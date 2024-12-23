Impressive start features 35 first-quarter points by Toronto Raptors

Get the latest from Frank Zicarelli straight to your inbox Sign Up Photo by Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content For the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet played in Toronto against the team he helped lead to an NBA championship.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Don’t have an account? Create Account or Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Article content

Article content

Article content An injury denied FVV of suiting up last season when Houston made its lone appearance. His return on Sunday provided some juice to the occasion as the Raptors were hoping to end an ugly six-game slide, while Houston, which entered the night with the third-best record in the West Division, tipped off a three-game road trip. The Raptors were once again undermanned in the wake of injuries to Jakob Poeltl (groin) and Immanuel Quickley (wrist), while RJ Barrett was a late-game scratch (illness) in missing his second straight game. As a result, Toronto continued to field the franchise’s youngest starting unit in club history for the second time in as many games. Following Houston’s 114-110 win, here are three main takeaways as the Raptors take their act to the Big Apple for a Monday night game against the host New York Knicks.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content 1. BARNES-BURNER Scottie Barnes didn’t force anything, electing to serve as the primary facilitator against a stout Rockets team. At least that’s how the night began with Canadian Dillon Brooks guarding Barnes who, in turn, started off by trying to keep VanVleet, his one-time teammate, from finding his shooting rhythm. At times, Barnes forced quick shots, often from beyond the three-point line. Because he tends to play on the perimeter, Barnes doesn’t emerge as a rebounding threat. But his biggest asset remains his passing and court vision. Even when teammates weren’t able to finish at the rim, Barnes kept finding cutters. It’s his shot, though, that needs to be refined, not to mention his shot selection. But by this stage in his NBA evolution, it remains to be seen if he’ll ever develop a consistent jumper.

Your Midday Sun Your noon-hour look at what’s happening in Toronto and beyond. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He can compensate by attacking the rim or by finding his teammates when favourable matchups are created. Oddly, the Raptors played with a lead in the first quarter without Barnes scoring a single point because he was settling for three-point shots. Toronto led 35-24 after the first quarter, which would see Barnes miss all five of his heaves, all from three-point distance. To settle is never ideal, even when a double-digit lead is established and at no time during the first half did Barnes attempt a shot from inside the three-point arc. Barnes made no trips to the line, which has been another deficiency to his game. He also had two turnovers. When Kelly Olynyk was in the game, at least Barnes had some of the ball-handling pressure reduced while, during some stretches, Jamal Shead was asked to orchestrate the offence.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When he did find himself in the paint, Barnes picked up his dribble and was never able to get off his shot. Barnes finally recorded his first basket with 5:25 left in the third quarter. It came from six feet, highlighting why he needs to play inside every once a while. He also didn’t attempt his first free throw until there were two minutes left in the game. This was not a good night for Barnes as he went 2-for-15 from the floor and mustered a meagre six points. And yet, the Raptors hung in and pushed Houston to the limit. 2. YOUNG BLACK MAMBA Ja’Kobe Walter was named after the late Kobe Bryant and the legendary Michael Jordan. Toronto’s first-round draft pick in 2024 paid his idols the ultimate respect in the way he kept attacking and pouring in points, a style of play that evoked images of the Black Mamba and His Airness.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Despite picking up two early fouls, Walter scored 14 points through the opening five minutes, a stretch that saw the wing outscore the entire Rockets team. The key for the Raptors was to play with force and leave it to the rookie to show his teammates how to attack Houston. Even when he was denied a bucket on a block, Walter never wavered, saving his best for the perimeter where he lit it up from three-point distance — which overshadowed his defence. Walter fouled out late in the game, but left his mark on the night by scoring a career-high 27 points to lead the Raptors. 3. DILLON THE VILLAIN Brooks is the type of player every team covets. Too bad he’s not with his hometown Raptors, who would dearly welcome a player of his ilk — a fierce competitor, ferocious defender, a highly underrated offensive threat and someone who is never afraid to poke the bear.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Toronto has three Canadians in Barrett, Olynyk and Chris Boucher, but it’s Brooks who has the biggest impact on games. On one sweet drive to the hole, Brooks took rookie Jonathan Mogbo off the dribble and scored on a fadeaway. Then came a possession when Brooks forced Walter into taking his third foul of the game. The Raptors challenged the play, but it stood, sending Brooks to the line where he converted both of his attempts. It was a tough first half for Brooks and the Rockets, who were uncharacteristically sloppy with the basketball in committing 15 turnovers, including a team-high four by Brooks, a native of Mississauga whose hoops journey was spurred from his time at Father Henry Carr High School. On Houston’s first possession to begin the second half, Brooks made a nice entry pass that led to a basket. He then drilled a three-pointer as the Rockets began the third quarter by going on a quick 5-0 run.

Advertisement 8 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When he gets out in transition and running downhill, Brooks is a beast, which he was in forcing Barnes into taking his third foul. He kept up his beast-mode mentality in getting Gradey Dick to take his third foul, then attacked Olynyk in getting to the line. Brooks did make the night somewhat interesting late in the evening when, with Houston up three, he made a tough pass that turned the ball over, giving the Raptors a chance to pull even. Offensively, he led the Rockets to their win by scoring 27 points, which included 13 from the line on 14 attempts. Defensively, he was active. His six turnovers also stood out, but his overall game at both ends told the real story.

Article content