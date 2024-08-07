10 Things To Remember Before Season 4

Summary Emily in Paris season 3 includes plenty of exciting developments in Emily’s private and professional life, which need to be remembered as they could set up key season 4 storylines.

Part 1 of Emily in Paris season 4 is set to be released on August 15 on Netflix, and some key events from Emily in Paris season 3 need to be remembered as they likely set up season 4’s story. Emily Cooper’s life in Paris changed greatly in Emily in Paris season 3 after she decided to turn her temporary stay into a permanent one, leaving the Gilbert Group to be directly employed by Agence Grateau, choosing Sylvie over her longtime boss, Madeline Wheeler. The bombshell revelations of Emily in Paris season 3’s ending nonetheless upended even Emily’s personal life.

Indeed, for the first time since Emily arrived in Paris, she finally has a chance to explore her feelings for Gabriel in Emily in Paris season 4, as Camille came clean with Gabriel about the subterfuges involved in keeping him away from Emily and essentially left him at the altar. Such a public reveal also inevitably involved Alfie, who broke up with Emily on the spot in season 3’s finale, letting her start season 4 in a peculiar position. Plenty of other developments focusing beyond the central love triangle in season 3 will likely impact Emily in Paris season 4.

10 Alfie Broke Up With Emily At Gabriel & Camille’s Engagement Party

Learning About Emily’s Feelings For Gabriel Is A Deal Breaker For Alfie

Emily and Alfie’s relationship became more stable in Emily in Paris season 3, with its second half even focusing on Emily’s wish for Alfie to introduce her to his family and Alfie finally agreeing by Emily in Paris season 3, episode 9’s ending. However, Alfie’s feeling that there was something stopping him from going all-in with Emily was proven right by Camille’s revelation that Gabriel chose her only because of her and her mother’s scheme to make a pact with Emily not to pursue Gabriel only to do so in secret.

They had just made their relationship public by being part of Ami’s air balloon campaign.

Emily in Paris season 3’s ending only showed Alfie leaving the chateau in a rush after telling Emily that he was nobody’s second choice and to “go and get her man,” making it imperative for season 4 to explore the end of Emily and Alfie’s relationship. After all, they had just made their relationship public by being part of Ami’s air balloon campaign, and Alfie didn’t let Emily explain her side, making their break up one of the key developments Emily in Paris season 4 has to examine.

9 Nicolas Put Mindy First But His Family Can Still Be A Problem

Nicolas Chooses Mindy In Emily In Paris Season 3’s Finale

After learning that Nicolas pushed Emily and Alfie away from the party he threw for her last residency performance, Mindy was rightfully angry at Nicolas, especially after she happily went along with all of his and his family’s events but he refused to make peace with Emily. Mindy digging her heels in about going to Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party formed the ultimatum she gave Nicolas, forcing him to choose between her and his family’s trip to Positano, which ultimately proved Nicolas chose Mindy.

Despite choosing Mindy and even apologizing to Emily about effectively kicking her out of the party in Mindy’s honor, Emily in Paris season 4 can still exacerbate problems between Mindy and Nicolas. Indeed, Nicolas’ attachment to the family business and following in his father’s steps, along with Benoit and Mindy necessarily reconnecting after their song was accepted to the Eurovision Song Contest, can both cause problems for the couple, making the end of their story in Emily in Paris season 3 important to remember for whatever season 4 has in store for them.

8 Sylvie & Laurent Are Finally Happy But His New Venture Can Ruin That

Laurent Is Doing Business With Sylvie’s Enemy, Louis De Léon

Emily in Paris often featured Sylvie’s romantic life, successfully reuniting her with her husband Laurent in a meaningful way in season 3. After committing to make their relationship work despite their responsibilities to their businesses, Emily in Paris season 3 finally let the two spontaneously choose each other, leading to romantic strolls by the Seine and anniversary dates at the Opéra.

However, one financier of Laurent’s new private club in Paris could cause problems for Sylvie and Laurent.

Sylvie welcomed Laurent’s surprise news about the private club that could bring him more often to Paris, but she also got reasonably worried when she learned Louis de Léon was one of Laurent’s backers. Supporting Pierre Cadault against JVMA, after all, effectively made Sylvie an enemy of Louis de Léon, and if de Léon were to support Laurent with his new club, Sylvie and de Léon could be more often in each other’s lives, which could be extremely problematic given Sylvie’s connection to Laurent and de Léon’s influence over Laurent’s business.

7 Mindy & Benoit’s Song Has Been Accepted For The Eurovision Song Contest

Mindy & Benoit Are Broken Up But Will Be In Each Other’s Lives Because Of Eurovision

Mindy and Benoit broke up early in Emily in Paris season 3 over his feeling cut off from Mindy’s past among the wealthy and Nicolas’ overtly flirty attitude toward Mindy. However, the song Benoit wrote for Mindy being accepted into the Eurovision Song Contest will inevitably force them to spend time together. Being part of Eurovision could be their big break, something Benoit and Mindy wished their performance at the club could have been in Emily in Paris season 3.

Alas, the club only offered Mindy a residency, which gave her a chance to do what she loved, but only for a limited time. “Mon Soleil” being accepted as part of the Eurovision Song Contest makes the reunion of Mindy, Benoit and Etienne unescapable, finally leading them somewhere that could kickstart their careers and potentially even rekindle Mindy and Benoit’s feelings after their relationship ended so abruptly in season 3.

