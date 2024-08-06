Disney’s Upcoming Movie Releases – From 2024 To 2029

Summary Disney continues to dominate the movie industry with upcoming releases, including sequels and live-action adaptations.

The content of new releases from Disney ranges from popular franchises like Frozen and Moana to remakes of classics like Snow White.

With acquisitions like 20th Century Fox, Disney’s reach expands to include diverse genres like horror and sci-fi, promising a varied slate of upcoming movies.

Disney is considered the most successful movie studio of all time, with everything from original animated films to IPs it acquired, and there are many upcoming Disney movies up to 2029 and beyond. Disney has seen considerable success with live-action remakes like Cruella and Maleficent, as well as animated properties like Frozen II, and they’re continuing to push the envelope into the 2020s with more in the Frozen series, another Moana movie, and two new live-action adaptations.

The studio has also continued releasing new movies directly to Disney+, including Pixar features. What the future holds now that Disney is steadily releasing several of the films from its acquisition of 20th Century Fox remains to be seen. Suffice it to say that movies released by Disney no longer adhere to such a close definition as they once did, given all the studios that operate under the entertainment giant’s purview. But the upcoming release slate certainly includes a number of films that fit into that category. Here’s a rundown of all upcoming Disney movies until 2029.

Related 10 Best Disney Movies Of The Past 10 Decades (Yes, Disney Is Now 100 Years Old) Happy 100th Birthday Disney! The House of Mouse has been making films for a century, so it’s time to celebrate the most impactful of each decade.

Moana 2 – November 27, 2024

Directed By David G. Derrick

Moana 2 Moana embarks on a thrilling new quest to safeguard her island from an emerging ancient threat. With the demigod Maui by her side, along with her trusted companions, she navigates treacherous waters and explores mysterious new lands. Along the way, Moana uncovers hidden truths about her ancestors and deepens her understanding of the ocean’s magic. Director Dave Derrick Jr. Release Date November 27, 2024 Runtime 107 Minutes

One of the greater surprises of 2024 is the news that the long-anticipated Moana Disney+ series has been reformatted into a full-feature movie, and Moana 2 will get a theatrical release on November 27, 2024. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the footage for Moana’s continued story was just too good to leave only to streaming, so the decision was made to change gears fairly late in the game. Though there are certainly some risks associated with this, the idea of a Moana 2 is certainly exciting, especially considering the massive success that was the first film.

Moana 2 will see the return of Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the titular princess in the 2016 movie. Additionally, Dwayne Johnson will again lend his voice to the larger-than-life demi-god, Maui. The animated sequel will come only seven months before the live-action remake of Moana (which was announced first) hits theaters in June 2025, so Johnson will be steeped in Moana work for the next couple of years.

Disney announced that

Moana

was the most streamed movie on Disney+, which is likely why the planned TV series was turned into

Moana 2

instead.

Mufasa: The Lion King – December 20, 2024

Directed By Barry Jenkins

Mufasa: The Lion King Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the live-action remake of the original Disney animated film, The Lion King. The film will follow Mufasa in his early days; further plot details are currently under wraps. The film will likely explore Mufasa and Scar’s relationship and how it became as strained as it did. In the film, Timon and Pumba will return, with Billy Eicher and Seth Rogen reprising their roles. Director Barry Jenkins Release Date December 20, 2024 Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Aaron Pierre , John Kani

Among the upcoming Disney movies arriving in 2024 is Disney’s Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. The only known plot detail so far is that Mufasa is going to be an orphan and that Timon and Pumbaa will narrate. Barry Jenkins is directing Disney’s Mufasa prequel, and it will no doubt show his life story, his history with Scar, and how he became king of the Pride Lands. Mufasa: The Lion King will have a theatrical release rather than stream directly to Disney+.

Mufasa: The Lion King

will be a prequel to the 2019 CGI photorealistic

The Lion King

remake.

