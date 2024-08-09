The 15 Best Period Romance TV Shows Ever Made

Summary Period romance TV shows based on classic literature use costuming, archaic language, and historical backdrop to provide engaging escapism.

Romance isn’t always taken seriously as a genre, but the period piece TV shows that tell sweeping love stories for the ages are some of the most highly regarded on television. This is because so many period romance series are based on seminal works of classic literature. The costuming, archaic language, and rules of propriety strongly differ from how love and courtship unfold today. This allows the audience to engage in an attractive form of escapism while watching. In recent years, period romance television series have become more popular than ever, and this will likely continue to grow.

While plenty of these TV shows focus solely on the romantic entanglements of their characters, the use of historical events and conflicts as the backdrop for the thrusts of the plot makes compelling storytelling.

Many romance books still need TV show adaptations, and these series will likely come to be known as the next generation of period romance TV shows that spark audience interest in series from the past. While plenty of these TV shows focus solely on the romantic entanglements of their characters, the use of historical events and conflicts as the backdrop for the thrusts of the plot makes compelling storytelling. However, the most important aspect of any romantic TV show is the chemistry between the two leads, and all the best-period love stories cast their characters carefully.

15 My Lady Jane (2024–Present)

Amazon Prime’s newest romance series has already catapulted to the top of many lists.

My Lady Jane (2024) My Lady Jane is a Prime Video original series created by Gemma Burgess. The story is a “what if” style story of English royal history where King Henry VIII’s son Edward, Lady Jane Grey, and her husband Guildford all survive their real-life deaths. In the retelling of history, Jane Grey takes center stage, becoming queen and immediately finding herself facing nefarious villains. Cast Emily Bader , Edward Bluemel , Jordan Peters , Anna Chancellor , Dominic Cooper , Jim Broadbent , Will Keen , Rob Brydon , Kate O’Flynn , Máiréad Tyers , Robyn Betteridge Release Date June 27, 2024 Seasons 1 Directors Jamie Babbit , Stefan Schwartz Showrunner Gemma Burgess , Meredith Glynn Creator(s) Gemma Burgess Expand

If season 1 is any indication, there is plenty of drama to mine in the anachronistic world of

My Lady Jane

.

There are many reasons why My Lady Jane needs a season 2, and with any luck, Amazon Prime will see how much of a success the streamer’s latest period drama is with viewers. The chemistry between Jane and Guildford, the lead couple, is unmatched on TV, and My Lady Jane stands out compared to the competition because there are fantastical elements in the show’s premise. Series that take place in the Tudor era of England have a dark and depressing tone. However, My Lady Jane is uplifting and sparks a flame in the viewer’s heart.

It remains to be seen what will happen to My Lady Jane if and when the series continues, as the show is based on the novel of the same name, but there are no more installments of the book series within Jane Grey’s world. This means it will be up to the creative team to envision a new path for Jane and Guildford as their story continues. However, if season 1 is any indication, there is plenty of drama to mine in the anachronistic world of My Lady Jane.

14 The Spanish Princess (2019–2020)

Though The Spanish Princess is another Tudor story, it focuses on the unheard voices of the time.

The Spanish Princess The Spanish Princess is a historical drama series based on the novels by Philippa Gregory. The series follows Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope, and her journey to the English throne. Set in the early 16th century, it explores the intricacies of royal politics, love, and power in Tudor England, providing a window into the life of one of history’s most resilient queens. Cast Laura Carmichael , Aaron Cobham , Charlotte Hope , Stephanie Levi-John , Ruairi O’Connor , Philip Cumbus , Richard Pepper , Jordan Renzo Release Date May 4, 2019 Seasons 2 Creator(s) Emma Frost , Matthew Graham

Before Catherine of Aragon married King Henry VIII as his first wife, she was just a young woman looking to establish herself among the players in the English court. The Spanish Princess sees her arrive from her homeland in Spain and court the young King, and the series has been heralded for its focus on people who are historically underrepresented in period pieces. Though it only ran for two seasons, The Spanish Princess mined the drama of its history well and left audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Spanish Princess doesn’t shy away from dramatizing Catherine’s life and includes plenty of high-stakes moments that stretch the truth of historical accounts. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that The Spanish Princess is a gorgeous sight to behold and that the series is more concerned with its thematic lessons than with a faithful account of King Henry VIII and Catherine’s relationship. While the marriage may have ended in disaster, there are plenty of romantic moments that the series shows to the audience.

13 Poldark (2015–2019)

Masterpiece’s classic series came back for an even more successful reboot.

Poldark (2015) Poldark (2015) is a British historical drama based on the novels by Winston Graham. Aidan Turner stars as Ross Poldark, a British Army officer who returns to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War to find his world in turmoil. The series portrays his efforts to rebuild his life, navigate complex social structures, and revive his family’s mine. Also featuring Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza, the show explores themes of love, betrayal, and societal change. Cast Aidan Turner , Eleanor Tomlinson , Heida Reed , Jack Farthing , Luke Norris , Beatie Edney , Pip Torrens , Caroline Blakiston , Ruby Bentall , Kyle Soller , Phil Davis , Warren Clarke , Gabriella Wilde , John Nettles Release Date March 8, 2015 Seasons 5 Creator(s) Debbie Horsfield

The original Poldark premiered in 1975 and has long been considered a classic of period television, but the 2014 revival has established itself as a worthy successor. Both are based on the Poldark books by Winson Graham, which tell the story of Ross Vennor Poldark, who returns home to England after fighting on the side of the British in the American Revolutionary War. It’s an interesting perspective that many period dramas overlook, as stories about the Revolutionary War typically encapsulate tales of espionage and governmental strife.

However, Poldark takes the viewer back to the sweeping moors of Cornwall to see Vennor fall in love and rebuild his family’s estate as the nation evolves around him. The relationship between Vennor and his wife, Demelza, is one of the most compelling parts of the series. Though Demelza starts as a maid in the Poldark house and Vennor is wracked with the pain of unrequited love for another, the pair soon find their feelings towards each other changing. Poldark remained one of Masterpiece‘s most highly acclaimed dramas throughout its run.

12 The Tudors (2007–2010)

The troubled and rakish King Henry VIII makes an interesting anti-hero and romantic lead.

The Tudors (2007) The Tudors is a historical drama television series that chronicles the reign of King Henry VIII of England, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The show explores his tumultuous relationships, including his marriages to Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, while delving into the intrigue, politics, and drama of the Tudor court. Cast Jonathan Rhys Meyers , Henry Cavill , Sarah Bolger , Max Brown , David O’Hara Release Date April 1, 2007 Seasons 4 Creator(s) Michael Hirst

When Jonathan Rhys Meyers was cast as King Henry VIII, it was a surprising choice, as were many of the actors cast to play the characters of the Tudor family. However, he soon proved himself to be the right choice for Henry, alongside other actors early in their careers like a young Henry Cavill and Natalie Dormer. Dormer plays Anne Boleyn, Henry’s ill-fated lover and then queen who he has a whirlwind relationship with. Even though it’s well-known what happened to Henry’s many wives, it doesn’t make it less thrilling to watch their lives unfold.

Additionally, though Henry is quite a womanizer and anti-hero, the audience does become invested in his life and sees him truly fall in love across the seasons. There are plenty of parts of The Tudors that aren’t historically accurate, but the show does get some of the facts right, especially when it comes to how desperate Henry was for a male heir. This anxiety about preserving the Tudor line is what gets in the way of his relationships with the women in his life and is the controlling factor behind many of his decisions.

11 Vanity Fair (2018)

Olivia Cooke plays the conniving and romantic Becky Sharp with ease and wit.

Vanity Fair (2018) Vanity Fair (2018) is a British period drama TV series adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel. Starring Olivia Cooke as the ambitious Becky Sharp, the series chronicles her attempts to climb the social ladder in 19th century England. Directed by James Strong, the show features Tom Bateman, Claudia Jessie, and Johnny Flynn in supporting roles, capturing the intricacies of societal and personal dynamics during the Napoleonic Wars. Cast Olivia Cooke , Tom Bateman , Claudia Jessie , Johnny Flynn , Michael Palin Release Date September 2, 2018 Seasons 1 Creator(s) Gwyneth Hughes

The tale is a biting commentary on social class and the cost of climbing the rungs of high society.

Though Olivia Cooke is now best known for her role as Alicent Hightower in The House of the Dragon, before that, she took on the role of Becky Sharp in the scandalous story of Vanity Fair. Both the Amazon Prime miniseries and the 2004 film starring Reese Witherspoon follow the story from the book by William Makepeace Thackeray from the mid-1800s. The tale is a biting commentary on social class and the cost of climbing the rungs of high society.

Vanity Fair also features a heartbreaking performance from Claudia Jessie, as Becky’s naive friend Amelia, who now plays Eloise Bridgerton in the acclaimed Bridgerton series. While Becky and Amelia are polar opposites, they both suffer at the hands of love, as Amelia opens her heart too fully, and Becky is practically incapable of letting anyone in at all. Like most contemporary period pieces, Vanity Fair allows Becky to say what’s on her mind and connect with the audience with beliefs that align more closely with present-day ideologies.

10 The King’s Affection (2021)

In The King’s Affection, love grows even as secrets and hidden identities get in the way.

The King’s Affection (2021) Cast Park Eun-Bin , Kim Ro-Woon , Nam Yoon-Su , Byungchan , Bae Yoon-kyoung , Jung Chae-yeon , Choi Myung-bin , Hao Feng Release Date October 11, 2021 Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lee So-Young Character(s) Dam Yi , Jung Ji Woon , Lee Hyun , Kim Ga On , Shin So Eun , Noh Ha Kyung , Dam-i

Many K-dramas focus on the past and how love blossomed centuries ago, but The King’s Affection might be the best of them all. It’s one of the many K-dramas that Netflix distributes internationally, allowing audiences across the world to get swept up in the heartwrenching romance that unfolds between Dam-yi and Jung Ji-woon. The series not only deals with their relationship but also with the court politics and gender discrimination that took place during the Joseon dynasty. Dam-yi is a compelling protagonist, but it’s equally easy to fall in love with Jung Ji-woon as she does.

The thrust of the series sees Dam-yi have to assume her brother’s identity, the crown prince, and she must guard this secret with her life to protect herself and her mother. However, Jung Ji-woon begins to fall in love with her even as she pretends to be the prince, leading to an epic forbidden romance. Additionally, The King’s Affection beautifully brings the Joseon dynasty to life through the sets and costumes and makes the relationship between the characters swoon-worthy to modern audiences.

9 Sanditon (2019–2023)

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, Sanditon makes the most of her final words.

Sanditon Based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon tells the story of Charlotte Heywood as she is accidentally brought to the seaside resort of Sanditon. A curious and free-spirited girl, Charlotte looks to engage with Sanditon and experience everything it offers. However, when she discovers that the town’s residents are all schemers with their secrets, Charlotte is determined to find out more about them. Stumbling into the Parker family, Charlotte begins to lean into a potential romance with the family’s charming but untamed youngest brother. At the same time, the two contend with suitors of their own. Cast Rose Williams , Theo James , Anne Reid , Kris Marshall , Jack Fox , Crystal Clarke , Charlotte Spencer , Kate Ashfield , Leo Suter , Ben Lloyd-Hughes Release Date August 15, 2019 Seasons 3 Directors Andrew Davies

Sanditon is another dramatic period piece from Masterpiece and features Theo James in a thoroughly romantic and unique role that he easily embodies. Unlike other adaptations of Jane Austen’s work, Sanditon didn’t have a completed book to use as its basis, and this led to a series quite different from other screen iterations of Austen’s writing. However, this allowed Sanditon to stand apart and left room for several seasons that see the protagonist, Charlotte, find love in unexpected places.

James is only featured in season 1 as Charlotte’s love interest, but their chemistry is fantastic, as is the enemies-to-lovers arc that Sanditon creates for them. Like many of Austen’s heroines, Charlotte is defined by her strong moral beliefs and sharp tongue, which attract the attention of the suitors who she entertains. One of the best parts of Sanditon is that even as her love interests come and go, Charlotte remains loyal to her friends and loved ones. Additionally, Sanditon takes a more modern approach to displays of love than other chaste Austen projects.

8 Daniel Deronda (2002)

A young Hugh Dancy makes a tortured and beautiful hero in this BBC miniseries.

Daniel Deronda (2002) Cast Jodhi May , Edward Fox , Amanda Root , David Bamber , Celia Imrie , Jamie Bamber , Georgie Glen , Hugh Dancy Release Date November 23, 2002 Seasons 1 Character(s) Mirah Lapidoth , Sir Hugo Mallinger , Mrs. Davilow , Lush , Mrs. Meyrick , Hans Meyrick , Lady Mallinger , Daniel Deronda

Based on the novel by George Elliot, AKA Mary Ann Evans, Daniel Deronda is a lesser-known romantic drama. However, it should be better remembered, considering the stellar cast that brings the story to life. Hugh Dancy plays the lead character, Daniel Deronda, and his entanglements with the two warring sides of himself serve as an effective commentary on the changing opinions about ethnicity and religion in the late 1800s. The love triangle at the heart of the story effectively demonstrates this battle inside Daniel as he searches for love and acceptance.

Daniel’s friend and love interest, Gwendolen, represents Daniel’s connection to the aristocracy in England, and her sacrifices for her family’s station indicate the cost of the strict hierarchical society of the time. Conversely, Daniel finds himself falling in love with Mirah, who is more closely associated with the family he lost as a child and his interest in his background. While Daniel is the main character, Gwendolen’s development and discovery of her desires are some of the series’ strongest emotional beats.

7 Bridgerton (2020–Present)

Netflix’s lush and steamy period drama has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Bridgerton From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on the romance novels of the same name by author Julia Quinn. The series follows the eight Bridgerton siblings, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, as they search for love during the social season and navigate life in Regency-era England. Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews , Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Release Date December 25, 2020 Seasons 2 Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Each season demonstrates the show’s capability of evolving and engaging with important social topics.

Unlike the many period romances that only run for a single season, Bridgerton has many strong years ahead of it. The series will continue to adapt the many stories of the titular Bridgerton children. Since its premiere in 2020, Bridgerton has been one of Netflix’s most consistent performers. Each season demonstrates the show’s capability of evolving and engaging with important social topics. Now that it’s official that Bridgerton season 4 will adapt Benedict’s book story, audiences are anxiously waiting to see how the show will alter the original story to fit the transgressive and romantic themes of the series.

Benedict’s sexuality and his desire to find a partner who can match his intellectual pursuits will likely play a large role in his search for romance in season 4. Bridgerton stands apart from many period dramas because it’s unafraid to show sex and physical intimacy onscreen and features this as a healthy and beautiful part of romantic love. However, Bridgerton strives to be more than simply a romance and to express positive messages to its viewers. In season 3, the show made strides at communicating self-love and independence within a romantic relationship.

6 Outlander (2014–Present)

This melodramatic series sees love transcend time and space.

Outlander Based on the novel series, Outlander follows combat nurse Claire Randall from the year 1945, who is mysteriously transported back to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world and sees her life threatened. However, when Claire is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a genuine and passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two different men from two clashing lives. Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , Duncan Lacroix , Graham McTavish , John Bell Release Date August 9, 2014 Seasons 7 Directors Metin Hüseyin , Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Expand

It’s been many years since Claire was first transported back in time to meet Jamie. Since Outlander season 1, many new stories have developed outside of Claire and Jamie’s time-bending romance, but their connection will always be at the heart of the series. Though the mystical and magical elements of Outlander play a large role in the series, the true historical events and conflicts between the British and the Scottish are just as important. The audience sees the characters travel across the world to ensure the survival of their country.

As the series progresses, Claire, Jamie, and their children all become caught up in different political conflicts and travel back and forth in time, trying to find each other. Some of the most heartbreaking parts of the series come from Claire and Jamie’s separation across time. The series takes the concept of star-crossed lovers to the next level, making it incredibly satisfying when the pair are inevitably reunited. Outlander remains extremely popular and has consistently garnered positive critical reviews for its ability to capture both political and romantic intrigue.

5 Dickinson (2019–2021)

This series features a stylized and adventurous retelling of the poet Emily Dickinson’s life.

Dickinson Dickinson is a comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of the rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson, all while putting a modern spin on the period piece era’s tone. The show takes liberties with this retelling of the Author’s life while attempting to stay faithful to her history. Release Date November 1, 2019 Seasons 3 Directors Alena Smith Showrunner Alena Smith

Hailee Steinfeld turned out to be the perfect Emily Dickinson, and the series beautifully brings to life her relationship with Sue Gilbert, her best friend and lover. Though Sue marries Emily’s brother, this does little to prevent their love and connection, which remains an all-important throughline across the seasons. While Dickinson has all the trappings of a traditional period drama, it makes thoughtful additions of anachronisms in the dialogue and elements of magical realism to communicate how Emily experiences the world.

Unsurprisingly, poetry is woven throughout the series, and the poet’s love of nature and learning plays a key role in her development. Unfortunately, Dickinson was short-lived as it was canceled after season 3, but the final season proved to be the most popular and best of the show. While many of the more progressive themes and storylines that Dickinson features aren’t true to life, they are true to the spirit of the poet that the series takes its name from.

4 The Great (2020–2023)

As a comedy, a romance, and a reimagining of history, The Great hits its marks in every aspect.

The Great A drastic departure from the true story, The Great tells the story of Catherine The Great, who went from being an outsider to the most powerful and longest-ruling woman in Russia’s history. But, after assuming the throne from a coup against her husband, she soon discovers enacting her form of liberation of the country will be a challenge – and she’ll have to fight everyone she knows to get it done. Cast Sacha Dhawan , Adam Godley , Richard Pyros , Belinda Bromilow , Elle Fanning , Gwilym Lee , Sebastian de Souza , Phoebe Fox , Charity Wakefield , Nicholas Hoult , Douglas Hodge , Bayo Gbadamosi Release Date May 15, 2020 Seasons 3 Directors Tony McNamara Showrunner Tony McNamara

It’s hilarious to see Fanning play the indomitable Catherine as she arrives at the Russian court as a naive young woman.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult make hilarious enemies, friends, and lovers in The Great, a loosely factual take on Catherine The Great’s rise to power in Russia in the 18th century. It’s hilarious to see Fanning play the indomitable Catherine as she arrives at the Russian court as a naive young woman. However, she quickly begins to plot the assassination of her husband, Emperor Peter III. All the while, the raucous and indulgent machinations of court life surround her, and Catherine begins to make allies and friends.

The romance element comes into play as Catherine softens slightly to Peter and sees that while he makes a terrible ruler, there are parts of his company that she enjoys. The Great is violent, explicit, and at times disgusting, but this is par for the course when it comes to satirical retellings of tumultuous historical periods. Despite the humorous tone that the show predominantly takes on, there are moments of sensitivity and depth that balance the more shocking aspects of the series.

3 Victoria (2016–2019)

The romance between Queen Victoria and Prince Albert is one of the most famous in history.