6 Emily In Paris Season 3’s Finale Revealed Camille & Gabriel Are Having A Baby Together

Camille’s Revelation Put A Stop To Her & Gabriel’s Engagement

Among the shocking revelations that Emily in Paris season 3’s ending included, Gabriel telling Emily that Camille was having his baby ranked high, for Emily and viewers alike. Gabriel’s happy reunion with Camille after her trip to Greece had long puzzled Emily, especially considering Gabriel had called her while drunk, sure that Camille had every intention of leaving him. Instead, closely after his and Emily’s talk, Gabriel and Camille got engaged.

Gabriel realized what he wanted the moment he visited the Michelin-starred restaurant in Provence and saw the chef succeeding in uniting his demanding job and caring for his family. Camille being pregnant essentially made the future Gabriel longed for possible, thus making their rushed engagement work, especially from Gabriel’s point of view. Even if season 3’s finale broke up Camille and Gabriel, Camille’s pregnancy will likely impact Gabriel’s story in Emily in Paris season 4, making such a development important to remember.

5 Emily & Gabriel Could Finally Be Together

Camille Telling The Truth & Alfie Breaking Up With Emily Makes It Possible

Camille broke off the engagement with Gabriel, essentially ending their relationship in Emily in Paris season 3’s finale, due to the secrecy of the pact she made with Emily with no intention of keeping it gnawing at her. Refusing to be the one to keep Gabriel and Emily apart after the obviousness of their feelings, Camille finally revealing the truth in Emily in Paris season 3’s ending effectively eliminated all the obstacles to Gabriel and Emily’s potential relationship.

After so much of

Emily in Paris

hinged on Emily and Gabriel’s “Will They/Won’t They” relationship.

For the first time since Emily started falling for Gabriel and Gabriel reciprocated her feelings, they could now be together after their partners both broke up with them. Emily in Paris season 4 will have to explore the storyline, whether it ends positively or negatively for Gabriel and Emily after so much of Emily in Paris hinged on Emily and Gabriel’s “Will They/Won’t They” relationship.

4 Camille Broke Up With Sofia But Clearly Has Feelings For Her

Sofia Returning To Paris Shows She Wants To Fight For Camille

Another reason for Camille’s surprise revelation of her scheme to keep Gabriel and Emily apart could also be her relationship with Sofia. After learning about her pregnancy, Camille seemingly broke things off with Sofia, refusing to continue seeing her and even describing their relationship to Emily as a fling. However, breaking up with Sofia evidently pained Camille in Emily in Paris season 3.

Breaking up with Gabriel and giving him and Emily the chance to finally be together without her being in the middle also gives Camille the chance to explore a relationship with Sofia in the open. Emily in Paris season 4’s trailer even confirms Sofia and Camille remaining in each other’s lives, making a relationship between the artist and the gallerist possible even as Camille remains partially linked to Gabriel.

3 Gabriel’s Restaurant Is On The Right Path For A Michelin Star

Luc’s Girlfriend Marianne Said So In Emily In Paris Season 3’s Finale

The news he was about to become a father propelled Gabriel toward his dream of a family and a Michelin-starred restaurant, making him want to upgrade his restaurant. The restaurant changing the name in Emily in Paris season 3’s finale cemented the implementation of Gabriel’s vision, and one key story also greatly hinted that Gabriel will get his Michelin star relatively soon.

Luc bringing his ex Marianne to L’Esprit de Gigi’s opening night already made Gabriel’s dream of a Michelin-starred restaurant more likely, with Marianne being an inspector and wanting to return for another meal. Gabriel and Emily’s hug that Camille witnessed in the Emily in Paris season 3 finale was even prompted by Luc’s call saying that Gabriel was on the right path for a Michelin star, making such a storyline potentially central for Emily in Paris season 4.

2 Julien Seemingly Accepted A Job With Another Firm

Working With Emily Smothers Julien In Emily In Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris season 3 saw coworkers Emily and Julien often clash due to Emily’s habit of presenting ideas no matter whether it was her client or somebody else’s. Julien even presented the issue to Sylvie, going to lunch with her to underline how he received plenty of offers from other agencies, whose offers Julien would be willing to accept if Emily continued to overshadow his proposals.

Emily in Paris season 3’s finale showed Julien sending a message to someone unknown, saying he would be available but that it was supposed to remain a secret. It’s unclear whether Julien actually left Agence Grateau in Emily in Paris season 3’s finale, but if he did, it would undoubtedly mean that one of Sylvie’s original supporters and employees left because of Emily’s presence at Agence Grateau, complicating things greatly for her in Emily in Paris season 4.

1 Nicolas & Emily’s Feud Can Still Separate Emily & Mindy

Nicolas Almost Succeeded Doing So In Emily In Paris Season 3’s Second Half

Ever since Mindy introduced Emily to Nicolas in Emily in Paris season 3, Emily wanted to work with him and JVMA. However, when they collaborated on the deal with Pierre Cadault’s brand, Nicolas and Emily’s different styles in handling clients clashed completely, leading to Agence Grateau’s plan to launch Cadault’s new venture at the party JVMA organized to announce Gregory Duprée taking over the direction of Cadault’s brand. The move utterly humiliated Nicolas and JVMA, with Sylvie and Emily essentially making an enemy out of the powerful group.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 releases on Netflix on August 15, 2024, with part 2 following on September 12, 2024.

This greatly impacted Emily’s private life too, as Nicolas managed to drive a wedge between her and Mindy, pushing Emily away on Mindy’s last show, which Mindy would have never known about had it not been for Alfie who told her the truth. While Nicolas apologized to Emily, their companies being essentially enemies and the importance they both gave their jobs can still prompt Nicolas to continue deliberately separating Emily and Mindy in Emily in Paris season 4.