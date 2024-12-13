NFL Week 15 betting guide

Week 15 of the NFL season is almost here. Before you finalize your betting card for the week, check out our comprehensive betting preview filled with tips and predictions for all 16 games. Let’s get right to it.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Thursday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Total: 49.5

We start the week off with a crucial matchup in the crowded NFC West. The Rams (7-6) are the closest team to the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), but the 49ers (6-7) can get right back in the division race with a win on Thursday night.

They’ll have to do so without left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and possibly defensive end Nick Bosa. The Rams are coming off a 44-point explosion against the Buffalo Bills, and they don’t plan on slowing down against this banged-up Niners defense.

Mismatch to exploit: Jauan Jennings vs. Rams secondary

The last time Jennings saw this Rams defense, he put up 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Check out his receiving yards over or anytime touchdown odds.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Rams 27

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., FOX

Spread: Jets -3.5

Total: 40.5

We have a feeling this game won’t be on the main screen this Sunday. The Jets continue to play decent football but always find a way to lose at the end of games. Aaron Rodgers finally threw for over 300 yards last week for the first time in three years, but it still wasn’t enough to take down the Miami Dolphins.

As for the Jaguars, they picked up a win last week against the Tennessee Titans, but Mac Jones clearly isn’t the answer at QB. Jones threw two more interceptions in the game to reach five picks compared to just two touchdown passes this season.

Mismatch to exploit: Davante Adams vs. Jaguars secondary

Rodgers has targeted Adams 54 times over the last five games, and that won’t stop against a Jaguars defense that ranks 30th in opponent completion percentage. Check out his over receptions.



Prediction: Jets 17, Jaguars 16

Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., FOX

Spread: Commanders -7.5

Total: 43.5

This is a nice way for the Commanders to ease themselves into the home stretch after their bye week. Derek Carr fractured his left hand last week and is still in concussion protocol, so it’ll likely be Jake Haener under center for the Saints.

Haener is 14-29 (48.3 percent) for 177 yards and a touchdown in relief duty this year, and New Orleans got crushed by the Los Angeles Chargers the last time we saw the rookie play extended snaps. The Saints barely beat the injury-riddled New York Giants last week even with Carr in the lineup, so this could get ugly.

Mismatch to exploit: Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Saints run defense

The Saints are giving up the most yards per rush to opposing running backs (5.0) this season, so look for Robinson to go over his rushing prop and find the end zone.

Prediction: Commanders 27, Saints 13

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., FOX

Spread: Bengals -5

Total: 46.5

The Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a win against the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still need to win out and hope for chaos to snag a wild-card spot. Ja’Marr Chase is on triple-crown watch with his league-leading 93 catches, 1,319 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

After their demoralizing loss to the Jaguars last week, there aren’t many positives surrounding the Titans. Tennessee fans will be rooting for a 0-4 finish to the season and the best possible draft picks. With how Will Levis is playing right now, that seems more likely than not.

Mismatch to exploit: Titans defense vs. Mike Gesicki

The Titans rank seventh in receiving yards per game allowed to tight ends, and Gesicki’s snap count has decreased in each of the last three games. Check out his under receptions.



Prediction: Bengals 24, Titans 20

Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., CBS

Spread: Texans -2.5

Total: 46.5

This is a massive game for Miami’s playoff hopes. The Dolphins’ playoff chances will increase to 31 percent with a win on Sunday, but a loss would knock them down to six percent. The good news is the passing offense is starting to look more like it did early last season, as Tyreek Hill is coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 1.

The Texans are hoping they can kick this offense into gear coming out of their bye week. Houston’s defense has been great at rushing the passer, but that won’t be easy against Tua Tagovailoa and this quick-hitting passing offense.

Mismatch to exploit: First-half splits

The Texans are an NFL-best 11-2 against the spread in the first half this season, while the Dolphins are 5-8 ATS in the first half. Check out Houston to cover the 1H spread.



Prediction: Texans 27, Dolphins 26

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., CBS

Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Total: 45.5

The Chiefs keep finding new ways to escape with wins. Kansas City hasn’t won by more than one possession since Oct. 20, but there’s something to be said about a team that knows how to grind out close wins. Expect another tight one with this four-point spread.

Of course, that all depends on which Jameis Winston will show up on Sunday. Winston can rack up touchdowns in a hurry, but he’s also thrown six interceptions over his last three starts. Steve Spagnuolo will dial up the pressure to force Winston into some bad decisions.

Mismatch to exploit: David Njoku vs. Chiefs defense

The Browns are going to air it out in this matchup, and the Chiefs allow the most receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends (78.1). Give a look to Njoku’s receiving yards over.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Browns 20

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., FOX

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Total: 42.5

No, you’re not dreaming. That’s an actual minus sign next to Carolina’s point spread. It’s the first time since December 2022 that the Panthers have been favored in a game, and it’s easy to see why.

Carolina is 2-3 in its last five games, and all three losses were narrow defeats to playoff teams. Bryce Young has looked fantastic recently, whereas Cooper Rush hasn’t been getting the job done for Dallas. The Cowboys also lost defensive playmaker DeMarvion Overshown to a season-ending injury last week.

Mismatch to exploit: Rico Dowdle vs. Panthers run defense

Carolina has by far the worst run defense in the NFL (170.1 yards per game), and Dowdle is averaging 109.7 yards per game over his last three games. Check out his rushing yards over.



Prediction: Cowboys 24, Panthers 23

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants

Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., CBS

Spread: Ravens -14.5

Total: 43.5

This is the largest spread of the 2024 NFL season so far, and it’s easy to see why. The Giants are absolutely decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball. Tommy DeVito will likely start at quarterback, four starting offensive linemen are questionable and 18 defensive players are either on injured reserve or listed on the injury report.

