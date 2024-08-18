The Clone Wars (& What Happened To Them)

Summary Star Wars: The Clone

Wars introduced 21 new Jedi characters with unique roles and fates.

Wars introduced 21 new Jedi characters with unique roles and fates. The series showcased the Jedi Order’s strength and diversity, adding depth to

Star Wars

lore.

Star Wars lore. New Jedi like Ahsoka Tano, Pong Krell, and Gungi contributed significantly to the series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars successfully introduced several new Jedi across seven seasons and a feature film, each meeting a different fate by the end of the series. Chronicling the three-year gap between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars was uniquely suited to show the Jedi at the height of their power. The episodic format, stunning animation, and incredible action showcased the skill and nobility of the Jedi and fleshed-out characters who didn’t have as much screen time in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

However, one of The Clone Wars‘ greatest strengths was its array of new Jedi characters who had never appeared in any Star Wars story. Whether a main or supporting character, each new Jedi brought something unique to the show and helped viewers connect more with the Jedi Order. 21 total Jedi made their debut in The Clone Wars, some for a single appearance, while others returned for subsequent Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Related All 116 Jedi Who Appear In Star Wars Movies & TV Shows The Jedi Order had 10,000 knights protecting the galaxy at the height of their power, and the Star Wars movies and TV shows have featured 116 so far.

21 Ahsoka Tano

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars started in 2008 with a theatrically released movie that introduced Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Although the two didn’t get along at first, Ahsoka’s skill and determination gradually earned Anakin’s respect, and he realized that he had a lot to teach her. The two became an unstoppable team throughout the war, pushing each other to grow as Jedi and overcoming impossible odds. Sadly, their time as master and student came to an end when Ahsoka was framed for murder, leading to a falling out with the Jedi that caused her to leave the Order.

Ahsoka did reconcile with her master shortly before she led the Republic at Mandalore, but it would prove to be the last time she saw him as Anakin. She barely survived Order 66 and went into hiding, but an encounter with an Imperial Inquisitor convinced her to work with Bail Organa and the Rebel Alliance. Ahsoka became a prominent character on Star Wars Rebels, where she faced her old master, now Darth Vader, and received her own live-action spinoff, Ahsoka. She and Sabine Wren are currently trapped on the planet Peridea in another galaxy following Ahsoka season 1.

20 Nahdar Vebb

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 1, episode 5 “Rookies”

Nahdar Vebb was a Mon Calamari Jedi who appeared briefly in season 1, episode 5 “Rookies”, before making his proper debut in season 1, episode 10 “Lair of Grievous.” The Padawan learner of Jedi Master Kit Fisto, the war prevented Nadhar’s master from seeing his training through to the end. When they reunited during a mission at General Grievous’ lair, Kit discovered that Nahdar lacked restraint and had become too obsessed with power and revenge. This led to Nadhar facing Grievous alone, who pulled out a hidden blaster and killed the Jedi while their lightsabers were locked.

19 Ord Enisence

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 2, episode 1 “Holocron Heist”

Jedi Master Ord Enisence never made a living appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, only as a dead body in season 2, episode 1 “Holocron Hesit.” He was killed by bounty hunter Cade Bane so that his changeling partner, Cato Parasiitti, could assume his appearance and break into the Jedi Temple. With the help of Cato disguised as Ord Enisence, Bane successfully stole a holocron for Darth Sidious, one that could read a list of every Force-sensitive child in the galaxy. Thankfully, the Jedi retrieved the stolen holocron and rescued the kidnapped younglings.

18 Bolla Ropal

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 2, episode 1 “Holocron Heist”

Bolla Ropal was the Jedi charged with protecting a kyber crystal that contained the list of every potential Jedi youngling, which could only be read by a holocron. Bane kidnapped Ropal, stole the kyber crystal, and demanded that he use the Force to open the holocron. When Ropal refused, Bane had him tortured, but the Jedi Master died from the amount of electricity pumped into his body.

