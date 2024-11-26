10 Biggest Moments & Reveals

Spoiler Alert for NCIS season 22, episode 6, “Knight and Day”NCIS season 22, episode 6 puts the spotlight on Jessica Knight, as she takes on a big mission. The focus has been, in part, Knight and Palmer’s relationship in NCIS season 22 after Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen’s characters broke up in the NCIS season 21 finale. Despite the couple breaking up due to Knight’s promotion to Chief REACT Training Officer, which took her to California’s Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base, Jess reunited with the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) in the NCIS season 22 premiere. While Jimmy and Jess navigate their fallout, other relationships strengthen.

NCIS season 22 has also set up dangerous villain situations for the MCRT. The NCIS season 22 premiere introduces Seamus Dever’s Gabrielle LaRoche, the Department of Defense (DOD) Inspector General who becomes NCIS Deputy Director at the end of the first installment, who is now the team’s FBI connection person. “Knight and Day” builds on the impending danger for the team by adding a new villain to the mix, and this time, it’s an old foe of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker.

10 Jessica Knight Took Nick Torres As Her Plus One To A Party (But They Disagree On How It Ended)

Jess And Nick Grow Closer

Jess and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) are growing closer in NCIS season 22, as they attended a “rager” the previous night. Torres brings an assortment of hangover remedies for his partner, who he is confident will be experiencing the effects of drinking the following day. However, Knight is bright-eyed and ready to go like any other day when she arrives at work.

Jess insists that Nick draped his leather jacket on her shoulders when she was cold, but Nick proves it didn’t happen since he has his leather jacket draped over his chair.

Most interestingly, when she arrives, Knight and Torres fundamentally disagree about how the night ended. Jess insists that Nick draped his leather jacket on her shoulders when she was cold, but Nick proves it didn’t happen since he has his leather jacket draped over his chair. The moment reveals that Knight flirted with someone else at the party, although it’s nearly impossible to ignore that something is brewing between Jess and Nick.

9 The MCRT Investigates A Break-In At The Home Of Radmoore CEO And Defense Contractor Freddy Martin

Things Aren’t What They Appear

The team gets entangled in a confusing case when a break-in occurs at the home of Radmoore CEO and defense contractor Freddy Martin. When MCRT investigates, they discover that Freddy successfully stopped the intruder by fatally shooting him. Things get even more interesting when Freddy’s wife, Melinda, arrives home during the investigation. However, she isn’t the same woman with whom he shares an intimate moment in the episode’s opening scene.

Related NCIS Effectively Writes Out Its Last Original Cast Member After 22 Years After 22 years, NCIS has effectively written out its final original cast member who debuted in “Yankee White” by introducing their replacement.

The team first suspects that it’s a robbery, but they begin to suspect kidnapping after finding chloroform in their intruder’s items. When Kasie (Diona Reasonover) gets on their assailant’s phone, she discovers that Freddy’s wife, Melinda, is actually the intended target of the kidnapping, resolving her of any suspected wrongdoing and immediately prioritizing her for a protective detail. The team discovers that Melinda can access millions of dollars through her charity, potentially explaining why she’s the target.

8 Nick Torres And Timothy McGee Run A Separate Investigation On Knight’s Mystery Jacket With Jimmy Palmer’s Help

Even Parker Is Curious

While the investigation occurs, some agents engage in a side quest. Set on determining who Knight spent time with on the night of the party, Nick and McGee investigate the leather jacket that Knight initially believes is her co-worker. The agents take their endeavor seriously, taking crime scene photos of the coat with a dry cleaning bar code and Tic Tac mints in the pocket.

Perhaps negligently, McGee and Torres involve Jimmy Palmer in their mission despite Jess and Jimmy’s NCIS season 21 finale breakup. When Palmer uses his dry cleaning connections to locate who the jacket belongs to, Nick lets it slip that they’re using the information to find out more about who Jess was flirting with. While Jimmy is uncomfortable about the situation, he pretends to be okay with it, further pushing the former couple apart.

7 Knight Is Tasked With Protecting Melinda Martin After A Botched Kidnapping Attempt

Melina Martin Doesn’t Want Protection

After the team learns that Melinda is the intended target of the botched kidnapping job at her home, they put her into protective custody while they try to uncover the motive behind her attack. Despite the women initially getting off on the wrong foot at the crime scene, Parker assigns Knight as Melinda’s official protective detail. However, Knight has her work cut out for her, as the female philanthropist resists protection.

While compromising with Melinda to ensure her safety, Knight agrees to don a white tennis outfit and play a game at the club.

Still, Knight does her job to the best of her abilities. Despite wanting to take Melinda to the safe house, Knight follows her to a tennis match at the high-status Washington D.C. country club. While compromising with Melinda to ensure her safety, Knight agrees to don a white tennis outfit and play a game at the club. After gaining Melinda’s respect during the match, Knight mentions their home intruder is from Kansas City, which causes a strange reaction from Mrs. Martin.

6 Melinda Martin Traps Agent Knight In Her Panic Room (To Save Her)

Melinda Cleverly Tricks Agent Knight

After her strange reaction at the tennis club, Melinda requests that they make another stop at her home before heading to the safe house. Jess agrees, and when they are inside Melinda’s home again, Knight presses the philanthropist on her strange reaction to their assailant being from Kansas City. Melinda admits she isn’t being sincere and locks Knight in the Martins’ panic room when it looks like she will reveal everything.

Related 10 Moments That Totally Changed NCIS Standout moments have had a lasting impact on NCIS and strengthened its two-decade run on television, making it one of the most popular shows ever.