On the other side, the Ravens are healthy and rested coming off their bye. John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson have never been great as big favorites, but this should be an easy blowout.

Mismatch to exploit: Ravens defensive line vs. Giants offensive line

The Giants might have to roll with four backup linemen on Sunday, so check out some Baltimore sack props or New York rushing unders.



Prediction: Ravens 27, Giants 10

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Spread: Cardinals -5.5

Total: 46.5

Man, what happened to the Cardinals? After taking the outright NFC West lead a few weeks ago, Arizona lost three straight games to fall to 6-7 and two games back of the Seahawks. Now Kyler Murray and Co. have an uphill climb to grab a playoff spot, and they can’t afford to lose this week.

The Patriots have been competitive with Drake Maye under center, but that’s translated to only one win in their last five games. Maye will have to be Superman again considering the Pats have four members of their secondary on the injury report.

Mismatch to exploit: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Patriots secondary

Christian Gonzalez, Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Duggar and Marcus Jones are all listed as questionable, so look for Harrison to go over his receiving yards prop.



Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 46.5

This is one of the more intriguing games on the Sunday slate. The Buccaneers are still clinging to first place in the NFC South, but this is a tough spot for them. Star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been ruled out, while Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and two starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable.

As for the Chargers, the name to watch this week will be Ladd McConkey, who missed last week due to knee and shoulder injuries. If the rookie doesn’t suit up, Justin Herbert could have trouble picking apart this banged-up Bucs secondary.

Mismatch to exploit: Justin Herbert vs. Buccaneers secondary

Herbert hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2 against the Panthers. Check out his no interception prop against a Bucs defense that ranks 27th in opponent interception rate.



Prediction: Chargers 23, Buccaneers 20

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Spread: Lions -2

Total: 54.5

Game of the year alert! This is a potential Super Bowl matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL, but the Bills might have the advantage here considering Detroit’s defensive injuries.

The Lions have 12 defenders on injured reserve and four more listed as questionable. It’s no wonder they gave up 31 points and 6.6 yards per play to the Packers last week. Now they have to face Josh Allen and the Bills, which just put up 42 points against the Rams. This total of 54.5 might still be too low.

Mismatch to exploit: Both offenses vs. both defenses

Neither defense can hang with the opposing offense in this game. This is a good spot to play some alternate lines on Allen, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.



Prediction: Bills 34, Lions 31

Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Total: 44.5

The Colts and Broncos may not be in the same division, but this is a massive game for playoff positioning in the AFC. Denver (8-5) is currently clinging to the No. 7 seed, but Indianapolis (6-7) can get right in the mix with a win on Sunday.

Anthony Richardson is the key to this game. The second-year QB has completed more than 50 percent of his passes in only two of nine starts this season, but he’s starting to run the ball more effectively, especially near the goal line.

Mismatch to exploit: Pat Surtain II vs. Michael Pittman

Surtain is locking down every receiver he faces, and with Richardson’s accuracy issues, this could be a tough game for Pittman. Take a look at his unders.



Prediction: Broncos 24, Colts 23

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Spread: Eagles -5

Total: 42.5

There are some questions about the Eagles locker room after A.J. Brown criticized the passing game, and Brandon Graham made some eyebrow-raising comments about Brown and Jalen Hurts. Brown should be heavily involved this week considering he went off for 156 yards and three touchdowns the last time he faced the Steelers.

As for Pittsburgh, it could be in trouble if George Pickens (hamstring) isn’t able to suit up for the second straight week. The Steelers need their best offensive weapon to exploit this strong Philadelphia secondary.

Mismatch to exploit: A.J. Brown vs. Steelers secondary

Expect a busy day for Brown after his frustrated reaction to seeing only four targets last week.



Prediction: Eagles 27, Steelers 21

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Dec. 15, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Spread: Packers -2.5

Total: 45.5

Seattle’s defense is finally healthy and looking like one of the best units in the NFL. The Seahawks defense has given up only 13.8 points per game during their three-game win streak, and they’ll need another strong performance against Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs.

The Packers are 9-4, but only one of those wins came against a team with a winning record. Green Bay has been good at handling inferior teams, but this is a challenge it hasn’t done well with all year.

Mismatch to exploit: Seahawks secondary vs. Jordan Love

The Seahawks have five interceptions over their last four games, and Love has thrown 11 picks through 11 starts. Take a look at Love’s interception prop.



Prediction: Seahawks 24, Packers 21

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Monday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., ABC

Spread: Vikings -7

Total: 44.5

After two encouraging performances against strong NFC North teams, the Bears took a step back last week in a blowout loss to the 49ers. It was even worse than the final score indicates, too, as San Fran outgained Chicago by 305 yards in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Vikings continue to roll along with their 11-2 record. Sam Darnold had his best game of the season last week with 347 passing yards and five touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. If he can play that way consistently, Minnesota is a legit Super Bowl contender.

Mismatch to exploit: Jaylon Johnson vs. Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has recorded just six catches and 65 receiving yards over his last two matchups against Johnson. Check out a contrarian under on what should be a high receiving line.



Prediction: Vikings 25, Bears 13

Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday, Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Total: 44.5

The Falcons have a serious Kirk Cousins problem. The veteran QB has thrown eight interceptions and no touchdowns over his last four starts to push Atlanta out of the NFC South lead. One more poor performance and it could be Michael Penix time.

The Raiders have quarterback issues of their own, as Aidan O’Connell might not be able to suit up this week. We might see Desmond Ridder in a revenge game against his former team, which would at least make this dull matchup a bit more intriguing.

Mismatch to exploit: Drake London vs. Raiders secondary

The Raiders are getting shredded by WR1s of late. As long as Cousins can stay upright, this should be a big game for London.



Prediction: Falcons 24, Raiders 16