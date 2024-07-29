Every Jedi Who Turned To The Dark Side In Star Wars Canon

Summary Some Jedi fall to the dark side out of disillusionment, power-seeking, or for what they believe are good reasons.

Being betrayed or losing loved ones can lead Jedi, like Dagan Gera and Bode Akuna, to the dark side.

Not all Jedi who fell to the dark side were redeemed, with some like Darth Tyranus and Kylo Ren never finding redemption.

Throughout the Star Wars franchise’s long history, there have been many different Jedi that have fallen to the dark side. Whether disillusioned by Order 66, drawn to power, or falling for what one might consider good reasons, there are many different things that could cause a Jedi to turn to the dark side. Sometimes, these Jedi can even be redeemed and brought back into the light.

What qualifies a Jedi for this list is that they must be someone who fell from the light side in the Jedi Order. This is why someone like Reva Sevander, who vowed to kill Anakin Skywalker as a child, is on the list, whereas Osha Aniseya, who left the Jedi Order and did not consider herself a Jedi, is not. Keeping this in mind, here is every Jedi that has fallen to the dark side in Star Wars canon.

17 Taron Malicos Crash-Landed On The Planet Dathomir

He Hid His Identity And Manipulated The Nightbrothers

Introduced in Jedi: Fallen Order

In a desperate bid to escape the carnage that occurred as a result of Order 66, running from the very troops he once commanded, Taron Malicos crash-landed on the planet Dathomir with no means of escape. He spent years on the planet, slowly becoming corrupted and disillusioned by the Jedi, until he fully fell to the dark side. Not only did he kill the leader of the Nightbrothers and assume direct control of their clan, but he also longed to rebuild the Jedi Order in his own twisted image.

16 Radaki Fell To The Dark Side And Became Darth Krall

He Fell Before The High Republic Era

Introduced in Dooku: Jedi Lost by Cavan Scott

Radaki was once an ancient Jedi, living long before even before the High Republic Era. Though little is known about his life and motivations, it is revealed in Cavan Scott’s Dooku: Jedi Lost that he fell to the dark side out of a belief that Jedi should be permitted to retain their relationships with their families and keep any money they may have or receive. He was one of the Lost Twenty, a group of Jedi Masters including Count Dooku who renounced the Jedi Order and went on to lead their own lives.

15 Dagan Gera Was A High Republic Era Jedi

He Was Displaced In Time And Fell To The Dark Side

Introduced in Jedi:Survivor

Once a Jedi Knight during the High Republic Era, Dagan Gera discovered the planet Tanalorr, a paradise planet that was both strong in the Force and hidden in the Outer Rim. He petitioned the Jedi to use the planet as a site to train future Jedi, but during this time Tanalorr was raided by space pirates and abandoned by the Jedi. Gera’s arm was severed by one of his fellow Jedi when he flew into a rage over this decision, and he was placed in a bacta tank to be held in stasis. It wasn’t until hundreds of years later that he was awakened by Cal Kestis and completely fell to the dark side.

14 Bode Akuna Started A Family After Order 66

But The Empire Ripped Everything Away From Him

Introduced in Jedi:Survivor

When Bode Akuna was once a Jedi, he worked alongside Republic Intelligence under the Jedi Council, often partaking in undercover missions for the sake of the Republic. After Order 66 was executed he fled, eventually settling down and starting a family. However, when his wife was killed by Inquisitors and his daughter kidnapped, Bode was coerced into becoming an Imperial agent tasked with getting close to Cal Kestis in the hopes of finding Cere Junda. This task would eventually culminate in his death, killed by Cal on the planet Tanalorr.

13 Most Of Darth Vader’s Inquisitors Were Once Jedi

Though Many Of Their Stories Have Not Yet Been Told

Appearing throughout the Empire’s reign, the Imperial Inquisitors have become a staple of this era of Star Wars. With characters such as the Ninth Sister, who was once a Jedi Knight until her torture at the hands of the Galactic Empire, and the Tenth Brother, who had already fallen in his attempt to kill Mace Windu before the Jedi Order fell, the Inquisitors are a varied group. Perhaps some time in the future, the series will determine whether characters such as Marrok from Ahsoka and the Inquisitor from Tales of the Jedi were once a part of the Jedi Order.

12 The Fifth Brother Deemed The Jedi To Be Liars

He Wanted To Be An Inquisitor From The Start

Introduced in Star Wars Rebels

First introduced in Star Wars Rebels and later coming to live action in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Fifth Brother was once taken in by the Jedi, who promised that he would live a life of service to the Force. However, he eventually deemed this to be a lie, stating that he felt as though he was serving at the feet of corrupt Senators as opposed to the Force itself. He eventually joined the Inquisitors willingly, wanting to be a part of their group, until he was eventually killed by Darth Maul on Malachor.

11 Tualon Yaluna Was Once A Dedicated Jedi

A Personal Betrayal Eventually Caused Him To Fall

Introduced in Darth Vader (2017) #19, by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli

Tualon Yaluna was a Padawan during the battle on Geonosis, eventually being knighted in the same massive ceremony as Anakin Skywalker. He went on many missions with Iskat Akaris, who was a Jedi at the time as well, until she ultimately betrayed him to join Darth Sidious in the dark side of the Force. It was this betrayal that fueled his hatred, and this was used to break him and turn him into an Inquisitor. Oddly enough, Tualon and Iskat actually fell in love while working together – and were thus brutally executed by Darth Vader.

