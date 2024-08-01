10 Underrated Netflix Original Shows Everyone Should Watch

Summary Netflix original series offer diverse and innovative content, appealing to discerning audiences seeking compelling narratives and unique perspectives.

Shows like

Sense8

,

Kingdom

, and

Maniac

push the boundaries of television storytelling, diving deep into intricate narratives and controversial themes.

From global sci-fi dramas to historical horror series, Netflix originals like Dark, Caliphate, and Travelers captivate viewers with immersive plots and thought-provoking themes.

Dark

,

Caliphate

, and

Travelers

captivate viewers with immersive plots and thought-provoking themes.

Over the years, Netflix has been building an extensive and diverse original content portfolio. While many of them have become household names, some brilliant shows get less credit than they deserve. These are shows with big emotions and lots of stylized action. From tension-fueled crime dramas to thought-provoking science fiction, these Netflix originals are pushing the boundaries of television and are must-sees for discerning audiences.

There are, after all, a huge number of series that may not go mainstream but hold their ground above average in both appeal and craft. Each of the following offers something distinct — be it delving deep into cultural mythology, examining societal issues, or attempting an inventive take on familiar genres. These series fall into a category that goes beyond mere entertainment; viewers find themselves continually engaged in a critical thinking mode when following their intricate narratives. Each show leaves viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish, such as the season 3 ending of Dark.

10 Sense8 (2015–2018)

A Science Fiction Drama Like No Other

Sense8 Created by the Wachowski sisters, Sense8 features an ensemble cast playing eight different people from around the world, who discover that they are suddenly mentally linked with one another and begin experiencing each other’s lives and feelings. As the sensates begin to get to know each other, they must face a growing threat to all their lives by using their newfound empathic powers to their advantage. Cast Max Riemelt , Jamie Clayton , Anupam Kher Release Date June 5, 2015 Seasons 2 Directors Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski Showrunner Lilly Wachowski Writers Lilly Wachowski Expand

Sense8 revolves around eight strangers from across the world who are suddenly psychically and emotionally connected. It is a series created by the Wachowskis, blending science fiction with deep individual storytelling and focusing on identity, connection, and humanity. Diverse tapestries of perspectives and cultures within their different backgrounds and experiences enrich the story. This is a remarkably ambitious series when speaking about the storytelling and maintenance of controversial themes such as sexuality, gender, politics, and spirituality.

Sense8

has been filmed in several countries: Germany, India, Kenya, and South Korea; its reach was visibly international.

What makes this show different from other sci-fi series is its global scope and the intricate development of characters. Sense8 isn’t just a connection among the characters; it’s a bond between the viewers and the story, too. Although it was canceled way too early, its impact remains. Despite this, the Sense8 finale ending remains an enjoyable one for a wide range of viewers.

9 Kingdom (2019–2020)

A Riveting Korean Historical Zombie Drama

Kingdom (2019) Based on the webtoon The Kingdom of the Gods, Kingdom is a 2019 South Korean historical drama-horror series created for Netflix. Lee Chang, the crown prince of a fictional interpretation of 16th-century Korea, is forced to stand in for his ailing father as a plague begins to ravage their homeland, all while fighting off would-be-usurpers to the throne. Cast Ju Ji-Hoon , Ryu Seung-ryong , Kim Sang-Ho , Kim Sung-kyun , Bae Doo-na , Kim Hye-jun Release Date January 25, 2019 Seasons 2 Directors Kim Seong-hun , Park In-je Writers Kim Eun-hee

Kingdom is a South Korean historical horror series in which the political intrigue goes perfectly with the zombie horror. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the series follows Crown Prince Lee Chang, who discovers a mysterious plague resurrecting the dead, thus turning the kingdom into a dangerous situation. Director Kim Seong-hun and writer Kim Eun-hee deliver this Netflix original series with stunning cinematography and meticulous attention to detail, as if finely attuned to supplying the genre with one of its finest pieces.

Elaborate costumes and sets detailing the rightful attire and settings of the Joseon Dynasty were reproduced to add more historical accuracy to the already mind-gripping storyline of

Kingdom

.

