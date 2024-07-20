10 Great MCU Quotes Nobody Talks About

Summary Character defining line from Yinsen showcases sacrifice and friendship in Iron Man, jumpstarting the MCU.

Iron Man 2 highlights Tony Stark’s independence and foreshadows the formation of the Avengers.

Thor: The Dark World offers profound wisdom through Selvig, emphasizing perspective and life truths.

The MCU is home to many of the most beloved heroes of all time, with equally loved quotes from those stories, but some of the best lines don’t get enough recognition. The MCU first began in 2008, when Robert Downey Jr. first appeared in the role of Tony Stark. Everyone will remember iconic lines from that movie, like Tony’s big reveal at the end of the film where he reveals “I am Iron Man.” However, over the course of more than 30 movies and several TV shows, the MCU has had many more great lines and defining moments.

Marvel Studios has employed some of the most brilliant and imaginative writers to bring the comic book stories to the big screen. In addition, the talented cast gets to embody the characters they play, and occasionally weigh in with their own adlib lines that end up creating iconic moments. But beyond the popular lines that are regularly quoted back and forth in any Marvel fans’ home or at conventions, there is a whole host of hidden gems that deserve more attention.

Related Should Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom? A new report claims that Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU in an unexpected way. He would play a Tony Stark variant who becomes Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. I feel conflicted about the idea. On one hand, it would guarantee that the sacrifice of the MCU’s Iron Man would not be diminished by him coming back and also allow RDJ to return to the MCU. However, I want to see the actual Doctor Doom, not Tony Stark take over the character. Perhaps the MCU’s Victor von Doom and an alternate universe Stark Doctor Doom could co-exist.

10 “This Was Always The Plan, Stark…”

Yinsen – Iron Man

Kicking things off, the MCU was born in a cramped cave in the middle of a desert, and one of the most important and often overlooked individuals in that story is Yinsen. Yinsen is the man who was trapped in the cave with Tony and forced to help build weapons of mass destruction. However, Yinsen also became a mentor and friend to Tony, which helped him to change the course of his life.

Together, the pair plot their escape, and Tony listens to stories of Yinsen’s life and loved ones, motivating him to help Yinsen break free. However, when they make their escape, Yinsen falls behind. Tony tries to call to his friend to come with him and see his family, and that’s when Yinsen reveals his family were killed. He never planned to escape, only to help Tony break free, and in the process, sacrifice himself to stop the guards from chasing him out. A profoundly touching moment that jumpstarted the MCU.

9 “I Told You I Don’t Want To Join Your Super-Secret Boy Band.”

Tony Stark – Iron Man 2

Moving on to Iron Man 2, where the foundations for the Avengers become more clear, Tony Stark has numerous encounters with Nick Fury, Natasha Romanoff and Agent Phil Coulson. However, at this early stage in the Infinity Saga, Tony is still largely a solo act. He struggles to work with others, and his pride frequently pushes him to make poor impulsive choices.

Of course, Nick Fury and the other agents at SHIELD are aware of these flaws, and they aren’t so keen to have Stark join them either. Regardless, in typical Stark fashion with extraordinary bravado, he rejects the idea of being a part of the team. And he does so with his trademark humor. Despite the rejection on both sides, this movie marks an important moment just before the Avengers Initiative will need to be activated, bringing the heroes together in a rough and ready team for the first time.

Related Who is better: Marvel or DC? That is one of the biggest fan debates in pop culture. I believe the answer to that question varies depending on when it is asked and what medium is in play. For instance, DC could be better in comics right now, but the MCU gives Marvel an advantage on the movie front and perhaps TV now that the Arrowverse is over. With James Gunn’s DCU, that could soon change. In the animated realm, DC has found competition in the excellent X-Men ’97, and Marvel’s recent video games might have flipped a medium DC won frequently.

8 “There Is Nothing More Reassuring Than Realizing That The World Is Crazier Than You Are.”

Dr. Erik Selvig – Thor: The Dark World

From one of the most poorly received films in the Infinity Saga, comes one of the greatest gems of wisdom. In Thor: The Dark World, the titular hero is still trying to understand his place and purpose, no longer wishing to take the throne, but still trying to help people. On Earth, Thor has found a home, and a family who help to keep him grounded and direct him.

Among his team, he has the wonderful and wise Erik Selvig, played by Stellan Skarsgård, who is sort of the father figure of the group, and a very different man from Thor’s own father, Odin. Selvig is having a conversation with another member of the team, Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, who is the youngest and least experienced member of their team. Selvig shares this line to help her get some perspective on the wider world, and it definitely deserves more attention for the incredible wisdom.

7 “You Can Fool Yourself And Everyone Else, But You Can’t Fool Me. I Know Who You Are.”

Yondu – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the team have already settled into a flow together, but this is where much of their growth comes from as they open up with each other. One character who remains particularly closed off, and doesn’t have his story resolved until the third entry, is Rocket Raccoon. However, Yondu offers profound insight into the character much earlier.

While the two engage in a heated conversation, Yondu points out some hidden parts of Rocket’s history. Despite not having intimate knowledge of the character’s life, he has a shared pain and suffering that allows him to see past the defenses Rocket has put up to hide behind. This line works to reveal how insightful Yondu really is, and a softer side to the man who was an adopted father to Peter Quill.

Related 10 Great X-Men Movie Quotes Nobody Talks About While many X-Men movie quotes have endured as classic pieces of Marvel movie dialogue, others have been unduly forgotten despite their potency.

