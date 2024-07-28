10 Biggest The Rings Of Power Season 2 Reveals From SDCC 2024

Summary Galadriel receives her ring Nenya in

Fans were treated to many big reveals concerning The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 and beyond at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. Screen Rant attended the show’s eagerly awaited panel in Hall H, with many questions left to be answered after the series’ flagship season. Rings of Power season 2 will continue the story of a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and the many other beings of Middle-earth, who are scrambling to prepare in various ways amid Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) rise to power.

By Rings of Power season 1’s ending, *some* of the titular Rings of Power have been forged, the Númenórean army suffered massive losses, Sauron is revealed to have been in Galadriel’s presence for some time, and other characters are headed off on individual adventures. The SDCC panel as well as the full Rings of Power season 2 trailer tease more specific story elements and some iconic characters never before seen on screen. The Rings of Power characters’ journeys are just beginning, with their actions bearing the weight of the effect they will have thousands of years later.

10 Galadriel Receives Her Ring

Galadriel Wears Nenya & Is Tempted By Its Power In Rings Of Power Season 2

The three Rings of Power that go to the Elves have been forged, with the Elves desiring these powerful objects made from mithril to prevent their fading. The season 2 trailer unveiled at Comic-Con shows things picking up with Galadriel donning her ring Nenya, while the others go to Círdan (Ben Daniels) and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). While Elrond himself eventually inherits Gil-galad’s ring, Rings of Power showcases his concerns about the sway the rings have over their wearers, saying (in the trailer): “In choosing to wear those rings, you have all become his [Sauron’s] collaborators].”

Manipulated by Sauron, the Elven smith Celebrimor (Charles Edwards) crafted the rings, with Galadriel suggesting there be three, so none would have too much power. Despite Elrond’s warnings, Galadriel seems confident in herself in the trailer, stating: “I know you believe this ring is deceiving me, but I believe it is guiding me.” Notably, Galadriel keeps Nenya, as she still wears it in Lord of the Rings. This sets up season 2 to feature a nuanced story about power where things are as clear-cut as all the Rings of Power must and will be destroyed.

9 Sauron Starts Building His Army

Sauron Has Nothing At The End Of Rings Of Power Season 1, But Will Soon Gain Followers

The showrunners said at the Comic-Con panel: “Season 2 really starts where Sauron has nothing. […] He has no rings, no army, no allies. And we’re gonna watch as he really sort of sets everyone against each other.” Sauron will be manipulating people back and forth this season, leading to the creation of more Rings of Power — perhaps most importantly, the nine that will be worn by the men who become the Nazgûl. The trailer also shows Sauron saying, most likely to Celebrimor: “You will give me the nine.”

As Elrond correctly ascertains, Sauron has everything to gain through the rings.

Finally, the trailer includes a scene where Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) of the Dwarves pleads with his father King Durin III (Peter Mullan) to “take off the ring,” suggesting that the Dwarves will soon also acquire their Rings of Power. In other words, all the pieces are falling into place for Sauron’s next power play. As Elrond correctly ascertains, Sauron has everything to gain through the rings. The showrunners promised a “psychological drama” from Sauron’s machinations, which will, of course, lead to the creation of the One Ring, which will someday fall into the Hobbits’ hands.

8 The State Of Númenor

Queen Míriel Faces Rising Tensions In Numenor In Rings Of Power Season 2

Despite objections, Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), now the rightful Queen of Númenor, raises an army to go to Middle-earth. This ends in tragedy when Mount Doom is formed in a volcanic eruption, many are killed, and Míriel is blinded. Elendil (Lloyd Owen) discovers that his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry) is missing and presumes him dead. At Comic-Con, Addai-Robinson discussed things being more dire than ever in Númenor and Míriel’s new struggles:

“When this season starts, we have returned, us Númenóreans, from a losing battle, a very unpopular decision. So there’s tension in the air, and as Lloyd [Owen] said, Númenor is at a crossroads. So this is ultimately for Míriel about leading her people in what she believes is the right direction […].”

