15 Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime

Summary Amazon Prime offers diverse, notable horror films spanning different subgenres for subscribers.

Horror lovers can enjoy the mix of classic and contemporary titles on Amazon Prime Video.

Standout movies like “Renfield,” “The Descent,” and “Rosemary’s Baby” enrich the horror selection.

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime match up well with most other streaming services, and there are some surprisingly great and award-winning horror films to watch for anyone who is subscribed to Prime. Amazon Prime offers a wide variety of movie selections, from their original content to existing movies. Among the extensive genres, several standout horror movies remain available on the streaming service that spans the early days of cinema right up to the most recent and notable horror releases.

Those looking for the right kind of scary stories for the season should check out the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video right now. While the horror genre can sometimes be lumped together with anything that has jump scares and gore, there is a wide variety of horror movies for fans of all interests. From slasher movies to horror comedies to the recently elevated horror movement and some true classics of the genre, Amazon Prime offers something for everyone while guaranteeing chills and thrills.

Related 10 Modern Horror Movies That Became Instant Classics There have been several modern horror movies that have achieved a lasting impact and became undeniable instant classics within the genre.

15 Renfield (2023)

A Modern-Day Take On Vampire’s Familiar

Renfield (2023) In this horror comedy, Renfield, the lackey of Count Dracula, aids the famous vampire on his journey to the new world. Unfortunately, the long-suffering servant is committed to an insane asylum after being framed for the murder of several ship crew members on arrival. When given a second chance at life, he falls for a quirky and aggressive traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy. Release Date April 14, 2023 Director Chris McKay Cast Nicholas Cage , Nicholas Hoult , Awkwafina , Ben Schwartz , Adrian Martinez , James Moses Black , Caroline Williams , Brandon Scott Jones Runtime 93 minutes

Renfield brings a new look to the familiar for Count Dracula. In this movie, it’s Renfield who is the star, as he has been working at keeping Dracula alive for a century, and it seems there is no end in sight. However, when he finally decides to stand up for himself and try to be a better man, Dracula jealously targets him and anyone he cares about.

One of the movie’s producers is Robert Kirkman, the original creator of

The Walking Dead.

When Dracula enlists some gangsters to join his cause, Renfield needs all his remaining power to get out of this alive. What helps this stand out is Nicolas Cage playing Dracula in both a loving homage to the Bela Lugosi original and an over-the-top performance that Cage fans love.

There are scenes in the movie that Cage copied from the 1931 Dracula film, and he clearly has a great time playing the legendary Universal monster. Renfield also has great touches of humor thanks to Awkwafina and Nicholas Hoult, and it picked up five nominations at the Saturn Awards, with Cage winning Best Supporting Actor.

14 The Dead Zone (1983)

A Stephen King Adaptation Starring Christopher Walken

The Dead Zone The Dead Zone is a 1983 horror sci-fi film from David Cronenberg. The film is based on the novel by Stephen King and stars Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, and Tom Skerritt. The film centers on Walken’s character Johnny, who awakens from a coma only to find out he has a new psychic power. Release Date October 21, 1983 Runtime 103 minutes

The Dead Zone was among Stephen King’s earliest novels, and the first movie adaptation is now on Prime Video for new fans to discover as Christopher Walken stars as Johnny Smith. Johnny almost died as a child in an accident, and he now possesses an almost unwanted power of touching people and seeing glimpses of the past and future. While he becomes a celebrity when he uses the power to stop a killer, he soon learns that a rising politician could cause a nuclear war, and he has to figure out how to stop him before it is too late.

Directed by David Cronenberg and featuring his signature style that is ideal for horror flicks, it remains a highlight of King’s early movies.

Directed by David Cronenberg and featuringhis signature style that is ideal for horror flicks, it remains a highlight of King’s early movies. There was also a television series that came later with Anthony Michael Hall that was extremely successful, but this specific version remains one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made, and a highlight of Cronenberg’s mainstream works.

