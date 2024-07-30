Every Easter Egg & Movie Reference Explained

Summary Not Another Teen Movie smartly parodies iconic teen movies from the ’80s and ’90s to provide timeless humor for viewers.

The film cleverly incorporates Easter eggs and references from She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more classics.

With cameos from actors in the parodied movies like Molly Ringwald and Sean Patrick Thomas, Not Another Teen Movie stands the test of time.

In true spoof movie fashion, Not Another Teen Movie (2001) includes an abundance of Easter eggs for the biggest teen movies of the time. Not Another Teen Movie kickstarted the trend of parody movies in the early 2000s, in this instance satirizing the biggest teen comedies of the ‘80s and ‘90s. To kick off the teen comedy references, the movie informs viewers that the story takes place at John Hughes High School – named after the notable ‘80s teen comedy director. However, the plot is probably a bigger reference to another teen movie: She’s All That.

Not Another Teen Movie’s plot surrounds the idea that popular jock Jake Wyler (Chris Evans) dates and turns geeky girl Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) into a prom queen as a bet with his friend – the same premise as She’s All That (1999). Even the main characters’ names are similar – Jake Wyler rather than Zach Siler, and Janey Briggs rather than Laney Boggs. There are movies referenced in the comedy and Not Another Teen Movie also includes cameos from actors from the parodied movies, including Molly Ringwald, Kyle Cease, Melissa Joan Hart, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

She’s All That

The Film’s Main Plot Is Pulled From She’s All That

The 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That provides the basis for Not Another Teen Movie’s plot and primary characters. She’s All That is about Laney Boggs, who becomes the subject of a bet by popular athlete Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) with his friends that he can make any girl in the school popular by the end of the school year. Janey Briggs is primarily based on nerdy artist-turned-prom queen Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook), Jake Wyler on soccer player jock Zack Siler, and Priscilla on Zack’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Vaughn (Jodi Lynn O’Keefe).

Not Another Teen Movie

also has a newly-rejuvenated Janey walking down the stairs to “Kiss Me.”

Not Another Teen Movie also references She’s All That with the Deon Richmond character, whose “Token Black Guy” stereotype is based on Dulé Hill’s role. Eric Christian Olsen’s character Austin, as well as his “The Cocky Blond Guy” stereotype, is based on Paul Walker’s She’s All That role as Dean Sampson, Jr. Also, Janey’s single dad and brother are based on the family dynamic from She’s All That. Not Another Teen Movie also has a newly-rejuvenated Janey walking down the stairs to “Kiss Me.”

Can’t Hardly Wait

Lacey Chabert’s Character Parodies Jennifer Love Hewitt’s

Can’t Hardly Wait is a teen comedy party movie, where a graduating high school class goes to a party at a rich student’s house to celebrate. Janey’s younger brother Mitch Briggs (Cody McMains), who exemplifies “The Desperate Virgin” stereotype, is based on Preston Myers from Can’t Hardly Wait. Party of Five and Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert’scharacter Amanda is a direct reference to Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character of the same name in Can’t Hardly Wait.

Like in Can’t Hardly Wait, Amanda is the object of affection for young Mitch, who tries to get the courage to tell her how he feels, mimicking the key moment in the teen movie. Another key scene that is parodied is the moment Amanda arrives at the party and everyone stops and stares. One of the partygoers in Not Another Teen Movie explains they can’t move again until she does. More direct Not Another Teen Movie references include appearances by Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Patrick Thomas, who were in Can’t Hardly Wait.

10 Things I Hate About You

Heath Ledger’s Singing Scene Is Parodied

While most of Janey’s character is based on She’s All That, the Not Another Teen Movie references take much of her dynamic and personality from Katarina Stratford (Julia Stiles) in 10 Things I Hate About You. In an early scene when Janey’s dad is driving her to school, she talks about how she’s a rebel who reads Sylvia Platt, taking from the rebel stereotype and personality points that Kat tries to push out to people.

Jake also spoofs the scene where Heath Ledger’s character serenades Kat with “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” at the stadium, though in Not Another Teen Movie he sings “Janie’s Got A Gun,” which causes a panic among the other students. In the same car ride, Janey’s brother talks about how she needs to start hooking up with guys because of their dad’s rule that Mitch can’t have sex until Janey does.

The anecdote parallels the underlying conflict of 10 Things I Hate About You where Kat’s sister Bianca devises a plan for Kat to get a boyfriend so she can date a jock because their dad has a rule that Bianca can’t date until Kat does. Another reference to the movie is the cameo of Kyle Cease, who played preppy Bogie Lowenstein in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Varsity Blues

Ron Lester Parodies Himself

The 1999 football movie Varsity Blues provides a lot of Not Another Teen Movie references to the athletic teen comedy aspect of Not Another Teen Movie. Chris Evans’ character pulls from She’s All That, though much of his stereotype features references to James Van der Beek’s Varsity Blues role, Jonathan Moxon. Similarly, Austin shares inspiration from two Paul Walker characters: Dean in She’s All That and quarterback Lance Harbor in Varsity Blues.

