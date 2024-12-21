Olivia Cooke’s 10 Best Movies And TV Shows

The best Olivia Cooke movies and TV shows reveal one of the most consistently uphill career trajectories of any actor to enter the spotlight in the last few decades and include a staggeringly consistent number of critically acclaimed projects. Born in 1993 in the UK, Olivia Cooke is most widely recognized for her role as Alicent Hightower in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, as well as shows like Bates Motel and highly celebrated movies such as Sound of Metal and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Olivia Cooke’s on-screen career started in 2012 in BBC miniseries like Blackout and The Secret of Crickley Hall. However, it was the 2014 horror The Quiet Ones (which was filmed several years before it released) that allowed her to lay the foundations of her career. Word of Cooke’s performance in The Quiet Ones quickly spread, and from there the future House of the Dragon star landed her breakout role in the A&E horror drama Bates Motel in 2013. After season 1 of Bates Motel debuted, Cooke’s career accelerated at a rapid pace due to her incredibly solid performances in a string of highly acclaimed movies and TV shows.

10



Ouija (2014)





Olivia Cooke Plays Laine



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Ouija follows a group of friends who play with an Ouija board and accidentally awaken an ancient dark spirit. The 2014 supernatural horror film was critically panned upon release but did well enough at the box office to warrant a sequel. In 2016, Ouija: Origin of Evil was released, acting as a prequel to the original film. Release Date

October 24, 2014

Runtime 89 minutes Cast Lin Shaye

, Sierra Heuermann

, Shelley Hennig

, Olivia Cooke

, Ana Coto Director Stiles White

One of the best movies from Olivia Cooke’s early career is 2014’s Ouija, in which she leads the cast as Laine Morris. Directed by Stiles White and co-written by White alongside Juliet Snowden, Ouija takes the popular tool for communicating with spirits, a Ouija board (which is technically a Hasbro board game), and spins it into a chilling supernatural horror. While it’s not Olivia Cooke’s highest-rated movie, it does feature one of the best early performances from the future House of the Dragon star.

As one of the central characters in Ouija, Olivia Cooke gets plenty of screen time throughout. Playing Laine allowed Cooke to showcase her talents as an actor, and the 2014 horror gave audiences their first glimpses of many of the skills she’d later harness in more prominent shows and movies like Bates Motel. Ouija wasn’t exactly a hit with critics, but it was a box-office success, grossing over $100 million worldwide against a $5 million budget.

9



Fireheart (2022)





Olivia Cooke Voices Georgia Nolan



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Fireheart is an animated feature set in 1920s New York City, focusing on a 16-year-old girl who aspires to become a firefighter. As she confronts societal norms, she must embrace her bravery and skills to protect her city from impending threats. Release Date

January 16, 2022

Runtime 92 minutes Cast Kenneth Branagh

, Olivia Cooke

, William Shatner

, Laurie Holden

, Kevin Dennis

, Ryan W. Garcia

, Mara Junot

, Wilex Ly

, Maya Misaljevic

, Scott Humphrey

, Shoshana Sperling

, Mark Edwards

, Dawn Ford

, Matthew Alan Taylor Director Theodore Anthony Lee Ty Expand

One of the most underrated titles among the best Olivia Cooke movies and TV shows is the 2022 animated comedy Fireheart. While it flew mostly under the radar with critics, Fireheart is a truly endearing story that chronicles the dreams of a teenage girl determined to become the first female firefighter. This girl, Georgia, is voiced by Olivia Cooke, and the Bates Motel and House of the Dragon star shows she’s just as capable of bringing characters to life when only having her vocal performance to rely on.

Many critics praised Cooke’s performance, and noted that the plot of Fireheart was especially motivational as far as kids movies go (especially for young female viewers). While it might not have quite been the box-office smash as some of Cooke’s other feature-film appearances, it still stands out when it comes to her strongest performances – especially as it’s her only time voice acting in an animated movie so far.

8



Vanity Fair (2018)





Olivia Cooke Plays Becky Sharp



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Vanity Fair (2018) is a British period drama TV series adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel. Starring Olivia Cooke as the ambitious Becky Sharp, the series chronicles her attempts to climb the social ladder in 19th century England. Directed by James Strong, the show features Tom Bateman, Claudia Jessie, and Johnny Flynn in supporting roles, capturing the intricacies of societal and personal dynamics during the Napoleonic Wars. Release Date

September 2, 2018

Creator(s) Gwyneth Hughes

Based on the 1848 novel by William Makepeace Thackeray, Olivia Cooke’s performance in the complex role of Becky Sharp cements the 2018 miniseries Vanity Fair as one of her best TV shows. Cooke’s character Becky is the daughter of an opera singer and artist. A master of manipulation (especially when it comes to men), Vanity Fair focuses on Becky as she utilizes her skills of influence and persuasion to boost her social standing among the wealthy elites of 19th-century London.

