The 25 Best Historical TV Shows

Summary Historical TV series like Vikings and Band of Brothers bring history to life with epic storytelling and attention to detail.

The Crown and Bridgerton offer a modern take on period dramas, blending historical events with drama and romance for a new generation of viewers.

Shows like Outlander and Rome provide a mix of historical accuracy and fictional storytelling, creating compelling narratives rooted in the past.

The best historical TV series — whether they’re set in the distant past or 20th century — remain an incredibly popular genre, with a seemingly limitless range of stories to tell. Period dramas and comedies give viewers a glimpse into the trials, tragedies, and tribulations of the past, many with incredible attention to detail and historical accuracy. Some historical TV series are based on the life of a real person, while others focus on completely original characters. Sometimes, these shows are highly dramatized to increase intrigue or tension, and, while that may irk hardcore history buffs, most are content if the changes make the story more compelling.

The best historical TV series walks a fine line between telling a compelling tale and maintaining a sense of authenticity. This often limits what networks and showrunners can do. As a result, they aren’t often favored when compared to more fantastical productions. The staggeringly popular Vikings and uncompromisingly steamy romantic dramas like Bridgerton prove the best historical TV series come in all shapes and sizes. That said, recent years have given rise to historical retellings of a particularly high quality, giving fans all they could hope for in these epic tales.

25 Outlander (2014- )

Outlander Based on the novel series, Outlander follows combat nurse Claire Randall from the year 1945, who is mysteriously transported back to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world and sees her life threatened. However, when Claire is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a genuine and passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two different men from two clashing lives. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , Duncan Lacroix , Graham McTavish , John Bell Seasons 7 Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander tells the story of a World War II nurse named Claire, who is accidentally transported back to the Scottish Highlands in 1743. While there, Claire meets Jamie Fraser, and the two fall in love after they have to marry to save Claire from the dastardly Black Jack Randall. The series covers multiple time periods, with various characters traveling through time over the years, and with Claire and Jamie’s story taking them through Scotland, France, the West Indies, and the colonies of North America.

It’s far from a purely accurate series, of course, but it is hugely popular for its intense storylines. The Starz original series has been incredibly popular and successful with seven seasons, and an eighth ordered to finish the story. The series has picked up multiple Emmy and Golden Globes nominations but has yet to win. However, it has been successful at the Saturn Awards with several wins over the years.

24 Marco Polo (2014–2016)

Marco Polo Release Date December 12, 2014 Cast Lorenzo Richelmy , Benedict Wong , Joan Chen Seasons 2

Running from 2014 to 2016, Marco Polo was an early Netflix original historical TV series about the title character’s early years in the court of Kublai Khan. Starring Lorenzo Richelmy, the show also features MCU star Benedict Wong (Wong) as Khan and Joan Chen (Twin Peaks) as his favored wife, Empress Chabi. The series lasted for two seasons and 20 episodes, plus one special episode that aired in between the two seasons. The show wasn’t canceled because it didn’t find an audience, but because it was so expensive to produce at the time.

It received mixed reviews for the first season, but the second was critically acclaimed and picked up a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for its music. Showrunner John Fusco made an effort to retain a large measure of accuracy. Fusco actually traveled the same routes as Marco Polo and studied his will in his research for the series. It is, however, nearly impossible to maintain complete historical accuracy, and the show did face some criticism from historians for changes made to the timeline. Despite that, it also received praise for attempting to accurately depict Mongol culture.

23 Brittania (2017–2021)

One of the best historical TV series on Prime Video when it comes to original shows is Brittania. This is not a straight historical retelling but instead mixes some fantasy elements into the real-life history of the Roman invasion of Great Britain. There are several historical figures in the Prime Video series, but there are also druids and demons that play as much of a role. The series could best be described as historical fantasy instead of history-inspired.

Critics referenced the show as “brilliantly bonkers” for its effort to combine real history with fantasy. It’s a departure from other shows that strive so hard for accuracy, and it works in the show’s favor.Brittania is also a great historical TV series for anyone who wants to see something with a little more of a female focus compared to other shows in the genre, with well-written female leads and great characters through its three seasons.