Anyone with knowledge of Tolkien’s lore knows that this is the beginning of the downfall of Númenor. Season 1 also shows Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) planning to usurp the throne now that Míriel’s father Tar-Palantir (Ken Blackburn) is dead. Meanwhile, Isildur’s sister Eärien (Ema Horvath) allies with Pharazôn; “She will follow anyone who promises to right an injustice,” said Horvath at Comic-Con, referring to Eärien believing that her brother is dead. Lines are being drawn and political turmoil rising in Númenor, none of which will end well.

7 The Ents & Shelob Appear

SDCC Confirmed The Return Of Some Famous Middle-Earth Beings

The best moments from the new trailer signal the return of some of the most famous creatures from Lord of the Rings, including the reveal of at least one Ent and Shelob appearing in season 2. There is no way Isildur is dead when there is still a lot left for him to do to set up the events of the trilogy. Previously released stills confirm that Isildur and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) are sharing a storyline this season, along with Estrid (Nia Towle), a new Rings of Power character.

They likely meet up as Arodnir leads a group away from the newly formed Mount Doom and finds an injured Isildur. The actors seemingly teased Isildur and Arondir encountering the most magical characters and terrifying monsters of Middle-earth together. The reappearance of the Ents is a major event that has the potential to connect Rings of Power to Lord of the Rings through themes of environmental preservation. Meanwhile, the scene(s) featuring Shelob has a lot to live up to in comparison to the action sequence in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

6 The Balrog Is Lurking Beneath Khazad-Dûm

Disa Is The First To Realize Something Is Threatening The Kingdom

Sophia Nomvete had this to say when asked about what is living beneath the Dwarves’ feet: “There’s something lurking in the bowels of Khazad-dûm. […] The Balrog is here.” Nomvete went on to assure the audience that they will get to see Princess Disa sing again, remarking on the incredible sounds the show creates. “She communicates with the mountains, with the grounds around her. She hears the rumbling. It’s arrived.” The introduction of the famed Dwarf kingdom which becomes the Mines of Moria as seen in Lord of the Rings naturally invited questions about the monster that lives there.

People wondered about the Balrog being in the first Rings of Power trailer, as it shows the destruction of the Bridge of Khazad-dûm but not the Balrog itself. The new trailer and Nomvete’s comments confirm this theory, constituting a major event in the Dwarves’ history that will soon be taking place in the show. Nomvete’s response about the Balrog was met with much cheering and applause, indicating that Middle-earth fans are eager to see this monster and spectacle return.

5 The Stranger Learns More About His Past (& Future)

The Stranger Sets Out With Nori To Discover The Truth

As fans may have expected, the new trailer shows more of Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). They have traveled to the deserts of Rhûn to discover more about the latter’s past, who arrived in Middle-earth with no memory. This will lead them to Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), a famous Lord of the Rings character cut from the movie adaptation. The new trailer stresses the Stranger’s confusion and desperation, asking: “Is it my task to face Sauron?” Tom says to him: “Every soul in Middle Earth is in peril. Will you abandon them to their doom?”

Gandalf was sent to Middle-earth to help the people fight Sauron and only leaves thousands of years later when this task is done.

Pretty much everyone now agrees that the Stranger is Gandalf, which aligns with the storyline this dialogue seems to imply. Gandalf was sent to Middle-earth to help the people fight Sauron and only leaves thousands of years later when this task is done. Rings of Power has set up a beautiful parallel where Gandalf always accomplishes his destiny with the help of the Hobbits, as Nori is helping him figure out what he is supposed to do in the coming season.

