10 Best Detective TV Shows Based On Crime Books, From Sherlock To The Lincoln Lawyer

Summary

Adapted from books, popular detective shows like

Bones

and

Sherlock

maintained audience interest with gripping storylines.

Adapted from books, popular detective shows like Bones and Sherlock maintained audience interest with gripping storylines. Characters like Temperance Brennan and Sherlock Holmes made successful transitions from novels to the TV screen.

Some of the very best detective TV shows to have ever graced the TV screen were adapted from crime books. Detective TV shows have kept audiences entertained for decades, with many finding it easy to engage with its characters and puzzling investigations that spanned across episodes or even entire seasons. However, only some detective TV shows followed the same format. Many saw a singular main character, whereas some shows introduced some of the best detective duos on TV.

Detective characters have come in all shapes and sizes, but only a few in recent years fit the mold of a grumpy police officer hellbent on justice. Therefore, several TV shows opted to adapt a crime novel instead. Hollywood also followed this path, creating some of the best crime movies based on books. However, plenty of amazing detectives have made the jump from the page to the screen other than Sherlock Holmes.

10 Bones (2005-2017)

Based On A Series Of Novels By Kathy Reichs

During its run from 2005 to 2017, Bones aired an incredible 246 episodes across 12 seasons. Bones was one of the best crime procedural TV shows ever. The show followed FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth and forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan. Together, the pair worked to solve all manner of unusual and suspenseful cases in the best episodes of Bones, despite their wildly different personalities. Bones was graphic at times and had comical, dark undertones, but that added to the overall grittiness of the show, so it was no surprise that it was so successful.

Kathy Reichs’ series of novels loosely inspired Bones. Reichs, like the titular character, was a forensic anthropologist, so she used her experiences to create the character Temperance “Tempe” Brennan. Throughout her career, Reichs published several books about the character, the first being Déjà Dead in 1997. Reichs’ Déjà Dead was a huge success and was awarded the Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Novel. Reichs went on to write a total of 23 books in this series, which gave Bones an incredible amount of source material from which to draw.

9 Sherlock (2010-2017)

Based On The Sherlock Holmes Series By Arthur Conan Doyle

BBC’s Sherlock was a groundbreaking adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary character. Sherlock introduced the most tense and unhinged interpretation of Moriarty, and he and the titular character quickly became one of the best hero and villain duos on TV. Even though the show only aired three episodes in its initial season, audiences were hooked, and the demand for Sherlock soared rapidly. The show went on to air four more installments before coming to an end in 2017, and while there were hopes for it to return, it eventually seemed that Sherlock might never be revived.

Doyle first created the detective in 1887, and over the years, Sherlock Holmes became one of the most revived characters in film and TV history. Sherlock Holmes initially appeared in A Study in Scarlet, and overall, he was the star of four novels and 56 short stories published in various literary magazines. Many of Doyle’s stories were also used in Sherlock, although with notable differences. The most prominent example of this was the episode “The Reichenbach Fall,” which was based on The Final Problem, in which only Moriarty died, rather than both he and Sherlock Holmes.

8 Longmire (2012-2017)

Based On The Walt Longmire Mysteries Series By Craig Johnson

Neo-Western crime drama Longmire began in 2012 and followed Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire through his battle with grief over his late wife, all the while trying to maintain his focus on solving crimes. Unlike other detective TV shows, Longmire delved into the lives of its characters as equally as its story of the week. With each episode, Longmire not only tackled a gruesome crime but also delved into modern Native American life and the complications of politics. The show was canceled after season 3, but due to its sheer popularity, Longmire returned for seasons 4, 5, and 6 on Netflix.

All six seasons of Longmire were inspired by Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mysteries series, which began with the 2004 novel The Cold Dish. As of 2021, Johnson has authored a brilliant 23 stories about Sheriff Walt Longmire. Both Johnson’s writing and Longmire were hugely popular, to the point that a festival was created in Wyoming to celebrate the works. The town of Buffalo first hosted the event Longmire Days in 2012, and over the years, even the author and the show’s cast have attended.

7 Dexter (2006-2013)

Based On Darkly Dreaming Dexter By Jeff Lindsay

While not a typical detective TV show, Dexter was considered as such because of its nerve-wracking storylines and mysteries that surrounded the titular character. Morgan’s role as a forensic expert for Miami Metro Police hid his double life as a vicious killer, but he also took on the responsibility of being a detective when he needed to, such as in the search for Dexter’s Trinity Killer. Although Morgan didn’t fit the archetype in comparison to many of the best TV show detectives, the enigmatic plotlines Dexter excused the fact that its lead character was both the hero and villain.

The original concept for Dexter came from the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay, released in 2004. However, the events of the book only covered Dexter season 1. Dexter ended with season 8 in 2013, returned with Dexter: New Blood in 2020, and in 2024, Dexter: Resurrection was announced. Each of the show’s seasons after the first borrowed loose concepts and characters from Lindsay’s further seven novels in the series, but its stories were generally brand-new. Due to the success of Dexter, Lindsay also wrote two comics for the franchise: Dexter: A Graphic Novel and Dexter Down Under.

