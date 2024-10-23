Will King Charles address slavery reparations in Samoa?

The upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa has sparked discussions about a sensitive topic: reparations for historical wrongs committed during the colonial era.

As King Charles III prepares to address Commonwealth countries, many are wondering if he will broach this important issue that has long been a source of tension between former colonial powers and their former colonies.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, known as CHOGM, brings together leaders from Commonwealth member nations to discuss pressing global issues. Among these, the call for reparations from Caribbean nations and other countries affected by the transatlantic slave trade has been getting louder and louder. The King’s approach to this sensitive matter could shape the future of the organization and its member states.

The Commonwealth evolved from the British Empire, transforming into a free association of sovereign states. It began in the mid-19th century when the U.K. started implementing ‘responsible government’ in various colonies. The Imperial Conference of 1926 declared these states as autonomous communities within the British Empire, equal in status and freely associated. The Statute of Westminster in 1931 formally allowed each dominion to control its domestic and foreign affairs.

The issue of reparations has gained momentum within the Commonwealth, particularly among Caribbean nations and other countries affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

People protest to demand an apology and slavery reparations during a visit to the former British colony by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, in Kingston, Jamaica on March 22, 2022 (AP Photo/Collin Reid)

The United Kingdom’s involvement in and benefits from slavery, particularly during the 17th to early 19th centuries, had significant economic, social, and political impacts.

The U.K. was a key player in the triangular trade, which included transporting enslaved Africans to the Americas. Many British merchants, plantation owners, and investors amassed substantial fortunes through slave-based economies. Profits from slavery helped finance the Industrial Revolution, providing capital for technological advancements and industrial expansion.

Slavery was integral to establishing and maintaining British colonies in the Caribbean and North America, expanding the empire’s global influence. The slave trade and plantation economies stimulated the growth of banking, insurance, and stock markets in London. Slave labour in the colonies provided cheap raw materials for British industries, particularly in textiles and sugar refining.

The wealth generated from slavery influenced British art, architecture, and cultural institutions, though often at a great human cost. It’s important to recognize the enormous human cost, involving the suffering and exploitation of millions of enslaved individuals that built Britain. The legacy of slavery continues to impact societies globally, including in the U.K., where it has led to ongoing discussions about racial inequality, reparations, and the need for a more comprehensive understanding of this history.

England / UK: ‘Slave Trade’, oil on canvas, George Morland (1763-1804), 1788 (Pictures From History / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The U.K. officially abolished the slave trade in 1807 and slavery itself in most of the British Empire by 1833, though the economic effects of the system persisted long after. It’s also important to note, in the context of reparations, that the United Kingdom only stopped paying reparations to slave owners in 2015 when the government paid off the final remaining debt to compensate slave owners.

In 1835, the U.K. government took out a £15 million loan to compensate slave owners for the abolition of slavery. The loan was one of the largest in history, representing 40 per cent of the Treasury’s annual income. The loan was repaid in 2015 when the government redeemed all remaining undated gilts to modernize its gilt portfolio. This meant that descendants of slaves who worked in the U.K. up to 2015 contributed to paying off the debt. The U.K. government did not pay anything to the enslaved people themselves for their time being kept as prisoners forced to work.

Canada’s ties to the slave trade

While Canada didn’t have large-scale plantation slavery, its economy benefited indirectly from the slave trade through trade connections with the Caribbean and participation in the broader British imperial economy.

The presence of enslaved people and the later arrival of free Black settlers contributed to the diverse cultural landscape of Canada. The history of slavery and its abolition played a role in shaping Canada’s identity as a destination for freedom seekers, exemplified by the Underground Railroad in the 19th century.

The legacy of slavery and racism continues to impact Black Canadians today, with ongoing efforts to address systemic inequalities and acknowledge this often-overlooked aspect of Canadian history. While the scale of slavery and direct involvement in the transatlantic slave trade was smaller in the British and French colonies of Canada compared to other parts of the Americas, it was nonetheless a significant part of colonial history. The economic, social, and cultural impacts of this involvement continue to shape Canadian society to this day.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has been at the forefront of the reparations movement, advocating for justice and compensation for the historical wrongs committed during the colonial era. The Caribbean Community has developed a 10-point reparation plan, which includes demands for debt cancellation. African nations, led by Ghana, are working to establish a common position on reparations. This has caused tension between former colonial powers and their former colonies, with the U.K. government resoundingly rejecting calls for reparations.

King Charles has expressed deep sorrow over slavery in a speech to Commonwealth leaders in 2022. He acknowledged that the roots of the organization lie in a painful period of history. However, these statements have not translated into concrete actions regarding reparations. The debate continues to evolve, with some Commonwealth countries pushing for more substantial recognition and compensation for historical wrongs committed during the colonial era.

Prince Charles, right, is welcomed Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye, right, at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana on Nov. 2, 2018 (AP Photo)

King Charles has conveyed profound sadness over the suffering caused by slavery, describing it as an “appalling atrocity” during a visit to Ghana in 2018. In a speech to Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda, he emphasized the need to “acknowledge our past,” including the “most painful period” of slavery.

However, these statements have been criticized for expressing only generalized sorrow without explicitly acknowledging the monarchy’s role in the transatlantic slave trade.

The King has signalled his support for research into the British monarchy’s historical links with slavery. Buckingham Palace has stated that His Majesty takes this issue “profoundly seriously” and is supporting a research project exploring the connections between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries. This project, led by historian Camilla de Koning, is due to be completed by 2026 and has caused tension between former colonial powers and their former colonies.