10 Iskat Akaris Became The Thirteenth Sister

Love, Not Hate, Eventually Became Her Downfall

Introduced in Darth Vader (2017) #19, by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli

Once a Jedi that worked closely with Tualon Yaluna before inevitably betraying him, Iskat Akaris willingly joined the Inquisitorious in the aftermath of Order 66. In an ironic twist, once the two of them began working together as Inquisitors, Iskat and Tualon eventually fell in love. Once this was discovered by Darth Vader, who saw this love between the two of them as a weakness that would eventually be exploited, he hunted them down and killed them both. Iskat’s full story is told in Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade by Delilah S. Dawson.

9 Trilla Suduri Was Captured And Tortured As A Padawan

She Then Became The Vicious Second Sister

Introduced in Jedi: Fallen Order

Once a Padawan learning the ways of the Force under her master Cere Junda, Trilla Suduri was caught by the Empire attempting to protect her fellow Padawans. With her master nowhere to be found as she had been captured as well, Trilla was tortured by the Empire until her psyche finally broke and she fell to the dark side, blaming Cere for what had happened. She would go on to hunt down Jedi Cal Kestis throughout Jedi: Fallen Order, until she was executed by Darth Vader right in front of Cal for failing to cut him down.

8 Reva Sevander Became An Inquisitor And Took The Title Of Third Sister

But She Did So In Order To Someday Kill Darth Vader

Introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Making her first appearance as an original character for the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva Sevander was only a youngling when Order 66 was executed. After being picked up by the Empire she made it her mission to quickly rise through the ranks, aiming to eventually become the Grand Inquisitor. She did this in the hopes of killing Darth Vader, who she remembered was the same Anakin Skywalker who slaughtered the Jedi and other younglings at the Jedi Temple.

7 Quinlan Vos Fell To The Dark On The Jedi’s Orders

But He Was Brought Back By An Unlikely Ally

Introduced in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

The story of Quinlan Vos is a unique one, as his fall to the dark side was a result of the Jedi’s undercover assignment to assassinate Count Dooku. On the orders of the Jedi Council, he was to train with Asajj Ventress in the dark side of the Force in the hopes that, when the time finally came, it would be enough to kill him. He was eventually captured by Count Dooku and fully turned to the dark side, only coming back to the light after Asajj gave her life to save him.

6 Barriss Offee Fell During The Clone Wars

She Was The Reason Ahsoka Tano Left The Jedi Order

Introduced in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Originally becoming disillusioned by the Jedi’s role as a military force in the Clone Wars, Barriss Offee orchestrated a bombing on the Jedi Temple and framed fellow Jedi and friend Ahsoka Tano for the job. It was eventually discovered that she was the one responsible, but not before Ahsoka had been blamed by the Jedi Council and ostracized by the Jedi as a whole, causing her to eventually leave the Jedi Order. Barriss would eventually go on to become an Inquisitor, but once their cruelty was made clear to her, she escaped the Empire and became a wandering healer.

5 The Grand Inquisitor Was Once A Jedi Temple Guard

The Trial Of Ahsoka Tano Pushed Him Towards The Dark Side

Introduced in Star Wars Rebels

Before completely falling to the dark side, The Grand Inquisitor was one of the Jedi Temple Guards who arrested Ahsoka Tano for the bombing of the Jedi Temple. He was also present when Anakin Skywalker cleared her name, then arresting Barriss Offee for her crimes against the Jedi. Although the Grand Inquisitor already had a predilection for the darker sides of the Force with his hatred of fellow Jedi Jocasta Nu and his desperation to learn the secrets of the Force, this event is what really pushed him over the edge, causing him to lose faith in the Jedi as a whole.

4 The Stranger’s Backstory Is Still Shrouded In Mystery

He Was Once The Padawan Of Vernestra Rwoh

Introduced in The Acolyte

The Stranger is an interesting character to come out of The Acolyte, being both the killer of many Jedi Osha Aniseya once knew, as well as her master in the dark side of the Force. Although little is known about the backstory of the dark side user known only as The Stranger, it was revealed in the finale of The Acolyte that he was once the Padawan of Vernestra Rwoh. With a mysterious curved scar on his back, it is possible that he received this wound from his one-time master.

3 Count Dooku Left The Jedi Order And Became The Sith Lord Darth Tyranus

He Led The Separatists In A War Against The Jedi And The Senate

Introduced in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Much is known about Count Dooku’s life, both as a Jedi and after his fall to the Sith. Once the Padawan of none other than Master Yoda himself, Dooku decided to leave the Jedi Order after returning to his home on Serenno and reclaiming his title and wealth, killing his brother in the process. It was around this time he became an ally of Chancellor Palpatine, eventually falling to the dark side and becoming a Sith under Darth Sidious’ instruction.

2 Ben Solo Became Kylo Ren Under Snoke’s Influence

He Was Eventually Redeemed In The Light Side Of The Force Through Rey

Introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Famously the son of Leia Organa and Han Solo, Ben Solo started his journey as a Jedi by training under his uncle, Luke Skywalker. During this time darkness began to rise within him, as Darth Sidious began to manipulate him, using Snoke as a vessel to do so. Sensing this darkness, Luke attempted to kill Ben, which only solidified his transition to the dark side of the Force and prompted him to kill every one of his fellow students before fleeing to join the Knights of Ren and later the First Order under the name Kylo Ren.

1 Anakin Skywalker Is The Most Notorious Jedi Of All Time

Even The Chosen One Fell Before Bringing Balance To The Force

Anakin Skywalker’s story is one that has been well explored, with the entire Star Wars prequel trilogy being about his rise and subsequent fall to the dark side. After being recruited by the Jedi after already gaining attachments to people such as his mother and eventually being manipulated by Chancellor Palpatine, Anakin’s fall to the Sith was orchestrated for years prior to its actual occurrence. He was instrumental in the implementation of Order 66, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Vader after losing his battle against his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar.