Defence Headquarters Announce Arrest Of Notorious Terrorist Leader, Habu Dogo In Sokoto

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday announced a significant victory in the fight against terrorism with the arrest of notorious terrorist leader, Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim, also known as Habu Dogo, in the Northwest.

Dogo, a figure allegedly responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, killings, and kidnappings in Sokoto State, was apprehended by troops in Rumji Village, Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto.

In a statement, Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, revealed that Dogo was a high-priority target for security agencies in both Nigeria and Niger Republic due to his cross-border criminal activities.

Additionally, the Defence Headquarters reported the arrest of seven commanders and operatives of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the Southeast. The suspects, identified as Dr. Nnamdi Chukwudoze, Chigozie Ezetoha (alias Chapet), Ngozi Chukwuka, Oyekachi Ohia, Ifeanyi Eze, Augustine Udemba, Onyedikachi Udemba, and Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke, were detained in separate operations across Anambra, Abia, and Imo States.

In the past week alone, the Defence Headquarters reported that military operations nationwide led to the neutralization of 187 terrorists, the arrest of 311 criminal suspects, and the rescue of 147 kidnapped individuals. The recent operations also addressed oil theft, further contributing to nationwide efforts to restore peace and stability.

He said, “Troops in the Niger Delta area denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of one billion, two hundred and fifty-four million, nine hundred and forty-six thousand six hundred and thirty nairas (N1,254,946,630.00) only.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 98 illegal refining sites, 49 crude oil cooking ovens, 11 dugout pits, 72 boats, 21 drums, and 30 storage tanks among others.

“Troops recovered 1,090,135 litres of stolen crude oil and 873,510 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“During the encounters, troops recovered 205 assorted weapons and 5,241 assorted ammunition comprising, 2 G3 rifles, 2 PKT guns, 89 AK47 rifles, 22 fabricated rifles, 22 Dane guns, 2 FN rifle, 2 pistols, 2 fabricated revolver pistols, 27 locally made pistols, 19 pump action guns, 2 pump action shotgun, one DICON pistol, 8 double barrel guns, one Beretta pistol and 32 magazines.

“Others are 1,862 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,244 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 131 rounds of 7.62 by 54mm, 959 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm, 352 rounds of 9mm ammo, 51 rounds of 7.62 by 51mm ball ammo, 662 live cartridges, 2 baofeng radios, 6 vehicles, 29 motorcycles, 55 mobile phones amongst other items.”

Detailing the operations, Major Gen Buba said, “In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 103 terrorists, arrested 64 suspects and rescued 15 kidnappers hostages.

“Troops also recovered 51 AK47 rifles, 2 PKT guns, 2 FN rifles, 16 fabricated rifles, 15 Dane guns, 5 double barrel guns, 2 pistols, 3 locally made pistols, 1,005 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 110 rounds of 7.62 by 54mm ammo, 661 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 653 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm ammo, 95 rounds of 9mm ammo, 123 live cartridges, 46 magazines, 15 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Between 22 and 29 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with suspected BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Dikwa, Gwoza, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga and Mafa LGAs of Borno State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 31 terrorists and arrested 12 persons.

“On 21 and 23 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations ambushed suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists and made contacts in Gwoza and Damboa LGAs of Borno State.

“Following a firefight, troops neutralized 33 terrorists and recovered 21 AK47 rifles,2 FN rifles, 7 fabricated rifles, 6 Dane guns, 2 pistols, 542 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 341 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 221 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 54 rounds of 9mm, 24 magazines, one bayonet, one baofeng radio, 8 motorcycles and 7 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 21 October 2024, troops with hybrid forces raided a suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists enclaves and made contact in Mafa LGA of Borno State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 13 terrorists and arrested 5 suspects. Troops also recovered one PKT gun, 6 fabricated rifles, 3 double barrel guns, 2 Dane guns, 132 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 110 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 81 live cartridges and 5 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 25 October 2024, following confirmatory ISR, air interdiction was conducted against terrorist leaders at Bula Marwa in Borno State. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and logistics destroyed.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 14 violent extremists, arrested 25 persons and rescued 26 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 2 fabricated rifles, one locally made pistol, one Barreta pistol, 343 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 20 rounds of 9mm ammo, 46 live cartridges, 5 AK45 magazines, and 3 mobile phones amongst other items.

