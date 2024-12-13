Tobey Maguire’s 10 Best Movies & TV Shows

Tobey Maguire‘s acting is so much more than just a certain wall-crawling superhero. Maguire has been acting professionally since 1989, with his career really taking off in the late ’90s. After a string of acclaimed supporting roles, Maguire broke out with 1998’s Pleasantville, and won viewers’ hearts with his distinctly dorky, often quiet presence on screen. However, what really launched Maguire to the top of the A-list was playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, a role he reprised in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

With his decades-spanning career, Maguire has acted in everything from comedies like Tropic Thunder to period pieces like Seabiscuit and has received critical acclaim for his acting. There is something indescribable about how Maguire uses his eyes onscreen, always providing viewers with a window into how his character is feeling. However, his career is not without its ebbs and flows, which is typical for many actors. Maguire has become memes and has also been nominated for a Golden Globe. But, no matter what Maguire stars in, he often gives a memorable performance.

10 Tropic Thunder (2008)

Maguire Plays Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire only has a cameo in Tropic Thunder, but is absolutely hilarious, and gets some of the film's biggest laughs with his brief performance.

Tobey Maguire only has a cameo in Tropic Thunder, but is absolutely hilarious, and gets some of the film’s biggest laughs with his brief performance. In the trailer for a fictional film called Satan’s Alley, Maguire plays opposite Robert Downey Jr. in what appears to be an illicit romance between two priests. Sadly, the audience doesn’t see much of Maguire and Downey Jr. on screen.

But Maguire whispering at the end of the trailer, “I’ve been a bad, bad, boy Father” lets the audience know exactly what kind of film Satan’s Alley would be, without even seeing it, and that’s the beauty of the fake trailers perfectly crafted for this film. Although Maguire’s part in Tropic Thunder is small, he proves that there are no small parts, just small actors. His performance was so beloved that even Kate Winslet complimented Maguire on his Tropic Thunder role.

9 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Maguire Plays Peter Parker/ Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home only sees Tobey Maguire in a cameo, but like with Tropic Thunder, it’s one where he steals the show. He is featured alongside the two other versions of Spider-Man seen in the universe, played by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Maguire’s presence in the film is a reminder to Marvel fans that the cinematic universe stretches back to a simpler time when superhero films weren’t commonplace in the cinema landscape.

Maguire manages to stand out among the other two versions of the hero, with his Spider-Man taking on a new role in No Way Home. He almost serves as a father figure to the other two Spideys in the film. Maguire’s presence is soft; he even tries to hype up Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker and helps him steer away from negative self-talk. The film is full of nostalgia, with Maguire’s version of Spider-Man providing a callback to Spider-Man fans of all ages.

8 The Ice Storm (1997)

Maguire Plays Paul Hood

The Ice Storm (1997)

Based on the novel by Rick Moody, The Ice Storm served as the launching pad for Maguire’s career. Directed by prolific filmmaker Ang Lee, Maguire plays Paul in an ensemble cast featuring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. The story follows two upper-middle-class families as they fall deeper into dysfunction around the Thanksgiving holiday. While many remember the “key party” storyline in The Ice Storm, the film is so much more, and provides a searing commentary on existentialism and suburban sexuality.

For his first major performance, Maguire does an excellent job portraying a lovesick teenager.

For his first major performance, Maguire does an excellent job portraying a lovesick teenager, as Paul has found himself head over heels for Libbets (Katie Holmes). But another man is in love with her, leaving Paul in the middle of a love triangle. Maguire uses the tension present in Paul’s situation to create a nuanced performance. At the end of the film, the audience can tell, just by the look on Maguire’s face, that he is heartbroken and that some illusion he believed about his family has been shattered. Again, Maguire makes Paul’s turmoil clear through his emotions and performance.

7 Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Maguire Plays Bobby Fischer

Pawn Sacrifice (2014)

Pawn Sacrifice delved into the complexities of professional chess before The Queen’s Gambit. The film centers around a young Bobby Fischer, played by Tobey Maguire, as he tries to beat Soviet chess grandmasters during the Cold War. Fischer soon finds himself at the center of a propaganda campaign pushing American superiority over Soviet rule.

The match between Maguire's Fischer and Liev Schiber's Boris Spassy is one of the film's highlights, thanks to Maguire's commitment to the role.

At its core, Pawn Sacrifice capitalizes on the intensity of chess and offers many high-impact scenes. Maguire shines as Bobby Fischer and matches the invigorating tone of the film. The actor does an excellent job showing the chess master’s descent into paranoia. His expressions are over the top and indicative of someone who is having a mental breakdown. The match between Maguire’s Fischer and Liev Schiber’s Boris Spassy is one of the film’s highlights, thanks to Maguire’s commitment to the role.

6 The Great Gatsby (2013)

Maguire Plays Nick Carraway

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Although The Great Gatsby is better remembered for Leonardo DiCaprio’s champagne-toasting depiction of the title character, Maguire gives an exceptional performance. He plays Gatsby’s curious neighbor Nick, who is just as interested in Gatsby’s extravagant life as the audience. The film is a bit decisive, holding only a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes and being met with mixed reviews. However, The Great Gatsby is also remembered for its breathtaking depiction of the roaring 1920s, and won two Oscars — for Best Costume and Best Production Design.

