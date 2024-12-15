10 Coolest Female Leads In Classic TV Shows

Warning: This article discusses topics of mental health and infertility.

Some of the best classic TV shows feature an incredibly cool female lead character. While many of the best TV shows of all time have diverse casts, with characters of varying genders, races, and sexualities, those with a female lead typically stand out. Representation in TV is unbelievably important, and many look up to these strong female characters, regardless of how they identify themselves.

The label cool can vary in definition, depending on who is watching. Many consider a cool character to be someone who is suave and lives an exciting life, and while this isn’t incorrect, others can be considered as such because they are relatable to audiences. These female leads are cool in several different ways, but ultimately, they are remembered for their unique personalities and being the face of their respective shows.

10 Jessica Fletcher

Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996)

Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher is an absolute icon, and the Murder, She Wrote lead is easily the most prominent female detective in the world of TV. Jessica Fletcher is still entertaining audiences with her intuition and bold investigative skills in the best episodes of Murder, She Wrote, despite the franchise ending in 2003.

Murder, She Wrote Murder, She Wrote was a long-running Drama and Crime television series created by Richard Levinson, Peter S. Fischer, and William Link. Starring Angela Lansbury, the series chronicled a mystery writer that become involved in solving many of the murders that sparked in her fictional hometown of Cabot Cove. Release Date January 1, 1984 Cast Angela Lansbury Seasons 12

Fletcher is so cool because she is knowledgeable on many topics, yet she never lets this go to her head, and she always finds a way to relate to those she encounters. Murder, She Wrote establishes Fletcher as not just a mystery novelist and amateur detective, but also an English teacher, professor of criminology and even a Congresswoman for a short time.

But Fletcher isn’t perfect, either, although this makes her a well-rounded character. She may not be able to drive, and her family is quite complicated, but most local law enforcements see enough in Fletcher to allow her to assist them with their cases. Amy Pascal’s upcoming Murder, She Wrote movie will see someone else take on the role of Jessica Fletcher, an inspirational character with big boots to fill.

9 Captain Kathryn Janeway

Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

Kathryn Janeway is a notable character in the Star Trek world because she is the very first female captain in the franchise who is also the lead of a show. Kate Mulgrew’s Janeway makes her debut in the first episode of Star Trek: Voyager and serves as the main character throughout, but the character also appears in the 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis and the recent animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Unlike the other Star Trek captains, Janeway never appears on a version of the Starship Enterprise, but this doesn’t mean she is any less than her counterparts.

Star Trek: Voyager In this sci-fi series, the starship Voyager becomes stranded in the Delta Quadrant, 70,000 light-years from Earth. The diverse crew, led by Captain Janeway, embarks on a perilous journey home, encountering unfamiliar species and challenges while adhering to Federation principles in uncharted space. Release Date January 16, 1995 Cast Kate Mulgrew , Robert Beltran , Roxann Dawson , Robert Duncan McNeill , Ethan Phillips , Robert Picardo , Tim Russ , Garrett Wang , Majel Barrett , Jeri Ryan , Jennifer Lien , scarlett pomers , Martha Hackett , Tarik Ergin , Manu Intiraymi , Nancy Hower , Alexander Enberg , Dwight Schultz , Josh Clark , Simon Billig

Janeway ensures she stays calm and in control as much as possible, and while she is confident and stern, she is also empathetic. For example, she grants Tom Paris a field commission, even though he’s a convicted criminal, because she sees his potential. While her backstory is sad, especially as she loses her father at a young age, Janeway’s determination is unbeatable, starting as a science officer and then taking command of the USS Voyager at only 35 years old.

8 Xena

Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001)

Lucy Lawless’ Xena is one of the most prominent female characters from TV, and Xena: Warrior Princess is a standout title because of its lead. Despite Xena: Warrior Princess’ controversial ending, Xena is remembered for her action-packed fight sequences and her incredible bravery throughout her gripping quest.

Staring Lucy Lawless and Renne O'Connor, Xena: Warrior Princess follows the titular heroine, a formidable female warrior from Ancient Greece who uses her powers to help protect and defend the innocent. Xena is accompanied by her sidekick, Gabrielle, on all of her missions. The series ran from 1995 to 2001, and maintains cult classic status and a devoted fanbase to this day. Release Date September 4, 1995 Cast Lucy Lawless Seasons 6

Many often forget that Xena originates from the TV show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys because the character is so iconic that her spinoff has transcended the parent show. Xena begins as a villain in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, but her show follows her journey to redemption, which highlights the complexities of her character.

For many, Xena is one of the best TV characters of all time, and understandably so.