6 “I Used To Believe Your Lies…”

Carol Danvers – Captain Marvel

“I used to believe your lies, but the Skrulls are just fighting for a home. You’re talking about destroying them because they won’t submit to your rule. And neither will I.”

In the original Captain Marvel movie, Carol Danvers has a difficult time coming to grips with her own identity since it was hidden away in her memories. In her encounters with the Supreme Intelligence, she sees a figure that should mean something to her, but she doesn’t even recognize the face it uses. But, when she finally does get clarity on her history, she begins to make links between how she has been treated, and the Skrulls.

As Vers, Carol believed she was fighting with honor and good intentions alongside the Kree. However, the truth is not so kind. It’s also interesting that Carol would go on to make mistakes that mirrored the actions of the Kree who captured her in The Marvels, partially because she was unable to develop and gain experience while blindly following their orders.

5 “I’ve Never Had Control Over My Own Life Before, And Now I Do. I Want To Do Things.”

Yelena Belova – Black Widow

Another movie that is underrated in the MCU roster is Black Widow, the long awaited solo movie of the Avengers’ only original female hero. However, the movie uncovered a tragic origin story and past for both Natasha, and her sister, Yelena. As children, both girls were placed in a family that was never really theirs, and despite Natasha being slightly older and aware of the mission, Yelena was the unwitting victim as she learned her life was a lie.

Yelena never had a chance at a life of her own, moving between a fake implant family, to the terrifying Red Room. However, when she pairs up with her false sister, Natasha, the pair set out to take down the organization that took their lives from them. Yelena’s victory is incredibly satisfying as she finally finds freedom to embark on a life of her own and make independent choices, as evidenced in this line.

Related 10 MCU Villain Quotes That Made You Root For Evil The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s villains are fully of clever, funny, or cool quotes that make it hard not to root for them, despite their evil deeds.

4 “The Reason Humans Are At The Top Of The Food Chain…”

Sprite – Eternals

“The reason humans are at the top of the food chain is because you believe in structures and principles that don’t actually exist. Gods, nations, money: all concepts, stories… illusions.”

Eternals is another movie that struggled to get a positive reception when it hit theaters, but since its release on Disney+, the film has garnered more praise. However, the movie is one that offers incredible depth around ideas of belief, humanity, life, and free will. The Eternals, the servants of the Celestials, spent millennia on Earth, helping to shape society, and became very close with humankind.

Sprite, the storyteller of the group, shaped beliefs and knowledge for humans through the ages thanks to their gift of storytelling. However, they also highlight the fact that these stories start to define the people listening. Where other beasts simply act on impulse, humans form imaginations, and create narratives that start to shape reality. An incredible line from the being who played such a big part in shaping that story.

3 “You Ever Feel Lost…”

Peter Quill – Thor: Love and Thunder

“You ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love. They’ll tell you exactly who you are.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also struggled to find its audience, but that doesn’t mean that the film didn’t deliver more meaningful dialogue in its good moments. Early in the film, when Thor is preparing to leave his friends, the Guardians of the Galaxy, behind, Peter offers some encouraging words of wisdom. In fact, it’s these same words that lead Thor to try and reconnect with his old flame, Jane Foster.

While the scene is played out in a comedic way with Thor looking into Peter’s eyes deeply, the message is clear and resounding. For a man like Thor, who lost everything, his family, his home, his people, knowing what is left, and who to turn to is essential. This line is easily one of the most beautiful and inspiring in the MCU, but it’s certainly overlooked because of the setting and the delivery.

Related The Best Quotes From Each Member Of The Avengers The Marvel Cinematic Universe characterizes the Avengers with some excellent quotes, instantly summing up the personalities of the heroes.

2 “The Only Power I Have…”

Nick Fury – Secret Invasion, Episode 5 “Harvest”

“The only power I have was planted between my ears by a single mother, and wrapped around my finger by a woman who’s far greater than I could ever hope to be…”

Continuing on that path of finding one’s identity and purpose, the incredibly contentious Secret Invasion series was also host to some incredible dialogue from the most prolific hero of the MCU, Nick Fury. The penultimate episode of the short series provides an incredible insight into one of the most secretive characters in the MCU. As Fury opens up about the people that define him, he speaks one of the most inspiring and beautiful lines of the MCU.

This ode to his loved ones almost reads more like poetry than dialogue, and it adds so much to the character who brought the Avengers together in the first place. Fury is the single greatest collaborator in the MCU, recognising his own shortcomings, and bringing in others with more strength to fill the gaps. This is echoed in his personal life, with his love for his mother and his wife.

1 “You Can Stand Tall Without Standing Alone”

Valkyrie – The Marvels

And that same message about relying on others, instead of simply becoming inflated with your own thoughts and ideals, is echoed in The Marvels. It may be the lowest-grossing box office movie of the MCU, but once again, it provides beautiful lines that define the MCU. When Carol Danvers is searching for a home for some refugees, she contacts an old friend, Valkyrie, for help. However, she gets much more than a home for the displaced while speaking to the newly crowned King of Asgard.

Throughout the movie, Carol has resisted the idea of working in a team. However, Valkyrie sheds some profound wisdom that helps her understand that getting help is not a weakness, but a way to magnify and multiply strength. Instead of trying to save everyone alone, it’s important to recognize that she is not alone. Ultimately, this simple line once again proves the depth and emotion of the MCU, and the wonderful messages behind the superhero movies that have become such a big part of the audience that enjoys them.