17 Tera Sinube

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 2, episode 9 “Grievous Intrigue”

Master Tera Sinube was an older Jedi when Ahsoka Tano met him in season 2, episode 11 “Lightsaber Lost”, and he had turned his focus to training younglings. Although Ahsoka was skeptical of his abilities, she was assured that Sinube was a skilled detective who could help her track down her stolen lightsaber. The two eventually located and confronted the thief, who Sinube defeated with a lightsaber he had secretly been carrying inside his cane. Sinube was killed sometime during or after Order 66, with his body preserved and displayed alongside other dead Jedi at Fortress Inquisitorius.

16 Halsey

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 2, episode 9 “Grievous Intrigue”

Jedi Master Halsey first appeared as a background character in season 2, episode 9 “Grievous Intrigue”, but made his proper debut in season 3, episode 13 “Monster.” He led the Republic forces on Devaron and was confronted by Count Dooku’s new apprentice, Savage Opress, who he engaged in single combat. Halsey was overwhelmed by Savage’s incredible skill and unbelievable strength, putting up a good fight but ultimately dying as his horrified Padawan watched.

15 Ima-Gun Di

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 3 “Supply Lines”

Jedi Master Ima-Gun Di led the Republic forces on Ryloth and fought alongside the Twi’lek freedom fighters. However, his troops were overrun as the Twi’lek people starved, causing their leader, Cham Syndylla, to lose faith in the Republic. Ima-Gun Di and the clones made one last stand that allowed the Twi’leks to escape as supplies from the Republic finally arrived, allowing the Jedi Master to die knowing they would survive.

14 Knox

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 13 “Monster”

Knox was a Jedi Padawan who first appeared alongside his master, Halsey, in season 3, episode 13 “Monster.” When Savage Opress arrived on Devaron, Knox wanted to fight alongside his master but was ordered to stay back. However, Master Halsey was brutally murdered by Savage, causing Knox to charge at him in anger. Savage responded with a powerful Force blast that sent Knox flying into the wall, killing him instantly.

13 Kalifa

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 21 “Padawan Lost”

When Ahsoka Tano was kidnapped by Trandoshans and hunted down for sport, she met a group of former Jedi younglings who had also been captured on a training mission. While Kalifa hesitated to take direct action that might get her friends killed, Ahsoka convinced them to fight for their freedom. However, Kalifa was killed by a sniper blast, but not before Ahsoka promised to make sure the others survived.

12 O-Mer

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 21 “Padawan Lost”

O-Mer was one of the Jedi younglings Ahsoka Tano met after being captured by Trandoshan hunters. Despite having long given up on escape, O-Mer was a calmer voice among the group, though he tended to agree with Jinx more than Ahsoka. However, Ahsoka helped O-Mer to believe in himself again, urging her to make a final stand against the Trandoshans, resulting in their freedom and return to the Jedi Order. It is currently unconfirmed whether O-Mer was killed during Order 66 or was among the Jedi survivors.

11 Jinx

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 3, episode 21 “Padawan Lost”

Jinx was the final Jedi youngling Ahsoka Tano met after being captured by Trandoshan hunters. While all three younglings had given up on escape, Jinx carried more anger than the others, making him more skeptical of Ahsoka’s plans. Even so, he pushed the others to attack the Trandoshans directly when Kalifa was killed, and he mastered the Jedi mind trick in the process. After returning to the Jedi Temple, it is unknown if Jinx was killed during Order 66 or managed to escape the purge.

10 Pong Krell

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 4, episode 7 “Darkness on Umbara”

While his strategies were effective, Krell developed a negative reputation among the clones for his unusually high casualties.

One of the most brutal Jedi generals during the Clone Wars, Master Pong Krell was a ruthless tactician and wielded two double-bladed lightsabers. While his strategies were effective, Krell developed a negative reputation among the clones for his unusually high casualties. This put him at odds with Captain Rex and the other clones during the campaign on Umbara, where they discovered that Master Krell had secretly joined Count Dooku after experiencing a vision of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. He was captured and later executed by Dogma, the clone soldier who had supported him the most.

