10 Biggest Lord Of The Rings Moments In 2024

It has been an amazing year for The Lord of the Rings, with multiple releases and even more exciting news. With 2024 being such a thrilling year for the franchise, it stands to reason that even more good things are coming up. If 2024 tells fans anything, it is that viewers can expect lots more Lord of the Rings on their screens in the years to come. There are few studios as huge as Warner Bros.’, which has recently expanded upon The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies with further additions.

This move sets up a whole decade of content to come, nestled between various seasons of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power season 1 launched in 2022 to critical acclaim, creating controversy around its breaks from canon and setting online forums alight with discussion. In general, J.R.R. Tolkien’s works are seeing a huge resurgence, which can only be a good thing for Tolkien’s legacy and the Tolkien Estate. With Tolkien book sales up in 2024, it’s clear that Lord of the Rings is in a good place, regardless of any controversy.

10 The Tolkien Estate Granted One-Off Rights To Parts Of The Silmarillion

The Rings of Power Got Rights To Certain Aspects Of The Silmarillion

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made it known, in its second season, that the Tolkien estate was granting one-off rights to parts of the legendarium. This has huge consequences for The Lord of the Rings franchise as a whole. If this is possible, anything is, in terms of adaptation. Many fans lament the lack of a Silmarillion adaptation, although many also wouldn’t like to see it adapted. The Rings of Power is almost as good as a Silmarillion adaptation itself, mixing content from this Tolkien classic with its own original material.

Amazon has the rights to

The Hobbit

and

The Lord of the Rings

novels.

The show got rights to the name of Annatar, which does not appear in The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings but does show up in The Silmarillion. The Rings of Power season 2 also showed Celebrimbor’s death, which only appeared in detail in Unfinished Tales. In general, the show was allowed by the Tolkien Estate to adapt the roughly sketched stories from the appendices that appear in far greater detail in The Silmarillion. All of this underscores the potential of future adaptations from Amazon or other studios.

9 The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Premiered

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Debuted To Positive Reviews

Amazon’s successful series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, had its second season debut in August 2024. This moment was immensely exciting for all Lord of the Rings fans, whether they loved or hated the show. Even many of those who disliked season 1 watched season 2, giving it another shot out of love for Tolkien’s story and hope of improvement.

While some preferred season 1 to season 2, and others preferred season 2, The Rings of Power garnered big enough numbers to warrant a season 3. It even became one of the highest-rated shows worldwide in season 2’s first few weeks, according to Nielsen’s figures. The Rings of Power season 2 marked a big departure from season 1, introducing new original characters and diving deep into Celebrimbor’s weird and wonderful relationship with Annatar.

8 The Rings Of Power Season 3 Was Confirmed

The Third Season Of Amazon’s Show Is Being Worked On

Prime’s The Rings of Power season 3 is being worked on, confirming that fans can definitely expect another season of the fantasy show. Season 2 of the LotR show saw a decline in viewership from season 1, despite generally positive reviews. This left fans of the show uncertain about whether it would continue. However, it has since been confirmed that Rings of Power season 3 does appear to be on the way.

The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power

seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne confirmed in an interview with Screen Rant that they are “prepping now, very, very intensely” for season 3. The show may have to hire some new talent for season 3, which will likely be adapting the rise of Lord of the Rings’ nine Ringwraiths and possibly the downfall of a certain island kingdom. Either way, Lord of the Rings fans can rest assured that the show will return.

7 The Lord Of The Rings’ Hunt For Gollum Movie Was Announced

The Franchise’s Next Movie Was Confirmed

The announcement of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is easily one of the most exciting Lord of the Rings moments of the year. This incredible announcement confirmed the continuation of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The trilogy was succeeded by The Hobbit, but this was really a prequel. The Hunt for Gollum is neither a sequel nor a prequel, fascinatingly.

And yet, The Hunt for Gollum should definitely feel like a continuation of the first Lord of the Rings trilogy. It will be set between Bilbo’s birthday party and the Fellowship reaching Moria, sitting in the timeline of the first movie in the first trilogy. It will be an accompanying story, showing what was happening behind the scenes during the movie’s events. In this sense, Hunt for Gollum couldn’t possibly be a more luxurious trip back into Middle-earth.

6 Peter Jackson’s Return To The Lord Of The Rings Franchise

Jackson Is Still Making Waves In The Lord Of The Rings Franchise

The legendary Peter Jackson returned to The Lord of the Rings franchise in 2024. The franchise released The War of the Rohirrim in 2024, and it’s gearing up for another movie in 2026. Jackson offered creative input on both projects, which are connected to his own two series of films. There couldn’t be better news for Lord of the Rings, which was nurtured by Jackson from a cult literary classic to a worldwide phenomenon.

As director of

Lord of the Rings’

first two trilogies, Jackson is well-placed to guide it into bold new territory that fans can trust.

