EastEnders 'confirms' Reiss' next victim as killer is targeted in 48 pictures | Soaps
EastEnders 'confirms' Reiss' next victim as killer is targeted in 48 pictures | Soaps


EastEnders delivers the drama next week, as confirmed in my new picture gallery, with unexpected twists and turns at every corner.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) faces a new ordeal as an associate of Dean Wicks’ (Matt Di Angelo) arrives in the Vic to offer her quite a deal.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) successfully intervenes, getting rid of Fraser, but when speaking to Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), it becomes clear that Linda is very tempted by Fraser’s offer.

Conflicted, she turns to the bottle.

But wait, there’s more! Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for Walford’s favourite landlady, Linda receives a blackmail letter. Johnny is on a mission to find out who it is that’s behind his mum’s torment, as the culprit pays Dean a visit in prison.

The question is: just who is responsible?

Elsewhere in the Square during the week in question, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is stunned to see Nish (Navin Chowdhry) in the company of Ayesha (Laila Rouass), the widow of Hardeep, who Nish murdered two decades earlier.

Suki catches up with Ayesha, while Nish plants seeds of doubt in Eve Unwin’s (Heather Peace) head about their close bond. Eve therefore proposes to Suki in front of everyone.

The questions is: will she say yes?


EastEnders compilation image shows Bobby and Cindy arguing, Mo intrigued, a terrified Linda, a spooked Reiss and Suki out with Ayesha. All the characters are pictured in front of the Vic
EastEnders lines up more drama, with Linda and Reiss finding themselves in quite the situations in another unmissable week for the soap (Picture: BBC / Jack Barnes / Kieron McCarron)

And killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is worried sick about Debbie’s post-mortem results but Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is quick to reassure him that it’s just routine procedure.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), however, has a bone to pick with Reiss, which leaves the accountant in quite the tricky situation!

Could Phil find himself in serious danger?

EastEnders airs these scenes between Monday, August 5 and Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you’ve got a soap or TV story, video or pictures get in touch by emailing us [email protected] – we’d love to hear from you.

Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay updated on all things soaps on our homepage.