It was in Vanity Fair that Olivia Cooke showed her skills when it came to acting in period dramas – an essential side of her range as an actor for her role of Alicent in House of the Dragon (even if the Medieval setting takes place in a fictional world). Cooke’s performance as the cast lead in Vanity Fair was integral to its success, and the fact that it still holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for how strong an on-screen presence she was as Becky Sharp.

7



Ready Player One (2018)





Olivia Cooke Plays Samantha Cook/Art3mis



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Adapted from Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, Ready Player One follows Wade Watts, an orphan who desperately wants to win a seemingly-impossible video game competition that would see him win ownership of the OASIS, a sophisticated virtual reality game that had revolutionized modern life. Helped by his friends and racing against time to find the hidden clues before the OASIS is claimed by an evil conglomerate, Wade’s love of the game is put to the test. Release Date

March 29, 2018

Runtime 2h 20m Cast T.J. Miller

, Hannah John-Kamen

, Lena Waithe

, Mark Rylance

, Mckenna Grace

, Letitia Wright

, Ben Mendelsohn

, Ralph Ineson

, Simon Pegg

, Olivia Cooke

, Tye Sheridan

2018’s Ready Player One is the epic 2018 sci-fi from Steven Spielberg and also marks Olivia Cooke’s first appearance in a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster. Based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline, Ready Player One takes place in a dystopian future where a shared virtual reality universe has become more significant than the decaying remnants of the real world. Co-leading the cast alongside Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke plays Art3mis (and her real-world player, Samantha), a famous figure in the virtual world who’s fighting to keep it free from the control of the sinister corporation IOI.

While Ready Player One wasn’t a career-changing project for legendary director Steven Spielberg, it was a significant step forward for Olivia Cooke. Her performance as Art3mis landed her several awards nominations, and like Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Ready Player One brought a significant amount of positive exposure to Cooke. The movie itself may not be groundbreaking, but Olivia Cooke’s performance in it is an inarguable career highlight.

6



Little Fish (2021)





Olivia Cooke Plays Emma Ryerson



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Little Fish (2021) is a science fiction romance directed by Chad Hartigan. The film follows a couple, played by Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell, grappling with a memory loss virus that threatens their relationship. As the virus spreads globally, they strive to preserve their love and shared memories amidst an ever-changing reality. Release Date

February 5, 2021

Runtime 101 Minutes Director Chad Hartigan

Of all the best Olivia Cooke movies, few have a premise quite as intriguing as 2021’s Little Fish, from director Chad Hartigan. Based on the novel of the same name by Aja Gabel, Little Fish takes place in a future where humanity is plagued by a horrific virus. However, unlike many movies about pandemics, the disease in Little Fish isn’t terrifying due to causing death. The virus instead erases the memories of the infected, such as Olivia Cooke’s character Emma Ryerson.

Little Fish is one of the highest-rated Olivia Cooke movies when it comes to critical reception, with a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the sci-fi premise, the story itself is a romantic drama. The narrative focuses Cooke’s Emma and her partner, Jude (Jack O’Connell), as they fight to preserve their memories of the love they share. It’s an incredibly emotional ride, and one that’s driven by Cooke’s performance and the on-screen chemistry she shared with co-star Jack O’Connell.

5



Bates Motel (2013-2017)





Olivia Cooke Plays Emma Decody



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Bates Motel is an A&E original series that acts as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror classic, Psycho. The TV show centers on Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore), who, with his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga), move across the country and buy a motel. However, Norman’s psyche quickly begins to unravel as he struggles with his abnormal relationship with his mother. Release Date

April 18, 2013

Seasons 5 Showrunner Carlton Cuse

While Olivia Cooke has had some impressive movie roles, it’s her best TV shows that truly helped cement her career. Her first appearance as a main cast member came when she took on the role of Emma Decody in the 2013-2017 A&E horror drama Bates Motel. A loose prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary 1960 horror movie Psycho, Bates Motel focused on the childhood of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and his strange relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Emma Decody was a challenging role, and Olivia Cooke’s performance as her in Bates Motel was an early sign that she had a promising career ahead of her. Not only did Cooke convincingly portray Emma’s struggles with cystic fibrosis, but she also perfectly captured the nuance of her character’s complex feelings for future serial killer Norman Bates. Her chemistry with Freddie Highmore and how she kept Emma’s relationship with Norman convincing throughout their ever-changing dynamic is especially noteworthy, and in retrospect makes it clear why Olivia Cooke was always the perfect choice for Queen Alicent in the back-stabbing and betrayal-filled House of the Dragon.