Despite the unfortunate circumstance, MCRT prevails when Tim can hack into the panic room’s security to free Knight, though it takes some finesse. After she is released, Knight finds Melinda in a parking garage, but as she follows her, a man with a gun dressed in black stops her and won’t allow her to advance. Soon, Melinda and Jess are in the back of a work van together, and the former explains to the NCIS agent that she locked her in her home to protect her.

5 MCRT Discovers Melinda Martin’s Real Identity & Her Ties To The Kansas City Mob

Melinda Martin Is Actually April Day

Before they’re both abducted, Jess snoops around the Martins’ apartment as the homeowner packs another bag. Oddly, Jess finds an old tarnished ring in Melinda’s jewelry box that clashes with her elegant jewelry collection. Jess sends a picture of the ring to Kasie, who traces the high school class ring to a source, where she finds a picture of a young girl named April Day in a yearbook, who looks identical to Melinda Martin.

Related NCIS Begins Solving Its Oldest Plot Hole By Secretly Introducing A Fan-Favorite Character In Origins NCIS: Origins tackles Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in the agency, but it also has a chance to fix some plot holes, including its oldest one.

The MCRT suspects Melinda is hiding her real identity after finding that the real Melinda died years earlier, and Kasie’s findings tie the case together. When Kasie shows Parker a picture of the former valedictorian and homecoming queen standing with her high school sweetheart, Parker immediately identifies the young man as the deceased son of the leader of the Kansas City mob. Still, they don’t fully understand Melinda’s connection.

4 Alden Parker Reveals His Knowledge Of The Kansas City Mob

Parker Knows Carla Marino

When Parker sees the photo of Melinda and her high school sweetheart, he immediately identifies the young man in the photo as Carla Marino’s son. Parker reveals to the team that he has followed Carla for years with the FBI but that the criminal has managed to evade him. The realization highlights Parker’s background and makes the supervisory agent one of the case’s most important informants.

You can catch up on all 22 seasons of

NCIS

on Paramount+.

Parker knows that Carla Marino’s son is dead, having passed away roughly two decades earlier. Meanwhile, while Jess and Melinda struggle to escape their captors, Knight urges the philanthropist to tell her why the people who kidnapped her took a DNA and blood sample. Melinda reveals that she and Carla’s son ran away and that while he was killed, she kept going because she was pregnant with their child and afraid Carla would take her baby away.

3 MCRT Releases Carla Marino From Custody (But Parker Promises To Keep Close Tabs On Her)

Carla Marino Is Roaming Free

NCIS has Carla Marino in custody after Melina tells the team when and where her daughter was born. The team can trace the flower shop where Melinda’s daughter works, and Jessica Knight intercepts Carla’s attempt to make contact before she can reach her granddaughter. As Carla tries to flee the scene, Parker reveals that he is connected to the case and takes her in for questioning.

MCRT is baffled that Carla can roam free, but Parker assures the team that he will keep a watchful eye on his foe, posting a picture of her on the wall of his cubicle in the bullpen.

Still, Parker has to let Carla Marino go after her henchmen confess to her crimes, including shooting and murdering a priest who was trying to help Melinda protect her daughter. The confessions from Carla’s henchmen relieve the mob boss of any accountability, and Parker has to let her go. MCRT is baffled that Carla can roam free, but Parker assures the team that he will keep a watchful eye on his foe, posting a picture of her on the wall of his cubicle in the bullpen.

2 Knight Reveals She’s Open To Dating Again After Her Jimmy Palmer Break-Up

Jessica Knight Changes Her Tone

Despite leaving a dangerous loose end with Carla Marino back on the streets, the team considers the case closed and prepares to go their separate ways. As Knight packs up for the day, her colleagues report that, while they initially believe the jacket belonged to a nerdy actuary named Herman Goldweather, it belongs to his cool son. Thus, Nick and McGee successfully solve Knight’s leather jacket mystery.

Related NCIS Stars Address Whether Knight & Palmer Could Revive Their Romance Following Season 22 Confrontation NCIS stars Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen address whether Knight and Palmer could revive their romance following a recent season 22 confrontation.

McGee and Nick tell her that they called the jacket’s owner, and he’s on his way to Navy Yard, to which Jess is initially dismissive. While remarking she is too busy to date, Jess stops herself, telling her colleagues to report to her if the mystery man is cute. The moment reveals in real time that Jess is opening up to the possibility of romance after her split from Jimmy Palmer, opening up the agent to another love story.

1 Melinda Finally Meets Her Daughter After Giving Her Away For Adoption

“Knight And Day” Has A Heartfelt Conclusion

While Nick and McGee tease Knight, she confidently leaves, saying she has “an appointment to keep.” The phrase is reminiscent of the episode’s guest character, Melinda Martin, who is initially Knight’s adversary but who ultimately opens up to her. Knight repeating Melinda’s language suggests that the case had a real impact on her and that she is navigating the world slightly differently after meeting a new friend.

Melinda had to give her daughter up for adoption after her husband died to keep her from Carla, but she plans to reunite with her at the end of the episode after finally learning her location.

Jess picks up Melinda and sits outside the flower shop where Melinda’s daughter works. Melinda had to give her daughter up for adoption after her husband died to keep her from Carla, but she plans to reunite with her at the end of the episode after finally learning her location. Melinda hesitates, but Knight encourages her to push on. The NCIS episode delivers a heartfelt conclusion as Melinda’s daughter realizes her mother and embraces her in a hug, perfectly ending the case despite Carla being on the loose.