Victoria Victoria is a historical drama television series that follows the reign of Queen Victoria, played by Jenna Coleman, as she ascends to the British throne at the age of 18 in 1837. The series explores the intricacies of royal life, politics, and relationships during Victoria’s early years as monarch. Cast Jenna Coleman , Tom Hughes , Nell Hudson , Ferdinand Kingsley , Adrian Schiller Release Date August 28, 2016 Seasons 3 Creator(s) Daisy Goodwin

Not only was Queen Victoria one of the longest-reigning monarchs in England’s history, but she also had one of the most romantic and tragic marriages of any ruler of the period. Her close relationship with her husband, Prince Albert, and their love match was an unconventional arrangement during the Victorian era, and the series shows their early courtship through their later years before Albert’s sudden death. Though Victoria doesn’t look at the queen’s reign with too critical an eye, it does discuss some political and social upheaval.

Jenna Coleman might have gotten her start in Doctor Who, but she shines as Victoria, successfully navigating her journey from a young woman in love to a queen well-versed in matters of state. Her chemistry with Tom Hughes, who plays Albert, is one of the most enduring parts of the series, as, without their relationship, the series wouldn’t have a personal or emotional aspect to draw viewers in. Overall, Victoria paints the queen in an overly flattering light, but this doesn’t stop the audience from enjoying the aspirational parts of her love story with Albert.

2 Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

The Masterpiece series is credited with bringing period dramas into the larger cultural conversation.

Downton Abbey (2010) Set in the early 20th century, Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the fictional Yorkshire estate. The series explores themes of social change, romance, and intrigue against the backdrop of historical events, including the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, and the rise of the working class. Cast Hugh Bonneville , Elizabeth McGovern , Michelle Dockery , Brendan Coyle Release Date September 26, 2010 Seasons 6 Creator(s) Julian Fellowes

While period romance TV shows have always had their niche and found the right audience, few have transcended the genre as successfully as Downton Abbey. Running for six seasons and later receiving further film continuations, the show encompasses some of the biggest changes and conflicts of the 20th century through the eyes of an aristocratic family in England, the Crawleys, as the time of the monarchy and strict social classes was at its end. Much of the storylines across the seasons focus on the romantic lives of the three Crawley daughters.

Downton Abbey continues to be culturally relevant because the plots and entanglements of the characters are akin to a modern-day drama, only with amazing sets and costumes thrown into the mix. Additionally, Downton Abbey is never afraid to have the Crawley daughters push the boundaries of their conservative time and find love wherever they can with unexpected partners. The show also focuses on the larger Crawley family, as well as the household staff employed by the Crawleys at Downton.

1 Pride And Prejudice (1995)

This BBC miniseries is one of the best Jane Austen adaptations of all time.

Pride And Prejudice (1995) Pride and Prejudice follows the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner. They must overcome the titular sins of pride and prejudice in order to fall in love and marry. Cast Jennifer Ehle , Colin Firth , Adrian Lukis , Alison Steadman , Benjamin Whitrow , David Bamber , Susannah Harker Release Date October 29, 1995 Creator(s) Andrew Davies

Before Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen became the most famous actors to take on the roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth played the characters in the earlier version of the story. The BBC’s television adaptation of Jane Austen’s seminal novel was considered the definitive take on the story for many years, and it’s easy to see why. While it lacks the budget and polish of a feature film, Pride and Prejudice completely immerses the viewer in the period. It elevates the romance in Elizabeth’s life and her intelligence and fierce love for her family.

Though the pacing is slower and more deliberate than those familiar with the movie might expect, there’s a reason why the 1995 miniseries is so beloved today. One of its biggest strengths lies in the fact that its adaptation of the text is unwaveringly faithful. As a series, Pride and Prejudice has the time and ability to insert smaller character moments and developments that the film must glance over. Earning accolades at both the BAFTAs and the Emmys, Pride and Prejudice made viewers fall in love with its world and its classic tale all over again.