22 The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

The Queen’s Gambit Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the actual cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast, determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. Release Date October 23, 2020 Cast Anya Taylor-Joy , Moses Ingram , Marcin Dorocinski , Akemnji Ndifornyen , Jacob Fortune-Lloyd , Rebecca Root , Christiane Seidel , Harry Melling , Patrick Kennedy , Bill Camp , Isla Johnston , Thomas Brodie-Sangster , Chloe Pirrie , Marielle Heller Seasons 1 Showrunner Scott Frank Expand

The Queen’s Gambit might not be a drama from centuries ago, but it is still one of the best historical TV series on Netflix, taking place in the 1950s. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Elizabeth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy who sets out to become an elite player in a mostly male-dominated competition. She also has to deal with drug and alcohol addiction that threatens to destroy her chances of rising up and becoming as great as she could be.

The Netflix historical series was a huge success. During the first month of the show’s release, it was Netflix’s top program in more than 60 countries around the world. It also went on to win 11 Emmy Awards of 18 nominations while sitting at 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, it has to be noted that the bulk of the draw for the audience here is Taylor-Joy. The series was released on Netflix the same year as Emma and The New Mutants, and each of those projects showed the actress in completely different lights, allowing the audience to see how versatile she is. Her talent helped to make the show a runaway success.

21 Alias Grace (2017)

Alias Grace is ​​​​​​one of the few Netflix shows to rank at almost 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally impressive high 88% audience score. It’s rare to see critics and audience members in so close agreement on a modern TV drama. Set during the mid-1800s, the drama focuses on some of the more difficult aspects of a woman’s life at the time instead of focusing on the sisterhood or the romance of something like Little Women. The miniseries gives a different perspective on the same era.

The pedigree was there from the start, as the series was based on the novel by Margaret Atwood (author of The Handmaid’s Tale). Sarah Gadon stars as Grace Marks, a woman accused of murder and held for 15 years, even after her co-conspirator was hanged. Much like Atwood’s more popular adaptation, this is an equally biting social commentary and has an incredible cast, led by Gadon’s electric performance as Grace.

20 Knightfall (2017-2019)

knightfall Knightfall is a historical drama that aired on the History Channel for two seasons before being canceled in May 2020. Created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, Knightfall tells the tale of the rise and destruction of the Knights Templar. Tom Cullen starred as the main character Landry and Mark Hamill also appeared as Talus for five episodes.. Release Date February 6, 2017 Seasons 2

Knightfall premiered in 2017 on the History Channel and is one of the best historical TV series set in the 14th century. There certainly aren’t many television shows set during the time period that aren’t actually made up of historians just recounting facts with reenactments accompanying their narration.

It follows the Knights of Templar and primarily focuses on their leader, Landry du Lauzon (Tom Cullen), who is a brave warrior who’s struggling to find inspiration to keep leading the Knights of Templar in the face of their failures. When rumors that the Holy Grail is out there somewhere, du Lauzon finds himself feeling inspired again. While mostly a cult favorite, this period drama brought in Star Wars actor Mark Hamill for added geek credentials.

Knightfall is not particularly historically accurate when it comes to its quest, but that’s intentional, according to the show’s historical consultant Dan Jones. Jones told BBC History Magazine that the show’s take on the Holy Grail would have also been considered a myth at the time, but the idea and the Knights Templar have become linked in modern fiction.

19 The Chosen (2017- )

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama starring Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, and Shahar Isaac. Created by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen follows Jesus of Nazareth and tells his story through the eyes of ordinary people who encountered him. The series has been critically praised since it’s first season in 2017. Release Date September 20, 2017 Cast Jonathan Roumie , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel , Noah James , George H. Xanthis , Nick Shakoour , Jordan Walker Ross Seasons 4 Showrunner Dallas Jenkins

Historical shows rooted in religious texts can be difficult for some to watch, but this adaptation of Biblical stories has become incredibly popular since its 2017 premiere. The show was initially crowdfunded on an independent streaming platform before being licensed to other networks and getting further distribution from Lionsgate. What’s made the show work for audiences beyond religion is the speculative nature of some of the storylines that attempt to fill in historical gaps outside of Biblical stories.