The series praises the intense storytelling at a really fast pace, while the characters have been developed in a very detailed manner. Kingdom not only feeds spine-chilling horror, but also aspects relating to power, corruption, and social inequality. This show can come up with unique settings and a convincing plot that serves as a new take on the zombie genre, catching the eyeballs of viewers across the globe with its mix of historical drama and supernatural elements.

8 MANIAC (2018)

A Surreal Psychological Drama

Maniac Maniac is a 2018 Netflix mini-series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The pair star as two strangers who are brought together to test a miracle drug that is advertised to solve all the patient’s problems. No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga co-created the series with Patrick Somerville and also directed all ten episodes. Release Date September 21, 2018 Seasons 1 Directors Cary Joji Fukunaga Showrunner Patrick Somerville Writers Cary Joji Fukunaga , Patrick Somerville , Danielle Henderson Expand

Maniac is a limited series that looks into the minds of two strangers connected by the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, it is at its core a story about mental illness, trauma, and searching for connection in dark times. Fast-paced, sometimes maximally disorienting, with a surreal type of narrative and an awesome visual style, it fuses dark humor, drama, and science fiction to create a unique way of viewing.

The series was headed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who earlier directed the first season of the critically acclaimed

True Detective

.

Next to its innovative story and acting comes the boldness of its visual style. Maniac is an immersion into the minds of its protagonists, fragmented and full of deep analysis of their inner selves. It challenges traditional narrative structures with a multi-layered plot that would require many reinterpretations. It’s a bold experiment in television, one that tries to push the boundaries of what a limited series can pull off. Unfortunately, due to this, there will likely never be a Maniac second season.

7 Dark (2017–2020)

A Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller

Dark Netflix’s Dark is a sci-fi thriller that follows the populace of a German town on the search for a missing child that quickly spins into a time-traveling journey into the heart of a conspiracy. The show’s core follows four different families and follows them through different generations after they discover a wormhole near the local nuclear power plant. Cast Tamar Pelzig , Louis Hofmann , Moritz Jahn , Stephan Kampwirth , Christian Hutcherson , Karoline Eichhorn , Andreas Pietschmann , Maja Schöne , Deborah Kaufmann , Oliver Masucci , Jordis Triebel , Peter Benedict Release Date December 1, 2017 Seasons 3 Directors Jantje Friese Showrunner Jantje Friese Writers Jantje Friese Expand

Dark is a German science fiction thriller that delivers to the audience a strenuous journey into the aspects of time and space. It starts with the disappearance of two children in the small town of Winden and brings to light a riddle spanning several generations, dating back decades. The story is woven perfectly, including the past, the present, and the future, into a labyrinthine plot that has critics at the edge of their seats.

The masterminds behind

Dark

, Baran bo Odar, and Jantje Friese, had the whole series laid out before the shooting so that all the twists and turns of time travel could be woven and locked in seamlessly.

What is nice about it is the minute storytelling where philosophical themes like determinism and freedom are delved into. Beyond a high concept, Dark is a show with well-etched characters and atmospheric cinematography, making it an essential watch for any science fiction or mystery lover. The episodes are extremely demanding in terms of attention, offering a unique level of immersion up until the Dark series finale.

6 Ghoul (2018)

A Spine-Chilling Indian Horror Series

Ghoul, an Indian horror series, marries supernatural parts with a social and political dimension. The show is based in a dystopian future and follows the story of a military interrogator who discovers that a detained person has mysterious supernatural abilities. It touches on themes of authoritarianism, religious fanaticism, and good versus evil.

The series was conceptualized initially as a movie but later on as a three-episode miniseries.

What sets Ghoul apart is that it manages to combine horror with a hard-hitting social message. Having the viewers hooked on to their toes from the word ‘go’, they remain at the edge of their seats till the absolute end because of strong performances and a gripping plot line that effectively sustains the atmosphere of the show. Ghoul is one series that aptly demonstrates the mettle possessed by the horror genre, using its chilling premise to provoke thought and reflection on present issues.