Prince Harry’s acknowledgement

The Royal Family’s connection to slavery and colonialism remains a sensitive and difficult issue. While Prince Harry has been more forthright in addressing it, the broader institution is still grappling with how to acknowledge and respond to this aspect of its history.

Prince Harry is the one royal who has addressed his family’s connection to slavery more explicitly. In Spare, he acknowledges that the monarchy rests upon wealth generated by “exploited workers and thuggery, annexation and enslaved people.” This statement is more direct than those made by other royals, who have expressed sadness about their links to the slave trade but stopped short of a formal apology or explicit acknowledgment of the monarchy’s role.

Harry’s approach differs from the more cautious stance taken by other royals. In addition to his statements in Spare, he has also addressed issues of unconscious bias within the Royal Family and discussed how his own understanding of racial issues evolved through his relationship with Meghan Markle. It’s worth noting that Harry’s more explicit acknowledgment of these historical issues has been met with mixed reactions. Some view it as an important step towards accountability, while others, particularly within the establishment, have criticized his approach.

‘I believe his sincerity’: royal commentator on the King

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew suggests the King would like to do and say more on this sensitive subject.

“I think the King would dearly love to go a lot further than he is able to do with a formal apology for his family’s involvement in slavery. He has, in the past, talked of the ‘appalling atrocity’ that ‘forever stains our history’ as well as saying he could not describe the ‘depth of my personal sorrow at the suffering’ of slavery,” McAndrew said to me. She added: “I believe his sincerity. He has also instructed a historian to go through the Royal Family’s archives researching their links to slavery. However – the British government will not allow the King to make a formal apology for fear of the price tag that would have to accompany it.”

As a constitutional monarch, King Charles faces constraints in what he can say publicly about reparations demands. While he may personally wish to address historical wrongs committed during the colonial era, he must balance his views with the U.K. government’s stance.

When he was prime minister, Rishi Sunak rejected calls for an apology and reparations, stating that “trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward.” This puts the King in a delicate position as he navigates the complex relationship between the monarchy, the government, and Commonwealth member nations.

King of Netherlands’ apology

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ apology for his country’s role in slavery has undoubtedly put pressure on the British monarchy to do the same. On July 1, 2023, he apologized for his country’s role in the slave trade. The apology was given on the 160th anniversary of the legal abolition of slavery in the Netherlands. The King asked for forgiveness for the “obvious lack of action against this crime against humanity” on behalf of his ancestors.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized for the royal house’s role in slavery and asked forgiveness in a speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery in Amsterdam, Netherlands on July 1, 2023 (AP Photo / Peter Dejong, Pool)

He also promised to examine his own family’s history of involvement in the slave trade, similar to what King Charles III of Britain has done. A survey found that six in 10 people in Britain believe the government, Royal Family, or firms that profited from exploitation should formally apologize to Caribbean nations and descendants of enslaved people.

CARICOM’s Reparations Commission (CRC) has developed a comprehensive 10-point reparations plan, which has gained significant attention from Commonwealth member nations. The plan encompasses a wide range of demands, including a formal apology from European governments, repatriation programs, and the establishment of cultural institutions. It also calls for assistance in addressing public health crises, eradicating illiteracy, and promoting psychological rehabilitation. The plan emphasizes the need for technology transfer and debt cancellation as crucial steps towards reparatory justice.

Caribbean nations argue that the legacy of slavery and colonialism continues to have a profound impact on their economies and societies. They assert that the transatlantic slave trade and subsequent colonial exploitation have resulted in persistent underdevelopment and social inequalities. The CRC maintains that European countries have a moral and legal obligation to address these historical injustices and contribute to the region’s development.

The push for reparations has the potential to reshape relations within the Commonwealth. As Caribbean nations seek support from other member states, including African countries, the issue has gained momentum on the international stage. The U.K. government’s response to these demands will be crucial in determining the future dynamics of the organisation.

What are the financial implications of an apology?

The economic implications of reparations demands are substantial. Some estimates suggest that the U.K. could owe up to £200 billion for slavery and £6.2 trillion in climate reparations by 2050. These figures highlight the potential financial burden on the U.K. government if reparations were to be implemented. However, the U.K. has consistently rejected calls for reparations, stating that it will not pay and does not want to discuss the issue at the Commonwealth summit.

The Commonwealth stands at a crossroads, grappling with its rich legacy and the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape. The organization’s relevance and effectiveness are being questioned, particularly in light of declining summit attendance by heads of government. The upcoming meeting in Samoa provides an opportunity for the Commonwealth to demonstrate its relevance to its members and address pressing issues such as climate change, youth unemployment, and the legacies of colonialism and slavery.

The election of the next Commonwealth Secretary-General at the heads of government meeting in Samoa will have a profound impact on how these challenges are addressed. All three candidates for the position have expressed support for reparations, signalling a potential shift in the organization’s approach to this contentious issue. The Commonwealth’s ability to facilitate frank conversations about difficult issues may prove crucial in navigating the complex relationships between member nations and shaping the future of the organization.

King Charles faces a delicate balancing act between personal views and government policy as he prepares to address Commonwealth countries. The way he handles this contentious topic could shape the future of the organization and its member states.

The push for reparations has the potential to reshape relations within the Commonwealth, presenting both diplomatic challenges and economic considerations for the U.K.

As the organization faces a pivotal moment, grappling with its rich legacy and the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape, its ability to facilitate frank conversations about difficult issues may prove crucial. The Commonwealth’s response to these demands will be key in determining its relevance and effectiveness in the years to come.