“On 21 and 24 October 2024, following credible reports, troops in separate operations intercepted and arrested 5 violent extremists/kidnappers which included 2 kidnap ring leaders in Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau. Troops were also arrested in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State. During the operations, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 2 locally fabricated guns, one magazine, 196 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 46 live cartridges and 3 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 24 October 2024, troops while on patrol responded to activities of suspected violent extremists/kidnappers in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. During the operations, troops rescued 2 kidnapped hostages and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and one magazine amongst others.

“Between 23 and 28 October 2024, troops in separate counter/anti-kidnapping operations responded to information on kidnapping incidences. Troops made contact with violent extremists in Jos East, Jos South, Bokkos, Mikang, Barkin Ladi and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State.

“Troops also made contact with violent extremists in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 6 extremists/kidnappers, arrested 6 and rescued 11 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 5 AK47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, one barrel pistol, 3 AK47 magazines, one pistol magazine, 113 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 20 rounds of 9mm ammo.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 27 violent extremists and rescued 14 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, one fabricated rifle, one locally made pistol, one fabricated revolver rifle, 94 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 21 rounds of 54mm ammo, 9mm rounds of 9mm ammo, 2 motorcycles and one mobile phone amongst others.

“Between 21 and 26 October 2024, following reports, troops arrested 20 violent extremists/terrorists including armed robbers in Gassol, Ussa and Jalingo LGAs of Taraba State. Troops made similar arrests in Guma and Makurdi LGAs of Benue State. During the operations, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, one locally made pistol, 94 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 9mm ammo, 2 motorcycles and one mobile phone amongst others.

“On 21 and 23 October 2024, troops in separate operations responded to distress calls on kidnapping incidents in Ussa and Jalingo LGAs of Taraba State. During the operations, troops rescued 2 kidnapped hostages and apprehended one suspected kidnapper’s gang leader. Troops also recovered one fabricated revolver rifle and 21 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo.

“On 26 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations raided suspected violent extremists/kidnappers hideouts in Makurdi and Ukum LGAs of Benue State. During the operations, troops arrested 2 suspects and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one fabricated gun and 21 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo.

“On 25 and 28 October 2024, troops in separate counter/anti-kidnapping criminality operations responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists/kidnappers in Logo and Wukari LGAs of Taraba State as well as Gwer West LGA of Benue State respectively. During the operations, troops rescued 5 kidnapped hostages.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 51 terrorists, arrested 55 persons and rescued 81 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 26 AK47 rifles, 6 fabricated rifles, 3 Dane guns, 5 pump action guns, 3 locally made pistols, 414 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 297 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 210 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 51 rounds of 9mm ammo, 30 live cartridges, 6 magazines, 7 motorcycles and 6 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 21 October 2024, troops in separate fighting patrol operations made contact with terrorists in Maradun and Isa LGAs of Zamfara and Sokoto States respectively. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 13 terrorists and recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 3 pump action guns, 297 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 magazines, 3 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 23 October 2024, troops while conducting a fighting patrol responded to information on activities of suspected terrorists/kidnappers in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. During the operations, troops rescued 4 kidnapped hostages and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62mm special as well as one mobile phone.

“Between 22 and 28 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with terrorists in Rabah and Tsafe LGAs of Sokoto and Zamfara States as well as Wasagu and Batsari LGAs of Kebbi and Katsina States.

“Additionally, troops conducted operations in Giwa and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State. Following firefights, troops neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 11 and rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 6 fabricated rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 pump action guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 210 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 132 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 51 rounds of 9mm, 30 live cartridges, 2 magazines, 4 motorcycles and 9 mobile phones amongst others.

“Between 22 and 28 October 2024, troops in separate counter/anti-kidnapping operations responded to information on activities of suspected kidnappers in Danmusa and Jibia LGAs of Katsina State as well as Isa LGA of Sokoto State. During the operations, troops rescued 26 kidnapped hostages.

