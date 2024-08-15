10 Best Summer Hallmark Channel Movies

Summary Hallmark movies embrace familiar love tropes, offering comfort and assurance of a happy ending for the protagonists.

Hallmark movies may not receive critical acclaim, but that doesn’t mean they don’t provide fun and unique stories full of romance and heart. Part of the fun of watching a Hallmark movie is that they’re unafraid to lean into familiar tropes about love and relationships. Additionally, Hallmark films are not romantic movies with tragic endings, and it can be comforting to watch a movie and know that despite the obstacles, the protagonists will end up together. This is especially exciting when these stories are set during the summer months, and the heat of summertime leads to steamy romantic entanglements.

Summer movies should not be ignored because they provide new and exciting settings and storylines that the characters and audience get to explore.

The best Hallmark movies of all time are set during many different times of the year, even though Hallmark films are best known for being set at Christmas. However, summer movies should not be ignored because they provide new and exciting settings and storylines that the characters and audience get to explore. Beachfront towns, tropical vacations, and Fourth of July celebrations all make for enough drama and conflict to support a central love story between two charming leads. The past few years have seen some great summertime flicks Hallmarks has ever made.

10 Love And Sunshine (2019)

Directed by Ellie Kanner

Love and Sunshine (2019) Love and Sunshine follows Ally Craig, a woman who adopts a Golden Retriever, Sunshine, while her owner, a soldier named Jake Terry, is deployed overseas. As Ally and Sunshine form a bond, Jake returns and the trio must navigate their intertwined paths. Starring Danica McKellar and Mark Deklin, the film explores themes of love, healing, and the unexpected ways lives can connect. Director Ellie Kanner Release Date August 3, 2019 Cast Danica McKellar , Mark Deklin , Christine Chatelain , Peter Benson , Bess Armstrong , Toby Levins , Jessie Fraser , April Telek Runtime 84 Minutes

Love and Sunshine are well aware that the way to the audience’s hearts isn’t just through a touching romance but also through an adorable animal. Sunshine is not only what shines down on Ally and Jake as they fall in love but also the name of the sweet golden retriever who brings them together. Though neither party is looking for a new relationship, having been recently unlucky in love, they can’t help but bond over the adorable dog that needs the two of them to take care of him.

Love and Sunshine

should be praised for its realism when compared to other Hallmark movies, as the couple meets each other where they are and let their relationship build slowly over time, which reflects true romance.

All the best dog movies successfully use the loyalty and trust that is inherent to the nature of canines and use that as a metaphor for connections between people. This comes through in Love and Sunshine, as the story also has a patriotic streak since Jake is in the military. Love and Sunshine should be praised for its realism when compared to other Hallmark movies, as the couple meets each other where they are and let their relationship build slowly over time, which reflects true romance.

9 The Baker’s Son (2021)

Directed by Mark Jean

The Baker’s Son (2021) The Baker’s Son follows the story of a small-town baker whose bread suddenly becomes extraordinary after he falls in love. With the arrival of a ballet dancer, his newfound passion inspires him to create exceptional bakery items, transforming both his life and business. The film explores themes of love, inspiration, and the transformative power of art in everyday life. Director Mark Jean Release Date June 12, 2021 Cast Eloise Mumford , Brant Daugherty , Maude Green , Haig Sutherland , Elysia Rotaru , Brenda Crichlow , Serge Houde , Oliver Rice Runtime 87 Minutes

There is an element of magic in The Baker’s Son, as Matt can make the most delicious bread in the world, but only when he’s passionately in love. However, this means that when he’s heartbroken, his baking loses its mystical, appetizing flavor, and this is the inciting incident in the film. Annie, his best friend, turns out to be just what he needs, and the connection that they share will last much longer than a season and make his bread magical forever.

The Baker’s Son does the friends-to-lovers trope very well, as Annie isn’t overly pining for Matt and feels comfortable telling him off when he’s not being a good person. It’s clear from the start of the story that the foundation of friendship that Annie and Matt have is the ideal start to a relationship and that their small town will flourish if they’re together. As Matt runs the bakery and Annie the local coffee shop, even their careers are a match made in heaven.