Jackson was one of the many executive producers for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim movie. He will also produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which feels right given its place in the timeline. Fortunately, Jackson’s ongoing input makes the franchise reliable. As director of Lord of the Rings’ first two trilogies, Jackson is well-placed to guide it into bold new territory that fans can trust.

5 Multiple LOTR Cast Members Were Approached About The Hunt For Gollum

Lord Of The Rings’ Cast May Return To Screens

Several Fellowship of the Ring cast members were approached by Warner Bros. in 2024 about appearing in new Lord of the Rings movies. If this isn’t exciting Lord of the Rings news, perhaps nothing is. Philippa Boyens, writer of The Hunt for Gollum movie, confirmed to The Playlist that she has already approached Viggo Mortensen about reprising his role as Aragorn in the upcoming movie. While nothing is confirmed, Warner Bros. seems eager to bring Aragorn back for the project.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom confirmed to Variety that he would say yes if he was officially asked to play Legolas again. Meanwhile, Bloom confirmed that Andy Serkis had already spoken to him about joining the cast of The Hunt for Gollum. Serkis told Bloom that he planned to use AI to tackle aging, making the return of all the Fellowship members possible. Elijah Wood also confirmed his keenness to play Frodo again, while Ian McKellen was asked to be Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum.

4 The Rings Of Power Season 2 Brought Annatar To Life

Sauron’s Classic Fair Form Was Adapted For TV

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 brought Annatar to life, making for one of Lord of the Rings’ most exciting 2024 moments. This classic Tolkien character is Sauron’s fair form, which was taken by him in the Second Age to deceive the Elves of Eregion into making the Rings of Power. This classic Silmarillion character had never been adapted before The Rings of Power.

Rings of Power

getting to use the Annatar name was a bonus treat.

The Tolkien estate granted The Ring of Power one-off rights to use the character’s name in the show. The series would have used the character in some respect, even without this name. They already had a fair form all their own for Sauron: Halbrand. In many ways, The Rings of Power season 2 getting to use Annatar’s name was a bonus treat, but it represented a victory in faithfulness for the adaptation.

3 The Rings Of Power Finally Brought Tom Bombadil To The Screen

One Of Lord Of The Rings’ Most Beloved Characters Was Portrayed On-Screen

The classic Lord of the Rings character, Tom Bombadil, appeared in The Rings of Power season 2 in a landmark moment for the franchise. This brilliant character was in J.R.R. Tolkien’s 1954 The Lord of the Rings novel. Many fans were disappointed when Peter Jackson left him out of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, although the decision was understandable.

Just over 10 years after The Fellowship of the Ring, Rings of Power finally brought Bombadil to screens, which felt massive. The wait between the movie that most LotR fans thought would contain Bombadil and the adaptation that actually contained Bombadil made his final appearance so much better. Rory Kinnear nailed the part, bringing a homely, rural British accent and cheery good nature that made the character feel as comforting as he should.

2 Gandalf Was Confirmed To Feature In Two Upcoming Movies

Gandalf Is To Be A Key Player In Upcoming Films

Gandalf is confirmed to feature in not one, but two, Lord of the Rings movies in the future. This Lord of the Rings icon may be the best character in the novel and movie trilogies, although he has tough competition. Ian McKellen’s portrayal of the Wizard from the very first Lord of the Rings movie to the last was exceptional. Gandalf has become the face of more memes than movies, confirming his cultural impact.

Ian McKellen was asked to join the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and he expressed his enthusiasm in interviews. There is truly every likelihood that McKellen will return to The Lord of the Rings as Gandalf. Even more excitingly, Warner Bros. promised another movie after Hunt for Gollum. Philippa Boyens confirmed that the storyline wasn’t finalized but that she did want Gandalf to appear.

1 The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Launched In Cinemas

The First Lord Of The Rings Anime Debuted In December

In December 2024, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim debuted in cinemas, representing the first Lord of the Rings movie since 2014. With 10 years between the last movie in the franchise and this one, fans had been waiting with bated breath to see the outcome of Kenji Kamiyama’s directorial debut in the franchise. The anime master showed a whole new side to Tolkien’s story in the movie.

Related How Éowyn Knew Héra’s Story In Lord Of The Rings: War Of The Rohirrim (When Everyone Else Forgot It) Éowyn said that there was no record in Rohan of the heroic Princess Héra, but War of the Rohirrim hinted how she would come to know this story anyway.

Adapting the short story “The House of Eorl,” this pleasant surprise of a tale brought Helm Hammerhand to the big screen. This ancient Rohirrim legend was the lead character of the short story, and he was suitably heroic in the movie. But the movie excelled through focusing on his daughter, Hèra. This new The Lord of the Rings movie proves that there are many different options open to Warner Bros. and other studios, including leading with an original character, in terms of adapting Tolkien’s beloved work.