6 The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-Present)

Based On The Lincoln Lawyer Series By Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer was another TV show whose main character wasn’t directly a detective but found himself becoming one anyway. Defense attorney Mickey Haller’s journey was an unusual one. Haller took on a wild, high-profile murder case with every episode, but at no point did he let his unorthodox methods of conducting his business out of the back of his car stop him from doing his job. The show stood out because of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s charismatic performance as Haller, so much so that The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 was commissioned just days after season 2 finished.

The Lincoln Lawyer was based on the novel series of the same name by Michael Connelly. Interestingly, season 1 was actually based on the second book of the series, The Brass Verdict, and season 2 was based on the fourth, The Fifth Witness. Connelly was already a huge name in detective books and TV shows when The Lincoln Lawyer began because of his success with Bosch, and, in fact, it was later revealed that the two characters were half-brothers.

5 Bosch & Bosch: Legacy (2014-Present))

Based On The Harry Bosch Series From Michael Connelly’s Novels

Another massively successful TV show that spanned from Michael Connelly’s writing was Bosch. LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, portrayed by the talented Titus Welliver, was a war veteran and determined solver of crimes who appeared in both the main show and its spinoff, Bosh: Legacy. Despite his occasionally difficult demeanor, Bosch was dedicated to the force, but like many TV detectives, his personal life created conflict. However, his multi-season arc battle with serial killer Raynard Waits kept things interesting throughout.

What was so great about all nine seasons of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, however, was that its stories were taken from so many of Connelly’s books. For example, Bosch season 1 used details from novels three, eight, and 12 of the Harry Bosch series: The Concrete Blonde, City of Bones, and Echo Park, respectively. By not following the original order of Connelly’s stories, Bosch kept audiences on their toes, and it was difficult to know exactly what plot details would remain the same and which would change or happen at another point.

4 Rizzoli & Isles (2010-2016)

Based On The Rizzoli & Isles By Tess Gerritsen

Like many crime drama TV shows, Rizzoli & Isles used the trope of a police detective and medical examiner working together, although with the refreshing twist of both main characters being female. With two women leading the show, Rizzoli & Isles was praised for the differences in its titular characters. It wasn’t unusual to see this kind of structure, but the fact that the pair were from different cultural backgrounds added a fascinating extra layer to the tension between them. Angie Harmon as Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as Isles were applauded for their chemistry together, a significant factor in the show’s success.

However, the reason why Rizzoli & Isles’ characterization was so strong was because of author Tess Gerritsen, whose novel series of the same name was the basis for the show. Gerritsen initially started her writing career with medical and crime thriller books. Her 2001 release, The Surgeon, first introduced Jane Rizzoli and Maura Isles, and it eventually spawned a further 12 stories in the series. The most recent was Listen to Me, published in 2022.

3 Midsomer Murders (1997-Present)

Based On The Chief Inspector Barnaby Series By Caroline Graham

When it started broadcasting in 1997, Midsomer Murders was a staple in British culture and quickly gained popularity worldwide through streaming services such as Netflix and Britbox. From its beginning until 2011, the show was led by Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby. After actor John Nettles stepped away, Midsomer Murders received its new main character, Neil Dudgeon’s John Barnaby, who was Tom’s cousin. While the small yet deadly fictional county of Midsomer never seemed to have a lack of crime, the show’s format, which made the Barnabys the saviors of the community, never got boring.

Many of Midsomer Murders’ best episodes came from the Chief Inspector Barnaby book series by author Caroline Graham. The seven novels, the first being The Killings at Badger’s Drift in 1987, helped set up the basic premise of Midsomer Murders. However, due to the impressive number of episodes of the show, Midsomer Murders eventually had to divert away from its source.

and create new storylines. But, because of the success of the show, Graham went on to write two more Chief Inspector Barnaby stories: A Place of Safety in 1999 and A Ghost in the Machine in 2004.

2 Grace (2021-Present)

Based On The Grace Series By Peter James

Grace stars the immensely gifted John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the English city of Brighton. Simm was praised for the depth and nuance he brought to his character, especially in moments when the detective struggled with his personal life, which often conflicted with whatever complex investigation he was involved in. Alongside Grace’s story of the week, the gritty drama also had a subplot that focused on the disappearance of Roy’s wife, which broke up the typical formula of a crime TV show.

Grace came from a series of novels by Peter James. As a native of Brighton, James was praised for his attention to detail in the setting locations used in his work, something the Grace TV show was also noted for. Each segment of the show covered the events of more than one James novel. For example, season 1, which consisted of only one episode, was based on the novels Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead. With an incredible 21 Grace books for inspiration, it made sense that seasons 4 and 5 were commissioned after the release of season 3.

1 Poirot (1989-2013)

Based On Agatha Christie’s Novel Series

Poirot, also known as Agatha Christie’s Poirot, ran for an amazing 24 years. The titular character was already an icon when the show began in 1989, which brought to life one of Agatha Christie’s defining figures. What was so impressive about the show, however, was that each of the best episodes of Poirot was adapted from a novel or short story of Christie’s. Each installment followed the private investigator solving all manner of crimes, although there was a primary focus on murder more than anything else.

Poirot’s final episode was based on Christie’s 1975 novel Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case. By the time the show ended in 2013,Poirot‘s creators had covered the entirety of the character’s canon. Even Christie’s short stories had been adapted for an episode of Poirot, too, with many merged into a one-hour episode. The only exception to this was The Labours of Hercules collection, which became the two-hour penultimate episode of the show, broadcast in 2013.