Yeah, Baby! The 25 Most Hilarious Austin Powers Movie Quotes

Austin Powers enthusiastically utters this catchphrase many times, expressing intense positive emotion, and it has become a pop culture phenomenon.

Throw Me A Frickin' Bone Here.

Dr. Evil uses this quote to express frustration, emphasizing his simple request for sharks with laser beams on their heads, making it one of his best sayings.

Oh, Behave!

Austin Powers uses this quote to embody his promiscuous and fun-loving nature, expressing both surprise and readiness to mingle after discovering his beloved Vanessa was a fembot.

Like almost every Mike Myers movie, the entire trilogy of Austin Powers is full of hilarious quotes. Many of these sayings have since become pop-culture catchphrases, repeated over and over, and anyone who enthusiastically exclaims “Yeah, baby!” is quoting Mike Myers’s iconic time-traveling British spy, along with other popular lines like “one million dollars” (pinky finger held to the corner of the mouth). But these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to pulling the best sayings from the Austin Powers franchise, and the overall series is highly quotable.

Lusting for life and love and always up for a good time, the highly sought-after International Man of Mystery is initially called upon after being cryogenically frozen for 30 years. Powers and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Myers), deliver the absolute best one-liners and witty retorts across the three films. However, throughout the movies, there are plenty of great Austin Powers quotes from other characters, some minor and some recurring. In fact, it’s hard to pick just one since there are so many great lines, comments, and retorts.

25 “Smashing, Groovy, Yay, Capitalism!”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers is a man displaced in time. Frozen in the 1960s, he’s thawed out in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in the 1990s to save the world from Dr. Evil once again. However, the world has changed a lot in 30 years, and Austin’s jump forward by a few decades is utilized incredibly well as far as memorable jokes in the script are concerned.

One of the best Austin Powers quotes that stems directly from his time traveling antics comes early on in Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery. Basil, Austin’s handler, delightedly tells the unfrozen super-spy that the Cold War with the Soviet Union is finished. Austin initially is delighted but not because of decline of the Communist USSR:

“Finally those capitalist pigs will pay for their crimes, eh? Eh, comrades? Eh?”

Once Austin is informed that, in fact, the West “won” the Cold War, he quickly changes tact with “yay, Capitalism”, although it’s clear he’s far from enthused about which ideology ultimately won out. While this particular joke doesn’t go as far as establishing Austin Powers as a Soviet double-agent, it is still hilarious to think that he was hoping for the USSR’s ideology to win out.

24 “There Are Two Things I Can’t Stand In The World: People Who Are Intolerant Of Other People’s Cultures, And The Dutch.”

Nigel Powers – Austin Powers in Goldmember

There are many memorable quotes from all three entries in the Austin Powers trilogy, and not all of them come from Mike Myers’ titular super-spy (or the many, many other characters he plays). One of the funniest characters introduced in the third movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember, was Austin’s father, Nigel Powers, played by Michael Caine.

Nigel Powers had some incredibly hilarious lines throughout Austin Powers. What’s more, unlike Austin or the likes of Dr. Evil, many of them didn’t rely on catchphrases. One of the earliest memorable Nigel Powers quotes comes when he and Austin are face-to-face with Goldmember for the first time. Nigel comes out with this quip about the two things he hates the most — the culturally intolerant, and the Dutch. While this joke could be seen as a little problematic, it’s nevertheless absolutely hilarious, especially since Nigel doesn’t realize his own hypocrisy (and Austin, as evidenced by an awkward sideways look, clearly does).

23 “I Open-Mouth Kissed A Horse Once.”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers in Goldmember

Another one of the best Austin Powers quotes from Goldmember comes when Austin and his partner-in-sleuthing Foxy Cleopatra (played by Beyonce) are investigating one of Dr. Evil’s associates, the Japanese technology magnate Mr. Roboto. When alone, Austin informs Foxy that he believes Robot hasn’t been entirely honest with them. Foxy has already cottoned on to this, and so responds to Austin with a slightly sarcastic “tell me something I don’t know.”