9 Byph

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Byph was an Ithorian Jedi youngling who participated in the Gathering on Ilum alongside his fellow students, under the supervision of Ahsoka Tano and Jedi Master Yoda. The Gathering challenged each student to face their greatest flaws to find their kyber crystals, and Byph faced his fear and was able to build a lightsaber with his friends. When Ahsoka was captured by Hondo Ohnaka’s pirate band, Byph and the other younglings teamed up to rescue her. Byph was presumably killed alongside his friends during Order 66, although this is not confirmed.

8 Ganodi

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Ganodi was a Rodian Jedi youngling who attended the Gathering with her friends under Ahsoka Tano’s supervision. To find her kyber crystal, Ganodi had to overcome hopelessness, trusting in the Force to lead her where she needed to go. After constructing her lightsaber, she and the other younglings rescued Ahsoka Tano from pirates and even confronted General Grievous. Like her friends, Ganodi was likely killed during Order 66, but this is not confirmed.

7 Gungi

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Gungi was a Wookiee Jedi youngling who completed the Gathering and constructed a lightsaber with a wooden handle, unusual for most Jedi but appropriate for a native of Kashyyyk. Unlike his friends, Gungi survived Order 66 and went on the run, eventually meeting a group of clones called the Bad Batch who had defected from the newly formed Galactic Empire. Gungi returned to Kashyyyk alongside his new friends, working together to fight off Trandoshan hunters in league with the Empire.

6 Katooni

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Katooni was among the Jedi younglings who attended the Gathering and constructed a lightsaber under Ahsoka Tano’s supervision. She tended to be the voice of reason among the group, pointing out the flaws in their plan but taking initiative when the time came. Despite rescuing Ahsoka from Hondo Ohnaka, she earned the pirate’s respect when they teamed up against General Grievous. Katooni is confirmed to have been at the Jedi Temple during Order 66, implying she did not survive the purge.

5 Petro

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Petro was another Jedi youngling who attended the Gathering on Ilum under Ahsoka Tano’s supervision. Although highly self-centered, he overcame his flaw by choosing to help Katooni, even though it nearly cost him the time he needed to find his own kyber crystal. Petro proved to be a natural leader when the group had to rescue Ahsoka from pirates, improvising a plan as they made their way to the compound. Master Yoda’s vision in season 6 implies that Petro was killed during Order 66, although this is not fully confirmed.

4 Zatt

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 6 “The Gathering”

Zatt was a Nautolan Jedi youngling who attended the Gathering alongside his friends. Despite being a tech genius, Zatt was too reliant on scanners instead of trusting the Force, something he overcame to find his kyber crystal. His expertise proved invaluable during the youngling’s rescue of Ahsoka Tano and their escape from General Grievous. Although it is not confirmed, Zatt was most likely among the Jedi younglings killed during Order 66.

3 Tutso Mara

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 5, episode 18 “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much”

Tutso Mara was one of the many Jedi killed in a terrorist bombing of the Temple and was laid to rest in a traditional Jedi funeral. Barriss Offee told Ahsoka Tano that she had been close to Tutso Mara, who had shown her how to hold a lightsaber correctly. His death was made more tragic when it was revealed that Barriss had planned the bombing as an attack on the Jedi’s role in the Clone Wars. Tutso Mara later appeared in a short story called “A Jedi’s Duty” by Karen Strong, part of the anthology Stories of Jedi and Sith.

2 Tiplar

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 6, episode 1 “The Unknown”

Tiplar was a Mikkian Jedi Master and the twin sister of fellow Jedi Master Tiplee. She fought alongside her sister and Anakin Skywalker against Admiral Trench during the Battle of Ringo Vinda, where they nearly succeeded against the battle droids. However, clone trooper Tup’s inhibitor chip malfunctioned and caused him to execute Order 66 prematurely, shooting Tiplar in the head. This led to an investigation that nearly exposed Palpatine’s plan to eliminate the Jedi Order, but the Sith Lord eventually covered his tracks.