Throughout the show, Xena faces all manner of obstacles. Although she is frequently betrayed and forced to trust others in difficult times, Xena always tries to help others. Her battles against various mythological figures and ruthless antagonists are compelling, and although Xena’s morals are sometimes hypocritical, everything she does is for the sake of keeping her loved ones safe. For many, Xena is one of the best TV characters of all time, and understandably so.

7 Buffy Summers

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Buffy Summers is a role model for several ‘90s kids. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s titular character is an outstanding balance of normal teenage girl and hero. Whether it’s facing various unhinged supernatural creatures or supporting her friends over trivial issues, Buffy is prepared for anything. Even when Buffy doesn’t know what to do, she always puts the work in and figures out a solution with the help of Giles and the Scooby Gang. Buffy’s character development gets better in every season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a television series created by Joss Whedon, focusing on Buffy Summers, portrayed by Sarah Michelle Gellar, a young woman chosen to battle against vampires, demons, and other supernatural forces while navigating the complexities of teenage life. Release Date March 10, 1997 Finale Year November 30, 2002 Seasons 7

While she is introduced as a typical high schooler with a strange secret in season 1, she finishes season 7 as a strong and powerful Slayer with tons of experience. Buffy always leads with her heart, even though it can be dangerous. For example, she sacrifices herself to save the world and Dawn because it is what is right, but this doesn’t stop Buffy from having a relationship with Spike or Angel, even though they’re vampires. Buffy never tries to imply that she’s perfect, but this is why she’s such a brilliant character.

6 Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars (2004-2019)

Veronica Mars is another female detective TV character with her own show, although Veronica Mars’ storylines are a lot darker than Murder, She Wrote. The titular character is initially a little unrealistic, but this makes the flaws she develops later on feel more natural.

Veronica Mars Veronica Mars is a drama mystery series that stars Kristen Bell as the titular teen detective who learns the ropes from her father, a California police sheriff. Following a "crime-of-the-week" episode format, each episode sees Veronica tackling new cases while carrying on her High School life, with a more significant, overarching plot carrying between episodes. Veronica's side career begins following the death of her best friend, which sets off a chain of events leading to several smaller cases. Release Date September 22, 2004 Seasons 4 Writers Rob Thomas , Phil Klemmer

Veronica balances her schoolwork and investigations well in the earlier seasons of Veronica Mars, but the hunt in tracking down Lilly’s killer impacts her, and this makes her even more complex. While most detectives can disconnect from those involved in their cases, Veronica pushes herself through trauma so that she can solve her best friend’s death.

The bus crash in season 2 is harrowing, but rather than letting the past season’s events stop her, Veronica uses her skills to help.

She’s fortunate enough to learn her talents from her father, but Veronica is arguably even better. Veronica is full of wit and sharp retorts, but she’s also very brave. While she has typical teenage problems, Veronica’s main priority is seeking justice, and nothing scares her enough to stop her. Veronica Mars’ cancellation is still a real shame, especially after the season 4 revival, but viewers continue to return to the show for the titular character.

5 Dana Scully

The X-Files (1993-2018)

Although Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully is technically the co-lead of The X-Files, alongside David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder, she is more prominent in later seasons and is arguably more interesting than her partner. The X-Files fascinatingly subverts gender stereotypes, and so Scully is a science-focused skeptic rather than a believer.

The X-Files The X-files takes the police procedural formula and applies it to sci-fi mysteries. Conspiracy theorist Fox Mulder and skeptic Dana Scully team up to solve cases surrounding alien invasions and other unexplained, paranormal phenomena. Release Date September 10, 1993 Cast Gillian Flynn , David Duchovny , Robert Patrick , Annabeth Gish , Mitch Pileggi Seasons 11

However, she isn’t too stubborn in her outlook, and she becomes a believer when Mulder is abducted. Throughout the show, Scully goes through a lot. Despite initial infertility, a later alien pregnancy, getting cancer, and years of being a forensic pathologist, Scully remains determined.

Scully’s medical work continues to inspire many young women to pursue a career in science. She is smart, resourceful, curious to the point that she is open to alternative solutions, and generally a fantastic role model to viewers. Even though some of Scully’s unbelievable storylines in The X-Files hit her heavily, she has the ability to pull herself back together and keep going. Scully is the highlight of the show and an integral figure in the best episodes of The X-Files, and it wouldn’t be the same without her presence.

4 Leslie Knope

Parks And Recreation (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope is stereotypically uncool, but in actuality, this is what makes her cool. There are several harsh realities about Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, like her obsessive need to get involved in her friends’ lives, but she is so upfront about these qualities that it’s hard not to respect her for it. Leslie is overly enthusiastic about a lot of things, but she’s always genuine about her passions. Her stubbornness is both a benefit and a hindrance, but if there is one person in Pawnee who can get something done, it’s Leslie Knope.