13 Smile (2022)

A Horror Movie About A Demonic Presence That Appears Through Smiling

Smile A psychological horror film written and directed by newcomer Parker Finn, Smile is the story of a woman who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, terrifying incidents keep occurring in her life. Sosie Bacon stars as Dr. Rose Cotter, the woman afflicted by these new realistic nightmares. The horrifying occurrences happen so frequently that Rose realizes she’ll have to confront past trauma to escape this new reality and survive the supernatural forces trying to kill her. Release Date September 30, 2022 Director Parker Finn Cast Sosie Bacon , Jessie T. Usher , Kyle Gallner , Robin Weigert , Caitlin Stasey , Kal Penn , Rob Morgan Runtime 115 minutes

Released in 2022, Smile is a horror movie based on a short film, also directed by Parker Finn. The movie features Sosie Bacon as a therapist named Rose who watches a patient die by suicide, and then she ends up carrying on the same possession that the now-dead girl died to escape. The curse sees people with disturbing and creepy wide smiles, foreshadowing death and tragedy.

Smile picked up mostly positive reviews, as it is a movie that focuses on trauma and its aftereffects. The project was a huge success, making $217.4 million on a $17 million budget in 2022 and then going on to find a new life on streaming. Critics also appreciated the horror release, with a 79% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. It also earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Horror Film.

12 Evil Dead Rise (2023)

A New Generation Of Sam Raimi’s Beloved Franchise

Evil Dead Rise The Evil Dead franchise continues with Evil Dead Rise, a dark fantasy/horror film written and directed by Lee Cronin. This fifth entry in the Evil Dead named series follows two sisters, played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, as they try to survive a demonic assault from a Deadite. Beth (Sullivan) heads on a road trip to visit her sister Ellie (Sutherland) and her children. However, when the Necronomicon is discovered in Ellie’s L.A. apartment building, the Deadites rise back from their demonic realm and begin to bring hell back to earth once again. Evil Dead Rise, initially an HBO Max streaming exclusive, instead arrived in theaters on April 21, 2023. Director Lee Cronin Release Date April 21, 2023 Cast Alyssa Sutherland , Lily Sullivan , Gabrielle Echols , Morgan Davies , Nell Fisher , Mia Challis Runtime 120 minutes

In 1981, Sam Raimi made his name with the brilliant independently made horror movie The Evil Dead, and he followed that up with Evil Dead II, which sits high on many lists of the best horror movies ever made. Since then, there has been a sequel and a reboot, as well as a TV series that followed the story of the original three movies.

However, in 2023, Evil Dead Rise presented one of the scariest releases since the original twoand made it different by bringing the horrors to the city. Rather than following friends at a cabin in the woods, Evil Dead Rise follows a mother, her two kids, and her sister as the Deadites focus on this small family.

The idea of kids and parental figures being involved in the story made an already scary idea even more frightening. The movie was a box office success and has a high 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was such a success that a sequel is in the works, as the franchise has found new life for the next generation of horror fans.

Related 25 Best Teen Horror Movies Ranked From slashers to supernatural creatures, the teen horror movie genre has it all, but we look at the best of the bunch.

11 The Descent (2005)

A Group Of Women Trapped In Caves With Monstrous Cannibals

The Descent The Descent is a horror film that follows a group of thrill-seeking friends who find themselves fractured after one of them loses their husband and daughter in a car accident. Attempting to rejuvenate her friend Sarah and bring her back to the group, Juno convinces her to follow her and their friends to a mysterious cave system they find in the mountains. However, when they find themselves traped with no way out, she reveals she took them to an uncharted region with no chance of rescue, hoping to give them the adventure of the life time. Angry, fearful, and low on supplies, the group travels further into the caves only to discover they’re not alone. Director Neil Marshall Release Date August 4, 2006 Cast Shauna Macdonald , Saskia Mulder , Alex Reid , Natalie Mendoza , MyAnna Buring , Nora-Jane Noone Runtime 99 minutes

The Descent was the follow-up to Neil Marshall’s critically acclaimed werewolf movie Dog Soldiers but it was everything that Dog Soldiers wasn’t. While that first film was praised for the visual effects of the werewolves and the scary outdoor scenes, Descent was about six women who went spelunking in an uncharted cave system only to find themselves getting lost and realizing there are cannibalistic creatures inside that begin tracking them with evil intentions in mind.

The Descent was a small box office success but soon became a cult classic and remains widely considered one of the best female-led horror movies in history. It finished the year on several top 10 lists for critics and horror movie sites and went on to pick up a sequel, although it failed to reach the level of the original release. It is also known for its alternate endings, which offer different outcomes for the survivor at the end, with the favored being that she never gets out alive.