ELIO – June 13, 2025

Directed By Adrian Molina

Elio Director Adrian Molina Release Date June 13, 2025 Cast Yonas Kibreab , America Ferrera

The next upcoming Pixar movie after Inside Out 2 is 2025’s ELIO, which was originally slated to release in Spring 2024 but was pushed back to the summer of 2025. The titular Elio will be voiced by Yonas Kibreab, and America Ferrera will play his mother, Olga. Adrian Molina, who previously worked with Pixar on Coco and The Good Dinosaur, is directing. The premise is that Elio finds himself in space among aliens and cosmic beings — all of whom find his human form, which is alien to them, fascinating.

Snow White – March 21, 2025

Directed By Marc Webb

Disney’s Snow White Snow White is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Directed by Marc Webb, this newest iteration of the iconic character stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Originally slated to release in 2024, Snow White was delayed a year to 2025 partly due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Director Marc Webb Release Date March 21, 2025 Cast Rachel Zegler , Gal Gadot , Andrew Burnap , Ansu Kabia

Continuing the trend among upcoming Disney movies of reworking classic stories, another live-action remake coming from Disney is 2025’s controversial live-action Snow White, which is currently scheduled for March 21, 2025. Rachel Zegler is starring as Snow White, with Gal Gadot portraying the wicked magic Queen. The plot will presumably follow the animated classic more or less and include revamped versions of the same musical numbers. Marc Webb is directing, and Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson penned the live-action Snow White script.

Moana (Live-Action) – June 27, 2025

Directed By Tommy Kail

Moana (2026) Director THomas Kail Release Date July 10, 2025 Cast Dwayne Johnson , Catherine Laga’aia , Frankie Adams , John Tui , Rena Owen

In April 2023, it was confirmed that Walt Disney Pictures was remaking Moana as a live-action adaptation, with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia producing. Johnson will also return as demi-God Maui, though Auli’i Cravalho confirmed in an Instagram video that she would not return as Moana but will act as an executive producer, with Thomas Kail directing. A theatrical release is set for June 27, 2025.

Johnson greeted the announcement with an emotional statement:

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

TRON: Ares – 2025

Directed By Joachim Rønning

Tron: Ares Tron: Ares is the third film in the Tron franchise created by Steven Lisberger in the early ’80s. The movie is a direct sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy and stars Jared Leto in the lead role of Ares. Jesse Wigutow penned the screenplay for Disney, who previously worked on the 2015 TV Movie, The Prince. Director Joachim Rønning Release Date December 19, 2025

TRON: Ares will be the third installment in the Tron franchise, which got its start back in 1982 and got its first sequel 30 years later in 2010. The upcoming movie has been faced with several delays, with a period in which the idea was scrapped entirely. However, there has officially been confirmation that TRON: Ares will be coming to theaters sometime in 2025 after filming began in January 2024. Though few plot details have been made public, Joachim Rønning has been brought in to direct, while new faces like Gillian Anderson (X-Files) have been added to the cast list.

All existing

TRON

movies are available to stream on Disney+

Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025

Directed By Jared Bush & Josie Trinidad

2016’s Zootopia introduced audiences to a vibrant and diverse animal metropolis, exploring themes of friendship, diversity, and the importance of challenging societal prejudices. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the Disney 2023 Q1 investors call that a sequel was in the works, with Jared Bush returning as director and writer, and Josie Trinidad joining as co-director. This news was followed by insights from Jason Bateman, who voices Nick. Bateman envisioned the duo as dynamic police partners cleaning up the streets of Zootopia. The actor explained (via Hollywood Life):

“The two of us [Nick and Judy] kicking a** out there. Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned.”

Details about the plot of Zootopia 2, officially announced during the Disney 2024 Q1 investors call and set for release on November 26, 2025, remain under wraps. However, given the actors’ hints and the original film’s success in tackling complex social issues with humor and heart, the sequel could further explore the intricate dynamics of Zootopia’s society.

Frozen 3 – 2026

Directed By Chris Buck

Frozen III Frozen 3 is the follow-up to the highly successful Frozen 2, released back in 2019 by Walt Disney Pictures and Animation Studios. The film was announced on February 8 2023, The film is a direct sequel to the second film’s events and also cast Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell to reprise their roles as Elsa and Anna. Cast Jonathan Groff , Kristen Bell , Idina Menzel , Josh Gad

Though there is still no official release date, Frozen 3 has been locked in for a 2026 debut. As one of Disney’s most successful franchises, it’s no surprise that Frozen‘s story will continue, despite the satisfying ending given to Anna and Elsa at the end of Frozen 2. There is nothing readily available in the way of plot details, but considering the many questions that Frozen 3 could potentially answer, there should be no shortage of avenues for returning screenwriter Jennifer Lee to explore.