This political sitcom full of humor and heart follows the adventures of Leslie Knope, deputy director of the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Every week holds a new crisis of small-town politics, but Leslie and her friends work tirelessly to make Pawnee — and the world — a better place. Release Date April 9, 2009 Seasons 7

There is also nobody else in Pawnee who loves harder than Leslie. Whether it’s her government work, her marriage to Ben, or her friendships with Ann and the other Parks department employees, Leslie is fully invested in every relationship in her life. She cares with the force of a thousand suns, and although this sometimes makes Leslie Knope a bad friend, her intentions are always pure. Leslie is so dedicated to making the world a better place that she does the dirty grunt work, encourages the younger generations, and puts up with Pawnee’s disrespect time and time again.

3 Lorelai Gilmore

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Although both Rory and her mother are great leads in Gilmore Girls, Lorelai is a more unique character. This is apparent from her opinions and outlook on life. Lorelai names Rory after herself, purely because she believes if men can do this with their sons, then so can she. While Lorelai’s strained relationship with her parents can be an issue at times, this is because she is so determined to be an independent woman and mother to Rory.

Gilmore Girls In the fictional town of Star's Hollow, single mother Lorelai Gilmore raises her high-achieving teenage daughter Rory. Mother and daughter rely on each other throughout their own life changes, romantic entanglements, and friendships. Release Date October 5, 2000 Seasons 7

Lorelai’s boyfriends in Gilmore Girls often play a significant part in her character arc, but without them, she’s still a powerful figure. Lorelai makes plenty of mistakes, though. Lorelai and Luke’s relationship in Gilmore Girls may not have a happy ending initially, but they find their way back together in A Year in the Life.

While she raises Rory and tries to be the coolest mom she can be, Lorelai also runs her own business and probably drinks enough coffee to keep Luke’s Diner going.

Her sharp tongue causes trouble sometimes, but it’s an important part of her personality and appeal as a character. While she raises Rory and tries to be the coolest mom she can be, Lorelai also runs her own business and probably drinks enough coffee to keep Luke’s Diner going, if not the entirety of Stars Hollow’s economy.

2 Fleabag

Fleabag (2016-2019)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag’s titular character, is completely wild and unpredictable. However, there are certain parts of her life that many are in awe of. Fleabag is sarcastic and quick-witted, but her observational humor is like no other. Although Fleabag’s behavior often creates tension between her and her family and friends, she still cares. Her life is quite chaotic, from running the guinea pig café to falling in love with a priest, but at least it’s never boring. Ultimately, Fleabag teaches viewers it’s okay not to be perfect, or even just fine.

Fleabag Created by and starring Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag follows its titular main character through her life in modern-day London. After the death of her best friend and the imminent demise of their joint business venture, the show deals with Fleabag's grief over the loss, her struggle to maintain the business, and her complicated relationships with her immediate family. The show is known for its use of the fourth-wall break and is based on Waller-Bridge's award-winning one-woman show which debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. Release Date June 21, 2016 Seasons 2 Writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The entire show is told through Fleabag’s point of view, so she can never hide from audiences, and her thoughts and feelings are laid bare for all to see. Her mental health is a prominent theme throughout, but the fact Fleabag is so upfront with her emotions makes her even more intriguing. Even when things aren’t so bleak, Fleabag is incredibly entertaining. Her sly remarks about her family, thieving habits, and attitude toward her romantic interests are wacky and ridiculous, but these qualities also make her a well-rounded character.

1 Betty Suarez

Ugly Betty (2006-2010)

Ugly Betty’s Betty Suarez is proof that appearances aren’t everything. Her character development throughout the show is admirable, and she constantly demonstrates that being a hard worker is an essential life skill. Betty embraces her quirky side and doesn’t try to be the same as everyone else, which makes her very relatable. Her determination to make a name for herself at Mode is admirable, even if her colleagues spend more time looking at her bright and colorful outfit choices than her work.

ugly betty ABC's Ugly Betty is the American adaptation of Fernando Gaitan's world-famous Colombian soap opera Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. Starring America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, the comedy series follows a young woman who lands a job as an editor assistant at Mode, a fashion magazine. Despite her poor sense of fashion, Betty's can-do attitude and work ethic allows her to thrive in the industry. Release Date September 28, 2006 Cast America Ferrera , Ana Ortiz Seasons 4 Writers Silvio Horta

Although Ugly Betty has aged poorly in some ways, Betty’s character remains timeless. She’s the ultimate “Ugly Duckling” success story, but with a twist. As Betty grows throughout the TV show, she stays true to herself, and her main changes are clothes-related. Of course, she can be selfish and naive as well, but this shows that she’s just human like everyone else. Regardless of how she is treated, Betty always comes through, saving Mode from Wilhelmina’s schemes and always leading with an optimistic mindset.