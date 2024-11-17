10 Best Fictional Songs From Popular TV Shows

TV shows sometimes have their characters making songs, but it’s not often that these fictional songs are as good as the real thing. There are plenty of musical TV shows, like Glee and The Mighty Boosh, although these don’t necessarily feature original songs written and performed by the characters. Any show can have these fake songs, and comedies are particularly prolific in this regard, since they can get away with bad songs.

While it’s not too difficult to write a bad fake song, a few TV shows are ambitious enough to make earnest efforts at writing good music. These songs can break out from the world of the TV show and have an impact on real life, making fans wish that the bands were real. The best fictional songs come from a range of different TV genres, and they encompass teen pop, soft rock, rap and much more.

Related 10 Best Music Parody Movies, Ranked The best film parodies of the music industry are fun fusions of absurd comedy, catchy songs, and solid character work.

10 “Dayman” – Charlie Kelly

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Release Date August 4, 2005 Seasons 16

“The Nightman Cometh” is one of the funniest episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as the gang stages Charlie’s original musical. Every song in the musical can be misinterpreted in disgusting ways, thanks to Frank’s mispronunciation of “boy’s soul” and Dee’s impromptu disclaimer about the meaning behind the “little boy” song. The one song that has some potential is the finale, “Dayman.” Portugal. The Man have often performed a live version at their gigs which shows that the song can be great in the hands of actual musicians.

“Dayman” is the result of a collaboration between Charlie and Dennis in season 3, but Charlie brings it back for his musical. It’s a prog rock ballad that seems to borrow liberally from “Flash” by Queen, but it also has shades of David Bowie or Electric Light Orchestra. Really, it’s only about half as good as Charlie and Dennis think it is, seeing as they compose it while Charlie is high on paint fumes and Dennis is high on his own inflated self-worth.

9 “The Best Of Both Worlds” – Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana

Cast Miley Cyrus , Emily Osment , Mitchel Musso , jason earles , Billy Ray Cyrus , Moises Arias Release Date March 24, 2006 Seasons 4

Miley Stewart is the Clark Kent of the Disney Channel. Rather than wearing glasses, she can fool everyone in her life simply by putting on a blonde wig. This is enough of a disguise to conceal her true identity while she performs sell-out shows as a pop star. To sell this illusion, Hannah Montana needs some good pop music. Disney Channel had established a formula before with The Cheetah Girls and High School Musical, so Hannah Montana delivers more of the same, but with the added bonus of Miley Cyrus’ vocals.

“The Best of Both Worlds” is the show’s theme tune and its most iconic song. It’s a teen pop anthem that perfectly suits Hannah Montana’s aesthetic on the show. It’s a sanitized, wholesome spin on singers like Avril Lavigne or Britney Spears. “The Best of Both Worlds” is a far cry from Miley Cyrus’ solo music, but she has still performed the song a few times at live shows over the years.

8 “Robots” – Flight Of The Conchords

Flight Of The Conchords

Release Date June 17, 2007 Seasons 2

Flight of the Conchords is a show created by the band of the same name about a fictionalized version of themselves. It’s similar to The Monkees in this way, but none of the songs in The Monkees could be classified as fake because the whole sitcom was conceived as marketing for the musical project. Flight of the Conchords is different, because the songs all relate to the events of the show. Most of them are musical interludes, but the band within the show do perform occasionally. “Robots” is their first music video, and probably their best “fake” song.

Most of Flight of the Conchords’ best songs, like “Hiphopopotamus vs. Rhymenoceros” and “Carol Brown” aren’t written or performed by the band in the show. “Robots” is more lo-fi, and it shows why their fan club consists of one member. Their laughable cardboard costumes and their simplistic music is surprisingly fun, however, and the lyrics have plenty of humor and deceptive emotionality.

7 “Smelly Cat” – Phoebe Buffay

Friends

Release Date September 22, 1994 Seasons 10

Phoebe’s songs are intentionally bad. Most of them are sweet, but the lyrics are completely inappropriate, while others are completely unlistenable. “Smelly Cat” initially seems typical Phoebe Buffay, but it’s hauntingly beautiful in an odd way. The lyrics actually fit the tone of the music, which is a rarity for Phoebe. “Smelly Cat” is even more interesting considering who Phoebe is as a character.

Related All 10 Seasons Of Friends, Ranked Which season of Friends is the best has been debated since the show finished in 2004, but it’s undeniable some Friends seasons are better than others.

Phoebe often goes underutilized on Friends. She’s the comic relief most of the time, and an oddball who doesn’t get many serious storylines. However, her tragic past means that she should be seen through a different lens. Phoebe is a survivor, although she’s often dismissed and ignored. “Smelly Cat” may ostensibly be about a cat with a bad odor, but, like most great art, it’s really about the artist. Smelly Cat is abused and neglected, but Phoebe is the only one to tell it “It’s not your fault.”

6 “Out Of Order” – Blue Blood

Atlanta

Release Date September 6, 2016 Seasons 4

Atlanta has one of the best soundtracks of any TV show, mixing classic hip-hop tracks with some more underground songs. The show is about an up-and-coming rapper trying to make an impression in the music industry, with his cousin as his manager. As the show progresses, it moves away from this initial concept with unrelated anthology episodes, meandering side stories and weird mythology. Donald Glover ensures that the music is always on point, though. The show’s most famous song is “Paper Boi,” performed by Glover’s brother Stephen, but season 4’s “Out of Order” is even better.

Related Every Atlanta Season, Ranked Worst To Best The groundbreaking, genre-shifting Atlanta diverted expectations and provided unique, thought-provoking content. Here’s our ranking of its 4 seasons.

