage, is highly significant. If there was any doubt that The Mandalorian & Grogu would focus on anything other than Din and Grogu going after Imperial targets, then Star Wars has certainly doubled down on what audiences can expect. This is a very good thing for those who thoroughly enjoyed The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2, as the movie already seems to be aiming for the familiarity of those early adventures.

7 The Mandalorian & Grogu Logo Has Gotten An Interesting Change

The Movie’s Title Also Seems to Have Gotten a Subtle Change

At the end of the movie footage, The Mandalorian & Grogu shared the first look at the movie’s logo, which has been a long time coming ever since the movie’s initial announcement. Interestingly, however, the logo shown in this footage doesn’t exactly match up with what was first established with both The Mandalorian TV show itself and the movie’s announcement. The Mandalorian & Grogu, as it’s spelled here, originally made use of an ampersand (&), but the logo in the footage uses the actual word “and” instead.

That’s not the only thing that’s different from the logos of The Mandalorian past. One consistent design element that’s been present for each season of The Mandalorian is a silhouette of Din, and later on Grogu, in the second “A” of the show’s title. This was usually accompanied by some kind of background, beginning with Arvala-7’s desolate horizon before being switched with dusky clouds for seasons 2 and 3. This logo, however, places Din and Grogu in the “O”, and is a fully blacked out letter rather than an artistic silhouette. It makes the movie’s logo unique, yet familiar.

6 Din Djarin & Grogu Will Be Working More As A Team

As Din Djarin’s Apprentice, Grogu is More Active in Their Jobs

The Mandalorian season 3 saw Grogu working to prove himself and his ability to keep both himself and those around him safe, particularly Din Djarin, which led to Mando advocating for Grogu to become his Mandalorian apprentice. Now that the Armorer has relented, Grogu is even more of an equal in Din’s eyes, and this footage proves it. No longer will these jobs be mostly Din’s own work while he simultaneously focuses on keeping Grogu safe. Rather, the two of them will be working together to complete whatever jobs and missions they set out on.

This is exactly what’s seen during their job in The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s new footage. Din and Grogu appear to be in an Imperial base of some kind, and at some point, they split up while inside. Din walks through the base on his own, taking down stormtroopers and other Imperial personnel. It looks as if Grogu is crawling through the base’s ventilation while Din does that, likely on his way to assist Din by using whatever’s strapped to him. This separation displays the new trust between them, and the teamwork they’re now using to their advantage.

5 Nevarro Will Still Be A Part Of The Mandalorian Movie

The Anzellans’ Brief Appearance Proves This

Nevarro has become the home base of The Mandalorian in many ways, mostly thanks to Greef Karga. After Carl Weathers’ tragic passing this past February, however, viewers were uncertain as to what exactly this movie and other future The Mandalorian properties would do. The planet is very important to Din and Grogu, seeing as much of their season 1 story takes place there and they now have a home on-world, and The Mandalorian & Grogu has now proven that Nevarro will continue to have this role going forward.

The Anzellans, who were first seen in The Mandalorian season 3 as Nevarro’s droidsmiths, appear in the final scene of this sizzle reel. Two of them are seen inside some kind of small, enclosed space with Grogu, with all three of them being squished together. Though it’s meant to be a comically adorable moment, it’s also a clear sign that Nevarro will still be a part of The Mandalorian & Grogu. This more than likely also means that a tribute to Greef Karga and Carl Weathers will indeed be made in this movie, which is certainly the right move.

4 One Mission Will Take Place On A Snow Planet (With Snow Troopers)

Could This Planet Be Hoth?

The setting of the mission in The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s footage is a snow planet, one that’s highly reminiscent of Hoth. While Hoth isn’t the only snow planet in the Star Wars galaxy, there’s still a high chance this could be the famous planet from The Empire Strikes Back, as it’s yet to reappear in live-action ever since 1980. The appearance of snow troopers seems to confirm that the entire mission covered in this sizzle reel all takes place on the snow planet, and it could very well be the movie’s first adventure – which certainly sets an action-packed tone.