4



Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)





Olivia Cooke Plays Rachel Kushner



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Me and Earl and the Dying Girl centers on Greg (Thomas Mann), whose easygoing life of remaking movies with his friend Earl (RJ Cyler) takes a dramatic turn when he befriends Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a young girl with cancer. The film is based on Jesse Andrews’ novel of the same name. Release Date

June 12, 2015

Runtime 105 Minutes Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is cemented as one of the best Olivia Cooke movies due to how many accolades and awards her performance as Rachel brought her. The 2015 coming-of-age dramedy by director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon was a crucial movie in Cooke’s earlier career, bringing no shortage of attention to her skills as a performer and opening many doors. Cooke was nominated for Best Supporting Actress by the San Diego Film Critics Society, Best Actress – Feature Film at the Women’s Image Network Awards, and Best Female Newcomer at the 2016 Empire Awards. She also won the Jury Award for Best Actress at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

At this point in her career, these accolades marked the first significant success for Olivia Cooke as far as critical recognition goes. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was also well-received by critics all round, as evidenced by its 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also perhaps the most emotional performance of all of Olivia Cooke’s movie roles, as her portrayal of the terminally ill Rachel ensures few viewers can make it to the credits with dry eyes.

3



Thoroughbreds (2018)





Olivia Cooke Plays Amanda



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Thoroughbreds is a psychological thriller directed by Cory Finley. The film centers on two wealthy teenage girls, Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke), in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their childhood friendship. As they reconnect, their conversations take a dark turn, leading them to hatch a sinister plan. Also featuring Anton Yelchin, Thoroughbreds delves into themes of morality and manipulation. Release Date

March 9, 2018

Runtime 92 Minutes Director Cory Finley

The 2017 black comedy Thoroughbreds sees Olivia Cooke co-star alongside another talent whose career flourished in the 2010s, Anya Taylor-Joy. The pair have an exceptional level of chemistry, and their performances as Amanda (Cooke) and Lily (Taylor-Joy) were highlighted by many critics. Like many of the best Olivia Cooke movies, Thoroughbreds was received incredibly well, and is yet another one of her projects with an incredibly high rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 87%.

Directed and written by Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds sees Cooke’s Amanda plot with her best friend Lily to murder Lily’s stepfather. It’s a truly unique viewing experience, one that’s as tense and nailbiting at points as it is uncomfortably hilarious at others. Olivia Cooke’s portrayal as the cold and emotionally flat Amanda ensures she steals many scenes, and as well as being one of the best roles of her career, it also stands out as perhaps the most unique.

Olivia Cooke Plays Lou Berger



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite Movies

My Watchlist Sound of Metal is an Amazon Original movie written and directed by Darius Marder. Starring Riz Ahmed, the plot follows the struggles of a drummer in a Metal band that ends up losing his hearing. Release Date

November 20, 2020

Runtime 130 minutes Director Darius Marder

When it comes to her feature films, it’s undebatable that 2019’s Sound of Metal is the best Olivia Cooke movie. Holding a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving dozens of awards nominations and wins including multiple Academy Awards, no film Olivia Cooke has appeared in so far has even come close to matching its level of acclaim. While much of the focus was on cast lead Riz Ahmed’s performance as Ruben Stone (a drummer experiencing hearing loss), Olivia Cooke’s portrayal of Ruben’s girlfriend Lou is equally integral to the emotional depth of the 2019 drama.

To say that Sound of Metal makes for emotionally intense viewing is an understatement. What’s more, while Ruben is the focus, Lou has many struggles of her own, including self-harming. Olivia Cooke manages to bring the depth and nuance of the character to the screen with an uncanny level of authenticity and realism, both in terms of Lou’s struggles, and her complex relationship with Ruben as his hearing deteriorates.

1



House of the Dragon (2022-Present)





Olivia Cooke Plays Alicent Hightower



Your changes have been saved

My List

My Favorite TV Shows

My Watchlist Taking place about 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the tale of the rise of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. The popular HBO spinoff show first starred Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower before they were replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play the older versions of the characters. Also starring in the series is Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen) and Paddy Considine as Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys Targaryen. Release Date

August 21, 2022

Network HBO Max Cast Matt Smith

, Emma D’Arcy

, Olivia Cooke

, Fabien Frankel

, Steve Toussaint

, Rhys Ifans

, Jefferson Hall

, Sonoya Mizuno

, Paddy Considine

, Ryan Corr

, Eve Best

, Gavin Spokes

, Graham McTavish

, Bill Paterson

, Matthew Needham

, David Horovitch Seasons 4 Expand

Not only is HBO’s House of the Dragon the best Olivia Cooke TV show, but her performance as Queen Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel is steadily cementing her as a household name. Debuting in 2022, House of the Dragon takes place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, showcasing the devastating Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The fact that Alicent stands out as one of the most memorable characters is a testament to Olivia Cooke’s abilities as an actor.

If Alicent had been played by someone less capable than Olivia Cooke then she would likely have faded into the background for viewers, as she’s part of a story filled with jaw-dropping action, larger-than-life Targaryen personalities, and no shortage of CGI dragons. However, Cooke’s performance as Alicent has ensured the Queen is regarded as one of the most essential ingredients of the show. While House of the Dragon may still be ongoing, it’s already clear that it’s a career-defining role for Olivia Cooke, and will only become more significant for her by the time it concludes.