Never a franchise to miss an opportunity for a bombastic and unexpected punchline, Austin takes Foxy’s statement literally. He quickly informs her “I open-mouth kissed a horse once”. He then justifies this admission to Foxy by following it up with “that’s something you don’t know”. It’s an incredibly silly joke, though it’s also one that sums up the humor of the Austin Powers franchise perfectly.

22 “Name? Austin Danger Powers. Sex? Yes, please!”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

1997’s Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery did a fantastic job of establishing Austin Powers as a character. From the moment he’s introduced, audiences have no confusion over what the character stands for and what to expect from him. His unique brand of slightly-awkward and incredibly sexualized humor is apparent in almost every line, and one of the funniest from early on in the first Austin Powers film comes when he’s filling in his post-unfreezing paperwork.

Firstly, he discloses that his middle name is literally Danger. While this is humorous in a way, it becomes hilarious given that Austin Powers is a slightly-awkward man with a1960s dress sense, a haircut to match, thick glasses, and buck teeth. However, the full quote is made one of the most memorable throughout Austin Powers when he responds to the questionnaire section on his sex (meaning whether he’s biologically male or female), with “yes please!”.

This is a somewhat simple joke on the surface, but the way Austin delivers the line and how well it fits into his wider character make it one of the funniest in the franchise.

21 “Ladies And Gentlemen, Welcome To My Submarine Lair. It’s Long, Hard, And Full Of Seamen!”

Dr. Evil – Austin Powers in Goldmember

The debate over which is the funniest Austin Powers character out of Austin himself or his nemesis, Dr. Evil (also played by Myers) is one that will likely rage on until the end of time among fans of the trilogy. Dr. Evil has many memorable quotes throughout every movie in the trilogy, but one of his funniest definitely comes in Goldmember. Dr. Evil makes a joke about his submarine being “long, hard, and full of Seamen”.

It’s the kind of sexual wordplay his rival, Austin Powers, would usually come out with. However, while Austin invariably gets a laugh from those around him, Dr. Evil doesn’t get a positive response. This is also memorable because it’s one of the few times that Dr. Evil is actively trying to be funny.

He tells the kind of innuendo-based joke usually reserved for Austin Powers when viewers first get a glimpse of his evil submarine lair in Goldmember. However, as mildly amusing as the joke itself is, it’s hilarious in the context of Austin Powers because of the lack of reaction from Evil’s subordinates, which prompts him to follow up with “hmm… tough sub.”

20 “Shagadelic, Baby!”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

While this Austin Powers quote originated in the first movie — Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery — Austin Powers repeated it many times in all three. It is one of his many catchphrases, after all. Used to express intense, positive emotion about something, he uttered these words often in a very enthusiastic tone. Whether it was a party, a fun situation, or meeting beautiful women, the Mike Myers character loved to say this phrase. “Shagadelic baby” has become a pop culture phenomenon of sorts, with people continuing to use it to this day — albeit ironically — to express joy.

Puns based on the word “Shag” have also been prevalent throughout the Austin Powers franchise, further ensuring the quote is synonymous with the comedy spy. For example, in Austin Powers in Goldmember, the faux Spielberg-directed in-universe Austin Powers movie starring Tom Cruise as Austin sees Cruise driving a Jaguar with “Shaguar” as the license plate.

19 “Throw Me A Frickin’ Bone Here.”

Dr. Evil – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Dr. Evil often loved to use the word “frickin’” to express his frustration, which was his way of swearing without actually swearing. Given how evil Dr. Evil is, hearing him use the word “frick” in any context rather than its more infamous — and much more offensive — cousin (another four-letter word beginning with F that would have instantly upped the age rating of the Austin Powers movies had it been included), is absolutely hilarious.

How he chooses to express his annoyance and disappointment remains one of Dr. Evil's best sayings from

Austin Powers

.