“On 20 October 2024, following confirmatory ISR, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on terrorist leader Alhaji Layi’s Enclave in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures destroyed.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch arrested 32 suspects and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 locally made pistols, one Dane gun, 11 rounds of 9mm ammo, 33 live cartridges one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Between 21 and 27 October 2024, following credible reports, troops on separate patrols intercepted and arrested 16 violent extremists/kidnappers in Borgu and Tafa LGAs of Niger State as well as Lokoja LGA of Kogi State.

“On 22 October 2024, following a tip-off, troops raided violent extremists/kidnappers hideout in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“During the operations, troops arrested 6 violent extremists and recovered 2 locally made pistols, one Dane gun, 11 rounds of 9mm ammo, 33 live cartridges one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones amongst others.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 15 terrorists, arrested 20 violent extremists and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one G3 rifle, 14 pump action guns, 2 pump action shotguns, 4 Dane guns, one DICON pistol, 17 locally made pistols, 3 double barrel guns, one locally made revolver pistol, 31 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ball ammo, 171 rounds of 9mm ammo, 430 live cartridges, 3 large pipe-borne IEDs, one vehicle, 3 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and amongst other items.

“On 22 and 27 October 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in Orsu and Umunneochi LGAs of Imo and Abia States respectively. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and arrested 6 suspects. Troops also recovered 6 Dane guns, one locally made revolver pistol, 2 motorcycles, and 8 mobile phones amongst other items.

“On 22 October 2024, following credible reports troops while on patrol intercepted and arrested one suspected violent extremist in Uzo–Uwani LGA of Enugu State. Troops also recovered one pump action gun, 23 cartridges and one mobile phone.

“Between 22 and 27 October 2024, following a tip-off, troops intercepted and arrested 7 suspected IPOB/ESN/terrorists including a gunrunner in Aba South and Umuahia South LGAs of Abia as well as Ihiala and Owerri West LGAs of Anambra and Imo States. Additionally, troops conducted operations in Uwani and Ikwo LGAs Enugu and Ebonyi States respectively.

“During the operations, troops recovered 2 G3 rifles, 9 pump action guns, 3 double barrel guns, 17 locally fabricated pistols, 4 Dane guns, one DICON pistol, 286 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 171 rounds of 9mm ammo, 31 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ball ammo, 343 live cartridges, one motorcycle and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 21 and 22 October 2024, troops in separate fighting patrol operations made contact with IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ihiala and Aguata LGAs of Imo and Anambra States. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and recovered 4 pump action guns, 2 pump action shotguns, 64 live cartridges, one vehicle and 3 large pipe-borne IEDs amongst others.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe rescued 4 kidnapped hostages and apprehended 39 suspected oil thefts and other violent extremists. Troops also recovered 7 assorted arms, 3 magazines and 96 assorted ammunition.

“Troops also arrested violent extremists/kidnappers and conducted raid operations in Ndokwa East and West LGA of Delta State as well as Degema LGA of Rivers State respectively.

“Troops recovered 1,090,135 litres of stolen crude oil and 873,510 litres of illegally refined AGO. Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 49 crude oil cooking ovens, 11 dugout pits, 72 boats, 21 drums, 30 storage tanks and 98 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 4 speedboats, one tricycle, 4 pumping machines, one outboard engine, 2 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones and 3 vehicles among others.

“Between 23 and 27 October 2024, following credible reports troops in separate fighting patrols intercepted and arrested 5 suspected violent extremists/pipeline vandals including militant leader identified as Mr Eddy Edidiemokuma Korokoro in Ndokwa East and West of Delta State as well as Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State respectively.

“On 23 October 2024, following a tip-off, troops raided a violent extremist hideout in Degema LGA of Rivers State. During the operations, troops arrested 4 suspects and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, one locally fabricated rifle, 3 magazines, 96 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm ammo and 3 smoke grenade launchers amongst others.”

Major General Buba further said, “Troops continue to prevail over the terrorists and are winning the war. The terrorists are left with no choice but to surrender or be killed on the battlefield.