Toy Story 5 – 2026

Director TBD

Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5 is the fifth entry in the Toy Story movie franchise by Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. The film was announced on February 8 2023, along with several other major Disney animation sequels. For the film, Tim Allen reprises his role as the space-faring toy, Buzz Lightyear, once again.

Another surprise announcement from Disney in 2023 was the continuation of Woody and Buzz’s Toy Story with a fifth installment. This certainly seemed to be all wrapped up with Toy Story 4, but given Pixar’s recent performance struggles, this billion-dollar franchise seems to be precisely what the company needs. Still, there is minimal available information regarding Toy Story 5, aside from the 2026 release year. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have both been confirmed to return, but even the movie’s direction is up in the air.

Disney’s Upcoming Marvel Movies

Disney spent decades acquiring every franchise and studio they could, and the most successful venture for them has arguably been the MCU. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on Marvel Comics characters, has dominated cinema since 2008’s Iron Man. Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU are fully planned, so there’s a slew of upcoming Disney movies coming from Disney between 2024 and 2026, supported by multiple big-budget Disney+ shows like Secret Invasion and Ironheart.

Upcoming MCU Movies (2024 – 2027) Movie Title Release Date Captain America: Brave New World February 14, 2025 Thunderbolts May 2, 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps July 25, 2025 Blade November 7, 2025 Avengers: Doomsday May 1, 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars May 7, 2027

The SAG-AFTRA Strike changed the makeup of Marvel’s movie release slate dramatically with a more tempered schedule. 2024 only has one MCU theatrical release with Deadpool & Wolverine proving to be a massive hit to get Phase 5 back on the right track. That will be followed by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) returning in Captain America: Brave New World Order, which hits theaters on February 14, 2025. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes will also be back on the big screen in the new team-up movie Thunderbolts, which comes out a few months after Captain America 4 with a May 2, 2025, release.

Phase 6 of the MCU will kick off with the release of the long-awaited MCU adaptation of its “first family” with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, bringing the heroes into an alternate reality set in the 1960s. After this comes Blade, which is still scheduled for November 7, 2025, despite many production delays. The Multiverse Saga (Phases 4, 5, and 6) will then culminate in two Avengers movies, the first of the team-up movies since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Following Jonathan Majors being fired from the MCU as Kang, the franchise looks to be doing some reshuffling. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that the first Avengers movie will be Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Marvel’s iconic villain Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut on May 1, 2026, and will be followed just over a year later with Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Related Every Upcoming Marvel Movie: Full MCU Phase 5 & 6 List (& Beyond) Between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, here is every upcoming Marvel movie release date and what we know about the projects so far.

Disney’s Upcoming Star Wars Movies

The theatrical future of Star Wars is less certain, with the franchise taking a break from cinemas to focus on Star Wars Disney+ series. Nevertheless, Disney has announced theatrical dates for upcoming Disney movies from StarWars, with the idea that it will alternate with Avatar in the December release slot. A Rogue Squadron movie directed by Patty Jenkins was slated to be the first of these biannual releases before it was removed from the release schedule.

The following Star Wars movies are all confirmed in development:

Upcoming Star Wars Movie (2024 – 2027) Movie Title Release Date The Mandalorian & Grogu May 22, 2026 Star Wars: New Jedi Order 2026 Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi TBD Lando TBD Untitled Star Wars Movie Directed By Shawn Levy TBD Untitled Star Wars Movie Directed By Rian Johnson TBD Untitled Star Wars Movie Directed By Taika Waititi TBD

A number of creators have been announced as working on upcoming Star Wars movies, including Dave Filoni, James Mangold, and Taika Waititi, but it’s currently unclear when these projects will end up in cinemas.