Although Jesus Christ is no doubt the main feature of this free-to-watch show, it’s the disciples and other characters that truly make this series shine. Viewers are exposed to events like the healing of Mary Magdalene, the calling of the apostles, and Jesus’s other miracles, but they are all shown through the eyes of Nicodemus, Peter, Matthew, and other supporting cast members. Seeing these events unfold in front of not just the main cast, but side characters put a different spin on Jesus’s narrative, making it one of the best historical TV series based on Biblical events.

18 The Terror (2018-)

The Terror The Terror is an AMC original horror anthology series based on the novel by Dan Simmons. The show follows the Royal Navy as they explore the ocean to locate the Northwest Passage to improve travel and trade. However, the perilous journey proves to be more than any of the crew expected, leaving them at the mercy of harsh elements and the slowly slipping sanity of the crew. Release Date March 25, 2018 Cast Jared Harris , Derek Mio , Tobias Menzies , Kiki Sukezane , Cristina Rodlo Seasons 2 Showrunner David Kajganich , Soo Hugh

The Terror is a historical horror anthology series that plays up the disturbing circumstances and supernatural rumors surrounding real-world events. The show does an excellent job merging these two widely different genres, and that fusion is the root of the show’s appeal. It’s fascinating to think about the what-ifs of real history, no matter how fantastical they may be.

The first season recounts John Franklin’s doomed expedition to find the supposed Northwest Passage in the Arctic, and the second sees a community of Japanese prisoners stalked by a supernatural being during their confinement in an American internment camp during the Second World War. The Terror may not appeal to those with rigid regard for historical accuracy, but it’ll appeal to viewers who can’t resist a macabre story.

Some believed the series would end after years without any word on cancelation or renewal. In early 2024, however, the show was renewed for a surprise season 3.

17 Spartacus (2010-2013)

Spartacus Spartacus is a Starz original series that ran for three seasons between 2010 and 2013. The TV show focused on the historical figure Spartacus, who was originally played by Andy Whitfield before his untimely passing in 2011. Liam McIntyre took over the role for the next two seasons, Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned. Release Date January 25, 2013 Cast nick tarabay , Liam McIntyre , Peter Mensah , Viva Bianca , Lucy Lawless , Andy Whitfield , Manu Bennett Seasons 3 Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight

Spartacus is one of the best historical TV series of the early 2010s, airing from 2010 through 2013 for a total of three seasons on Starz. The series is set during the first century BCE and follows the life of Spartacus, a Thracian gladiator who led a slave uprising and rebellion against the Romans during his life in the early 70s BCE. The series is an action-packed show that is perfect for people who were into the movies 300 and Gladiator and wished that there had been more to them.

While the show only lasted for three seasons, it also had a prequel miniseries and won two Saturn Awards. The stunt team was also nominated for a handful of awards, and their work in the series is a particular highlight. There is also a sequel series in development, despite the show having come to an end over 10 years ago.

16 Poldark (2015-2019)

Poldark (2015) Release Date March 8, 2015 Cast Aidan Turner , Eleanor Tomlinson , Heida Reed , Jack Farthing , Luke Norris , Beatie Edney , Pip Torrens , Caroline Blakiston , Ruby Bentall , Kyle Soller , Phil Davis , Warren Clarke , Gabriella Wilde , John Nettles Seasons 5 Creator(s) Debbie Horsfield

Poldark is one of the best historical TV series that began airing in 2015 as part of PBS’ Masterpiece line of shows. While it is rooted in history, the series also gears toward the more romantic, getting comparisons from critics to historical romance novels, setting its love story against the backdrop of the end of the American Revolutionary War.

The series is set in the late 18th century in Cornwall and is based on a novel series by the same name. This series stars Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, a man whom everyone he knew believed to be dead prior to his return home from fighting in the American Revolution. The love of his life has gotten engaged, and his father is dead, his property having been sold and more or less abandoned. The series follows the man’s struggles with returning home and back to his previous life.

The thoroughly underrated historical TV series was especially popular in Britain, winning one BAFTA Award.