Snow planets have been visited before in The Mandalorian, with the series’ very first scene taking place on the icy planet Pagodon and The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 taking place mostly on the frozen world of Maldo Kreis. Alzoc III has also been referenced in The Mandalorian season 1 in relation to Din Djarin’s past, which is described as yet another frozen world. It could very well be that The Mandalorian & Grogu is taking viewers to this planet for the first time in live-action. Either way, the snow will provide an epic setting for this adventure.

3 AT-ATs Are Coming Back To The Big Screen

These Famous Imperial Vessels are Making a Comeback

AT-ATs are one of Star Wars’ most recognizable elements when it comes to the Empire, and now, Star Wars is finally bringing them back. After making their first debut in The Empire Strikes Back, AT-ATs briefly appeared in Return of the Jedi, with a similar model, AT-ACTs, appearing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Now, 44 years after their first appearance in the Star Wars galaxy, audiences can expect to see AT-ATs return to the big screen once again in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

On the snow planet, viewers are taken outdoors with Din Djarin and Grogu as the former steers the two of them on top of an Imperial walker. As Din manages to slide them down the slope of a snowy hill, they make a full approach towards two AT-ATs, which rain down blaster fire upon them as they get closer. The inclusion of AT-ATs proves how much larger the scale of The Mandalorian & Grogu will be compared to the TV show, seeing as an AT-ST – the smaller walker model – served as a big threat back in The Mandalorian season 1.

2 Star Wars Rebels Hero Zeb Orrelios Will Be Back

He Previously Made a Brief Cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3

One of the two biggest surprises in The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s footage is the return of Zeb Orrelios, one of Star Wars Rebels’ beloved heroes. Zeb previously made his first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian season 3, where he was seen in the Adelphi base with Captain Teva. Despite not appearing in Ahsoka season 1, it was revealed by Sabine Wren – another Star Wars Rebels hero – that Zeb now helps to train new recruits for the New Republic, which now seems like the setup this movie needed to fold Zeb into the action.

Zeb is seen with Din Djarin and Grogu, which is thrilling enough on its own, considering the two didn’t interact when Zeb made his cameo in The Mandalorian. It appears as if he’s dropping them off for a mission, presumably the one that the rest of the footage portrays, as he utters “Good luck” to the two of them. Seeing as Din and Grogu are technically new recruits of the New Republic, it would make sense for Captain Teva to ask for Zeb to “train” them, which means this could be the first of many Zeb appearances in this movie.

1 The Razor Crest Has Returned

Din Djarin’s Faithful Vessel is Coming Back

Easily the biggest reveal in this footage from The Mandalorian & Grogu is the return of the Razor Crest. Moff Gideon famously destroyed the Crest back in The Mandalorian season 2, leaving Din without a way off of Tython once Gideon had captured Grogu. Din was insistent on getting another Razor Crest until Peli Motto convinced him to modify an N-1 starfighter with her, and though the ship has served him well, it’s certainly not suitable for the type of bounty hunting work Din is now doing for the New Republic. This is where the Razor Crest‘s return comes in.

While some remain cautious about this decision, it will ultimately set The Mandalorian & Grogu up for success, as it further symbolizes this story returning to its roots.

Seeing as the original Razor Crest was turned to dust, this is more than likely another Razor Crest that the New Republic has in their fleet. It could even be Zeb’s own vessel, considering the Lasat is the one sitting in the pilot’s seat during his brief appearance. What’s implied, however, is that this will end up being Din’s replacement Crest, something that’s been 4 years in the making. While some remain cautious about this decision, it will ultimately set The Mandalorian & Grogu up for success, as it further symbolizes this story returning to its roots.



The Mandalorian & Grogu



hits theaters May 22, 2026.