Related New Star Wars Movies: Every Upcoming Movie & Release Date Here’s every upcoming Star Wars movie in development – including Rey’s New Jedi Order, the Dawn of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian & Grogu!

Disney’s Upcoming 20th Century Fox/Studios Movies

Disney acquired rival studio 20th Century Fox in 2019, renaming it 20th Century Studios. There are still projects from 20th Century Studios acquired during the Fox purchase that haven’t yet been rebooted or continued, but several are already in the works. There are also many rumored projects in the works based on known franchises Disney acquired from Fox, such as reboots/continuations of Predator, Flash Gordon, and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. However, there’s not much concrete news on these yet.

The status of 20th Century Pictures properties as “Disney movies” is debatable. Some, like Avatar, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and 2022’s Prey, have been embraced by Disney with open arms. Others, like the Hellraiser reboot and The Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, are less associated with the family-friendly House of Mouse. With that said, there are several Fox movies coming out over the next few years.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the acquisition has been the Marvel properties that Fox owned now being available for the MCU. While there was always some speculation that the franchises could be revived within the MCU, with some of the actors in the Fox universe reprising their roles, Deadpool & Wolverine seems to have closed the book on that.

The movie, in part, served as a love letter and farewell to the Fox universe of Marvel characters, with the likes of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Chris Evans’ Human Torch, and even Channing Tatum’s canceled take on Gambit appearing. While these cameos were well-received, they felt like a way of leaving these versions of the characters in the past and moving on with the MCU’s new take on them.

Alien: Romulus – August 16, 2024

Directed By Fede Álvarez

Alien: Romulus Alien: Romulus is the seventh film in the Alien franchise. The movie is directed by Fede Álvarez and will focus on a new young group of characters who come face to face with the terrifying Xenomorphs. Alien: Romulus is a stand-alone film and takes place in a time not yet explored in the Alien franchise. Director Fede Alvarez Release Date August 16, 2024

Alien: Romulus is the newest Alien movie, this time from director Fede Álvarez, making it another highly anticipated project from Disney’s newly acquired 20th Century Studios. This is the seventh installment in the film series that began with Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic, but Romulus is expected to be a standalone story that will be easy enough for new audiences to jump in on. The cast will include Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Aileen Qu, David Jonsson, and more.

The Amateur – November 8, 2024

Directed By James Hawes

The Amateur Based on the novel by Robert Littell, The Amateur is a dramatic spy-thriller by director James Hawes. When CIA cryptographer Charles Heller’s wife is killed in a terrorist attack, he discovers no justice will be served due to the complicated nature of the attack. Unfortunately for them, Charles intends to avenge his wife – no matter who gets in his way. Director James Hawes Release Date November 8, 2024

One of the few upcoming movies from Disney’s 20th Century Studios that isn’t a sequel, The Amateur is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Littell. Described as a dramatic spy-thriller, the plot will follow a CIA cryptographer whose wife is killed in a terrorist attack and thus begins to seek revenge. The Amateur, directed by James Hawes, will star Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), and more.

Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025

Directed By James Cameron

Avatar 3 Avatar 3 is the third entry in James Cameron’s five-movie franchise set in the fictional world of Pandora. Following Jake Sully and Neytiri’s first encounter in 2009’s Avatar and Colonel Miles Quaritch’s retaliation in 2022’s The Way of Water, Avatar 3 sees the Na’vi heroes come across a fire Na’vi tribe known as the Ash People. Release Date December 19, 2025

James Cameron’s massively popular Avatar franchise, which is planned to come in five parts, will get its third installment on Christmas Day 2025. Directly following 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the upcoming movie will come after a much shorter wait than the 13 years that passed between Avatar (2009) and its sequel. From there, Avatar 4 is expected to be released in 2029 — exactly 20 years after Cameron’s first movie in the franchise.

Avatar is perhaps the franchise from 20th Century Fox most embraced by Disney, and the upcoming installments are all but guaranteed to be massive successes. Though it can be argued that these are not technically Disney movies, they are technically properties of the House of Mouse. Therefore, regardless of the performance of the central studio, Disney‘s 2024 to 2027 releases are sure to include a few major blockbusters.