Where Are The X-Men Cast Now, 24 Years Later?

Summary The original X-Men movie cast has stayed busy in the industry post-release, with Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine in 2024.

X-Men set the stage for Marvel’s success in film, exploring themes of prejudice, identity, and acceptance with a diverse mutant group.

Patrick Stewart returns to famous roles, including Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange, showcasing his enduring talent and versatility.

The cast of the original X-Men movie have continued to work prolifically since the Marvel movie’s release 24 years ago. Released in 2000, X-Men was a groundbreaking superhero movie that kickstarted Fox’s X-Men franchise and laid the groundwork for the modern era of comic book adaptations. Brimming with captivating characters, the cast played a vital role in bringing the franchise to life and have each continued to work extensively on stage and screen.

Directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men was one of the first major Marvel movies to successfully translate the complex world of comic book heroes to the big screen. The film introduced audiences to a diverse group of mutants and tackled themes of prejudice, identity, and acceptance. The movie’s success not only paved the way for numerous X-Men sequels and spin-offs but also helped establish Marvel as a powerhouse in the film industry, leading to the eventual rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

12 Hugh Jackman Played Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Reprised The Role In 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine in X-Men was so iconic that it catapulted him to stardom and solidified his place in pop culture. Jackman adeptly embodied the character’s brooding intensity and fierce loyalty, making Wolverine one of the most iconic characters in the franchise. His performance was so successful that he earned his own solo trilogy, the last of which was critically acclaimed as one of the best superhero films of all time.

Despite announcing his retirement from the role after Logan, Jackman surprised fans by reprising Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. The return is especially notable for giving Wolverine his first comic-accurate costume. Beyond his work as Wolverine, Jackman has continued to have a successful career. From 2021 to 2023, he starred in The Music Man on Broadway.

11 Patrick Stewart Played Professor Charles Xavier

Stewart Recently Returned To Another Famous Role

Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of Charles Xavier, the wise and compassionate leader of the X-Men, was a perfect fit for the veteran actor. Stewart brought gravitas and depth to the role, appearing in several films in the franchise, including the Wolverine movies and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Stewart, already a highly regarded and established actor before X-Men, continued to build on his impressive career.

In 2022, Stewart returned to his role as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, marking his transition to the MCU. From 2021 to 2023, Stewart also reprised one of his most iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. The series allowed Stewart to revisit his Star Trek roots while exploring new dimensions of the beloved character in a modern reboot. Stewart’s enduring presence in the entertainment industry is a testament to his incredible talent and versatility as an actor.

10 Ian McKellen Played Magneto

McKellen Is On Stage In London

As Magneto, the powerful and complex villain of the X-Men franchise, Ian McKellen delivered a performance that was both menacing and deeply sympathetic. McKellen’s portrayal of Magneto was grounded in the character’s traumatic past and his desire to protect mutantkind, even if it meant resorting to extreme measures. His dynamic with Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier was one of the highlights of the original trilogy and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

McKellen, one of the most respected actors in theatre and film, has remained highly active in his career since his time as Magneto. In 2024, McKellen is set to star as Falstaff in Player Kings, a play that combines Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts 1 and 2. This role is a continuation of McKellen’s deep connection to Shakespearean theater, a cornerstone of his illustrious career. In 2023, McKellen also starred in the British period thriller The Critic.

9 Famke Janssen Played Jean Grey

Janssen Remains A Prolific Film Actor

Famke Janssen’s portrayal of Jean Grey was a central part of the original X-Men trilogy. Her character’s transformation into the Dark Phoenix in X-Men: The Last Standwas a significant plotline, though it received mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. Janssen later reprised her role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, in a brief scene during the epilogue.

Since her time as Jean Grey, Janssen has remained a prolific actor, continuing to take on a variety of roles. In 2023, she appeared in four films, including Netflix’s psychological thriller Locked In, where she played a former television star with locked-in syndrome. Janssen also appeared in the dystopian action thriller Boy Kills World, alongside Bill Skarsgård. Janssen is starring in the sci-fi horror movie The Experiment, which entered production in 2024.

8 James Marsden Played Cyclops

Marsden Appears In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

James Marsden played Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, the field leader of the X-Men and Jean Grey’s love interest. Marsden’s portrayal of Cyclops was integral to the dynamics of the team, though his character often found himself in the shadow of Wolverine. Marsden appeared in the original X-Men trilogy and returned for a brief cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Since his time as Cyclops, Marsden has remained a busy actor. In 2024, he is appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, continuing his role as Tom Wachowski in the popular family franchise. Marsden also appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy Unfrosted. In 2023, Marsden was a main cast member in the innovative and well-received seriesJury Duty, where he played a fictionalized version of himself, blending reality TV with scripted comedy.