However, while these characters are loosely based on characters played by other actors, Ron Lester’s character Reggie Ray is a spoof of Lester’s own Varsity Blues character, Billy Bob. This includes the storyline about Lester’s character getting a number of concussions in a season, with Not Another Teen Movie hilariously making it a countdown to how many concussions he has left. The whipped cream bikini scene is directly lifted from this movie but gender-swapped while the scene of Evans’ character trying to hit a beer can off his father’s head is also taken from the football movie.

Pretty In Pink

Molly Ringwald Makes An Appearance

The third teen rom-com role that influences Janey’s character is Molly Ringwald’s role as Andie Walsh in Pretty in Pink. She plays the outcast girl who falls for the popular guy, though the Jake Wyler role is quite different from Pretty in Pink’s Andrew McCarthy character. While McCarthy’s Blane in Pretty in Pink is a misunderstood and surprisingly sweet love interest, Jake is a self-centered popular kid who learns to be better.

The main Pretty in Pink references come from Janey’s best friend, Ricky Lipman, who plays “The Obsessed Best Friend” stereotype that was made popular by Andie’s best friend Duckie Dale (Jon Cryer). Ricky even wears a hat and has the same boisterous energy as Duckie in the classic movie. The Austin character also draws from the popular rich jerk Steff McKee (James Spader) from Pretty in Pink.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The John Hughes Movie Gets A Shoutout

While Not Another Teen Movie does poke fun at a lot of the tropes and silly moments in teen movies, it is also clear that the filmmakers have a lot of love for the genre. Some of the references in the movie are less jokes and more a nod to some of the great teen movies of the past. This includes a terrific Easter egg related to the teen classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which stars Matthew Broderick as the titular hero, a young man who fakes being sick to take a day off from school.

A storyline in the movie revolves around the news of Ferris’ sickness spiraling out of control with the community rallying behind the young man. This includes a water tower sign that reads “Save Ferris.” In a brief moment, the same water tower can be seen in Not Another Teen Movie. It is a fun moment that doesn’t even call attention to itself as a reference. Another nod to the classic movie is Jake’s dad being played by Lyman Ward, who played Ferris’ father.

American Pie

Mitch Briggs Would’ve Fit In With The American Pie Gang

In exemplifying “The Desperate Virgin” teen comedy stereotype, the Mitch Briggs character is inspired by Kevin Myers (Thomas Ian Nicholson) from the original American Pie. Janey’s brother’s group of friends’ storylines also copy the underlying plot from American Pie where a group of guys makes a pact to lose their virginity by the end of the year. The character of Areola in Not Another Teen Movie, “The Foreign Exchange Student,” is based on the character of Nadia, played by Shannon Elizabeth in American Pie.

There is also a direct Easter egg to American Pie’s most famous scene, where Janey’s dad finds an array of foods with holes in the center, a callback to the scene where Jim has sex with a pie. Sam Huntington’s Ox character who plays “The Sensitive Guy” role is based on Chris Klein’s Ox character in American Pie with his hair styled in a similar way.

Bring It On

The Cheerleaders Rivalry Is In Both Films

Jaime Pressley gives one of the standout performances in Not Another Teen Movie with her hilarious villain role as Priscilla. While she is meant to be the typical ex-girlfriend character to Jake, in portraying “The Nasty Cheerleader” stereotype, Priscilla is also based on a combination of the Bring It On‘s cheerleaders, including Big Red and Torrance. However, the beloved cheerleading movie is also given a more direct reference in Not Another Teen Movie.

Bring It On features a storyline in which the cheerleaders discover their former leader stole a number of their routines from a rival Black cheerleading squad. This is also brought up in Not Another Teen Movie, as the John Hughes cheerleaders deny stealing routines from their rivals only to perform a routine in which they repeatedly talk about being Black. There is also a funny reimaging of a key exchange from Bring it On as one of the rival cheerleaders tells Priscilla, “You better bring it!,” with Priscilla responding “Oh, it’s already been brought-en.”

Actor Easter Eggs

Various Actors From Famous Teen Movies Cameo

Not Another Teen Movie Cameos

Actor Character Notable Teen Movie Roles Molly Ringwald “The Rude, Hot Flight Attendant” Pretty in Pink, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club Kyle Cease “The Slow Clap Guy” 10 Things I Hate About You Lyman Ward Mr. Wyler Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Melissa Joan Hart “Slow Clapper’s Instructor” Can’t Hardly Wait, Drive Me Crazy Paul Gleason Richard “Dick” Vernon The Breakfast Club Sean Patrick Thomas “The Other Token Black Guy” Can’t Hardly Wait, Cruel Intentions, Save the Last Dance

Some of the best Not Another Teen Movie references are in the cast with cameos from a number of actors known for teen movie roles. Among the notable appearances include Sean Patrick Thomas and Melissa Joan Hart, both of whom starred in the teen movie Can’t Hardly Wait which is parodied in this movie.

