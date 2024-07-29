‘Love Island’ host Ariana Madix joins Dolly Parton, Megan Fox by coming clean about plastic surgery

Celebrities seem to be more transparent than ever when it comes to plastic surgery now that “it has become more accepted in society,” according to experts.

Recently, a popular Instagram account run by an aesthetic physician’s assistant asked her followers to speculate about what work “Love Island” host Ariana Madix has had over the years, juxtaposing an older and newer photo of the reality star’s face.

But the “Vanderpump Rules” star surprised everyone by commenting on the post herself, sharing all the surgery and additional work she’d had done.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve had,” she replied. “You’re partially correct. [Botox] in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. [Evevate] for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler [because] my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no [blepharoplasty] yet,” she wrote. “Hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”

The reality star was showered with praise by fans, commending her for being so forthcoming.

“I love your openness and willingness to share, but remember you never owe anyone anything. You are a queen for so many reasons and I respect your straightforward, no nonsense response to your entire life. Stay winning,” one user wrote.

“THIS!!! This kind of honesty helps remove the stigma around cosmetic work, and also helps other women when considering their own path if they want cosmetic work. Thank you for this,” another commented.

But Kevin Mercuri, CEO of Propheta Communications and executive in residence at Emerson College, told Fox News Digital a move like Madix’s could be strategic.

“The benefits of a celebrity disclosing their cosmetic procedures depend upon their level of star power. Lower-tier celebrities, such as reality stars, need to be in the tabloids constantly to monetize themselves. Revealing their cosmetic procedures is an easy way to remain in the news and build a rapport with their fans,” he said. “A-list celebrities…do not benefit from the same level of transparency. A-listers benefit from staying out of the tabloids and cultivating a sense of mystery.”

Dr. Johnson Lee, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, told Fox News Digital that celebrities often can’t avoid being transparent, especially with before-and-after pictures readily accessible.

“Thanks to the internet and social media, we’re constantly exposed to beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures, making them feel more normal and less stigmatized. But this same technology also means celebrities are under a microscope 24/7. Celebrity plastic surgery stories are some of the hottest content online, especially when juicy rumors come with tantalizing before-and-after photos.”

Madix joins many celebrities who have come clean about getting plastic surgery. Here’s a look at those who have come before her.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari, another reality star, spoke in depth with Nashville surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger about plastic surgery during a June episode of her podcast, “Let’s Be Honest.”

“I had my boobs done twice. ‘Cause I got them done after I breastfed [son] Jackson, my second. And then I got pregnant with [daughter] Saylor,” Cavallai shared. “So as soon as I was done breastfeeding Saylor, I was like, ’I’m just gonna re-do them.… Just ’cause they looked awful again.”

“The second time was so easy. I mean it was such a breeze,” Cavallari admitted. “Carmen Electra actually said this to me years ago, but she was like, ‘Oh you’ve never done your boobs?'” she recounted. “‘Cause I think I had seen her right before I was about to do them the first time. She’s like, ‘Each time is so much easier.’ And it’s true.”

Megan Fox

During her March 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Megan Fox was eager to clear up rumors she’d heard about herself and share the work she’d had done to her body.

“I’m just gonna go through all the things that I’ve done,” Fox started.

“I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went, but they went,” she admitted. Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. “And then I had to have them re-done very recently because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise. You could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out.”

“I don’t like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia. And so when I go to have a surgery, it’s a very big deal… I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. So I don’t take surgery lightly, and therefore, I have not had that many of them because of that. So that’s probably a saving grace that I have this paranoia or this fear, because God knows what I would have been up to.”

“I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s and that’s something – I’ve literally been accused of having like six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries.”

Fox admitted there is one procedure she’s done that she’s keeping to herself – since it’s relatively unknown, and it was a success.

The actress also refuted additional surgeries she’s been accused of having, including a facelift, eyebrow lift and liposuction.

“It used to be that celebrities would not admit to having had any procedures done, but in recent years, as it has become more accepted in society to have work done, more celebrities have publicly stated what procedures they have had,” double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Josef Hadeed told Fox News Digital.

“This may also be due, in part, to the widespread availability of older photos of celebrities circulating on the internet,” the surgeon located in Beverly Hills noted. “People can tell if there is a drastic difference between how a celebrity currently looks compared to when they were younger, so many of them come clean to maintain trust among their fan base.”

Dolly Parton

In 2011, Dolly Parton famously told The Guardian, “If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it.”

The musical icon has been transparent about procedures she’s had in the past, often making herself the butt of a joke before anyone else can.

“It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real. And my look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got,” Parton said on “CBS News Sunday Morning” in 2019.

Dr. Lee told Fox News Digital that celebrities being honest about their procedures can be helpful to others and can be “especially impactful for celebrities who serve as role models. By talking openly about their plastic surgery experiences, they can demonstrate responsible decision-making and highlight the importance of thorough research, choosing qualified professionals, and having realistic expectations.”

Which is something Parton has contributed to. In an interview with Howard Stern in November 2023, she stressed the importance of doing research before surgery.

“I always say, just find the best doctors,” she said. “Even some of my celebrity friends I’d give them the names of… the doctors I’ve used. But you’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it. Cause you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good.”

“You just never know how you’re gonna heal, you never know what’s gonna go, so you absolutely need to find the best doctors. The most talked about doctors or the ones highly reccommended. If you’re gonna do anything about your face, you can cover up stuff if somebody screws up things on your body, but boy, if you live with your face out there, you gotta be careful. So I try to do just little bits at a time. I don’t do like really big stuff,” she explained.

For Parton, filler and Botox are more routine, but only when she really needs it. “And even then, I try to be careful.”

Kaley Cuoco

In an interview with Women’s Health in 2016, Kaley Cuoco spoke openly about her desire to look good, and how surgery helped achieve that.

“Years ago, I had my nose done,” the “Big Bang Theory” star said. “And my boobs – best thing I ever did. Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self… I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Victoria Beckham

In 2017, Victoria Beckham wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self, published in British Vogue.

Skyrocketing to fame as Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, the fashion designer and mother of four wrote compassionately to her younger self about how things would work out.

“Learn to embrace your imperfections – that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up. (And don’t ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects last forever.) You will always be addicted to Elnett hairspray but you will tone it down. Less of the ‘Hello! I just got stuck in a wind tunnel,’ please,” she wrote.

“And I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got,” she said.

Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.