15 The Great (2020-2023)

The Great A drastic departure from the true story, The Great tells the story of Catherine The Great, who went from being an outsider to the most powerful and longest-ruling woman in Russia’s history. But, after assuming the throne from a coup against her husband, she soon discovers enacting her form of liberation of the country will be a challenge – and she’ll have to fight everyone she knows to get it done. Release Date May 15, 2020 Cast Sacha Dhawan , Adam Godley , Richard Pyros , Belinda Bromilow , Elle Fanning , Gwilym Lee , Sebastian de Souza , Phoebe Fox , Charity Wakefield , Nicholas Hoult , Douglas Hodge , Bayo Gbadamosi Seasons 3 Showrunner Tony McNamara

Hulu’s The Great doesn’t place much emphasis on historical accuracy, going so far as to label itself as an “occasionally true” historical comedy-drama, but that only makes the fantastic series stand out from the pack. A very loose retelling of the life of Russia’s Catherine the Great, it follows the titular character’s ascension into the Russian oligarchy and her plot to kill her husband, Peter III.

The marquee characters are hilariously over-the-top in The Great, and its witty, if occasionally disturbing, lampooning of decades-old Russian nobility. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult both shine in their roles, and they are a big reason the audience tuned in. Both actors are better known for their dramatic work, and here, they got to play with a more comedic tone. The series finished with three seasons with Emmy and Golden Globe nominations under its belt.

14 The Last Kingdom (2015-2023)

The Last Kingdom Based on the Saxon Stories novel series by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom tells the story of a man who seeks to reclaim his birthright. Set in 872, the kingdoms that makeup England have come under Dane rule, with Wessex the last one standing under King Alfred. The protagonist, Uhtred, is born of noble descent but is captured by the Danes and raised to be one. As he ages, he must choose between his ancestral home or the family that caught but raised him. Uhted will wrestle with his loyalties as he battles between his Saxon and Dane lineages. Release Date October 5, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Ian Hart , Eliza Butterworth , Eva Birthistle , Mark Rowley , Cavan Clerkin , Tobias Santelmann , David Dawson Seasons 5 Showrunner Stephen Butchard

The Last Kingdom is a historical TV series that began airing in 2015 and is based on The Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell. One of the best historical TV series, this began airing on BBC America before Netflix acquired the rights and solely produced episodes since then.

The series is set in the late 9th century, following a man named Uhtred who was born as a Saxon but has spent his life raised by Vikings. As conflicts arise, Uhtred is forced to choose between the people who raised him and the people to whom he is connected by blood. The series remains one of the most popular on TV, even though it isn’t an award contender. While the series effortlessly weaves drama with history, it also has gorgeous cinematography. Viewers feel like each episode is a feature film.

The series even got a movie to wrap it up, something that a lot of shows don’t have the luxury of when they’re canceled.

13 The Tudors (2007-2010)

The Tudors (2007) The Tudors is a historical drama television series that chronicles the reign of King Henry VIII of England, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The show explores his tumultuous relationships, including his marriages to Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, while delving into the intrigue, politics, and drama of the Tudor court. Release Date April 1, 2007 Cast Jonathan Rhys Meyers , Henry Cavill , Sarah Bolger , Max Brown , David O’Hara Seasons 4 Creator(s) Michael Hirst

The Tudors aired from 2007 through 2010 for a total of four seasons. This series, which originally aired for Showtime, is available to stream on a few different streaming services and is worth binge-watching for anyone who wants to see a scandalous, dramatic take on the early days of King Henry VIII’s reign. King Henry VIII is known for having had a total of six wives while he was ruler, many of whom met some unfortunate ends. The story mostly follows his rule and his relationships with Katharine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn.

The Tudors can really be credited for the rise of more “scandalous” historical romance series on television. Though there have been historical dramas on TV and historical romance novels for decades, the style of a historical romance novel, with more salacious storytelling, didn’t really become a huge draw for television until the popularity of The Tudors rose. It paved the way for a lot of the more popular series today.

The series picked up Emmy nominations but never took home an award from the organization.