7 Halle Berry Played Storm

Berry Has Several Movie Credits For 2024

Halle Berry brought the character of Storm, the weather-controlling mutant, to life in the X-Men franchise. As one of the few prominent Black superheroes at the time, Berry’s portrayal of Storm was groundbreaking and an inspiration to many. She played Storm throughout the original trilogy and appeared memorably in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Berry has continued to build an impressive career post-X-Men. In 2024, she appeared in The Union, which sparked speculation she would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine after she shared a photo of her haircut that resembled Storm’s iconic look. Additionally, Berry starred in the survival horror movie Never Let Go, for which she also served as an executive producer. Berry made her directorial debut in 2020 with the sports drama Bruised, further expanding her talents in the film industry.

6 Anna Paquin Played Rogue

Paquin Is Appearing In A Bit Of Light With Ray Winstone

Anna Paquin played Rogue, a young mutant whose ability to absorb the powers and memories of others made her one of the most relatable and sympathetic characters in X-Men. Rogue served as the audience’s conduit into the world of mutants, as she navigated her own struggles while joining the X-Men team. Paquin’s performance was praised for its emotional depth, and she appeared throughout the original trilogy and in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Paquin has continued to have a successful career in film and television. She stars opposite Ray Winstone in 2024’s A Bit Of Light, for which she also served as a producer. In 2023, Paquin appeared in Netflix’s biographical drama True Spirit, which tells the inspiring story of a young sailor’s journey around the world.

5 Tyler Mane Played Sabretooth

Mane Reprised The Role In 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine

Tyler Mane brought the menacing Sabretooth to life in the first X-Men movie, playing the hulking, feral mutant with a deep-seated rivalry with Wolverine. Mane’s physical presence and background as a professional wrestler made him a perfect fit for the role, though Sabretooth’s character was later recast in subsequent films. After retiring from wrestling, Mane transitioned fully into acting.

Most notably, Mane reprised his role as Sabretooth in Deadpool & Wolverine. This return revisits the intense rivalry between Sabretooth and Wolverine in a thrilling, albeit brief, scene. Mane’s other credits include roles in horror films such as Halloween (2007) and its sequel, where he played the iconic Michael Myers.

4 Ray Park Pkayed Toad

Park Has Fewer Acting Credits In Recent Years

Ray Park, a martial artist and former stuntman, played Toad in X-Men, bringing his physical skills to the role of the agile and deadly mutant. Toad’s fight scenes, particularly with Storm, showcased Park’s talents, though the character had a relatively small role in the film. In recent years, Park has had fewer acting credits, but he remains a notable figure in the world of action and stunt work.

In 2021, Park appeared in City Limits, though the film did not receive widespread attention. Park was rumored to reprise his role as Toad in Deadpool & Wolverine, but this did not materialize. Similarly, there were rumors that he would return as Darth Maul, a character he famously portrayed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. However, this also did not come to fruition.

3 Rebecca Romjin-Stamos Played Mystique

Romijn-Stamos Stars In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos played Mystique, the shape-shifting mutant who served as a formidable and beguiling presence in the original X-Men trilogy. Romijn’s portrayal of Mystique became one of the most iconic images from the franchise, embodying both the beauty and danger of the character. Since her time as Mystique, Romijn has continued to work steadily in both film and television.

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos has voiced Lois Lane in several animated DC movies, bringing another famed comic book character to life. From 2022 onwards, Romijn has had a main role in Star Trek: Strange NewWorlds as Number One. Romijn’s work on Star Trek has been well-received, allowing her to explore new facets of her acting abilities while continuing to be a part of high-profile sci-fi projects.

2 Shawn Ashmore Played Iceman

Ashmore Is Voicing Video Games In 2024

Shawn Ashmore played Bobby Drake, also known as Iceman, in the original X-Men trilogy. Though his role in the first film was smaller, Iceman became a central character in the sequels, particularly in his relationship with Rogue and his growth as a mutant with cryokinetic abilities. Ashmore’s portrayal of Iceman made him a fan favorite, and he reprised his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In 2021, Shawn Ashmore appeared in the horror movie Aftermath, and he has also become a prominent voice actor in the world of video games. In 2023, Ashmore voiced a character in Alan Wake II, a highly anticipated sequel in the popular video game series. In 2024, he lends his voice to Sons of the Forest, further establishing his presence in the gaming industry.

1 Bruce Davison Played Senator Robert Kelly

Davison Continues To Work In Movies And TV

Bruce Davison played Senator Robert Kelly, an anti-mutant politician who is ultimately transformed into a mutant by Magneto’s device in the first X-Men movie. Davison’s character was central to the film’s exploration of prejudice and the fear of the unknown, themes that are prevalent throughout the X-Men franchise. Davison has continued to have a prolific career, with numerous credits in film and television.

In 2023, Bruce Davison starred in Condor’s Nest, a war-themed drama, and appeared in the horror movie Suitable Flesh, which is based on an H.P. Lovecraft story. Additionally, Davison had a recurring role in season 2 of Bosch: Legacy, a procedural crime drama that has received critical acclaim. While he has no credits listed for 2024, Davison’s consistent work in both genre films and television underscores the ongoing success that the X-Men cast have enjoyed since the seminal superhero movie.