8 Summer In The Vineyard (2017)

Directed by Martin Wood

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Summer in the Vineyard is a romantic drama that follows vineyard owners Frankie Baldwin and Nate Deluca as they navigate the complexities of running their business while nurturing their relationship. Directed by Martin Wood, this Hallmark Channel film stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny, continuing the heartwarming saga from the preceding film, Autumn in the Vineyard. The movie explores themes of love, partnership, and the challenges of entrepreneurship. Director Martin Wood Release Date August 12, 2017 Cast Rachael Leigh Cook , Brendan Penny , Marcus Rosner , Tegan Moss , Michael Kopsa , Laura Soltis , Jeremy Guilbaut , Jessica Heafey Runtime 82 Minutes

Though they’ve learned to trust each other and work together, there’s a lot of pressure for their vineyard to perform well and wow the competition at a summer fest that will feature their first vintage of wine.

Summer in the Vineyard differs from many classic Hallmark romance movies because it’s a sequel to the original film, Autumn in the Vineyard, from 2016. After Frankie and Nate fall in love in Autumn in the Vineyard, they see their relationship and wine production solidify, even if there are bumps along the way. Though they’ve learned to trust each other and work together, there’s a lot of pressure for their vineyard to perform well and wow the competition at a summer fest that will feature their first vintage of wine.

In the final part of the In the Vineyard trilogy, Valentine in the Vineyard, Frankie and Nate finally get engaged. However, the groundwork for their happily-ever-after is laid by the summertime installment of their story. Though autumn is the harvest season for winemakers, summer presents a whole new set of opportunities and challenges that the couple must rise to. If their winery can make it through the hot summer months, their love can stand the test of time.

7 Pearl In Paradise (2018)

Directed by Gary Yates

Pearl In Paradise (2018) Pearl In Paradise is a Hallmark Channel romantic drama from 2018, starring Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha. The film follows a travel photographer and a romance novelist who team up to find a legendary pearl in Fiji. As they journey through the picturesque landscapes, they discover that they may have found more than just treasure. Director Gary Yates Release Date August 18, 2018 Cast Jill Wagner , Kristoffer Polaha , Rob Kipa-Williams , Naomi Sequeira , Dina Gillespie , Wame Valentine , Jarred Blakiston , Amelia Reid Runtime 84 Minutes

Pearl in Paradise follows in the footsteps of many great adventure rom-coms like Romancing The Stone or The Lost City by having its central couple dive into the jungle together. The movie stars two actors who are Hallmark movie veterans, Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha, and their experience within the genre provides great results. Their chemistry leaps off the screen, and they both give self-aware performances that are full of genuine heart and humor. Even the story’s silly moments become charming when Wagner and Polaha enact them.

Their characters, Alex and Colin, are a photographer and a novelist who team up in the search for a blue pearl in Fiji that they’ll show the world with her images and his words. Of course, this is easier said than done, as the pearl is elusive, and Colin is unsure about their trek through the wilderness. Though both characters enter the film only caring about their careers, by the end, they realize that love might be the most important part of their futures.

6 Summer Villa (2016)

Directed by Patrick Kiely

Summer Villa (2016) Summer Villa, a 2016 Hallmark movie, stars Hilarie Burton and Victor Webster. The film follows a romance writer who retreats to a picturesque villa in France to overcome writer’s block. Unexpectedly, she has to share the space with a gourmet chef, leading to conflicts and unexpected mutual support. Directed by Pat Kiely, the movie intertwines themes of personal growth and romance amidst a charming European backdrop. Director Pat Kiely Release Date July 23, 2016 Cast Hilarie Burton Morgan , Victor Webster , Emorphia Margaritis , Joseph Bellerose , Brittany Drisdelle , Cristina Rosato , Jocelin Haas , Kasia Malinowska Runtime 85 Minutes

One Tree Hill‘s Hilarie Burton plays Terry, a lonely romance novelist in Summer Villa, alongside Victor Webster, who plays her love interest, Matthew. Unfortunately, things don’t start out smoothly for Terry and Matthew, as they’re set up on a blind date that ends in disaster. However, as luck would have it, they end up staying at the same villa in the European countryside for the summer, and Terry has her teenage daughter in tow. What begins as a fight to see who will stick it out at the villa the longest ends as a love story Terry never imagined.