“Out of Order” comes from the season 4 episode “The Most Atlanta,” in which Al embarks on a scavenger hunt when he finds some clues in the lyrics of one of his favorite rappers, Blue Blood. The mystery and intrigue of Blue Blood is a reference to MF DOOM, another trailblazer who sadly died too young, but “Out of Order” is performed by Earl Sweatshirt, in his trademark laidback flow. Al follows the bizarre scavenger hunt until it leads him to Blue Blood’s funeral, and he can pay his respects to one of his idols.

5 “Look For The Light” – Oliver Putnam & Loretta Durkin

Only Murders In The Building

Release Date August 31, 2021 Seasons 4

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building sees Oliver, Charles and Mabel trying to solve the murder of Hollywood A-lister Ben Glenroy during Oliver’s first Broadway show in years. Oliver balances his detective duties with his plan to salvage his play and turn it into a glitzy musical. Only Murders in the Building shows a few songs from “Death Rattle Dazzle,” including the opening number “Creatures of the Night” and Charles’ patter song about the Pickwick triplets.

The standout number is “Look For the Light,” a mournful lullaby that sees a woman singing sweetly to her children even as she knows that their family is about to be torn apart by a murder investigation. It’s sung by Meryl Streep’s character Loretta, who stands head and shoulders above the rest of the musical’s cast. “Look for the Light” is written by Sara Bareilles, with lyrics by La La Land writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.Only Murders in the Building season 5 is in development, and it seems as though Streep will return once more to join the main cast.

4 “Baby On Board” – The Be Sharps

The Simpsons

Release Date December 17, 1989 Seasons 35

The Simpsons has many great songs, but tunes like “Monorail” and “See My Vest” are just musical numbers that aren’t actual songs within the universe of the show. There are some fake songs, like the Canyonero advertisement song and Troy McClure’s Planet of the Apes musical. “Baby on Board” definitely stands out as the show’s best fake song, and it’s every bit as pleasing as the characters think it is.

Related 15 Fictional TV Shows & Movies in The Simpsons We Wish Were Real The Simpsons has featured so many exciting in-universe TV series and movies that looked so entertaining it made viewers wish they were real.

“Baby on Board” is the hit single from Homer’s barbershop quartet The Be Sharps. The journey of The Be Sharps mirrors that of The Beatles, with a meteoric rise, claims of being bigger than Jesus, and one band member causing strain with the inclusion of their Japanese artist girlfriend. There’s even a cameo from George Harrison. “Baby on Board” is about Homer’s love for his children, which usually makes for some of the most emotional moments in The Simpsons. The only Simpsons fake song that comes close to it is Cypress Hill’s collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra.

3 “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” – Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six

Cast Riley Keough , Sam Claflin , Camila Morrone , Suki Waterhouse , Nabiyah Be , Will Harrison , Josh Whitehouse , Sebastian Chacon , Tom Wright Release Date March 3, 2023 Seasons 1

Daisy Jones & The Six fictionalizes the story of Fleetwood Mac. The soundtrack is filled with 1970s hits from bands like Jefferson Airplane, Grand Funk Railroad and The Animals. The big problem with adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel is that the show needed to create songs that were convincing facsimiles of Fleetwood Mac. This isn’t easy, but “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is the closest that the show comes.

“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is one of a few songs from Daisy Jones & The Six that has racked up tens of millions of streams. It’s the first collaboration in the show between Riley Keough’s Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, so it’s important that it brings the house down. Their harmonies are beautiful, and they have a magnetic chemistry during their performance that pushes the song over the top.

2 “Catalina Breeze” – The Blue Jean Committee

Documentary Now!

Documentary Now! deserves a lot more love, but the mockumentary anthology varies so much from episode to episode that it’s no big surprise it hasn’t been able to build a larger audience. Still, the best episodes can be enjoyed by anyone, and the season 1 two-parter “Gentle and Soft: The Story of The Blue Jean Committee” is certainly one of the best. Bill Hader and Fred Armisen play two once-famous musicians who acrimoniously split decades ago.

“Catalina Breeze” is the titular track on The Blue Jean Committee’s only studio album, and it’s the best song that the show comes up with. It’s a passionate diatribe against the kind of shallow phonies who might have a “masters degree in small talk”, which is rich coming from a joke song by a fake band. “Catalina Breeze” had no reason to be so good, but it’s not far off of The Eagles or Steely Dan, with some gorgeous harmonies and an infectious guitar riff.

1 “One Less Angel” – Shy Baldwin

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Cast Rachel Brosnahan , Kevin Pollak , Caroline Aaron , Jane Lynch , Marin Hinkle , Michael Zegen , Tony Shalhoub , Alex Borstein Release Date March 17, 2017 Seasons 5

The soundtrack from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a gloriously immersive journey into big band jazz, soul and blues from the 1950s and 1960s. As well as having hits by the likes of Nina Simone, Louis Prima and Frank Sinatra, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a few original songs too. Most of these songs come from Shy Baldwin, one of a few Marvelous Mrs. Maisel characters based on real people. He’s an amalgam of Harry Belafonte, Sam Cooke and some other singers of the era.

It’s testament to the songwriting skills of Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore that “One Less Angel” doesn’t sound out of place, despite the fact that it was written about 60 years later than the show’s setting. It’s a romantic, upbeat pop melody that’s performed beautifully by Broadway star Darius de Haas, who provides Shy Baldwin’s singing voice. The song takes on a layer of quiet tragedy given Shy’s arc in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.