In one of his best Austin Powers quotes, Dr. Evil was particularly upset that his team thought it was impossible to deliver on his demand to acquire sharks with laser beams on their heads to take down enemies. In Dr. Evil’s mind, this was a simple request that his underlings should have had no problem handling, and how he chooses to express his annoyance and disappointment remains one of Dr. Evil’s best sayings from Austin Powers.

18 “Oh, Behave!”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

This Austin Powers quote starts off with the spy lamenting that his beloved Vanessa was a robot— or, as Austin refers, to her, a “fembot” — all along, and it perfectly personifies Austin Powers’ mentality. He says, “I can’t believe Vanessa, my bride, my one true love, the woman who taught me the beauty of monogamy, was a fembot all along. Wait a tick, that means I’m single again! Oh, behave!”

While he would easily fall in love with a particular woman in every movie, Austin Powers was also notoriously promiscuous. He was initially taken aback and upset that he had been tricked, but he was quickly ready to mingle once again. There was a throwback to this particular moment in Austin Powers in Goldmember too. In the 3rd movie, Austin Powers enters a dance-off with Britney Spears, only to quickly discover that the pop sensation is also a “fembot”.

17 “You’re Not Missing Anything, Believe Me.”

Felicity Shagwell – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

This Austin Powers quote was Felicity’s funny way of explaining what Austin missed while being literally frozen in time, skipping over several decades. “The ’70s and the ’80s? You’re not missing anything, believe me. I’ve looked into it. There’s a gas shortage and A Flock of Seagulls. That’s about it.” Heather Graham’s Felicity references an entire two decades, boiling them down to a single economic issue and a band.

It's an especially hilarious moment in the second

Austin Powers

movie too as, of course, the 1970s and 1980s were incredibly relevant cultural decades.

Of course, Austin missed much more than that, but she wanted to make him feel better. It’s an especially hilarious moment in the second Austin Powers movie too as, of course, the 1970s and 1980s were incredibly relevant cultural decades. It also feeds into Austin’s — and the wider franchises’s — continued homage to the 1960s, both the culture of the decade and the spy movies that dominated theaters during it.

16 “So, Shall We Shag Now, Or Shall We Shag Later?”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

When it comes to Austin Powers, getting intimate with a woman was always on his mind, to the point of obsession. Any time he met a beautiful woman, he instantly intimated that she would want to sleep with him. In his eyes, no woman could resist his charms — he was hilariously often right. Part of what made the movies so funny was Austin’s James Bond-like charm with women despite being an awkward, gangly, and decidedly unattractive man.

This Austin Powers quote is one of the most obvious times that the franchise riffs on James Bond, too. The earlier 007 movies are, by todays standards, notorious for their cheesy dialogue — especially when it comes to Bond’s chat-up lines. While Austin, a parody of James Bond, didn’t fit the conventional handsome mold, he had loads of confidence and charm and women fell for it every time.

15 “I Love Gold.”

Goldmember – Austin Powers In Goldmember

The Mike Myers Austin Powers character Goldmember, real name Johan van der Smut, is memorable not so much because of his lines in the script but because of their delivery. He emphasized “goooold” in a way that made the character an instant source of some of the best Austin Powers quotes. There are many Austin Powers characters who wouldn’t be anywhere near as funny were it not for Myers in the role, but perhaps none better exemplify this than Goldmember.

The Mike Myers Austin Powers character Goldmember, real name Johan van der Smut, is memorable not so much because of his lines in the script but because of their delivery.

A villain in the movie, Goldmember was yet another character who was played by Mike Myers in costume and with a funny accent. Goldmember made it very clear that what he sought was gold and lots of it. He didn’t just like it, he loved it, and the villain would do whatever was necessary to get his hands on the valuable treasure.

14 “Are Those Frickin’ Sharks With Frickin’ Laser Beams Attached To Their Heads?”