12 The Borgias (2011-2013)

The Borgias (2011) The Borgias is a historical drama television series that explores the rise of the Borgia family to the papacy in Renaissance Italy during the 15th century. The series, created by Neil Jordan, stars Jeremy Irons as Pope Alexander VI, François Arnaud as his son Cesare, and Holliday Grainger as their daughter Lucrezia. Release Date April 3, 2011 Cast Jeremy Irons , François Arnaud , Holliday Grainger , Joanne Whalley , Colm Feore Seasons 3 Creator(s) Neil Jordan

If there’s one reason to watch this series, it’s Jeremy Irons as Rodrigo de Borgia/Pope Alexander VI. The series, as the title would imply, focuses on the notorious Borgia family and their rise to power and infamy during Renaissance-era Italy. If Irons’s brilliant and despicable portrayal of the scandalous pontiff wasn’t enough to grab the audience’s attention, its plot is absolutely seething and slithering with greed, intimidation, treachery, and sacrilegious scandal.

Even though it’s one of the most inaccurate historical TV series, the true crime and political thriller elements of The Borgias narrative more than make up for it, as proved by its three Emmy Awards over as many seasons. Unfortunately for fans of historical dramas, the series was canceled after three seasons despite its four-season arc that was planned. The show became too expensive to produce, and a wrap-up movie was scrapped because of the cost as well.

11 Call The Midwife (2012- )

Call the Midwife Call the Midwife is a period piece drama series on PBS and BBC that follows the lives of Midwives working in London’s East End during the 1950s and 60s. In the show, nurse midwives help mothers give birth and assist with post-care for children in a district stricken with poverty while dealing with their problems and struggles in a tumultuous period. Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth and additional historical material about the actual lives of midwives. Release Date January 15, 2012 Cast Jenny Agutter , Linda Bassett , Judy Parfitt , Helen George , Laura Main , Leonie Elliot , Stephen McGann , Vanessa Redgrave , Cliff Parisi Seasons 12 Writers Heidi Thomas

Call the Midwife is a BBC period drama that is set in the 1950s and 1960s. Although many of the best historical TV series that fans just can’t get enough of are set way farther back in history, the fact that this series is set in the mid-20th century doesn’t make it any less fun to watch. The series is based on a series of novels by Jennifer Worth and follows a young midwife named Jenny who recently left her home to work in London’s Nonnatus House as a midwife.

This series began airing in 2012 and currently has 13 seasons. The first season exploded in popularity with over 10 million viewers tuning in when it first aired in the UK. When the series began broadcasting in the US on PBS, it drew 2 million viewers, which is nearly unheard of for public broadcasting channels.

While it never won awards at the Emmys, it has won several awards from other organizations, particularly in the UK where the series is produced.

10 Deadwood (2004-2006)

Deadwood Deadwood is a western drama series created for HBO by David Milch. The series takes place in Deadwood, South Dakota, where corruption runs rampant in the gold-mining era as the settlement existed outside the U.S. territory expansion following the Civil War. As the town was the site of a major gold find, it continues to attract people from all walks of life – especially opportunistic criminals. Release Date March 21, 2004 Cast Timothy Olyphant , Ian McShane , Molly Parker , Jim Beaver , Brad Dourif , John Hawkes , Paula Malcomson , Leon Rippy , William Sanderson , Robin Weigert Seasons 3 Showrunner David Milch

Rivaling cult classic Firefly in its status among shows that were canceled too soon, Deadwood, which aired on HBO from 2004 to 2006, tells the tale of the titular town after its establishment in the 1870s. Considered to be a territory separate from the United States, Deadwood was a lawless refuge for all sorts of vagrants and villains. Led by actors Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane, Deadwood uses its historical basis as a jumping-off point to tell larger-than-life tales about some of the Old West’s most prominent figures such as Wyatt Earp and Calamity Jane.

Thirteen years after its cancelation, Deadwood: The Movie continued the original story. The movie provided fans with a belated sense of closure since the series ended on a more ambiguous note because of its cancelation. Deadwood won eight of its 28 Emmy Award nominations during its run and one Golden Globe as one of the best historical TV series.