10 Terrifier (2016)

One Of The Scariest Killer Clown Movies On Prime Video

Terrifier Terrifier is a horror-slasher movie that follows two sisters that hop between parties on Halloween night, hunted relentlessly by a sadistic serial killer known as Art the Clown. Art, who has been slowly building his body count and terrorizing the town, finds a girl he becomes infatuated with, beginning a long string of victims for anyone who either stands in his way or is at the wrong place at the wrong time. Release Date March 15, 2018 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , Catherine Corcoran Runtime 86 Minutes

Terrifier has developed a polarizing reputation thanks to its status as one of the creepiest and scariest killer clown movies ever made. The 2016 slasher movie was a low-budget horror movie that picked up a huge cult following thanks to its villain, Art the Clown. The film brought back the character of Art from the previous movie, All Hallows Eve, and created a bloody, ultra-violent horror flick that won over genre fans.

Thanks to its status as a modern-day cult favorite, it also picked up a sequel called Terrifier 2, which was released in 2022. The first movie was almost a niche horror film for genre fans, and it didn’t have a long box office life. However, the sequel showed how much fans loved the original movie by ending up as a huge box office success, making $15.7 million on a $250,000 budget.

9 Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

A Horror-Comedy That Spoofs Cabin In The Woods Horror Movies

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is a 2010 horror/comedy film starring Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk. Labine and Tudyk play a dynamic hillbilly duo that is mistaken for killers when college students around them continue to accidentally kill themselves in gruesome ways. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil marks director Eli Craig’s feature-length directorial debut. Release Date September 30, 2011 Director Eli Craig Cast Tyler Labine , Katrina Bowden , Alan Tudyk , Chelan Simmons , Jesse Moss Runtime 89 minutes

Blending horror and comedy is always difficult but when pulled off successfully, the result can be special, like Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. It plays on the trope of the bloodthirsty mountain people in horror films like Wrong Turn and follows two brothers who live in the woods and get targeted by a group of teens who mistake them for cannibals. What results next is Tucker and Dale looking in shocked horror as the youngsters end up accidentally killing themselves in gruesome ways.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil is filled with horror movie references and homages that show the filmmaker’s affection for the genre while also managing to poke fun at it. It makes for a great mix of gore and laughs. The film only received a limited release in theaters, but it had a huge life on streaming, where it has since become a cult classic. It also helped Alan Tudyk continue his rise into a true genre icon.

8 Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Reimagining Of Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a horror drama film that retells the classic tale of the iconic vampire Count Dracula. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film stars Gary Oldman as the titular character, alongside Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and Anthony Hopkins. The story follows the centuries-old vampire as he moves from Transylvania to England, preying on humans and spreading terror. Release Date November 13, 1992 Runtime 127 Minutes

In 1992, Francis Ford Coppola directed his reimagining of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, a masterpiece that introduced the romantic melodrama to a new audience. Unlike earlier movies that presented Dracula as a monster or a force of evil, Coppola’s movie presents him as an aristocratic immortal who only wants to be reunited with his lost love, Elisabeta, who he believes was reincarnated as Mina Harker. Gary Oldman plays Dracula to perfection, both as the older vampire and the younger rejuvenated aristocrat.

There are some problems with the movie, including a miscast Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker, but Bram Stoker’s Dracula was a brilliant look at Dracula and is one of the most beautifully designed films ever made about the bloodsucker. It earned four Oscar nominations and won for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Makeup. The horror movie is certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics score and a 79% audience score.

7 Hellraiser (1987)

The Classic Clive Barker Horror Movie

Hellraiser (1987) Based on the novella The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser is a 1987 supernatural horror film written and directed by the novella’s original author, Clive Barker. After an unfaithful wife encounters the zombie of her dead lover, demonic entities known as cenobites pursue him after he escapes their sadomasochistic underworld. Release Date September 18, 1987 Cast Ashley Laurence , Sean Chapman , Doug Bradley , Andrew Robinson , Claire Higgins , Nicholas Vince , Simon Bamford , Grace Kirby , Oliver Smith Runtime 94 minutes

This low-budget gore-fest from horror icon Clive Barker began a long-running franchise that’s still thrilling audiences today, with a new entry hitting Hulu in 2022. The original Hellraiser is, even by modern standards, a salacious trip into obscenity and lust, guided by a depraved soul who has incurred the wrath of a group of inter-dimensional beings who view hellishly gruesome torture as divine pleasure.