5 Seven Seconds (2018)

A Hard-Hitting Crime Drama

Seven Seconds is a gripping crime drama that explores themes of racial tension, justice, and morality. The series opens with an accidental Black teenager’s death at the hands of a white police officer chasing a cover-up and a quest for justice. Regina King performed powerfully as the suffering mother who was looking for accountability for the death of her son.

For her role in

Seven Seconds

, Regina King, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

It is also striking because of the portrayal of the sheer relentlessness of racism and how it goes on to hurt so many people’s lives and the communities they live in. Seven Seconds weaves a tale that will touch your heart yet be raw and realistic in its portraiture of this quest for justice within a flawed system. The powerful performances and gripping themes make the show quite compelling.

4 Caliphate (2020)

A Nerve-Jarring and Gripping Political Thriller

Caliphate is a Swedish political thriller set around five women in contact with the Islamic State. Here, radicalization, terrorism, and the aftermath of extremism are all put into play regarding the very individual and collective structure of society. The plot, therefore, is woven around the story of a Swedish FRÄM agent trying to prevent a feared terrorist attack.

Caliphate

became one of the most-viewed series on Netflix in Sweden and made waves worldwide, engaging viewers with a tough, though rather realistic, plot about the process of radicalization.

On the other hand, it’s a drama that walks a very fine line between having fully rounded characters and dealing with the present and delicate subject material. This taut plot, combined with a view into the very real consequences of what can happen through extremism, gives Caliphate good scope and diligent handling. This series has depth and engagement in its narrative, tangibly portraying the cost of personal and social radicalization.

3 Good Morning, Verônica (2020–2022)

A Socially Conscious Brazilian Crime Thriller

Good Morning, Verônica is a Brazilian crime thriller series that delves into the investigation of some hairy and disturbing cases by the police clerk Verônica Torres. Domestic violence, corruption, and justice are some of the themes with which it has dealt, giving a gritty, unflinching portrayal of problems at the social level. Most of all, the series is driven by the ‘never give up’ attitude of Veronica in pursuit of truth and a fight against systemic injustice.

Good Morning, Verônica

was well-received for its daring approach to delicate subjects, including domestic violence, and systemic corruption in Brazil.

The strength of this show lies in its well-imagined characters and sparing attention to hard topics. Good Morning, Verônica marries elements of suspense with social critique, making the series engrossing and timely. An interestingly developed and emotionally dense plot keeps the viewer engaged, following the internal struggle and resilience of the main character.

2 The Glory (2022–Present)

A Strong South Korean Drama with an Emotional Impact

The Glory (2022) Years after being the victim of terrible acts of violence at school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge plan into action. Cast Song Hye-Kyo , Lee Do-Hyun , Lim Ji-yeon , Park Sung-hoon , Yeom Hye-ran , Jung Sung-il Seasons 1 Directors Ahn Gil-ho Number of Episodes 16

The Glory is a South Korean drama that unwraps the salvation and healing stories of the human spirit. It is a show about trauma, revenge, and personal development. The interweaving of their lives and paths to overcoming past hardship complexes the story structure. Not only does this show immerse the viewer in a world so different from our own, but The Glory also mirrors real-life events.

It has an ensemble cast of popular South Korean actors, such as Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun, that has powered its viewership and critical acclaim.

What sets The Glory apart is the character development and emotional depth of the show. It has a very intricate plot and powerful acting that draws one in with their struggles and success. The setting is sensitive in its bold portrayal of human resilience and its capacity for transformation from wounds that cut deep; hence, it is outstanding in a drama series.

1 Travelers (2016–2018)

A Sci-Fi Series With Heart And Intrigue

Travelers is a Canadian science fiction series that follows a group of people from the future who are sent back in time to the present day to prevent a global catastrophe. From that basic show concept — people from the future take over the bodies of people just before they are about to die — develops an original and very thoughtful story. The team has to master their new lives and work together to save humanity.

Brad Wright, one of the co-creators behind the

Stargate

franchise, produced

Travelers

.

The series mixes sci-fi elements with character development on a deep level and emotional storytelling. Travelers reveals the future and touches on themes like sacrifice, identity, and the moral dilemmas of changing the past. With a successful plot and solid performance, the series will surely rank highly within the viewer’s catalog of sci-fi, capable of offering a rich, engaging show.