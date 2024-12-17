Chrystia Freeland resigns, Justin Trudeau to make first remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options as leader, sources tell CTV News, after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland revealed she will quit cabinet.

In an explosive resignation letter published Monday morning, Freeland ignited a storm of confusion and speculation on Parliament Hill the same day she was set to table her fall economic statement – a document that includes key economic metrics such as the size of Canada’s deficit.

Leaders from the Conservative party and the Bloc Quebecois have demanded an election. The NDP’s leader has called on Trudeau to resign.

Here’s how the news on Monday, Dec. 16 unfolded:

6:15 p.m. EST: Justin Trudeau set to speak

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Canadian Museum of History in his first address following Freeland’s resignation.

He was seen earlier addressing his caucus where Freeland was also present.

5:43 p.m. EST: Cameras capture Trudeau addressing caucus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking to his caucus after a chaotic day on the Hill.

Images captured from outside of the meeting in Ottawa show Trudeau speaking at a podium. It’s not clear what he said.

Now former-finance minister Chrystia Freeland was also present at the meeting. Sources tell CTV she received a standing ovation from her caucus.

This image shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressing caucus during an emergency meeting in Ottawa.

5:30 p.m. EST: ‘This is an unprecedented day,’ Elizabeth May says

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she’s “shocked by the events of today,” following Freeland’s resignation.

“This is an unprecedented day in which a minister of finance left the political stage as minister of finance, and left cabinet mere hours before the update,” she said.

May says she was further shocked to find out that members of parliament would not be permitted to make speeches, nor would they be able to debate the fall economic statement despite having waited for it nearly all day.

Though she “may not agree with her on everything,” May went on to praise Freeland for the many hats she wore during her tenure in cabinet.

“It’s a damn shame when someone as qualified and brilliant as Chrystia Freeland is fired by the prime minister on a Friday,” she added.

“This has been a tough day for all of us,” May said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like for the people in the Liberal caucus.”

5:10 p.m. EST: A growing resume for LeBlanc

As finance minister, Dominic LeBlanc will chair economic negotiations with the United States, maintain responsibility for Canada’s public safety department, and remain in his role as the minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs.

When asked how he could possibly divide his attention between all of those jobs, he said, “I guess I’ll start early in the morning and work late at night and probably wont take a lot of weekends off.”

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc appears outside Rideau Hall to speak with reporters on Dec. 16, 2024.

5 p.m. EST: LeBlanc to stay on as public affairs minister

“It’s an honour for me to become Canada’s finance minister and to remain as minister of intergovernmental affairs. I look forward to working with Canada’s premiers as I have for the last number of years on some important challenges facing the country,” Minister LeBlanc said following his swearing-in ceremony.

4:45 p.m. EST: LeBlanc sworn in

Dominic LeBlanc is Canada’s new finance minister.

LeBlanc attended a brief swearing in ceremony in Ottawa along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.

It was Trudeau’s first appearance in front of journalists since Freeland announced her resignation.

4:12 p.m. EST: Economic statement reveals $60B deficit

Amid the news that Freeland has resigned as finance minister, the Department of Finance unveiled the long-anticipated fall economic statement, which reports a deficit of $61.9-billion for 2023-24.

The deficit far exceeds Freeland’s $40.1-billion target.

Government House Leader Karina Gould is tabling in Freeland’s place.

Read more about the FES here.

Government House leader Karina Gould tables the Fall Economic Statement in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

3:45 p.m. EST: Housefather says Trudeau has ‘passed his shelf life’

Prominent Liberal MP Anthony Housefather offered a condemning critique of the prime minister, saying Justin Trudeau must step down from the Liberal leadership in order for the party to be viable in the next election.

“Do you think the prime minister should resign?” asked CTV Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

“Yes,” Housefather responded.

“We have a choice right now. We either make the change, or we don’t,” said the member for Mount Royal.

In a measured, solemn tone, Housefather explained that party leaders have a “shelf life” in Canada.

“I believe the prime minister has passed that shelf life,” he said. “We need to have a different leader with a different vision if we are to be viable in the next election.”

Helena Jaczek, MP for Markham—Stouffville, also said she thinks Trudeau should resign, adding that her constituents have told her they would support the Liberals if Trudeau were not at the helm.

3:40 p.m. EST: Liberal House leader Karina Gould to present FES

Liberal House leader Karina Gould is set to introduce the government’s fall economic statement in the House of Commons at the same time.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid says the Liberal caucus is meeting at 5 p.m.

The Canadian Press

3:30 p.m. EST: ‘There were rumours’ of Freeland’s resignation, says Smith

Asked whether she was surprised to hear of Freeland’s resignation, Premier Danielle Smith told CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos that there “had been rumours the last number of days.”

“It’s quite clear they were at odds over this very strange tax-cut rebate proposal that is coming forward and I gather one of the issues she has is that if tariffs come in, she needed to have some fiscal room to be able to respond to them,” Smith said.