Sean Patrick Thomas appears as the other Black guy at a party who Malik tells to leave since they already have a token Black character. Hart appears as a stranger who offers advice to the Slow Clapper on how to choose the right time to clap. Interestingly, Lacey Chabert plays a character meant to be a spoof of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Can’t Hardly Wait character and also starred with Hewitt on Party of Five, adding to the connections.

Other notable appearances include Paul Gleason, who reprises his role as Richard Vernon from The Breakfast Club. However, the most memorable cameo comes from Molly Ringwald, an icon of the 80s teen movie scene thanks to roles in the likes of Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles, who cameos as a flight attendant.

Further References & Easter Eggs

The Breakfast Club: In the library, Mitch is dressed in the same flannel, jean jacket, and hairstyle as John Bender in The Breakfast Club. The boys then spoof the “ruckus” scene with Paul Gleason’s cameo where many of the lines are the same from The Breakfast Club, even ending the scene with “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Never Been Kissed: In the high school’s front office, two students talk about how an adult will be disguising herself as a teenager, and they need to keep an eye out. Seconds later, an elderly woman wearing the same get-up as Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed walks in, parodying her character’s plot.

Cruel Intentions: Not Another Teen Movie spoofs Cruel Intentions’ infamous kiss scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair. Sean Patrick Thomas, who cameos as “The Other Token Black Guy”, also acted in Cruel Intentions. The scene where Jake asks his sister for help spoofs the plot of Cruel Intentions where two step-siblings desire each other, as if their inappropriate relationship — although their counterparts were step-siblings in Cruel Intentions.

Jerry Maguire: When Jake chases Janey to the airport and tries to win her with the line “You complete me,” his line is taken verbatim from the climactic scene with Tom Cruise’s character in Jerry Maguire. Janey’s response, “Jake, you had me at ‘Janey, thank God I got to you in time’,” is a spoof of Reneé Zellweger’s response, “You had me at hello.”

Risky Business: When Preston is left home alone for the weekend, he devises to have a party where he mentions getting hookers, which is what happens to Tom Cruise’s character in Risky Business. The scene of his parents speaking to him as they get ready to leave him alone is also shot in the same POV as Risky Business‘ similar scene. It also copies a high schooler getting pressured into attending Princeton by his father.

Rudy: The flashback football game scene where Marty, the nerdy player, is subbed into the game and then subsequently carried out spoofs the titular character and the climactic scene in Rudy.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High: The teacher’s blackboard has “ALOHA” written on it and there’s a store named “Spicoli’s Television Repair” after Sean Penn’s character.

Grease: The Sandy Sue “The New Girl In School” character who dresses like she’s from the ‘50s and tries out as a cheerleader is based on Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy in Grease. The prom dance battle also parodies the contest in Grease.

Sixteen Candles: Chris Evans’ character’s name, popular rich jock status, and hairstyle mirror Jake Ryan from Sixteen Candles.

The Karate Kid: Samm Levine’s Not Another Teen Movie character wears a lot of karate outfits with a similar hachimaki to the one that Daniel Larusso in The Karate Kid.

These References Have Helped Not Another Teen Movie’s Staying Power

Not Another Teen Movie Remains A Great Spoof Decades Later

Not Another Teen Movie is spoofing a genre of movies from a very specific period of time. There is a sense that such a movie could become quite dated with its references and fall out of favor with audiences quickly. However, not only has Not Another Teen Movie proven to have surprising staying power, but it has also aged better than a lot of other spoof movies from this era. A large part of the reason why it has gained more esteem over time is the types of references it makes.

While spoof movies like Scary Movie can feel dated because of their inclusion of pop culture gags of the moment, such as the overdone “bullet-time” gag from The Matrix or the “Wassup” Budweiser commercial, Not Another Teen Movie wisely focused on the silly things in the teen movie genre. While there is still a lot of affection for teen comedies of the 80s and 90s, they are a lot harder to take seriously decades later. In contrast, because of how Not Another Teen Movie laughs at these movies and points out their faults, it has only gotten funnier.

Not Another Teen Movie also wisely chose the kind of tropes to poke fun at which have remained a part of pop culture. While younger generations might not be as familiar with Pretty in Pink and 10 Things I Hate About You, Not Another Teen Movie‘s references only rely on familiarity with the situation in order to be funny. While Not Another Teen Movie was a critical flop when it was released, its solid collection of references has helped it earn a reputation as one of the last great spoof movies.