Dr. Evil – Austin Powers In Goldmember

This Austin Powers quote isn’t just funny because of the concept or Mike Myers delivery — although both certainly add to the humor — but also because it’s a callback to an earlier moment in the franchise. At least one of Dr. Evil’s best Austin Powers quotes came true. In the first Austin Power movie, he asked for sharks with laser beams attached to their heads. Unfortunately, all his group could afford was killer sea bass.

It wasn’t until Goldmember that his request came to fruition thanks to his son, Scott, and it was an opportunity for Scott to show his worth. But although he was initially grateful, Dr. Evil shifted his attention elsewhere. This quote also has a few additional layers to it, as the fact it’s Scott of all people who finally manages to get laser-beam equipped sharks is a hilarious turn of events. What’s more, the deadly sea creatures are a clear jab at some of the villainous schemes of earlier James Bond villains and their outlandish contraptions.

13 “What We Swingers Were Going Against Were Uptight Squares.”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

The Austin Powers trilogy had some poignant moments that clicked with viewers. One of these was Austin Powers’ quote to Dr. Evil in the first film, when he admitted that the sexual revolution was perhaps not the most well-thought-out social movement. However, Austin Powers countered it with a statement about freedom. “We were innocent, man. If we had known the consequences of our sexual liberation, we would’ve done things much differently.”

While this line in

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

is a nod to the 1960s on the surface, it also hides a deeper moral message

While this line in Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery is a nod to the 1960s on the surface, it also hides a deeper moral message, and was as important to say in the 1990s as it is today. There’s a deeper meaning to his point — the revolution was about people taking control of their lives and enjoying the freedom to be happy and express themselves.

12 “Mama Cass Deceased, Ham Sandwich.”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Another classic Austin Powers quote that plays on the fact Austin was frozen in time and is chronologically displaced by several decades came in International Man of Mystery, right after Vanessa scolded him. Walking the Las Vegas Strip, Austin realized he was an anachronism — a man with different values stuck in a much different time. While alone, he tries to cram several decades of history into one night.

This is when he looks up musicians of the late-1960s who are no longer with us, like Jimi Hendrix. “Jimi Hendrix deceased, drugs. Janis Joplin deceased, alcohol. Mama Cass deceased, ham sandwich.” Of course, the rumor that Mama Cass died after choking on a ham sandwich came up. The great singer actually died in 1974 of a heart attack. This moment has become even funnier in recent decades thanks to Captain America and his infamous notebook in the Avengers movies.

11 “You Don’t Even Have A Name Tag. You’ve Got No Chance.”

Nigel Powers – Austin Powers In Goldmember

Austin Powers gets his skills as an International Man of Mystery from his super-spy father, Nigel Powers. Michael Caine was the perfect choice to play the senior Powers in Goldmember. Not only for his suave ways with women, but also for his fighting skills. Not many spies can defeat a cadre of evil henchmen on a submarine with a single judo chop. Then, when only one man is left, he’s defeated by Nigel asking him to fall down — which he does.

Made all the funnier by the fact that Caine literally shouts "judo chop" as he takes each of them down.

This Austin Powers quote from Michael Caine shows why the older Powers remained an Officer of the Queen for so long. However, it’s also yet another hilarious nod to the spy movies the franchise is a parody of, especially James Bond. Bond (and many other movie spies) take down dozens of unnamed henchmen on their way to confronting the main antagonists. This makes Nigel Powers cutting straight to the chase, and the henchmen not disagreeing, especially funny — made all the funnier by the fact that Caine literally shouts “judo chop” as he takes each of them down.

10 “I Like To Give My Undercarriage A Bit Of A ‘How’s-Your-Father.’”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers quotes don’t usually mince words. He believes every woman he lusts after is lusting after him as well, and he’s often right. That’s what makes it all the more hilarious when every overtly direct, suggestive thing he says is eaten up like candy by absolutely beautiful women:

”

How do you like to do it? Do you like to wash up first? “Top and tails? A whore’s bath? Personally, before I’m on the job, I like to give my undercarriage a bit of a ‘how’s-your-father.’