Though Terry isn’t the most adventurous, as she prefers to write about excitement rather than live it, she finds that taking a risk with Matthew is worth it.

Summer Villa is a romantic reminder that sometimes the people who focus the most on love are the last ones to find it, but that there’s someone out there for everyone. It helps that Matthew is a chef who wins the heart of Terry’s daughter first, leading the young girl to push the couple together and root for her mom’s happiness. Though Terry isn’t the most adventurous, as she prefers to write about excitement rather than live it, she finds that taking a risk with Matthew is worth it.

5 Season For Love (2018)

Directed by Jill Carter

Season For Love (2018) Season For Love is a romantic drama directed by Jill Carter. Autumn Reeser stars as a single mother who returns to her Texas hometown to compete in a BBQ contest, and finds herself reigniting a past romance with a former high school sweetheart, played by Marc Blucas. The film explores themes of homecoming, second chances, and the pursuit of personal dreams. Director Jill Carter Release Date August 25, 2018 Cast Autumn Reeser , Marc Blucas , Shelley Thompson , Lola Flanery , Paulino Nunes , Tara Nicodemo , Ray Galletti , Martin Roach Runtime 84 Minutes

Fans of Riley, a character featured in Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘s defining moments, will recognize the actor who plays him, Mark Blucas, in his role of Corey in Season For Love. Corey and his high school sweetheart Tyler have both become successful chefs because of their shared love of cooking. Though she ended up in San Francisco and he went to New York City, the pair reunited in their Texas hometown to compete in a BBQ competition that reignites their passion for barbequing and their feelings for each other.

Even though life has taken them in separate directions, Corey and Tyler can’t deny that the affection they once had for each other hasn’t gone anywhere.Season For Love is a classic tale that explores the secret desire to return to your hometown and find that first love is still waiting for you. One of the best parts of Season For Love is that Corey and Tyler are equally skilled at barbequing and that their different styles come together to create the perfect flavor.

4 Sailing Into Love (2019)

Directed by Lee Friedlander

Sailing Into Love (2019) Sailing Into Love is a romantic drama directed by Lee Friedlander. The story follows biology teacher Claire Richards, played by Leah Renee, who is hosting a wedding on Blue Island, the location of many fond childhood memories. Tensions rise as she discovers the island is about to be sold to a developer. Claire must navigate her evolving relationships and a fight to save the cherished site from commercial interests. Director Lee Friedlander Release Date May 18, 2019 Cast Leah Renee , Chris McNally , Fiona Vroom , Garry Garneau , Teagan Vincze , Samantha Kendrick , Matt Hamilton , Andrew Airlie Runtime 84 Minutes

Every scene in

Sailing Into Love

transports the viewer to a summer hideaway full of hiking, boating, and fresh breezes, with plenty of undeniable chemistry thrown into the mix.

The importance of maintaining the environment and the fight against realty developers takes center stage in Sailing Into Love, which takes place on the fictional Blue Island. However, there’s nothing fake about the stunning ocean views that captivate both Claire and Tom as they join together to keep Blue Island from being sold. The romance is just as important as the passion for the island that the characters share. Claire’s love of Blue Island and her small town inspire Tom to think about putting down roots instead of taking off on his boat.

Though their relationship starts out with a slightly combative edge, Claire warms to Tom because it’s clear that he cares about the environment as much as she does. It’s easy to understand why the couple feels so strongly about the island because the views, both on and off the rugged landscape, are spectacular. Every scene in Sailing Into Love transports the viewer to a summer hideaway full of hiking, boating, and fresh breezes, with plenty of undeniable chemistry thrown into the mix.