“You can’t really put your name on a document you don’t support,” she added.

3:27 p.m. EST: Dominique LeBlanc will be the new finance minister, sources say

Multiple sources tell CTV News Dominic LeBlanc will be named the next finance minister.

LeBlanc, who is currently the minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs, is on his way to Rideau Hall.

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc looks out from the hallway of the Cabinet Room in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

3:20 p.m. EST: Swearing-in ceremony scheduled

CTV News has learned there will be a cabinet minister swearing-in ceremony held at Rideau Hall at 4 p.m. EST today.

2:42 p.m. EST: Singh repeats resignation calls

“People can’t afford their groceries,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. That was about all he could say before Conservative MPs exploded with more jeers. After some wrangling by the Speaker, Singh began again.

“Canadians literally cannot afford the groceries they need,” he continued. “Trump is threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs in this country … The prime minister cannot remain in that position. Will he resign?”

With the prime minister absent from the house, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responded, calling on his colleagues to return their focus to the cost of living and the economy, rather than repeating demands for a new government.

“We are all Canadians. Why can’t we work together?” Champagne said in French.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

2:35 p.m. EST: Freeland’s letter ‘articulates her integrity’: Wynne

When asked whether Trudeau can remain the leader of the Liberal Party, former Ontario Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne tells CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos that the prime mininster is left with few options.

“I think it’s a huge deal that Chrystia had had enough. I think the expectation that she would walk into the House of Commons and deliver the fall economic statement, knowing that she was being fired, was unrealistic,” Wynne said.

“I think her letter is very strong and really articulates her integrity in this situation, and so I think that leaves the prime minister very few options. I think that there is good reason that there are rumours about him stepping down.”

2:30 p.m. EST: Fiery exchanges at question period

Question period is now underway, with Liberal MPs thanking Freeland for her service as finance minister, while opposition members took jabs at the party and repeated calls for an election.

“I have a question for the finance minister. Who are you?” asked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, to jeers and laughs from his party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not present.

2:18 p.m. EST: Justin Trudeau must resign, says Singh

“We are calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation,” said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in French during a scrum with reporters.

Asked if he would vote no-confidence in his government, he said “all tools are on the table.”

When pressed, he repeated that phrase: “All tools are on the table,” stopping short of saying whether his party would withdraw support for the Liberal Party.

1:50 p.m. EST: Premiers speak

CTV News’ Adrian Ghobrial asked premiers during a press conference whether they have confidence in a Trudeau government to lead Canada into a tariff war that is “knocking on our door.”

“All the premiers are going to be at the table making sure we move forward in a very constructive way, in a very collaborative way, to protect our provinces and our territories and our entire country from coast to coast to coast,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded. “That’s our job, we’re ready and we’ll rise up to the occasion. I can promise you that.”

1:30 p.m. EST: Fall economic statement set to go forth

The Department of Finance has confirmed that the fall economic statement lockup will begin at 1:45 p.m. EST, with Deputy Minister Chris Forbes providing remarks at 2 p.m.

Boxes marked “Cabinet Meeting” and “Embargoed” are taken away from the Cabinet Room by workers with a dolly, in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

1:04 p.m. EST: Trudeau considering prorogation or resignation, sources say

Sources tell CTV News that the prime minister has conveyed to cabinet that he is considering prorogation or resignation, and he’s potentially planning to address Parliament this afternoon.

1 p.m. EST: Poilievre says ‘everything has gotten out of control’

In his first public address on Monday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre painted a dark picture of Canada as a country plagued by illegal immigration, drug and gun violence, and an inflated economy.

“All this chaos and division, all these weaknesses are emerging,” while a potential tariff war is emerging with the United States, he said.

“Everything has gotten out of control,” he said, making an appeal to the “patriotic” Liberal voters across the country to abandon their support for their party.

“You are good and decent patriotic people who have been let down,” he said, before ostensibly asking for their vote.

“Now is the time for a carbon-tax election,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.”

12:45 p.m. EST: Champagne will not assume position

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne says he has not assumed Freeland’s position.

“Are you currently the minister of finance?” a reporter asked in French.

“No, I am the minister of innovation, science and industry, and as I’ve told you, it’s a serious situation,” he replied.

When asked whether he has confidence in the prime minister, he said, “Listen, the moment now is for us to focus on the best interest of Canadians, and that’s what we’re doing.”

12:30 p.m. EST: Freeland positioning for leadership? ‘Absolutely’

Does Freeland’s letter indicate she is interested in a leadership bid of her own?

“Absolutely,” said CTV News Political Analyst Tom Mulcair. Freeland closed her letter with a vow to run again for her seat in Toronto.

Mulcair referenced one particularly pointed line where she said Canada needs to better prepare for a potential tariff war with the United States.

“That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

“That is one of the most potent expressions I have heard in a political letter like that,” said Mulcair.