9 Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Boardwalk Empire Based on Atlantic City in the 1920s and 1930s, Boardwalk Empire follows political heavyweight “Nucky” Thompson as he battles mobsters, politicians, government agents, and the common folk who look to take him on. Now, with the federal government cracking down on bootlegging and other illegal activities, and everyone looking to take over control of the city, Nucky’s lavish lifestyle is in danger of collapsing. Release Date September 19, 2010 Cast Shea Whigham , Kelly Macdonald , Stephen Graham , Steve Buscemi , Michael Stuhlbarg , Michael Shannon Seasons 5 Showrunner Terence Winter

Boardwalk Empire aired from 2010 through 2014 and is set in Atlantic City during the Prohibition Era. Steve Buscemi stars in this series as Nucky Thompson, a sly politician who runs Atlantic City with the help of the mobsters who are working in the seedy underbelly of the city. This crime drama follows Nucky’s rise to prominence as a politician in Atlantic City through the 1920s until the early 1930s when Prohibition came to a close.

The main character of this series is loosely based on Enoch L. Johnson, a real-life politician from Atlantic City in this era, but like most historical fiction, the series fills in the gaps of what is known with fiction. Boardwalk Empire’s first two seasons were named some of the best television of the year for their respective years by The American Film Institute, and though later seasons were not, ratings and critical response remained fairly consistent throughout the show’s run. The series won three Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards.

8 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Miriam “Midge” Maisel is a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy—a talent that changes her life forever. Release Date March 17, 2017 Cast Rachel Brosnahan , Kevin Pollak , Caroline Aaron , Jane Lynch , Marin Hinkle , Michael Zegen , Tony Shalhoub , Alex Borstein Seasons 5 Showrunner Rachel Brosnahan

Released in 2017, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the story of a young Jewish-American housewife who sets out in 1958 New York City to make her name as a comedian. Rachel Brosnahan has won a Golden Globe and Emmy for her performance as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, the title character. With Alex Borstein as her manager and Tony Shalhoub as her father, the cast is top-notch, and the humor is on target.

In terms of historical accuracy, particular attention was called to the makeup styling and costuming of the show. The series repeatedly earned nominations for work in those departments at technical, creative, and guild award shows. The fifth and final season aired in 2023, and it remains one of the best historical TV series in history with six Emmy wins over the course of the show.

7 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Downton Abbey (2010) Set in the early 20th century, Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the fictional Yorkshire estate. The series explores themes of social change, romance, and intrigue against the backdrop of historical events, including the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, and the rise of the working class. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Hugh Bonneville , Elizabeth McGovern , Michelle Dockery , Brendan Coyle Seasons 6 Creator(s) Julian Fellowes

Downton Abbey remains one of the most successful of the best historical TV series in British television history, premiering in 2010 on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States. With an all-star British cast, including a standout performance by Dame Maggie Smith, the series is set in a fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey that shows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants.

This historical drama brings in several real-world events, but it’s the day-to-day trials and struggles of the endearing character roster that made Downton Abbey such a global phenomenon. There were six seasons and a movie, and it averaged over 10 million viewers for all but its first season (via Forbes). The franchise has remained so popular that there are more movies in development.

6 Bridgerton (2020-)

Bridgerton From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on the romance novels of the same name by author Julia Quinn. The series follows the eight Bridgerton siblings, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, as they search for love during the social season and navigate life in Regency-era England. Release Date December 25, 2020 Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews , Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 3 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

While it hasn’t won anywhere near as many awards as the more prestigious of the best historical TV series, Bridgerton did something few other historical TV shows have managed — creating a period drama that feels modern. With only one Emmy nomination in its first two seasons, Bridgerton was a success thanks to its viral popularity. The first season of the series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, broke the record for the most-viewed series in Netflix history with 625 million viewers (via Deadline).

The second season broke that record, and the third further broke the record, and despite its lack of awards success, Bridgerton continues to set itself apart as a genre-redefining historical TV show for a new generation of viewers seeking a modern, fresh take on period dramas. The costumes are mostly accurate, but the series employs string covers of modern pop music for its balls and modern makeup applications for its cast.

Aside from the new romance every season, one of the show’s big selling points is an alternate version of history in which Queen Charlotte is a black woman who undertakes her “Great Experiment” to allow Black English families to become titled landowners. The idea is further explored in the spinoff series Queen Charlotte.