Discover the great outdoors of Florida’s Space Coast

Situated along the Atlantic, the beach communities welcome plenty of tourists, whether you’re there for an intergalactic-themed visit or not

Article content Even if galaxies far, far away are completely off your radar, you’ll be sure to find something you fancy in Florida’s Space Coast.

Article content Situated along the Atlantic Ocean not far from Orlando, the beach communities welcome plenty of tourists, whether you’re there for an intergalactic-themed visit or not. While outer space may not be my thing, being out-of-doors is, and there is a buffet of options for nature lovers in this tranquil seaside stretch. Paddler’s paradise If you’re game to hit the water, you can make a splash with a night-time paddle along the Banana River looking for glowing jellyfish and bioluminescence. These fascinating organisms glow the same way as fireflies and are a unique sight, although they don’t tend to photograph well, so you may want to leave the camera at home and just enjoy. (Pro-tip: Put bug spray on the bottom of your feet if you paddle barefoot, the mosquitoes are ruthless.) Our guide Ian had plenty of tidbits of information about the local area, its flora and fauna, and peppered our evening with dad jokes and tales of his encounters with stingrays and being bit by a shark — ouch.

Article content Another opportunity to paddle in the Space Coast with plenty of animal sightings is the Brevard Zoo, where you can take a leisurely voyage through either the self-guided route in the Wild Florida area, or a guided tour through the Nyami Nyami River. Guide Nick gave us the low-down on an ostrich egg, some awfully noisy primates, and some background on the zoo’s giraffe herd, which can be seen from the slow-moving canal. This compact, charming zoo is also home to a turtle hospital, petting zoo (complete with Basset Hounds) and has opportunities to interact directly with the animals, including feeding the giraffes. There are plenty more spots ideal for canoeing or kayaking, and a great spot to view wildlife is the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Whether on the water or hiking the trails, you’re sure to see plenty of creatures. Determined to see a turtle, I made my way from the visitor’s centre along a trail where I also encountered a racer snake, several birds, persimmon trees, and an utterly terrifying (but totally safe!) banana spider. There are also allegedly 10,000 alligators in the wildlife refuge, but I didn’t see any that day.

Article content What the flock The Space Coast is also an optimal spot to catch up with your feathered friends. I spotted ibis, egrets, and small blue herons in Jetty Park, and had to brake for peahens who were crossing the street while en route to Cape Canaveral. Ship shape While you may know Cape Canaveral from watching rockets blast off into space on TV, the area is also home to a cruise ship terminal, where giant vessels dock. If boarding a floating city is your jam, a pre- or post-cruise stay, complete with parking options at local hotels, in the Cape could give you a few days to enjoy the Space Coast. While I was in Cocoa Beach, a rocket ship did take off from the famed launched point — but it was at 3:38 a.m. when most folks are sound asleep.

Article content Museum mania When rain is in the forecast, to keep dry head inside to one of the region’s museums. The Museums of Brevard offer something for everyone, from the Florida Surf Museum to the Museum of Dinosaurs. Pop in for some face time with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, peruse the selection of crystals and geodes, and don’t skip the top floor where you can get personal with a taxidermized hippo. Other museum stops include the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse and Brevard Museum of History and Natural Science. Here and there The Space Coast region is comprised of several neighbouring communities, some right along the ocean and some on the mainland, all of which have their own unique offerings. You can choose to stay in the same community the whole time and use it as a home base (I rested my head in Cocoa Beach) or try out some different locales throughout the county.

Article content On my third day, I ventured to Titusville, located about 40 minutes from Cocoa Beach. This quaint town features the Warbird Air Museum, where guides like Ron, an Air Force veteran, give tours of the facility, which features military planes from around the world, their most-photographed being the F-14. (While there isn’t a cardboard cutout of Tom Cruise to pose with, the guides are happy to get your photo in front of the plane — you can always get AI to generate Maverick and Goose into your photo before you post it to your social media.) Nearby is the American Space Museum. Those interested in the Space Race era will find information on the development of NASA’s programs and revel in the golden age of space exploration. One room is dedicated to women who have gone to space — including Canadian Roberta Bondar — and another contains a set-up of vintage mechanisms required to launch a rocket, space suit, and even some pre-packaged food astronauts would eat in space.

Article content Open waters Once the rain clears up, head outside for a local wildlife tour — some options include an Airboat Tour at Camp Holly near Melbourne, where Captain Shane knew every inch of the river and I was able to see some adorable 10-day-old baby alligators. (Unfortunately only 10% of these tiny babies will survive, as most become part of the food chain for larger animals like herons, raccoons, snapping turtles and even fish.) We also visited an unforgettable cove of cypress trees covered in Spanish moss that looked like something out of a dream. The Cocoa Beach Dolphin Tour is a great way to see the local lagoon dolphins (they live their whole lives in the brackish waters, instead of in the open waters of the Atlantic) and manatees frolicking in the waves. We saw many dolphins, including mamas with babies, as well as manatees.

Article content See food If you’re hungry for fresh seafood, the Space Coast has you covered. Top bite of the week was the tuna sandwich at Coconuts on the Beach — which comes by its name honestly, it really is on the beach. In the name of science, this former Montrealer had to try the poutine at the 4th Street Fillin’ Station. The cheese curds were breaded, and the crispy onions were a savoury touch. My only qualm was not enough gravy had reached the bottom. If you’re a crab cake enthusiast, do not skip Dixie Crossroads in Titusville. The house-made tartar sauce is icing on these cakes, but the real delight here is little fritter-style balls, similar to a hush puppy, served with powdered sugar. Rusty’s Seafood in Cape Canaveral is exactly what any seafood fan is after – fresh and perfectly accompanied. Try the fish tacos. Long Doggers Cocoa Beach also had a great seafood menu, you can even sub out any fish dish for the catch of the day. Where to stay Everything on the Space Coast is relatively close. I stayed at the Hampton Inn in Cocoa Beach, which is easy to use as a home base and features views of the ocean, a mineral pool, and beach access. How to get there Hop a Porter flight from Pearson to Orlando and pick up a rental car, you’ll be at the beach in an hour.