Their leader, who would come to be known simply as Pinhead, quickly became counted among the likes of Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers. The movie is a sadomasochistic horror thriller where pain and pleasure combine, providing some of the most disturbing and brutal imagery in any horror film of its era. Based on Barker’s original novella, The Hellbound Heart, this release ended up changing everything about horror movies in a time when campy slashers ruled the day.

Related 10 Best Thriller Movies On Amazon Prime Video For Amazon Prime Video subscribers, there are a number of excellent thriller movies to watch for a night of suspenseful and nail-biting viewing.

6 Bones And All (2022)

A Cannibal Love Story

Bones and All Bones and All is a horror/romantic drama from director Luca Guadagnino starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as two new cannibalistic lovers living on the fringes of society. When Maren (Russell) falls back into her compulsion to eat flesh at a slumber party, she is sent out on the run to avoid being arrested. She soon meets Lee (Chalamet), another “eater,” just like her. The two begin an intense romance as they finally find someone who understands them – but unfortunately for them, they aren’t the only eaters nearby. Release Date November 23, 2022 Director Luca Guadagnino Runtime 130 minutes

Though the horror genre can sometimes be dismissed by critics, prestige takes in such stories as Bones and All have elevated the genre in recent years. Bones and All is based on a novel and follows a young girl who has become an outcast due to her cannibalistic cravings. As she ventures out into the world alone, she meets a young man (Timotheé Chalamet) who shares the same cravings as her.

It is quite surprising that a story about cannibals also makes for a rather beautiful and touching romance. The movie benefits from never backing down from the grotesque subject matter, and it ends up being an engrossing modern horror story. Critics praised the movie with an 81% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it a movie that is hard to watch but thought-provoking and always interesting. It was the Golden Lion and Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival.

5 We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

A Haunting True-To-Life Murder About School Shootings

We Need To Talk About Kevin Eva never wanted to be a mother and so she has a complicated relationship with her son Kevin. Now, the teenager is in prison for having been responsible for a tragedy, and Eva is trying to deal with the feeling of responsibility for what happened. Director Lynne Ramsay Release Date September 28, 2011 Runtime 112 minutes

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Lionel Shriver, We Need to Talk About Kevin revolves around the complex relationship between a mother and her worryingly antisocial son. Jumping back and forth through time, the most horrific reveals are saved for last, but the palpable sense of dread is kept high throughout. Tilda Swinton was amazing in her role as a grieving and confused mother, earning Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA nominations for her performance.

The film is a fearless exploration of postnatal feelings of anxiety, but they’re delivered in such a way that anyone can relate to them.

The audience knows early that Kevin’s actions have led to something truly unforgivable, with his deeds automatically reflecting on his mother. The film is a fearless exploration of postnatal feelings of anxiety, but they’re delivered in such a way that anyone can relate to them. In a society where school shootings have grown to a disturbing level, this is a film that shows how the horrors affect the family of the shooter in an unflinching manner.

4 Pearl (2022)

The Follow-Up To Ti West’s X

Pearl Pearl, a prequel to the film X, follows the story of a young woman named Pearl residing on a secluded farm during the early 20th century. Directed by Ti West, this psychological horror explores Pearl’s descent into madness, delving into her troubled psyche and the haunting circumstances that surround her. Starring Mia Goth, the film provides a chilling backdrop and a character study of ambition and isolation gone awry. Release Date September 16, 2022 Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland , Emma Jenkins-Purro Runtime 102 minutes

Ti West had a huge success story on his hands when he released X in 2022, a movie that was a throwback to the classic horror movies of the 70s and 80s, something that West has specialized in for most of his career. However, West then surprised fans when he revealed he already had the prequel shot, and released Pearl just five months later, both movies getting theatrical releases and both impressing critics and horror movie fans. Pearl tells the story of how an idealistic young woman became a serial killer.

The story has Pearl living with her parents on their Texas farm while her husband is away fighting in World War I. While he is away, she ends up having an affair with a projectionist at a theater, but she soon reveals her more sadistic ways, and by the time Howard is back from the war, she has become an unhinged killer. Like X, Pearl also received high critical reviews, sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and Mia Goth won the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Lead Performance.