4 Theo’s Father Will Be Revealed

Theo’s Possible Connection To Sauron Will Be Addressed

At Comic-Con, the showrunners said: “Theo’s dad will be revealed somewhere down the line.” Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) is the son of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), both residents of a village in the Southlands that is destroyed when Mount Doom erupts. As Bronwyn is clearly in love with Arondir, the most obvious conclusion is that he is Theo’s father, meaning that Theo is a Half-elf. Bronwyn is potentially exiting the show in season 2, leaving Arondir and Theo as two of the major characters in the storyline of the Southlanders fleeing their home.

However, there is no definitive proof that Arondir is Theo’s father. The other strange event that may hint at Theo’s parentage is his attraction to the sword hilt, imbued with the dark magic of Sauron and Morgoth. The show is possibly hinting at a villainous or at least corrupted character from Tolkien’s Legendarium is Theo’s father, playing into the theorized tragic fate for him of becoming one of the Nazgûl. This storyline is muddled, but the showrunners have at least assured the audience that they will provide them with an answer eventually.

3 Poppy Has A Romantic Subplot

Nori’s Best Friend Has Her Own Heartfelt Storyline

Poppy (Megan Richards) became Rings of Power‘s new Sam when she volunteered to help Nori look for the Stranger, affirming her loyalty to her best friend. Poppy and Nori part ways at the end of season 1 when Nori leaves the Harfoot community with the Stranger. However, an interview with Collider has all but confirmed that Poppy will soon follow suit and catch up with Nori and the Stranger in Rhûn. Richards said that Poppy will be the group’s navigator in the desert lands in this interview, which she also said on the panel.

Richards revealed more about what is in store for Poppy during the Comic-Con panel:

“[…] for Poppy, […] it very much is like a continuation of her journey from season 1 […] as they travel through the lands of Rhûn, they’re in completely uncharted territory, and she’s the one leading the way, but she has to make sure her closest people are kept safe the entire time, and that is a heavy weight to have on your shoulders.”

The showrunners then prompted: “And there’s a romance, isn’t there?” This potentially means that a new character will be introduced, or that Poppy’s relationship with an old character will shift. Either way, it will be compelling to see Poppy developed beyond just being the Sam-parallel character when most people jump to make this comparison.

2 Gil-Galad Will Sing At Least One Elvish Song

More Elvish Music Will Make Its Way Into Rings Of Power

The Comic-Con panel also confirmed that Gil-galad, the Elvish king to whom Galadriel and Elrond answer, will sing at least one Elvish song in season 2. This announcement was accompanied by Gil-galad’s actor Benjamin Walker singing a brief piece for attendees. The music of all the different cultures of Middle-earth plays a large role in the Lord of the Rings books, where Tolkien took the time to write out a lot of original lyrics. For the sake of time, much of it is cut from the adaptations.

However, Rings of Power has accomplished some amazing scenes with music — namely, through Disa’s singing and its tangible effect. Rings of Power season 2 and future seasons will hopefully find time for more Elvish music. For instance, fans would love it if the song recounting the tale of Beren and Lúthien made it into the show when Elrond is their descendant. Aragorn sings part of this song in a scene from the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

1 Glorfindel Could Appear In Rings Of Power

A Lord Of The Rings Character May Finally Come To Life In Rings Of Power

Rings of Power teased another Lord of the Rings character cut from the movies at Comic-Con, one who occupies an odd space in the fandom’s minds. The Elf Glorfindel was originally the one who spirited an injured Frodo to Rivendell to be healed, with the Nazgûl in pursuit. He was replaced by Arwen in the first movie to help streamline the narrative, although he possibly still appears as a side character.

Glorfindel was killed in battle with a Balrog in the First Age, but his spirit was sent back to Middle-earth by the Valar, giving him powers similar to Gandalf and Sauron. This power is why he is a character rife with potential, especially during the time frame depicted in the show as the conflict with Sauron begins to take shape and Gandalf has just arrived in Middle-earth. Yet Glorfindel appearing in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the sophomore season or a future season is just one of the things fans now know they can look forward to.