However, Maguire is the film’s every man, meant to contrast Gatsby’s larger-than-life persona, and the actor does well at crafting a likable character that audiences can latch on to. Also, his underacting in the role perfectly juxtaposes the stunning visuals and grand scenes typical of a Baz Luhrmann picture. Even if Maguire isn’t the star in this film, he still manages to shine as bright as the tinsel on Gatsby’s dance floor.

5 Seabiscuit (2003)

Maguire Plays Red Pollard

Seabiscuit (2003)

Seabiscuit is a seven-time Oscar-nominated film where Maguire plays a jockey who rides the titular horse. It’s full of heart and great performances from Maguire, Jeff Bridges, and Chris Cooper. Taking place during The Great Depression, the film never skips on emotional scenes. Maguire gives an emotionally nuanced performance as Red Pollard to boot.

The film's ending is a tear-jerker that re-enforces its message about beating the odds.

The bond between Maguire and Seabiscuit is what makes the film an emotional experience. The actor’s delicacy and care in handling the horse make it clear that Maguire is both a capable actor and that his character has a genuine connection with the racehorse. The film’s ending is a tear-jerker that re-enforces its message about beating the odds. Though Seabiscuit was nominated for the coveted Best Picture prize at the 2004 Academy Awards, it lost to The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

4 Brothers (2009)

Maguire Plays Sam Cahill

Brothers (2009)

Maguire’s performance in Brothers is one of his most critically acclaimed, and the actor received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Sam Cahill, a Marine suffering from extreme PTSD. Maguire’s nomination is well-deserved as every moment he’s on-screen, the audience believes his character is in pain. Even though his PTSD isn’t apparent until later in the film, Maguire conveys his suffering through his quiet, detached nature and soulful eyes.

The film also delves into veterans’ mental health and the perils that soldiers are left with for years after serving. On top of that, Maguire’s performance beautifully complements Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays Tommy, Sam’s drifter brother, who falls in love with Sam’s wife, Grace (Natalie Portman), after Sam is presumed dead. The two work off each other and channel their tension through their intense interactions. Brothers is an emotional experience driven by Maguire’s grounded performance.

3 The Cider House Rules (1999)

Maguire Plays Homer Wells

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Maguire plays the lead in the Oscar-nominated film The Cider House Rules. The film is notable for its depiction of abortion, and it is compelling to see how Maguire’s character, Homer, changes his views on the issue. Homer is a bright orphan who is taught how to perform the procedure by his mentor, Dr. Wilbur Larch (Michael Caine). Maguire represents Homer’s turmoil perfectly through both tender scenes of reflection and over-the-top scenes showing how torn up he is.

Michael Caine won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and

The Cider House Rules

also picked up the Best Adapted Screenplay statuette, won by John Irving, who wrote the source material.

Homer’s eventual change of heart is perfectly underscored by the bleak world presented in the film. The orphanage Homer grew up in and the apple cider farm he winds up at are both portrayed as uninviting and scary, perfectly encapsulating the intense themes in the film.

But the setting never overshadows the hero's journey.

But the setting never overshadows the hero’s journey. Homer remains at the center of the story because he must change his view on abortion when he is confronted with a forced pregnancy. Beyond abortion, The Cider House Rules offers commentary on not adoption and migrant workers that will leave viewers pondering these issues long after the credits role.

2 Pleasantville (1998)

Maguire Plays David/Bud Parker

Pleasantville (1998)

Beyond its cast of young A-list talent, Pleasantville is well remembered for its ingenious premise. Maguire plays the sweet and nerdy teenage David, who finds himself trapped in a 1950s television show with his much cooler tin sister, Jennifer, played by Reese Witherspoon. The fictional town of Pleasantville begins to turn to color as the characters influence the residents, and the film’s combination of black and white and color creates a unique viewing experience.

Maguire’s earnest performance as David also adds to Pleasantville‘s whimsy, making an impression on not only the fictional town but also the audience. By the end of the film, both David and the viewers learn that utopia doesn’t exist, and that he alone is responsible for creating the life he wants. Pleasantville is a striking film because of its unforgettable visuals and subversive themes.

1 Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2007)

Maguire Plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker

Spider-Man (2002)

Maguire’s most iconic role gives way to his best film series. If he’s remembered for anything, it will be for his depiction of Spider-Man in the original trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi. There’s even talk of Maguire wearing the spandex Spidey suit again in a potential Spider-Man 4. Maguire’s Peter Parker is a nerd who fails in many social situations. But once he becomes Spider-Man, he steps into his confidence and is even able to save New York from a fleet of the most memorable Spider-Man villains.

Maguire pioneered the cinematic Spider-Man audiences know today.

Maguire pioneered the cinematic Spider-Man audiences know today. His Peter Parker is the ultimate representation of a nobody becoming a superhero in a story that almost feels Cinderalla-inspired. Maguire’s Peter Parker who eventually wins the heart of not only Mary Jane but also the hearts of audience members. After all, with great power comes great responsibility, and Maguire, arguably, is responsible for making Spider-Man the beloved hero he is today.