Related MaXXXine’s Best Pearl Reference Is Even More Perfect Knowing This Detail One of MaXXXine’s earliest scares is secretly a clever reference to star Mia Goth’s real-life experience playing Pearl in Ti West’s 2022 slasher X.

3 Let The Right One In (2008)

The Brilliant Vampire Movie From Sweden

Let the Right One In Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, Let the Right One In is a romance horror/drama that follows Oskar, a kindly young boy who is bullied relentlessly upon moving to a new Swedish neighborhood with his mother. Oskar’s fortunes begin to change when he befriends the dour but enchanting Eli, despite her dark and deadly supernatural secret. Release Date December 12, 2008 Director Tomas Alfredson Cast Lina Leandersson , Karin Bergquist , Kåre Hedebrant , Henrik Dahl , Per Ragnar Runtime 114 minutes

An eerily beautiful and chillingly sinister take on the tropes of vampire fiction, Let the Right One In mixes coming-of-age romance with intermittently brutal violence when a young boy forms a bond with a girl who harbors a dark secret. Though vampire movies are everywhere in the horror genre, Let the Right One In finds a fresh and emotionally engaging approach to breathing new life into this type of tale.

Both daring and original, this widely acclaimed Swedish film demonstrates the range of diversity that subscribers can expect from the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video. There was an American remake in 2001 called Let Me In, and while moving the action to Reagan-era America created something uniquely different, it didn’t quite match up to the brilliance of this Swedish release. It won several awards from critics groups as the best foreign language film released in 2008.

2 The Wicker Man (1973)

The British Horror Classic Of A Pagan Island & Ritual Sacrifices

The Wicker Man The Wicker Man is a horror film released in 1973 and follows Police Sergeant Neil Howie, who heads to an island on the coast of Scottland in search of a missing girl. Howie discovers that the disappearance is related to a pagan society that conflicts with his Christian values – but his continued search leads him to the heart of something sinister. Director Robin Hardy Release Date December 6, 1973 Cast Diane Cilento , Britt Ekland , Edward Woodward , Ingrid Pitt , Christopher Lee Runtime 88 minutes

While the Nicolas Cage remake soured the reputation somewhat for the movie’s title, the original The Wicker Man remains one of the best horror movies and one of the greatest British horror films ever made. The movie stars Edward Woodward as Sergeant Neil Howie, a man who travels to the island of Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of a young girl.

What he finds there is a village of people who are more than welcoming but who turn out to be pagans who sacrifice innocents for their pagan god. Christopher Lee stars as Lord Summerisle, the main antagonist in the film. The Wicker Man has since become one of the landmark movies when it comes to folky pagan horror stories.

While it was a box office flop when released, it has become known as one of cinema’s best horror releases, and films like The Apostle, Midsommar, and Hot Fuzz owe their existence to this British horror release. Hot Fuzz even stars Wicker Man star Edward Woodward in a villainous role.

1 Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

One Of The Greatest Occult Movies Ever Made

Rosemary’s Baby Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow, Rosemary’s Baby chronicles the chilling tale of Rosemary Woodhouse, the wife of an actor who, after finding out she is pregnant, begins to suspect that her unborn child is something far more sinister than a normal baby. John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, and Maurice Evans also star. Director Roman Polanski Release Date June 12, 1968 Cast Ralph Bellamy , Mia Farrow , Sidney Blackmer , Ruth Gordon , John Cassavetes Runtime 137 minutes

In 1968, Roman Polanski directed what is widely considered the best occult horror movie ever made. Rosemary’s Baby stars Mia Farrow as Rosemary, a wife who moves into a New York City apartment building with her husband, Guy. When she becomes pregnant, she begins having visions and nightmares and comes to understand that something isn’t right.

Rosemary’s Baby

was a huge success, both at the box office and when it comes to critical and awards acclaim.

When people in her apartment building start taking an interest in her pregnancy, she realizes she is in great danger. Rosemary’s Baby was a huge success, both at the box office and when it comes to critical and awards acclaim. The movie grossed $33.4 million in 1968 on a $3.2 million budget. It has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ruth Gordon won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and Polanski earned a screenplay nomination. The Library of Congress added Rosemary’s Baby to the National Film Registry in 2014, easily one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.