”

The Austin Powers movies are meant as parodies of 1960s spy films, but even Bond couldn’t have been able to pull such a quote off. This is also a moment that draws its humor from Austin Powers’s unashamed Britishness. “How’s your father” is commonly understood in the UK to be a somewhat antiquated slang phrase for intercourse. It may just come off as a nonsense phrase to unaquainted audiences unfamiliar with the dialect, but the accuracy definitely means it packs an extra level of hilarity.

9 “You Might Be A Cunning Linguist, But I’m A Master Debater.”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers In Goldmember

Austin Powers can turn even the most mundane topic or conversation into a sexual innuendo. Risque puns are a common feature of all three Austin Powers movies, and they’re both hilarious in their own right and yet another nod to some of the cheesier dialogue of the early James Bond films. Among the best of these puns comes in Austin Powers in Goldmember.

In this quote, delivered to Beyonce's character Foxy Cleopatra, Powers cleverly sexualizes a conversation about language.

When filling out a form and the person asks him for his sex, his gleeful response is “Yes, please!” In this quote, delivered to Beyonce’s character Foxy Cleopatra, Powers cleverly sexualizes a conversation about language. When she reveals that she can speak Japanese, in an effort to add some humor to the conversation, and potentially fuel Austin’s ego knowing that this woman is clearly much smarter than him, he uses this line to insert sexual innuendo into the chat.

8 “No, This Is Me In A Nutshell: HELP! I’m In A Nutshell!”

Austin Powers – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Unlike many of the best Austin Powers quotes, this one relies a little on a visual gag. During pillow talk, Powers takes Vanessa’s (Elizabeth Hurley) comment that he’s described himself in a nutshell, acting out what he would actually look like if he were stuck in a nutshell. It’s the kind of goofy sense of humor that draws so many women to his character in the movies.

With his hands and legs in the air, he mimes as though he is stuck in the shell of a giant nut and can’t get out, leaving Vanessa in stitches. It’s a moment of Austin being unashamedly goofy, but there’s also something quite tender about it too, as it’s one of the few jokes he makes that isn’t laced with some kind of sexual undertone. This is perhaps made all the funnier by the fact that it would be very easy for him to turn a word like “nutshell” into some kind of risque humor.

7 “You’re The Diet Coke Of Evil. Just One Calorie. Not Evil Enough.”

Dr. Evil – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Mike Myers villain, Dr. Evil, is responsible for just as many hilarious moments in the Austin Powers franchise as the titular spy. A great many of these come from his relationship with his son Scott. Dr. Evil is immensely disappointed that his son Scott is a seemingly normal young man with a good head on his shoulders and no desire to be evil like his father.

It's an interesting look at the father-son dynamic and is equivalent to a father telling his son he isn't good enough

Here, he lays out his disappointment by comparing his son to a calorie-free Diet Coke. In other words, Scott Evil (Seth Green) is devoid of all the good stuff (which is, in reality, the stuff that’s bad for you). It’s an interesting look at the father-son dynamic and is equivalent to a father telling his son he isn’t good enough, even if, by Dr. Evil’s standards, Scott needs to be villainous and mean in order to win approval.

6 “They ARE After My Lucky Charms!”

Paddy O’Brien – Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Poor Paddy O’Brien just can’t catch a break. As Dr. Evil’s henchman, he has a signature move: every time he makes a kill, he places a charm from his charm bracelet onto the dead body. However, when he tells people that Scotland Yard are “always after my lucky charms” in a voice that’s a dead ringer to that of the leprechaun from the Lucky Charms commercials, he can’t quite understand why people find it so funny.

While it’s memorable, there are several moments in Austin Powers that perhaps haven’t aged well due to how much they rely on outdated charicatures of different cultures, and this line from Paddy O’Brien, the Irish henchman, is perhaps one of them. The scene makes an obvious stereotype of the Irish and the Lucky Charms cereal, but it’s so absurd that it is not to be taken seriously.