12:05 p.m. EST: Hussen still has confidence in PM

“The prime minister is still the prime minister, and the government is still functioning,” Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen told CTV News’ Judy Trinh.

When asked if he still has confidence in Trudeau, Hussen said, “Of course.”

12 p.m. EST: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: Liberals ‘obsessed with infighting’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh released scathing reaction to Freeland’s departure, accusing the Liberals of being “obsessed with infighting, and ignoring the urgent challenges everyday Canadians are coping with.”

He also addressed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose party is best positioned to form government if Trudeau falls.

“We’ll take no lessons from Pierre Poilievre, who gleefully licks his chops at Trudeau’s death spiral and Trump’s threats. Conservatives aren’t thinking about everyday people, either—they’re focused on making big businesses and ultra-wealthy CEOs richer at people’s expense.”

Poilievre is expected to address reporters at 12:15 p.m. EST.

11:45 a.m. EST: Ontario premier says it’s time for ‘unity’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Freeland’s departure from cabinet should promote “unity” among provincial leaders during uncertain economic times.

“This is a time for the premiers to step up, which we’re going to, and to project unity across the country,” he said during a scrum outside a premiers’ meeting in Mississauga, Ont.

Likely at the top of their agenda, they’ll discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats – a core element of Freeland’s portfolio of issues that are now hanging in the balance.

Ford said Canada has a “great team” of premiers working together.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, is swarmed by the media as they ask him about finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet during the fall meetings of Canada’s premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

11:42 a.m. EST: Hajdu comments on Freeland’s departure

Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu says she respects Freeland’s decision to resign and wishes her “all the best.”

”Look, these are difficult and deeply personal decisions, and you know, obviously she has made that decision.”

11:37 a.m. EST: What does the NDP do now?

Many eyes are on the NDP and how that party’s leader, Jagmeet Singh, will handle Freeland’s departure and the party’s support for the government.

“Chrystia Freeland does not have confidence” in the prime minister, said CTV pollster Nik Nanos. How can Singh?

“How can he survive this?” asked Nanos, adding that Freeland’s departure is a lightning rod to internal conversations around the leadership of the Liberal party. “Should it be Justin Trudeau, or should it be someone else?” asked Nanos.

CTV News has requested comment from the NDP.

11:30 a.m. EST: Conservatives respond

Reacting to Freeland’s resignation, Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer said, “Even she has lost confidence in Trudeau.

“This government is in shambles,” Scheer added.

11:10 a.m. EST: Trudeau thrown under the ‘political bus’

Political analyst and CTV’s official pollster Nik Nanos calls this a disaster for Justin Trudeau while Freeland maintains her loyalty to the party.

“Justin Trudeau just learned what it’s like to be thrown under the political bus,” said Nanos in an interview on CTV News Channel.

“I can’t envision what Justin Trudeau can do right now to fix this.”

CTV News has cameras on the Hill waiting for Trudeau to emerge from a cabinet meeting.

11 a.m. EST: Anand comments on Freeland’s departure

On her way to the Liberal cabinet meeting, Minister of Transport Anita Anand says the news of Freeland’s departure has hit her hard.

“Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very, very closely as president of the Treasury Board and minister of transport,” she says.

“I’ll reserve further comment until I have time to process it.”

10:50 a.m. EST: ‘This is a disaster for the government’

Political analyst Lori Turnbull says that even if Housing Minister Sean Fraser had been the only one to resign today, it would still have been a big enough blow to Trudeau’s cabinet.

“Fraser’s departure would have been a hard enough day for the prime minister,” she told CTV News.

But speaking of Freeland’s departure, “This is a disaster for the government,” she adds.

10:20 a.m. EST: Liberal government in ‘disarray’: Scott Reid

Speaking to CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos, CTV political analyst Scott Reid described the news as “genuinely a thunderbolt out of the sky, clearly taking the prime minister, the prime minister’s office, the government, off balance, as well as the rest of us.”

“This is a direct, strong challenge to the prime minister and the government. They are in disarray at this moment,” Reid added.

10 a.m. EST: A last-minute choice?

Freeland’s departure comes at a volatile time for the Trudeau government. Not only is the party trailing the Conservative opposition in the polls, but it destabilizes the Liberals’ plan to table Monday’s landmark fall economic statement. It remains unclear who, if anyone, in the party was aware of her plans.

Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos tells CTV News Channel her show, Power Play, had scheduled an interview with Freeland at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the document.

Freeland’s letter mentioned a conversation between herself and the prime minister on Friday, wherein he asked her to change jobs.

“We are eagerly trying to figure out exactly what that means for the fall economic statement, for its tabling,” said Kapelos, adding she was waiting to hear word from her sources on the Hill.

9:07 a.m. EST: Freeland quitting cabinet

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland writes in a bombshell letter posted on social media:

“On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in Cabinet.

“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from Cabinet.”