3 Her Pen Pal (2021)

Directed by Clare Niederpruem

Her Pen Pal (2021) Her Pen Pal (2021) is a romantic drama directed by Clare Niederpruem. It centers on Victoria, a meticulous event planner who reconnects with her childhood pen pal, Jacques, while organizing a wedding in Paris. The film explores themes of past connections and rediscovery as Victoria navigates her evolving feelings. Mallory Jansen stars as Victoria, with Joshua Sasse portraying Jacques in this heartfelt narrative. Director Clare Niederpruem Release Date June 19, 2021 Cast Mallory Jansen , Joshua Sasse , Lachlan Nieboer , Jayne Wisener , Amy Louise Pemberton , Gregory Haney , John MacDonald , Amanda Blake Runtime 86 Minutes

There’s little more romantic than reconnecting with a first love in the city of love, and this is exactly what happens in Her Pen Pal. Not only do Victoria and Jacques finally find each other in Paris after many years, but their initial connection is forged through letters, demonstrating how much they care for each other’s minds and personalities. Victoria is briefly in a love triangle, as she discovers that her ex-boyfriend is not arriving at their friend’s wedding alone, but this past romance is nothing compared to what she has with Jacques.

Perhaps it’s a little too convenient that Victoria’s pen pal is a French man and her best friend is getting married in Paris, but this magical serendipity is part of the movie’s charm. After reuniting, the pair go on many romantic Parisian dates that any rom-com-lover would swoon over. Throughout the movie, Jacques only becomes more worthy of a relationship with Victoria, and it becomes clear that the enchanting setting of Paris is not what’s keeping the couple together, they’re great relationship is.

2 Love At The Shore (2017)

Directed by Steven R. Monroe

Love At The Shore (2017) Love At The Shore follows Jenna, a single mother and aspiring writer, who spends the summer at the beach with her two children. As she works on her upcoming book, she faces unexpected challenges and an unlikely romance with her next-door neighbor, Lucas, a carefree surf instructor. This Hallmark Channel film explores themes of family, love, and personal growth. Director Steven R. Monroe Release Date July 29, 2017 Cast Amanda Righetti , Peter Porte , Reagan Shumate , Luke Loveless , Happy the Dog , Alex Sgambati , Kj Smith , Lindsay Ayliffe Runtime 84 Minutes

Many great movies and novels that take place during the summer take place by the sea, like a few of Emily Henry’s romance books. Love at the Shore is perfect for fans of Henry’s work as the central characters couldn’t be more different, but find common ground during their stay by the ocean. Jenna is a single mother of two as well as a writer and Lucas is a surfer who lets loose and wants to live life to the fullest. It’s no surprise that Jenna can’t stand Lucas’ attitude and lack of responsibilities.

The visual style of the film is the ideal summer aesthetic that makes the viewer long for some sunshine on the coast.

However, the two of them learn from each other and find common ground through Lucas coaching one of Jenna’s children for a competition at the beach. While Jenna and Lucas thaw to the other’s quirks, Jenna’s children steal every scene, as they behave like real siblings and have a great dynamic. With many scenes shot on location at the beach, the visual style of the film is the ideal summer aesthetic that makes the viewer long for some sunshine on the coast.

1 A Summer Romance (2019)

Directed by David Winning

A Summer Romance (2019) A Summer Romance is a Hallmark Channel original film that follows the story of Samantha Walker, a ranch owner in Montana, and Richard Belmont, a real estate developer from New York. Richard arrives intending to purchase the ranch but finds himself charmed by Samantha and the simple lifestyle she leads. Starring Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey, the film explores themes of love, tradition, and the beauty of rural life. Director David Winning Release Date August 17, 2019 Cast Erin Krakow , Ryan Paevey , Sarah Strange , Kevin O’Grady , Ava Grace Cooper , Geoff Gustafson , Lucie Guest , Liza Huget Runtime 87 Minutes

A small town collides with the big city in A Summer Romance, and it doesn’t take long for JR, the real estate developer from New York City, to be won over by the rural beauty of Montana. Though his intentions are initially to convince Sam, the owner of a large ranch, to sell her land so he can turn it into a resort of profit, the chemistry between them blossoms into something more. By the end of the film, JR is more concerned about winning Sam’s heart than her property deed.

Setting A Summer Romance in Montana is an exciting change of pace for Hallmark’s traditional summer movies, as it steps away from the water and coastlines and moves into the mountains. However, the warm weather aspects of the story are just as important for A Summer Romance as they build out the world of the story. The character’s trip to the carnival and the time they spend in the gorgeous scenery of the mountains make for a great backdrop to the love story.